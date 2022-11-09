- Home
- /
- Morrisville
- /
- Red Hot & Blue BBQ
Red Hot & Blue BBQ
No reviews yet
1000 Market Center Drive
Morrisville, NC 27560
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
BBQ Plates.
Carolina Pork, Hand-Pulled Regular
6 oz. Meat and One Side.
Carolina Pork, Hand-Pulled Large
8 oz. Meat and Two Sides.
Texas Brisket, Hand-Sliced Regular
Smoked 12-13 hours and sliced to order, served with one Southern Side.
Texas Brisket, Hand-Sliced Large
8 oz. Meat and Two Sides.
Syracuse Sausage Regular
1 link of sausage and One Side.
Syracuse Sausage Large
2 links of sausage and Two Sides.
Syracuse Jalap-Ched Sausg Regular
1 link of sausage and One Side.
Syracuse Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Large
2 links of sausage and Two Sides.
Ft Worth Turkey, Hand-sliced Regular
6 oz. Meat and One Side.
Ft Worth Turkey, Hand-sliced Large
8 oz. Meat and Two Sides.
Memphis Pit Chicken Pulled (off-the-bone) Regular
6 oz. Meat and One Side.
Memphis Pit Chicken Pulled (off-the-bone) Large
8 oz. Meat and Two Sides.
Memphis Pit Chicken 1/2 (bone-in)
8 oz. Meat and Two Sides.
Memphis Pit Chicken 1/4 (white, bone-in)
1/4 White Chkn and One Side.
Memphis Pit Chicken 1/4 (dark, bone-in)
1/4 Chkn Dark and One Side.
Delta Double.
Choose 2 smoked meats to create your Delta Double Sampler Plate. Carolina Pulled Pork, Syracuse Sausage, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, Pulled Chicken, Fort Worth Turkey, or Texas Brisket. 2 Sides
Tennessee Triple.
Choose 3 smoked meats to create your Tennessee Triple Sampler Plate. Carolina Pulled Pork, Syracuse Sausage, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, Pulled Chicken, Fort Worth Turkey, or Texas Brisket. 2 Sides
Brisket Burnt Ends Regular
6 oz. Meat and One Side.
Brisket Burnt Ends Large
8 oz. Meat and Two Sides.
BBQ Sandwiches.
Carolina Pork, Hand-Pulled Sandwich
5 oz. Meat and One Side.
Texas Brisket, Hand-Sliced Sandwich
5 oz. Meat and One Side.
Syracuse Sausage Sandwich
5 oz. Meat and One Side.
Syracuse Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich
5 oz. Meat and One Side.
Memphis Pit Chicken off-the-bone pulled Sandwich
5 oz. Meat and One Side.
Ft Worth Turkey, Hand-sliced Sandwich
5 oz. Meat and One Side.
Sonny's Smokestack Sandwich
Texas Brisket and Rib Meat in Mojo Mild Sauce.
Ribs & Wings.
St. Louis Ribs, Quarter Rack
St. Louis Ribs Meaty and Smoked low & slow for ~ 4 hours. Served wet or dry-rubbed.
St Louis Ribs, Half Rack
St. Louis Ribs Meaty and Smoked low & slow for ~ 4 hours. Served wet or dry-rubbed.
St. Louis Ribs, Full Rack
St. Louis Ribs Meaty and Smoked low & slow for ~ 4 hours. Served wet or dry-rubbed.
Regular Kansas City Wings
We smoke 'em, fry 'em, then toss 'em with your choice of sauce or rub.
Large Kansas City Wings
We smoke 'em, fry 'em, then toss 'em with your choice of sauce or rub.
Farm Favs.
Sides.
Mac and Cheese (V)
Baked Beans
Green Beans (V)
French Fries (V)
Hush Puppies (V)
Corn Salad. (V)
Cole Slaw (V)
Potato Salad
Mac and Cheese(V) Pint
Baked Beans Pint
Green Beans(V) Pint
French Fries(V) Pint
HushPuppies (V) Pint
Corn Salad (V) Pint
Cole Slaw (V) Pint
Potato Salad (V) Pint
Mac and Cheese (V) Quart
Baked Beans Quart
Green Beans (V) Quart
French Fries (V) Quart
HushPuppies(V) Quart
Corn Salad (V) Quart
Cole Slaw (V) Quart
Potato Salad (V) Quart
Beer & Wine To Go
Corona Extra
To Go Beer selections are available for pickup and delivery. State ID is required to purchase any alcohol, and will be requested at pickup/delivery.
Sam Adams Boston Lager
To Go Beer selections are available for pickup and delivery. State ID is required to purchase any alcohol, and will be requested at pickup/delivery.
Miller Light
To Go Beer selections are available for pickup and delivery. State ID is required to purchase any alcohol, and will be requested at pickup/delivery.
Yuengling Lager
To Go beer selections are available for pickup and delivery. State ID is required to purchase any alcohol, and will be requested at pickup/delivery.
Barefoot Cabernet
To Go Wine selections are available for pickup and delivery. State ID is required to purchase any alcohol, and will be requested at pickup/delivery.
Barefoot Chardonnay
To Go Wine selections are available for pickup and delivery. State ID is required to purchase any alcohol, and will be requested at pickup/delivery.
Drinks.
