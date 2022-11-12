Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Hot & Blue Irving, TX

5910 North MacArthur Boulevard

Irving, TX 75039

Popular Items

Two-Timer
Texas Brisket Sandwich
Banana Pudding

Starters

Onion Basket

Onion Basket

$7.99

A big ol' basket of crispy, lightly-battered onions.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Crispy-fried, hand-breaded dill pickles with bbq ranch for dippin'.

Catfish Fingers

Catfish Fingers

$11.99

Hand-breaded, crispy-fried, with homemade hushpuppies.

Caramelized Burnt Ends

Caramelized Burnt Ends

$15.99

Tender, bite-sized pieces of hickory-smoked Texas brisket ends grilled to perfection with our RHB Rub, then caramelized with Bourbon Molasses sauce.

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$12.99

Choose from pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket chili, with melted cheddar & jack cheeses, jalapeños, green onions, tomatoes, and sour cream, piled on tortilla chips with salsa.

Shakin’ Bacon Cheese Fries

Shakin’ Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.99

Our crispy fries smothered with cheddar & jack cheeses and crispy bacon, with a side of ranch.

Smokin’ Wings, Big Ol' Order

Smokin’ Wings, Big Ol' Order

$29.99

Jumbo, tender, smoked chicken wings.

Smokin’ Wings, Regular

Smokin’ Wings, Regular

$16.99

Jumbo, tender, smoked chicken wings.

Salads

Chicken Crispers Salad

$12.99

Crispy-fried, hand-breaded tenderloins, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs and green onions over seasonal greens.

Garden Entrée Salad

$7.99

Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, and croutons. Make it hearty with an add-on protein.

Garden Side Salad

$4.99

Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, and croutons.

Caesar Entrée Salad

Caesar Entrée Salad

$7.99

Caesar with romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing. Make it hearty with an add-on protein.

Caesar Side Salad

$4.99

Traditional Caesar with romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Smokehouse Salad

Smokehouse Salad

$14.99

Smoked turkey, Texas brisket, cheddar & jack cheeses, roasted corn relish, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, on seasonal greens.

The Cobb Salad

The Cobb Salad

$13.49

Chunks of hickory-smoked ham & turkey, crispy bacon, red onion, hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles on seasonal greens.

From the Kettle

Brisket Chili Cup

Brisket Chili Cup

$4.99

Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.

Brisket Chili Bowl

Brisket Chili Bowl

$7.99

Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.

Brunswick Stew Cup

Brunswick Stew Cup

$4.99

A slow-cooked Southern classic with our pulled pork, pulled chicken, Texas brisket, potatoes, corn, onions and tomatoes.

Brunswick Stew Bowl

Brunswick Stew Bowl

$7.99

A slow-cooked Southern classic with our pulled pork, pulled chicken, Texas brisket, potatoes, corn, onions and tomatoes.

Ribs

St. Louis Ribs, Half Slab

St. Louis Ribs, Half Slab

$21.99

Meaty St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low & slow for 4-5 hours, with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

St. Louis Ribs, Full Slab

St. Louis Ribs, Full Slab

$32.99

Meaty St. Louis-style ribs, smoked low & slow for 4-5 hours, with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

St. Louis Ribs, Add-on

$11.49

Rib Combinations

Ribs & Catfish Combo

$22.99

4 Ribs, 1 Delta catfish fillet. Served with two Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Ribs & Crispers Combo

$22.99

4 Ribs, 3 Chicken Crispers. Served with two Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Ribs & Wings Combo

$23.99

4 Ribs, 5 Smoked Wings. Served with two Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Ribs & Smoked Meat

$22.99

Ribs & Choose 1 Smoked Meat: Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Memphis Chicken, Smoked Turkey Breast, Smoked Sausage, or Texas Brisket (add'l charge applies) Includes two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad.

BBQ Plates

Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$12.99

Smoked 12-13 hours, hand-pulled, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Pulled Chicken Plate

Pulled Chicken Plate

$13.59

Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Memphis Half Chicken Plate

Memphis Half Chicken Plate

$13.59

Hickory-smoked 2-3 hrs, bone-in, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Smoked Turkey Breast Plate

Smoked Turkey Breast Plate

$14.59

Hickory-smoked 2-3 hours and sliced to order, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Smoked Sausage Plate

Smoked Sausage Plate

$14.59

Two links, hickory-smoked, with sautéed onions and spicy mustard. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Texas Brisket Plate - Sliced

Texas Brisket Plate - Sliced

$16.99

Smoked 12-13 hours and sliced to order, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Texas Chopped Brisket Plate

$16.99

Chopped Texas brisket smoked 12-13 hours, served with 2 Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad for an additional charge.

