Red Hot & Blue

review star

No reviews yet

2601 RANGELINE ROAD JOPLIN, MO 64804

Joplin, MO 64804

Popular Items

3 Meat Combo
Burnt Ends
Classic BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

Starters

Fried Jalapenos

$7.75Out of stock

Basket of battered and fried jalapeno bottle caps served with ranch.

Half Onion Loaf

$7.75

Buttermilk battered onion rings, golden fried. Served with BBQ ranch dressing.

Joel Rays Sausage Sampler

$11.00Out of stock

Sliced smoked sausage, cubed cheddar and pepper jack cheese.

King Creole Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.50

Southern spinach and artichoke dip, jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions & corn chips.

Memphis Bacon Fries

$9.25Out of stock

Seasoned fries, cheddar cheese, smokey bacon, green onions, and jalapeno’s. Served with ranch dressing.

Memphis Pork Fries

$9.25Out of stock

Seasoned fries, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, green onions, and jalapeno’s. Served with ranch dressing.

Nantucket Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

Corn chips, pulled chicken, creamy spinach & artichoke, jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions, roasted corn, jalapenos & salsa.

Nantucket Nachos Personal Size

$11.50Out of stock

Corn chips, pulled chicken, creamy spinach & artichoke, jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions, roasted corn, jalapenos & salsa.

Onion Ring Loaf

$10.00

Buttermilk battered onion rings, golden fried. Served with BBQ ranch dressing.

RHBQ’D BBQ PORK RINDS

$6.00

Seasoned and served with house dill dip.

“The Blue” Super Nachos

$13.00Out of stock

Corn chips, bbq beans or black bean salsa, choice of pulled pork, smoked chicken or brisket, cheddar cheese, green onions, tomatoes, jalapeno, sour cream, salsa, and pico.

“The Blue” Super Nachos Personal Size

$11.00Out of stock

Corn chips, bbq beans or black bean salsa, choice of pulled pork, smoked chicken or brisket, cheddar cheese, green onions, tomatoes, jalapeno, sour cream, salsa, and pico.

Wings

Traditional Smoked Wings (10)

$15.00

10 Wings

Traditional Smoked Wings (20)

$25.00Out of stock

20 Wings

Boneless Fried Wings (10)

$13.00

10 Wings

Boneless Fried Wings (20)

$22.00Out of stock

20 Wings

Salads

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD FULL SIZE

$14.00

Avocado, roasted corn, choice of cheddar or jack cheese, black beans, fried onions, tomatoes, pico, tortilla strips.

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD HALF SIZE

$11.50

Avocado, roasted corn, choice of cheddar or jack cheese, black beans, fried onions, tomatoes, pico, tortilla strips.

Cobb Salad Full Size

$14.00

Smoked ham, bacon, and turkey, tomatoes, red onions, egg, crumbled blue cheese or cheddar.

Cobb Salad Half Size

$11.50

Smoked ham, bacon, and turkey, tomatoes, red onions, egg, crumbled blue cheese or cheddar.

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD FULL SIZE

$12.75

Fried Chicken Salad with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, egg, and green onions.

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD HALF SIZE

$11.00

Fried Chicken Salad with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, egg, and green onions.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD FULL SIZE

$12.75

Grilled Chicken Salad with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, egg, and green onions.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD HALF SIZE

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Salad with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, egg, and green onions.

Smoke House Salad Full Size

$14.00

Choice of 2 meats, beef, smoked turkey, pulled pork or chicken, roasted corn, red onions, pepper jack cheese cubes, tomatoes.

Smoke House Salad Half Size

$11.50

Choice of 2 meats, beef, smoked turkey, pulled pork or chicken, roasted corn, red onions, pepper jack cheese cubes, tomatoes.

THE TRADITIONAL

$4.50

Traditional starter salad with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, egg, green onions.

Stews & Pasta Bowls

Cajun Bowl

$12.00

Gumbalaya and delta red beans, separated by hoppin’ john rice, garnished with fried shrimp.

Chicken Ranch Alfredo

$15.00

Hickory smoked chicken and bacon, penne, tomatoes, feta cheese, garlic toast.

Delta Red Beans & Rice

$11.00

A southern favorite and our specialty, smoked pork, sausage, veggies, redbeans, hoppin’ john rice.

Gumbalaya

$12.00

Shrimp, pulled chicken and sausage, onions, tomatoes, celery, green peppers, okra, garlic, hoppin' john rice, variety of spices and gumbo file.