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Barq's Root Beer
Fruit Punch
Sweet Iced Tea
Unsweet Iced Tea
Bottled Water
Lemonade
Lemonade 1 Gallon
Iced Tea 1 Gallon
Sweet Tea 1 Gallon
Corona Extra
To Go Beer selections are available for pickup and delivery. State ID is required to purchase any alcohol, and will be requested at pickup/delivery.
Sweets.
Chocolate Chess Pie
Banana Pudding
Chocolate Chess Pie (Whole)
One Whole Chocolate Chess Pie
Banana Pudding Pint
Creamy pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Banana Pudding Quart
Banana Pudding 1/2 Gallon
Banana Pudding 1 Gallon
Fresh Baked Cookies (tray of 40)
Kids.
Kid Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal
Kid's Sandwich with One Side, available for everyone 12 and under.
Kid Pulled Chicken Sandwich Meal
Kid's Sandwich with One Side, available for everyone 12 and under.
Kid Texas Brisket Sandwich Meal
Kid's Sandwich with One Side, available for everyone 12 and under.
BBQ Packs
BBQ 4 Pack
2 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 2 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.
BBQ 6 Pack
3 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 3 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.
BBQ 8 Pack
4 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 4 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.
BBQ 12 Pack
6 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 6 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.
Iced Tea Gallon
Sweet Tea Gallon
Lemonade Gallon
'Que by the LB
1LB - Carolina Pulled Pork
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, hand-pulled.
Carolina Pulled Pork- 1/2lb
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, hand-pulled.
Pulled Chicken 1 lb
Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, hand-pulled.
Memphis Pit Chicken Pulled - 1/2 lb
Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, hand-pulled.
Smoked Turkey Breast 1LB
1/2LB Fort Worth Turkey
Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, sliced-to-order.
1LB Texas Brisket
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, sliced-to-order.
Texas Brisket 1/2 LB
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, chopped-to-order.
1LB - Syracuse Sausage. Traditional
Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, grilled-to-order.
1LB - Syracuse Sausage, Jalapeno Cheddar
3 links per lb.
1/2LB - Syracuse Sausage, Jalapeno Cheddar
1LB - Memphis 1/4 Chicken (white, bone-in)
Smoked quarter chicken on the bone, white meat.
1LB - Memphis 1/4 Chicken (dark, bone-in)
Smoked quarter chicken on the bone, dark meat.
Memphis Half Chicken
Smoked half chicken on the bone.
St. Louis Ribs Full Rack
(Wet, Dry, Sweet or Half & Half)
40 Wings Tray
40 Wings with Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing.
Grandma's Potato Salad Pint
Serves 2-3.
Grandma's Potato Salad Quart
Serves 5-6.
Grandma's Potato Salad Gallon
Serves 20-25.
Cole Slaw Pint.
Serves 2-3.
Cole Slaw Quart.
Serves 5-6.
Cole Slaw Gallon
Serves 20-25.
Mac 'n Cheese Pint
Serves 2-3.
Mac 'n Cheese Quart
Serves 5-6.
Mac 'n Cheese Gallon
Serves 20-25.
BBQ Baked Beans Pint
Serves 2-3.
BBQ Beans Quart
Serves 5-6.
BBQ Beans Gallon
Serves 20-25.
Green Beans Pint.
Serves 2-3.
Green Beans Quart.
Serves 5-6.
Green Beans Gallon
Serves 20-25.
Corn Salad (V) Pint
Corn Salad (V) Quart
Corn Salad(V) Gallon
HushPuppies (V) Pint
HushPuppies(V) Quart
HushPuppies (V) Gallon
Sandwich Buns (ea)
Iced Tea Gallon
Sweet Tea Gallon
Lemonade Gallon
Banana Pudding Pint
Creamy pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
Banana Pudding Quart
Banana Pudding 1 Gallon
Chocolate Chess Pie (Whole)
One Whole Chocolate Chess Pie
Fresh Baked Cookies (tray of 40)
Mojo Mild Sauce Pint Bottle
Sufferin' Sweet Sauce Pint Bottle
Smokin' Hot Sauce Pint Bottle
Bourbon Molasses Pint
eGift & Physical Cards
*eGift Cards
Give the gift of BBQ, perfect for the BBQ lover on your list. Send a custom message and have it delivered right to their phone or desktop. Choose 'Purchase Gift Cards' from the drop down menu at the top of this page.
Physical Gift Cards
Contact or visit your local store to buy a physical gift card for in-store or curbside pickup.
Signature Bottled BBQ sauces
Signature BBQ Sauce Gift Pack
Its a 3-pack of our signature BBQ sauces, perfect for gift giving. Mojo Mild - Our signature bbq sauce. Sufferin’ Sweet - Yup, it’s suuuh-weeter. Smokin’ Hot - Spicy hot with lots of soul. BBQ Sauce Gift Packs will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.
Mojo Mild Retail
Mojo Mild - Our signature bbq sauce. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.
Smokin' Hot Retail
Smokin’ Hot - Spicy hot with lots of soul. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.
Sufferin Sweet Retail
Sufferin’ Sweet - Yup, it’s suuuh-weeter. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.
Carolina Vinegar Retail
Bold flavored, vinegar-based, Eastern Carolina style. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1000 Market Center Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560