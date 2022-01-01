Red Hot & Blue Plano, TX
5017 West Plano Parkway #100
Plano, TX 75093
Starters
Onion Basket
A big ol' basket of crispy, lightly-battered onions.
Fried Pickles
Crispy-fried, hand-breaded dill pickles with bbq ranch for dippin'.
Catfish Fingers
Hand-breaded, crispy-fried, with homemade hushpuppies.
Caramelized Burnt Ends
Tender, bite-sized pieces of hickory-smoked Texas brisket ends grilled to perfection with our RHB Rub, then caramelized with Bourbon Molasses sauce.
BBQ Nachos
Choose from pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket chili, with melted cheddar & jack cheeses, jalapeños, green onions, tomatoes, and sour cream, piled on tortilla chips with salsa.
Shakin’ Bacon Cheese Fries
Our crispy fries smothered with cheddar & jack cheeses and crispy bacon, with a side of ranch.
Smokin’ Wings, Big Ol' Order
Jumbo, tender, smoked chicken wings.
Smokin’ Wings, Regular
Jumbo, tender, smoked chicken wings.
Salads
Chicken Crispers Salad
Crispy-fried, hand-breaded tenderloins, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs and green onions over seasonal greens.
Garden Entrée Salad
Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, and croutons. Make it hearty with an add-on protein.
Garden Side Salad
Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, and croutons.
Caesar Entrée Salad
Caesar with romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Make it hearty with an add-on protein.
Caesar Side Salad
Traditional Caesar with romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
Smokehouse Salad
Smoked turkey, Texas brisket, cheddar & jack cheeses, roasted corn relish, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, on seasonal greens.
The Cobb Salad
Chunks of hickory-smoked ham & turkey, crispy bacon, red onion, hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles on seasonal greens.
From the Kettle
Brisket Chili Cup
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
Brisket Chili Bowl
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
Brunswick Stew Cup
A slow-cooked Southern classic with our pulled pork, pulled chicken, Texas brisket, potatoes, corn, onions and tomatoes.
Brunswick Stew Bowl
A slow-cooked Southern classic with our pulled pork, pulled chicken, Texas brisket, potatoes, corn, onions and tomatoes.
Ribs
St. Louis Ribs, Half Slab
Meaty St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low & slow for 4-5 hours, with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
St. Louis Ribs, Full Slab
Meaty St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low & slow for 4-5 hours, with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
St. Louis Ribs, Add-on
Rib Combinations
Ribs & Catfish Combo
4 Ribs, 1 Delta catfish fillet. Served with two Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Ribs & Crispers Combo
4 Ribs, 3 Chicken Crispers. Served with two Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Ribs & Wings Combo
4 Ribs, 5 Smoked Wings. Served with two Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Ribs & Smoked Meat
Ribs & Choose 1 Smoked Meat: Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Memphis Chicken, Smoked Turkey Breast, Smoked Sausage, or Texas Brisket (add'l charge applies) Includes two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad.
BBQ Plates
Pulled Pork Plate
Smoked 12-13 hours, hand-pulled, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Pulled Chicken Plate
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Memphis Half Chicken Plate
Hickory-smoked 2-3 hrs, bone-in, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Smoked Turkey Breast Plate
Hickory-smoked 2-3 hours and sliced to order, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Smoked Sausage Plate
Two links, hickory-smoked, with sautéed onions and spicy mustard. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Texas Brisket Plate - Sliced
Smoked 12-13 hours and sliced to order, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Texas Chopped Brisket Plate
Chopped Texas brisket smoked 12-13 hours, served with 2 Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad for an additional charge.
Caramelized Burnt Ends Plate
Tender, bite-sized pieces of our hickory-smoked Texas brisket ends grilled to perfection with our RHB Rub, then caramelized with our Bourbon Molasses sauce. Daily availability limited. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Smoked Meat Samplers
Two-Timer
Choose two Smoked meats, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Tennessee Triple
Choose three smoked meats, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
The Whole Smoker
Get all five smoked meats, served with 2 Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Favorites
Delta Catfish Plate
Two fillets, hand-breaded & crispy-fried with a side of tartar sauce. Served with two Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Chicken Crispers Plate
Five crispy-fried, hand-breaded tenderloins. Served with two Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Sidecar Special
For our Southern Sides lovers. Choose any four Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Chicken Fried Chicken
Crispylicious with green beans and red-skinned mashed potatoes & gravy. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad for an additional charge.