Caramelized Burnt Ends Plate

Caramelized Burnt Ends Plate

$17.99

Tender, bite-sized pieces of our hickory-smoked Texas brisket ends grilled to perfection with our RHB Rub, then caramelized with our Bourbon Molasses sauce. Daily availability limited. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Smoked Meat Samplers

Two-Timer

Two-Timer

$15.99

Choose two Smoked meats, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Tennessee Triple

Tennessee Triple

$18.59

Choose three smoked meats, served with two Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

The Whole Smoker

The Whole Smoker

$23.99

Get all five smoked meats, served with 2 Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Favorites

Delta Catfish Plate

Delta Catfish Plate

$18.49

Two fillets, hand-breaded & crispy-fried with a side of tartar sauce. Served with two Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Chicken Crispers Plate

Chicken Crispers Plate

$14.99

Five crispy-fried, hand-breaded tenderloins. Served with two Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Sidecar Special

Sidecar Special

$10.99

For our Southern Sides lovers. Choose any four Southern Sides. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Crispylicious with green beans and red-skinned mashed potatoes & gravy. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad for an additional charge.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.49

The Southern classic with green beans and red-skinned mashed potatoes & gravy. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad for an additional charge.

Idaho Stuffed Pig

$11.99

A Big OL' smoked Idaho potato stuffed with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, green onion, and sour cream. Choice of one Southern Side.

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.49

Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.

Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

$10.99

Hickory-smoked and sliced-to-order with Mojo sauce. Served with one Southern Side.

Texas Brisket Sandwich

Texas Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Tender and sliced-to-order with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.

Ribwich Combo Sandwich

$15.99

Choice of a pulled pork, pulled chicken, or smoked turkey breast sandwich, plus two ribs, with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. (Texas Brisket addl. charge) Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

Smoked Sausage Sandwich

$10.99

A big hickory-smoked link with sautéed onions, and spicy mustard on a toasted roll. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? … ask for Memphis-style.

Chicken Crispwich

$10.99

Our crispy-fried, hand-breaded chicken crispers, with pickles and a side of mayo. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.

Delta Catfish Sandwich

$12.99

Hand-breaded & crispy-fried with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.

Memphis Catfish Po' Boy

$13.59

A Southern tradition with fried Delta catfish, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, chopped pickle, and chipotle mayo on a hoagie. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with cole slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style

Burgers

Hickory Bacon Burger

Hickory Bacon Burger

$12.99

Bacon, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, and our Mojo Mild sauce. Served with Crispy Fries.

The "All-In" Burger

The "All-In" Burger

$13.99

Piled high with pulled pork, onion strings, cheddar cheese, pickles, and our Mojo Mild sauce. Served with Crispy Fries.

N'awlins Heat Burger

N'awlins Heat Burger

$12.99

Cajun-spiced burger, chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese, onion strings, and our Smokin’ Hot sauce. Served with Crispy Fries.

The Classic Burger

The Classic Burger

$11.99

Like vinyl, it never goes outta style. Lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions. (Add cheese + $) Served with Crispy Fries.

Bourbon Street Burger

$12.99

Provolone cheese, fried pickles, grilled onions, and our Bourbon-Molasses sauce. Served with Crispy Fries on a Brioche bun.

Southern Sides

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.99
Grandma's Potato Salad

Grandma's Potato Salad

$2.99
BBQ Baked Beans

BBQ Baked Beans

$2.99
Homemade Hushpuppies.

Homemade Hushpuppies.

$2.99
Fried Okra.

Fried Okra.

$2.99
Mac 'N Cheese.

Mac 'N Cheese.

$3.49
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$2.99
Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.99
Crispy Fries

Crispy Fries

$3.99

Tossed with our RHB Rub.

Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$3.99

Caesar Side Salad

$4.99

Traditional Caesar with romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Garden Side Salad

$4.99

Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, and croutons.

Big Ol' Smoked Idaho Potato.

$4.99

A generous half pound potato served with butter and sour cream.

Baked Sweet Potato..

