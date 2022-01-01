Red Hot & Blue
2601 RANGELINE ROAD JOPLIN, MO 64804
Joplin, MO 64804
Starters
Fried Jalapenos
Basket of battered and fried jalapeno bottle caps served with ranch.
Half Onion Loaf
Buttermilk battered onion rings, golden fried. Served with BBQ ranch dressing.
Joel Rays Sausage Sampler
Sliced smoked sausage, cubed cheddar and pepper jack cheese.
King Creole Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Southern spinach and artichoke dip, jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions & corn chips.
Memphis Bacon Fries
Seasoned fries, cheddar cheese, smokey bacon, green onions, and jalapeno’s. Served with ranch dressing.
Memphis Pork Fries
Seasoned fries, cheddar cheese, pulled pork, green onions, and jalapeno’s. Served with ranch dressing.
Nantucket Nachos
Corn chips, pulled chicken, creamy spinach & artichoke, jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions, roasted corn, jalapenos & salsa.
Nantucket Nachos Personal Size
Corn chips, pulled chicken, creamy spinach & artichoke, jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions, roasted corn, jalapenos & salsa.
Onion Ring Loaf
Buttermilk battered onion rings, golden fried. Served with BBQ ranch dressing.
RHBQ’D BBQ PORK RINDS
Seasoned and served with house dill dip.
“The Blue” Super Nachos
Corn chips, bbq beans or black bean salsa, choice of pulled pork, smoked chicken or brisket, cheddar cheese, green onions, tomatoes, jalapeno, sour cream, salsa, and pico.
“The Blue” Super Nachos Personal Size
Corn chips, bbq beans or black bean salsa, choice of pulled pork, smoked chicken or brisket, cheddar cheese, green onions, tomatoes, jalapeno, sour cream, salsa, and pico.
Wings
Salads
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD FULL SIZE
Avocado, roasted corn, choice of cheddar or jack cheese, black beans, fried onions, tomatoes, pico, tortilla strips.
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD HALF SIZE
Avocado, roasted corn, choice of cheddar or jack cheese, black beans, fried onions, tomatoes, pico, tortilla strips.
Cobb Salad Full Size
Smoked ham, bacon, and turkey, tomatoes, red onions, egg, crumbled blue cheese or cheddar.
Cobb Salad Half Size
Smoked ham, bacon, and turkey, tomatoes, red onions, egg, crumbled blue cheese or cheddar.
FRIED CHICKEN SALAD FULL SIZE
Fried Chicken Salad with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, egg, and green onions.
FRIED CHICKEN SALAD HALF SIZE
Fried Chicken Salad with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, egg, and green onions.
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD FULL SIZE
Grilled Chicken Salad with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, egg, and green onions.
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD HALF SIZE
Grilled Chicken Salad with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, egg, and green onions.
Smoke House Salad Full Size
Choice of 2 meats, beef, smoked turkey, pulled pork or chicken, roasted corn, red onions, pepper jack cheese cubes, tomatoes.
Smoke House Salad Half Size
Choice of 2 meats, beef, smoked turkey, pulled pork or chicken, roasted corn, red onions, pepper jack cheese cubes, tomatoes.
THE TRADITIONAL
Traditional starter salad with tomatoes, cheddar cheese, egg, green onions.
Stews & Pasta Bowls
Cajun Bowl
Gumbalaya and delta red beans, separated by hoppin’ john rice, garnished with fried shrimp.
Chicken Ranch Alfredo
Hickory smoked chicken and bacon, penne, tomatoes, feta cheese, garlic toast.
Delta Red Beans & Rice
A southern favorite and our specialty, smoked pork, sausage, veggies, redbeans, hoppin’ john rice.
Gumbalaya
Shrimp, pulled chicken and sausage, onions, tomatoes, celery, green peppers, okra, garlic, hoppin' john rice, variety of spices and gumbo file.
New Orleans Butter Cream Pasta
Grilled lemon chicken, penne, creamy alfredo, broccoli, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, garlic toast.
Ribs & Rib Combos
Delta Double
4 bone rib with choice of one other hickory smoked meat: pulled pork, smoked chicken, turkey, ¼ chicken, or sausage link. (SUB BEEF FOR $1.OO MORE) Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
Full Slab
Half Slab of Ribs. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
Half Slab
Full Slab of Ribs. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
Low Country Surf & Turf
4 bone rib with choice of golden, cajun fried, or grilled blackened catfish. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
Ribs & Chicken Crispers
4 bone rib with chicken crispers. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
Ribs & Wings
4 bone rib with chicken smoked wings. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
Tennessee Triple
4 bone rib, choice of two other hickory smoked meats: pulled pork, pulled chicken, turkey, ¼ chicken or sausage link. (SUB BEEF FOR $1.OO MORE) Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
BBQ Smokin' Platters
2 Meat Combo
Choice of two hickory smoked meats: pulled pork, chicken, turkey, ¼ chicken or sausage link. (Sub beef $1.00) Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
3 Meat Combo
Choice of three hickory smoked meats: pulled pork, chicken, turkey, ¼ chicken or sausage link. (Sub beef $1.00) Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
Burnt Ends
Double smoked & cubed tender brisket ends. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
Country Veggie Platter
Choose a total of 4 sides items. (one house salad only please)
Jack & Coke Pulled Pork
Pulled and chopped pork, house made jack and coke bbq sauce, melted blue cheese, served on vinaigrette slaw. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
Memphis Half Chicken
Spice rubbed rotisserie smoked chicken. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
Pulled Chicken Platter
Hickory smoked and hand pulled chicken. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
Pulled Pork Platter
Hickory smoked and hand pulled tender moist pork. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
Sliced or Chopped Brisket Platter
Hickory smoked sliced or saucy chopped brisket. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
Smoked Sausage
Two hickory smoked sausages with sauteed onions. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
Smoked Turkey Platter
Hickory smoked sliced turkey. “Best in the 4 states”. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
Deep South Favorites
Chicken Fried Chicken
Breaded and deep-fried breast, Texas toast, creamy gravy. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK 1 (7 oz)
Breaded and deep-fried steak with creamy gravy. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK 2 (7 oz)
Breaded and deep-fried steaks with creamy gravy. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
FRIED CHICKEN CRISPERS
Cut from the breast, battered and fried. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
FRIED DELTA CATFISH 3 pcs.