Chicken Fried Steak
The Southern classic with green beans and red-skinned mashed potatoes & gravy. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad for an additional charge.
Idaho Stuffed Pig
A Big OL' smoked Idaho potato stuffed with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, green onion, and sour cream. Choice of one Southern Side.
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
Hickory-smoked and sliced-to-order with Mojo sauce. Served with one Southern Side.
Texas Brisket Sandwich
Tender and sliced-to-order with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Ribwich Combo Sandwich
Choice of a pulled pork, pulled chicken, or smoked turkey breast sandwich, plus two ribs, with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. (Texas Brisket addl. charge) Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Smoked Sausage Sandwich
A big hickory-smoked link with sautéed onions, and spicy mustard on a toasted roll. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? … ask for Memphis-style.
Chicken Crispwich
Our crispy-fried, hand-breaded chicken crispers, with pickles and a side of mayo. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Delta Catfish Sandwich
Hand-breaded & crispy-fried with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Memphis Catfish Po' Boy
A Southern tradition with fried Delta catfish, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, chopped pickle, and chipotle mayo on a hoagie. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with cole slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style
Burgers
Hickory Bacon Burger
Bacon, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, and our Mojo Mild sauce. Served with Crispy Fries.
The "All-In" Burger
Piled high with pulled pork, onion strings, cheddar cheese, pickles, and our Mojo Mild sauce. Served with Crispy Fries.
N'awlins Heat Burger
Cajun-spiced burger, chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese, onion strings, and our Smokin’ Hot sauce. Served with Crispy Fries.
The Classic Burger
Like vinyl, it never goes outta style. Lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. (Add cheese + $) Served with Crispy Fries.
Bourbon Street Burger
Provolone cheese, fried pickles, grilled onions, and our Bourbon-Molasses sauce. Served with Crispy Fries on a Brioche bun.
Southern Sides
Cole Slaw
Grandma's Potato Salad
BBQ Baked Beans
Homemade Hushpuppies.
Fried Okra.
Mac 'N Cheese.
Collard Greens
Green Beans
Crispy Fries
Tossed with our RHB Rub.
Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Caesar Side Salad
Traditional Caesar with romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.
Garden Side Salad
Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, and croutons.
Big Ol' Smoked Idaho Potato.
A generous half pound potato served with butter and sour cream.
Baked Sweet Potato..
Vegetable Medley
1/2 Sourdough Roll (ea)
Biscuits Each
honey butter sweet biscuits made from scratch every hour
Corn Relish
To Go Drinks
Gold Peak Iced Tea - Unsweetened
22oz Fresh brewed Gold Peak Tea – Classic Blend - Unsweetened
Gold Peak Iced Tea - Sweetened
22oz Fresh brewed Gold Peak Tea – Classic Blend - Sweetened
Coca-Cola
22oz Fountain Coca-Cola
Diet Coke
22oz Fountain Diet Coke
Sprite
22oz Fountain Sprite
Dr. Pepper
22oz Fountain Dr. Pepper
Barq's Root Beer
22oz Fountain Barq's® Root Beer
Minute Maid Lemonade
22oz Fountain Minute Maid Lemonade
Iced Tea Gallon
Sweet Tea Gallon
Lemonade Gallon
Sweets
Banana Pudding
Rich vanilla pudding with bananas slices and vanilla wafers, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Blackberry Cobbler
Ask about today’s seasonal selection.
Peach Cobbler
Ask about today’s seasonal selection.
Brownie Sundae
Fresh-baked chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry.
Pecan Cobbler
Sweet and buttery with toasted pecans.
BBQ Packs
BBQ 4 Pack
2 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 2 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.
BBQ 6 Pack
3 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 3 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.
BBQ 8 Pack
4 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 4 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.
BBQ 12 Pack
6 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 6 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.
Iced Tea Gallon
Sweet Tea Gallon
Lemonade Gallon
'Que by the LB
Pulled Pork - 1 lb
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, hand-pulled.
Pulled Pork- 1/2lb
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, hand-pulled.
Pulled Chicken 1 lb
Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, hand-pulled.
Pulled Chicken - 1/2 lb
Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, hand-pulled.
Smoked Turkey Breast 1LB
Smoked Turkey 1/2 lb
Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, sliced-to-order.
1LB Texas Brisket
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, sliced-to-order.
Texas Brisket 1/2 LB
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, chopped-to-order.
Chopped Beef Brisket - 1 lb
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, chopped-to-order.