$3.49
Vegetable Medley

Vegetable Medley

$2.99

1/2 Sourdough Roll (ea)

$0.75
Biscuits Each

Biscuits Each

$0.50

honey butter sweet biscuits made from scratch every hour

Corn Relish

$2.99

To Go Drinks

Gold Peak Iced Tea - Unsweetened

Gold Peak Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$2.99

22oz Fresh brewed Gold Peak Tea – Classic Blend - Unsweetened

Gold Peak Iced Tea - Sweetened

Gold Peak Iced Tea - Sweetened

$2.99

22oz Fresh brewed Gold Peak Tea – Classic Blend - Sweetened

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$3.09

22oz Fountain Coca-Cola

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.09

22oz Fountain Diet Coke

Sprite

Sprite

$3.09

22oz Fountain Sprite

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.09

22oz Fountain Dr. Pepper

Barq's Root Beer

Barq's Root Beer

$3.09

22oz Fountain Barq's® Root Beer

Minute Maid Lemonade

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.09

22oz Fountain Minute Maid Lemonade

Iced Tea Gallon

Iced Tea Gallon

$7.99
Sweet Tea Gallon

Sweet Tea Gallon

$7.99

Lemonade Gallon

$7.99

Sweets

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.99

Rich vanilla pudding with bananas slices and vanilla wafers, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Blackberry Cobbler

Blackberry Cobbler

$6.99

Ask about today’s seasonal selection.

Peach Cobbler

$6.99

Ask about today’s seasonal selection.

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Fresh-baked chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry.

Pecan Cobbler

Pecan Cobbler

$6.99

Sweet and buttery with toasted pecans.

BBQ Packs

BBQ 4 Pack

BBQ 4 Pack

$48.99

2 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 2 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.

BBQ 6 Pack

BBQ 6 Pack

$68.99

3 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 3 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.

BBQ 8 Pack

BBQ 8 Pack

$88.99

4 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 4 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.

BBQ 12 Pack

BBQ 12 Pack

$129.99

6 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 6 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.

Iced Tea Gallon

Iced Tea Gallon

$7.99
Sweet Tea Gallon

Sweet Tea Gallon

$7.99

Lemonade Gallon

$7.99

'Que by the LB

Pulled Pork - 1 lb

Pulled Pork - 1 lb

$15.99

Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, hand-pulled.

Pulled Pork- 1/2lb

Pulled Pork- 1/2lb

$8.99

Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, hand-pulled.

Pulled Chicken 1 lb

Pulled Chicken 1 lb

$16.99

Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, hand-pulled.

Pulled Chicken - 1/2 lb

Pulled Chicken - 1/2 lb

$8.99

Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, hand-pulled.

Smoked Turkey Breast 1LB

Smoked Turkey Breast 1LB

$17.99
Smoked Turkey 1/2 lb

Smoked Turkey 1/2 lb

$8.99

Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, sliced-to-order.

1LB Texas Brisket

1LB Texas Brisket

$22.99

Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, sliced-to-order.

Texas Brisket 1/2 LB

$11.99

Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, chopped-to-order.

Chopped Beef Brisket - 1 lb

$22.99

Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, chopped-to-order.

Smoked Sausage 1 lb

Smoked Sausage 1 lb

$17.99

Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, grilled-to-order.

Memphis Half Chicken

Memphis Half Chicken

$8.99

Smoked half chicken on the bone.

St. Louis Ribs Full Rack

St. Louis Ribs Full Rack

$30.00

(Wet, Dry, Sweet or Half & Half)

St. Louis Ribs Half Rack

St. Louis Ribs Half Rack

$15.00

(Wet, Dry, Sweet or Half & Half)

Ribs & Wings Platter

$129.99
Grandma's Potato Salad Pint

Grandma's Potato Salad Pint

$6.99

Serves 2-3.

Grandma's Potato Salad Quart

Grandma's Potato Salad Quart

$12.99

Serves 5-6.

Grandma's Potato Salad Gallon

Grandma's Potato Salad Gallon

$39.99

Serves 20-25.

Cole Slaw Pint.

Cole Slaw Pint.

$6.99

Serves 2-3.

Cole Slaw Quart.

Cole Slaw Quart.

$12.99

Serves 5-6.

Cole Slaw Gallon

Cole Slaw Gallon

$39.99

Serves 20-25.

Mac 'n Cheese Pint

Mac 'n Cheese Pint

$7.99

Serves 2-3.

Mac 'n Cheese Quart

Mac 'n Cheese Quart

$14.99

Serves 5-6.

Mac 'n Cheese Gallon

Mac 'n Cheese Gallon

$42.99

Serves 20-25.

BBQ Baked Beans Pint

BBQ Baked Beans Pint

$6.99

Serves 2-3.

BBQ Beans Quart

BBQ Beans Quart

$12.99

Serves 5-6.

BBQ Beans Gallon

BBQ Beans Gallon

$39.99

Serves 20-25.