2 Pcs. Catfish: Golden, Cajun, Blackened or Grilled. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
Fried Delta Catfish 4 psc.
4 Pcs. Catfish: Golden, Cajun, Blackened or Grilled. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
SMOTHERED JACK CHICKEN
Cut from the breast, battered and fried. Served with any 2 Famous Side Kicks.
BBQ Sandwiches
Classic BBQ Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Jumbo chopped beef brisket BBQ Sandwich. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.
Classic BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Jumbo pulled chicken BBQ Sandwich. Served with Choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.
Classic BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Jumbo pulled pork BBQ Sandwich. Served with Choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.
Classic BBQ Sliced Brisket
Jumbo sliced beef brisket BBQ Sandwich. Served with Choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.
Devil Dog
Split grilled sausage, sautéed onions, bacon, mojo mild sauce, pepper jack cheese, hoagie roll. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.
Hickory Bourbon Brisket
Brisket, bourbon BBQ sauce, pepper jack and fried onion rings. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.
Hungry Harold
Sliced smoked turkey basted in mojo mild sauce, melted pepper jack cheese, toasted sesame seed bun. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.
Jack & Coke Pulled Pork
Chopped pulled pork, house made Jack and Coke BBQ sauce, tangy slaw, melted blue cheese. Served with Choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.
PIG N LOAF
Jumbo pulled pork sandwich, personal size onion loaf, bbq ranch, toasted sesame seed bun. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.
TEXAS TURKEY CLUB
Smoked turkey breast, pepper jack cheese smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Texas toast. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.
Whole Hog
Jumbo pulled pork, sausage link, 2 bone rib. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick.
Mile High Burgers
Classic Build a Burger 1/3 lb
Our Juicy 1/3 lb burger built to your liking. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick and pickle.
CROSSROADS BURGER 1/3 LB
Sweet bbq sauce, beef brisket or pulled pork, choice of cheese, fried onion rings, bbq ranch, lettuce, tomato. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick and pickle.
PROHIBITION BURGER 1/3 lb
Choice of smoked bacon or brisket, bourbon BBQ sauce, pepper jack, onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick and pickle.
THE TEXICAN 1/3 LB
Blackened 1/3lb burger, smokey bacon, grilled onions and jalapenos, melted cheese, chipotle honey mustard, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with choice of 1 Famous Side Kick and pickle.
Famous Side Kicks
Baked Potato (When Available)
Collard Greens
Cottage Cheese
Fried Corn On The Cob
Fried Jalapenos
Fried Okra
Grilled Corn
Hoppin’ John Rice
Macaroni n Cheese
Memphis Fries
Personal Onion Loaf
Red Beans & Rice
Red Skin Mashers/Gravy
Red Skin Potato Salad
RHBQ’D BBQ Pork Rinds
Slaw
Smoked Baked Beans
Southern Green Beans
Sweet Potato (When Available)
Sweet Potato Fries
Twice Baked Potatoes
Vegetable Medley
Broccoli Only
Add Roll
Orange Slices
Apple Sauce
Pineapple Bits
Desserts
Fruit Cobbler
Fruity is good when it’s our crispy, sugar-and-spice covered cobbler overfilled with ripe and juicy, Southern fruits. Served warm and a la mode.
OREO BROWNIE SUNDAE
It’s easy to make everyone’s favorite cookie even better when you top it with ice cream and chocolate sauce.
CARROT CAKE
Just like grandma use to make, a smooth cream cheese icing with fresh carrots, walnuts and raisins.
A LA MODE
Why not dig into a classic with this smooth, rich and creamy vanilla ice cream.
New York Style Cheese Cake
If you like cheese cake then you’re going to love this! This hand made creamy cheese cake will be sure to tantalize your taste buds! Choose from: Regular New York Style, Strawberry or Oreo Chocolate
Strawberry Cheese Cake
If you like cheese cake then you’re going to love this! This hand made creamy cheese cake will be sure to tantalize your taste buds! Choose from: Regular New York Style, Strawberry or Oreo Chocolate
Oreo Chocolate Cheese Cake
If you like cheese cake then you’re going to love this! This hand made creamy cheese cake will be sure to tantalize your taste buds! Choose from: Regular New York Style, Strawberry or Oreo Chocolate
Apple streusel
To Go Drinks
Signature Bottled BBQ Sauces
Signature BBQ Sauce Gift Pack
It’s a 3-pack of our signature BBQ sauces, perfect for gift giving. Mojo Mild - Our signature bbq sauce. Sufferin’ Sweet - Yup, it’s suuuh-weeter. Smokin’ Hot - Spicy hot with lots of soul. BBQ Sauce Gift Packs will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.
Mojo Mild Retail
Mojo Mild - Our signature bbq sauce. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.
Smokin' Hot Retail
Smokin’ Hot - Spicy hot with lots of soul. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.
Sufferin' Sweet Retail
Sufferin’ Sweet - Yup, it’s suuuh-weeter. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.
Carolina Vinegar Retail