Smoked Sausage 1 lb
Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, grilled-to-order.
Memphis Half Chicken
Smoked half chicken on the bone.
St. Louis Ribs Full Rack
(Wet, Dry, Sweet or Half & Half)
St. Louis Ribs Half Rack
(Wet, Dry, Sweet or Half & Half)
Ribs & Wings Platter
Grandma's Potato Salad Pint
Serves 2-3.
Grandma's Potato Salad Quart
Serves 5-6.
Grandma's Potato Salad Gallon
Serves 20-25.
Cole Slaw Pint.
Serves 2-3.
Cole Slaw Quart.
Serves 5-6.
Cole Slaw Gallon
Serves 20-25.
Mac 'n Cheese Pint
Serves 2-3.
Mac 'n Cheese Quart
Serves 5-6.
Mac 'n Cheese Gallon
Serves 20-25.
BBQ Baked Beans Pint
Serves 2-3.
BBQ Beans Quart
Serves 5-6.
BBQ Beans Gallon
Serves 20-25.
Collard Greens Pint
Serves 2-3.
Collard Greens Quart
Serves 5-6.
Collard Greens Gallon
Serves 20-25.
Green Beans Pint.
Serves 2-3.
Green Beans Quart.
Serves 5-6.
Green Beans Gallon
Serves 20-25.
Red Skinned Mashed & Gravy Pint
Serves 2-3.
Red Skinned Mashed & Gravy - Quart
Serves 5-6.
Red Skinned Mashed & Gravy Gallon
Serves 20-25.
Corn Relish Pint
Corn Relish Quart
Corn Relish Gallon
Brisket Chili Quart
Brisket Chili Gallon
Brunswick Stew Quart
Brunswick Stew Gallon
Honey Biscuit (ea)
1/2 Sourdough Roll (ea)
Pull-Apart Rolls (12)
Iced Tea Gallon
Sweet Tea Gallon
Lemonade Gallon
Banana Pudding Pint
Creamy pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Banana Pudding Quart
Banana Pudding 1 Gallon
Mojo Mild Sauce Pint Bottle
Mojo Mild Sauce Quart
Sufferin' Sweet Sauce Pint Bottle
Sufferin' Sweet Sauce Quart
Smokin' Hot Sauce Pint Bottle
Smokin' Hot Sauce Quart
Double Trouble Pint
Bourbon Molasses Pint
Buffalo Sauce Pint
Carolina Vinegar - Quart
Kids Menu
Love Me "Tenders"
Yummy all-white-meat chicken tenders. Served with one Southern Side.
Kid BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Kid-sized pulled pork sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
Kid BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Kid-sized pulled chicken sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
Kid BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich
Kid-sized beef brisket sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
Kid Burger
Kid-sized burger cooked to order, served with one southern side. Add cheese for an additional charge.
Mini Corn Dogs
Fun to eat, bite-size corn dogs. Served with one Southern Side.
Kid Ribs
Award-winning ribs brushed with our sweet bar-b-que sauce. Served with one Southern Side.
Macaroni N' Cheese
Creamy Mac N' Cheese. Served with one Southern Side.
Kid Sundae
A kid-sized sundae made with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cram. Sprinkled with cookie crumbs and topped with a cherry.
eGift & Physical Cards
*eGift Cards
Give the gift of BBQ, perfect for the BBQ lover on your list. Send a custom message and have it delivered right to their phone or desktop. Choose 'Purchase Gift Cards' from the drop down menu at the top of this page.
Physical Gift Cards
Contact or visit your local store to buy a physical gift card for in-store or curbside pickup.
Signature Bottled BBQ sauces
Signature BBQ Sauce Gift Pack
Its a 3-pack of our signature BBQ sauces, perfect for gift giving. Mojo Mild - Our signature bbq sauce. Sufferin’ Sweet - Yup, it’s suuuh-weeter. Smokin’ Hot - Spicy hot with lots of soul. BBQ Sauce Gift Packs will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.
Mojo Mild Retail
Mojo Mild - Our signature bbq sauce. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.
Smokin' Hot Retail
Smokin’ Hot - Spicy hot with lots of soul. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.
Sufferin Sweet Retail
Sufferin’ Sweet - Yup, it’s suuuh-weeter. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.
Carolina Vinegar Retail
Bold flavored, vinegar-based, Eastern Carolina style. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
5017 West Plano Parkway #100, Plano, TX 75093