New Orleans Butter Cream Pasta

$14.00

Grilled lemon chicken, penne, creamy alfredo, broccoli, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, garlic toast.

Ribs & Rib Combos

Delta Double

$20.00

4 bone rib with choice of one other hickory smoked meat: pulled pork, smoked chicken, turkey, ¼ chicken, or sausage link. (SUB BEEF FOR $1.OO MORE) Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

Full Slab

$29.00Out of stock

Half Slab of Ribs. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

Half Slab

$19.00Out of stock

Full Slab of Ribs. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

Low Country Surf & Turf

$21.00

4 bone rib with choice of golden, cajun fried, or grilled blackened catfish. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

Ribs & Chicken Crispers

$19.00

4 bone rib with chicken crispers. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

Ribs & Wings

$19.00

4 bone rib with chicken smoked wings. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

Tennessee Triple

$21.00

4 bone rib, choice of two other hickory smoked meats: pulled pork, pulled chicken, turkey, ¼ chicken or sausage link. (SUB BEEF FOR $1.OO MORE) Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

BBQ Smokin' Platters

2 Meat Combo

$17.00

Choice of two hickory smoked meats: pulled pork, chicken, turkey, ¼ chicken or sausage link. (Sub beef $1.00) Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

3 Meat Combo

$18.00

Choice of three hickory smoked meats: pulled pork, chicken, turkey, ¼ chicken or sausage link. (Sub beef $1.00) Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

Burnt Ends

$18.50

Double smoked & cubed tender brisket ends. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

Country Veggie Platter

$11.00

Choose a total of 4 sides items. (one house salad only please)

Jack & Coke Pulled Pork

$15.00

Pulled and chopped pork, house made jack and coke bbq sauce, melted blue cheese, served on vinaigrette slaw. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

Memphis Half Chicken

$15.00

Spice rubbed rotisserie smoked chicken. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

Pulled Chicken Platter

$15.00

Hickory smoked and hand pulled chicken. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

Pulled Pork Platter

$13.00

Hickory smoked and hand pulled tender moist pork. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

Sliced or Chopped Brisket Platter

$17.00

Hickory smoked sliced or saucy chopped brisket. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

Smoked Sausage

$14.00Out of stock

Two hickory smoked sausages with sauteed onions. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

Smoked Turkey Platter

$14.00Out of stock

Hickory smoked sliced turkey. “Best in the 4 states”. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

Deep South Favorites

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.00

Breaded and deep-fried breast, Texas toast, creamy gravy. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK 1 (7 oz)

$11.00

Breaded and deep-fried steak with creamy gravy. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK 2 (7 oz)

$14.00

Breaded and deep-fried steaks with creamy gravy. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

FRIED CHICKEN CRISPERS

$14.50

Cut from the breast, battered and fried. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

FRIED DELTA CATFISH 3 pcs.

$14.00Out of stock

2 Pcs. Catfish: Golden, Cajun, Blackened or Grilled. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

Fried Delta Catfish 4 psc.

$17.00Out of stock

4 Pcs. Catfish: Golden, Cajun, Blackened or Grilled. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

SMOTHERED JACK CHICKEN

$15.00

Cut from the breast, battered and fried. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.

BBQ Sandwiches

Classic BBQ Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Jumbo chopped beef brisket BBQ Sandwich. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.

Classic BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Jumbo pulled chicken BBQ Sandwich. Served with Choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.

Classic BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Jumbo pulled pork BBQ Sandwich. Served with Choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.

Classic BBQ Sliced Brisket

$12.00

Jumbo sliced beef brisket BBQ Sandwich. Served with Choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.

Devil Dog

$13.00

Split grilled sausage, sautéed onions, bacon, mojo mild sauce, pepper jack cheese, hoagie roll. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.

Hickory Bourbon Brisket

$13.00

Brisket, bourbon BBQ sauce, pepper jack and fried onion rings. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.

Hungry Harold

$12.00Out of stock

Sliced smoked turkey basted in mojo mild sauce, melted pepper jack cheese, toasted sesame seed bun. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.

Jack & Coke Pulled Pork

$12.00

Chopped pulled pork, house made Jack and Coke BBQ sauce, tangy slaw, melted blue cheese. Served with Choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.

PIG N LOAF

$14.00

Jumbo pulled pork sandwich, personal size onion loaf, bbq ranch, toasted sesame seed bun. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.