Collard Greens Pint

Collard Greens Pint

$6.99

Serves 2-3.

Collard Greens Quart

Collard Greens Quart

$12.99

Serves 5-6.

Collard Greens Gallon

Collard Greens Gallon

$39.99

Serves 20-25.

Green Beans Pint.

Green Beans Pint.

$6.99

Serves 2-3.

Green Beans Quart.

Green Beans Quart.

$12.99

Serves 5-6.

Green Beans Gallon

Green Beans Gallon

$39.99

Serves 20-25.

Red Skinned Mashed & Gravy Pint

$6.99

Serves 2-3.

Red Skinned Mashed & Gravy - Quart

$12.99

Serves 5-6.

Red Skinned Mashed & Gravy Gallon

$39.99

Serves 20-25.

Corn Relish Pint

$6.99

Corn Relish Quart

$12.99

Corn Relish Gallon

$39.99
Brisket Chili Quart

Brisket Chili Quart

$15.00
Brisket Chili Gallon

Brisket Chili Gallon

$50.00
Brunswick Stew Quart

Brunswick Stew Quart

$15.00
Brunswick Stew Gallon

Brunswick Stew Gallon

$50.00

Honey Biscuit (ea)

$0.50

1/2 Sourdough Roll (ea)

$0.75

Pull-Apart Rolls (12)

$8.00
Iced Tea Gallon

Iced Tea Gallon

$7.99
Sweet Tea Gallon

Sweet Tea Gallon

$7.99

Lemonade Gallon

$7.99

Banana Pudding Pint

$6.99

Creamy pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Banana Pudding Quart

$15.99

Banana Pudding 1 Gallon

$32.99

Mojo Mild Sauce Pint Bottle

$6.99

Mojo Mild Sauce Quart

$12.99

Sufferin' Sweet Sauce Pint Bottle

$6.99

Sufferin' Sweet Sauce Quart

$12.99

Smokin' Hot Sauce Pint Bottle

$6.99

Smokin' Hot Sauce Quart

$12.99

Double Trouble Pint

$6.99

Bourbon Molasses Pint

$6.99

Buffalo Sauce Pint

$6.99

Carolina Vinegar - Quart

$10.00

Kids Menu

Love Me "Tenders"

$6.99

Yummy all-white-meat chicken tenders. Served with one Southern Side.

Kid BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Kid-sized pulled pork sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.

Kid BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Kid-sized pulled chicken sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.

Kid BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich

$6.99

Kid-sized beef brisket sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.

Kid Burger

$6.99

Kid-sized burger cooked to order, served with one southern side. Add cheese for an additional charge.

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

Fun to eat, bite-size corn dogs. Served with one Southern Side.

Kid Ribs

$7.99

Award-winning ribs brushed with our sweet bar-b-que sauce. Served with one Southern Side.

Macaroni N' Cheese

$6.99

Creamy Mac N' Cheese. Served with one Southern Side.

Kid Sundae

$2.99

A kid-sized sundae made with vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup and whipped cram. Sprinkled with cookie crumbs and topped with a cherry.

eGift & Physical Cards

*eGift Cards

*eGift Cards

Give the gift of BBQ, perfect for the BBQ lover on your list. Send a custom message and have it delivered right to their phone or desktop. Choose 'Purchase Gift Cards' from the drop down menu at the top of this page.

Physical Gift Cards

Physical Gift Cards

Contact or visit your local store to buy a physical gift card for in-store or curbside pickup.

Signature Bottled BBQ sauces

Signature BBQ Sauce Gift Pack

Signature BBQ Sauce Gift Pack

$19.99

Its a 3-pack of our signature BBQ sauces, perfect for gift giving. Mojo Mild - Our signature bbq sauce. Sufferin’ Sweet - Yup, it’s suuuh-weeter. Smokin’ Hot - Spicy hot with lots of soul. BBQ Sauce Gift Packs will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Mojo Mild Retail

Mojo Mild Retail

$6.50

Mojo Mild - Our signature bbq sauce. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Smokin' Hot Retail

Smokin' Hot Retail

$6.50

Smokin’ Hot - Spicy hot with lots of soul. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Sufferin Sweet Retail

Sufferin Sweet Retail

$6.50

Sufferin’ Sweet - Yup, it’s suuuh-weeter. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Carolina Vinegar Retail

Carolina Vinegar Retail

$6.50

Bold flavored, vinegar-based, Eastern Carolina style. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
5910 North MacArthur Boulevard, Irving, TX 75039

