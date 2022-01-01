Restaurant header imageView gallery

X-Red Hot & Blue Irving TX Old

1,646 Reviews

$$

5910 N MacArthur Blvd

Irving, TX 75039

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BBQ Packs

BBQ 4 Pack

BBQ 4 Pack

$48.00

2 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 2 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.

BBQ 6 Pack

BBQ 6 Pack

$69.00

3 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 3 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.

BBQ 8 Pack

BBQ 8 Pack

$89.00

4 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 4 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.

BBQ 12 Pack

BBQ 12 Pack

$129.99

6 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 6 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.

Iced Tea Gallon

Iced Tea Gallon

$9.00
Sweet Tea Gallon

Sweet Tea Gallon

$7.99

Lemonade Gallon

$12.00

'Que by the LB

Pulled Pork - 1 lb

Pulled Pork - 1 lb

$15.99

Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, hand-pulled.

Pulled Chicken 1 lb

Pulled Chicken 1 lb

$16.99

Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, hand-pulled.

Smoked Turkey Breast 1LB

Smoked Turkey Breast 1LB

$17.99
1LB Texas Brisket

1LB Texas Brisket

$20.99

Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, sliced-to-order.

Memphis Half Chicken

Memphis Half Chicken

$9.99

Smoked half chicken on the bone.

St. Louis Ribs Full Rack

St. Louis Ribs Full Rack

$32.99Out of stock

(Wet, Dry, Sweet or Half & Half)

Grandma's Potato Salad Pint

Grandma's Potato Salad Pint

$8.00

Serves 2-3.

Grandma's Potato Salad Quart

Grandma's Potato Salad Quart

$13.00

Serves 5-6.

Grandma's Potato Salad Gallon

Grandma's Potato Salad Gallon

$38.00

Serves 20-25.

Cole Slaw Pint.

Cole Slaw Pint.

$5.00

Serves 2-3.

Cole Slaw Quart.

Cole Slaw Quart.

$12.00

Serves 5-6.

Cole Slaw Gallon

Cole Slaw Gallon

$39.00

Serves 20-25.

Mac 'n Cheese Pint

Mac 'n Cheese Pint

$8.00

Serves 2-3.

Mac 'n Cheese Quart

Mac 'n Cheese Quart

$13.00

Serves 5-6.

Mac 'n Cheese Gallon

Mac 'n Cheese Gallon

$42.00

Serves 20-25.

BBQ Baked Beans Pint

BBQ Baked Beans Pint

$7.00

Serves 2-3.

BBQ Beans Quart

BBQ Beans Quart

$12.00

Serves 5-6.

BBQ Beans Gallon

BBQ Beans Gallon

$39.99

Serves 20-25.

Green Beans Pint.

Green Beans Pint.

$7.00

Serves 2-3.

Mojo Mild Sauce Pint Bottle

$6.99

Sufferin' Sweet Sauce Pint Bottle

$6.99

Smokin' Hot Sauce Pint Bottle

$6.99

Bourbon Molasses Pint

$6.99

eGift & Physical Cards

*eGift Cards

*eGift Cards

Give the gift of BBQ, perfect for the BBQ lover on your list. Send a custom message and have it delivered right to their phone or desktop. Choose 'Purchase Gift Cards' from the drop down menu at the top of this page.

Physical Gift Cards

Physical Gift Cards

Contact or visit your local store to buy a physical gift card for in-store or curbside pickup.

Signature Bottled BBQ sauces

Signature BBQ Sauce Gift Pack

Signature BBQ Sauce Gift Pack

$19.99

Its a 3-pack of our signature BBQ sauces, perfect for gift giving. Mojo Mild - Our signature bbq sauce. Sufferin’ Sweet - Yup, it’s suuuh-weeter. Smokin’ Hot - Spicy hot with lots of soul. BBQ Sauce Gift Packs will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Mojo Mild Retail

Mojo Mild Retail

$6.50

Mojo Mild - Our signature bbq sauce. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Smokin' Hot Retail

Smokin' Hot Retail

$6.50

Smokin’ Hot - Spicy hot with lots of soul. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Sufferin Sweet Retail

Sufferin Sweet Retail

$6.50

Sufferin’ Sweet - Yup, it’s suuuh-weeter. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Carolina Vinegar Retail

Carolina Vinegar Retail

$6.50

Bold flavored, vinegar-based, Eastern Carolina style. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5910 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75039

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Red Hot & Blue image
Red Hot & Blue image

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Hot & Blue - Irving, TX
orange starNo Reviews
5910 North MacArthur Boulevard Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
5910 N. MacArthur Blvd., suite 121 Irving, TX 75247
View restaurantnext
Michael's of Las Colinas - 925 W. John Carpenter Fry Ste. 100
orange starNo Reviews
925 W. John Carpenter Fry Ste. 100 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
Southern Spice Indian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
901 W royal ln, #120 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
My Thai and Vegan (IRVING) - 6550 N MacArthur Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
6550 N MacArthur Blvd Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
Green Gator - Las Colinas
orange starNo Reviews
340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Irving

Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Story Road)
orange star4.4 • 909
1500 N. Story Road #612 Irving, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 020 - Las Colinas
orange star4.5 • 461
7601 N MacArthur Blvd Irving, TX 75063
View restaurantnext
Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 453
8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190 Irving, TX 75063
View restaurantnext
Urban Bricks - Irving, TX - UB53
orange star4.3 • 148
2000 Esters Road Irving, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Mama's Daughters' Diner- Irving- Shady Grove
orange star5.0 • 139
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd. Irving, TX 75060
View restaurantnext
Hangout Restaurant and Sports Club - 3554 W Airport Fwy
orange star4.2 • 123
3554 W Airport Fwy Irving, TX 75062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Irving
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston