Barbeque
Southern

Red Hot & Blue

1,328 Reviews

$$

3000 S. Hulen St Suite 110

Fort Worth, TX 76109

Grandma's Potato Salad Pint

BBQ Packs

BBQ 4 Pack

$48.00

2 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 2 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.

BBQ 6 Pack

$69.00

3 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 3 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.

BBQ 8 Pack

$89.00

4 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 4 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.

BBQ 12 Pack

$129.99

6 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 6 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.

Iced Tea Gallon

$9.00
Sweet Tea Gallon

$7.99

Lemonade Gallon

$12.00

'Que by the LB

Pulled Pork - 1 lb

$15.99

Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, hand-pulled.

Pulled Chicken 1 lb

$16.99

Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, hand-pulled.

Smoked Turkey Breast 1LB

$17.99
1LB Texas Brisket

$20.99

Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, sliced-to-order.

Memphis Half Chicken

$9.99

Smoked half chicken on the bone.

St. Louis Ribs Full Rack

$32.99

(Wet, Dry, Sweet or Half & Half)

Grandma's Potato Salad Pint

$8.00

Serves 2-3.

Grandma's Potato Salad Quart

$13.00

Serves 5-6.

Grandma's Potato Salad Gallon

$38.00

Serves 20-25.

Cole Slaw Pint.

$5.00

Serves 2-3.

Cole Slaw Quart.

$12.00

Serves 5-6.

Cole Slaw Gallon

$39.00

Serves 20-25.

Mac 'n Cheese Pint

$8.00

Serves 2-3.

Mac 'n Cheese Quart

$13.00

Serves 5-6.

Mac 'n Cheese Gallon

$42.00

Serves 20-25.

BBQ Baked Beans Pint

$7.00

Serves 2-3.

BBQ Beans Quart

$12.00

Serves 5-6.

BBQ Beans Gallon

$39.99

Serves 20-25.

Green Beans Pint.

$7.00

Serves 2-3.

Mojo Mild Sauce Pint Bottle

$6.99

Sufferin' Sweet Sauce Pint Bottle

$6.99

Smokin' Hot Sauce Pint Bottle

$6.99

Bourbon Molasses Pint

$6.99

eGift & Physical Cards

*eGift Cards

Give the gift of BBQ, perfect for the BBQ lover on your list. Send a custom message and have it delivered right to their phone or desktop. Choose 'Purchase Gift Cards' from the drop down menu at the top of this page.

Physical Gift Cards

Contact or visit your local store to buy a physical gift card for in-store or curbside pickup.

Signature Bottled BBQ sauces

Signature BBQ Sauce Gift Pack

$19.99

Its a 3-pack of our signature BBQ sauces, perfect for gift giving. Mojo Mild - Our signature bbq sauce. Sufferin’ Sweet - Yup, it’s suuuh-weeter. Smokin’ Hot - Spicy hot with lots of soul. BBQ Sauce Gift Packs will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Mojo Mild Retail

$6.50

Mojo Mild - Our signature bbq sauce. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Smokin' Hot Retail

$6.50

Smokin’ Hot - Spicy hot with lots of soul. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Sufferin Sweet Retail

$6.50

Sufferin’ Sweet - Yup, it’s suuuh-weeter. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Carolina Vinegar Retail

$6.50

Bold flavored, vinegar-based, Eastern Carolina style. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3000 S. Hulen St Suite 110, Fort Worth, TX 76109

Directions