TEXAS TURKEY CLUB

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked turkey breast, pepper jack cheese smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Texas toast. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.

Whole Hog

$15.50

Jumbo pulled pork, sausage link, 2 bone rib. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.

Mile High Burgers

Classic Build a Burger 1/3 lb

$9.50

Our Juicy 1/3 lb burger built to your liking. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick and pickle.

CROSSROADS BURGER 1/3 LB

$13.50

Sweet bbq sauce, beef brisket or pulled pork, choice of cheese, fried onion rings, bbq ranch, lettuce, tomato. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick and pickle.

PROHIBITION BURGER 1/3 lb

$13.50

Choice of smoked bacon or brisket, bourbon BBQ sauce, pepper jack, onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick and pickle.

THE TEXICAN 1/3 LB

$13.50

Blackened 1/3lb burger, smokey bacon, grilled onions and jalapenos, melted cheese, chipotle honey mustard, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick and pickle.

Famous Side Kicks

Baked Potato (When Available)

$4.00
Collard Greens

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50Out of stock
Fried Corn On The Cob

$3.50Out of stock

Fried Jalapenos

$3.50Out of stock
Fried Okra

$3.50

Grilled Corn

$3.50Out of stock

Hoppin’ John Rice

$3.50Out of stock
Macaroni n Cheese

$3.50
Memphis Fries

$3.50

Personal Onion Loaf

$3.50

Red Beans & Rice

$3.50
Red Skin Mashers/Gravy

$3.50
Red Skin Potato Salad

$3.50

RHBQ’D BBQ Pork Rinds

$3.50
Slaw

$3.50

Smoked Baked Beans

$3.50
Southern Green Beans

$3.50

Sweet Potato (When Available)

$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Twice Baked Potatoes

$3.50
Vegetable Medley

$3.50
Broccoli Only

$3.50

Add Roll

$0.59

Orange Slices

$3.50

Apple Sauce

$3.50

Pineapple Bits

$3.50Out of stock

Desserts

Fruit Cobbler

$4.00

Fruity is good when it’s our crispy, sugar-and-spice covered cobbler overfilled with ripe and juicy, Southern fruits. Served warm and a la mode.

OREO BROWNIE SUNDAE

$4.00

It’s easy to make everyone’s favorite cookie even better when you top it with ice cream and chocolate sauce.

CARROT CAKE

$3.00Out of stock

Just like grandma use to make, a smooth cream cheese icing with fresh carrots, walnuts and raisins.

A LA MODE

$2.00

Why not dig into a classic with this smooth, rich and creamy vanilla ice cream.

New York Style Cheese Cake

$3.00

If you like cheese cake then you’re going to love this! This hand made creamy cheese cake will be sure to tantalize your taste buds! Choose from: Regular New York Style, Strawberry or Oreo Chocolate

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$3.50Out of stock

If you like cheese cake then you’re going to love this! This hand made creamy cheese cake will be sure to tantalize your taste buds! Choose from: Regular New York Style, Strawberry or Oreo Chocolate

Oreo Chocolate Cheese Cake

$3.50

If you like cheese cake then you’re going to love this! This hand made creamy cheese cake will be sure to tantalize your taste buds! Choose from: Regular New York Style, Strawberry or Oreo Chocolate

Apple streusel

$6.00Out of stock

To Go Drinks

Agave Vanilla Cream Soda

$4.00
Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.30
Diet Pepsi

$3.30
Dr. Pepper

$3.30

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50
Mountain Dew

$3.30
Pepsi

$3.30

Pineapple Cream Soda

$4.00Out of stock
Sierra Mist

$3.30

Stubborn Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$3.50

UnSweet Tea

$3.50

Signature Bottled BBQ Sauces

Signature BBQ Sauce Gift Pack

$19.99

It’s a 3-pack of our signature BBQ sauces, perfect for gift giving. Mojo Mild - Our signature bbq sauce. Sufferin’ Sweet - Yup, it’s suuuh-weeter. Smokin’ Hot - Spicy hot with lots of soul. BBQ Sauce Gift Packs will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Mojo Mild Retail

$6.50

Mojo Mild - Our signature bbq sauce. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Smokin' Hot Retail

$6.50

Smokin’ Hot - Spicy hot with lots of soul. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Sufferin' Sweet Retail

$6.50

Sufferin’ Sweet - Yup, it’s suuuh-weeter. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Carolina Vinegar Retail

$6.50Out of stock
