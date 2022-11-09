Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Hot & Blue BBQ

No reviews yet

1000 Market Center Drive

Morrisville, NC 27560

Order Again

Popular Items

Carolina Pork, Hand-Pulled Sandwich
BBQ Plates.

Carolina Pork, Hand-Pulled Regular

$11.00

6 oz. Meat and One Side.

Carolina Pork, Hand-Pulled Large

$13.50

8 oz. Meat and Two Sides.

Texas Brisket, Hand-Sliced Regular

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked 12-13 hours and sliced to order, served with one Southern Side.

Texas Brisket, Hand-Sliced Large

$18.50Out of stock

8 oz. Meat and Two Sides.

Syracuse Sausage Regular

$9.00

1 link of sausage and One Side.

Syracuse Sausage Large

$15.00

2 links of sausage and Two Sides.

Syracuse Jalap-Ched Sausg Regular

$9.00

1 link of sausage and One Side.

Syracuse Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Large

$15.00

2 links of sausage and Two Sides.

Ft Worth Turkey, Hand-sliced Regular

$11.00Out of stock

6 oz. Meat and One Side.

Ft Worth Turkey, Hand-sliced Large

$13.50Out of stock

8 oz. Meat and Two Sides.

Memphis Pit Chicken Pulled (off-the-bone) Regular

$11.50

6 oz. Meat and One Side.

Memphis Pit Chicken Pulled (off-the-bone) Large

$14.00

8 oz. Meat and Two Sides.

Memphis Pit Chicken 1/2 (bone-in)

$15.50

8 oz. Meat and Two Sides.

Memphis Pit Chicken 1/4 (white, bone-in)

$12.00

1/4 White Chkn and One Side.

Memphis Pit Chicken 1/4 (dark, bone-in)

$10.50

1/4 Chkn Dark and One Side.

Delta Double.

$20.00

Choose 2 smoked meats to create your Delta Double Sampler Plate. Carolina Pulled Pork, Syracuse Sausage, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, Pulled Chicken, Fort Worth Turkey, or Texas Brisket. 2 Sides

Tennessee Triple.

$23.00

Choose 3 smoked meats to create your Tennessee Triple Sampler Plate. Carolina Pulled Pork, Syracuse Sausage, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, Pulled Chicken, Fort Worth Turkey, or Texas Brisket. 2 Sides

Brisket Burnt Ends Regular

$15.00Out of stock

6 oz. Meat and One Side.

Brisket Burnt Ends Large

$19.00Out of stock

8 oz. Meat and Two Sides.

BBQ Sandwiches.

Carolina Pork, Hand-Pulled Sandwich

$10.50

5 oz. Meat and One Side.

Texas Brisket, Hand-Sliced Sandwich

$13.50Out of stock

5 oz. Meat and One Side.

Syracuse Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

5 oz. Meat and One Side.

Syracuse Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

5 oz. Meat and One Side.

Memphis Pit Chicken off-the-bone pulled Sandwich

$11.00

5 oz. Meat and One Side.

Ft Worth Turkey, Hand-sliced Sandwich

$10.50Out of stock

5 oz. Meat and One Side.

Sonny's Smokestack Sandwich

$13.00

Texas Brisket and Rib Meat in Mojo Mild Sauce.

Ribs & Wings.

St. Louis Ribs, Quarter Rack

$13.00

St. Louis Ribs Meaty and Smoked low & slow for ~ 4 hours. Served wet or dry-rubbed.

St Louis Ribs, Half Rack

$24.00

St. Louis Ribs Meaty and Smoked low & slow for ~ 4 hours. Served wet or dry-rubbed.

St. Louis Ribs, Full Rack

$36.00

St. Louis Ribs Meaty and Smoked low & slow for ~ 4 hours. Served wet or dry-rubbed.

Regular Kansas City Wings

$15.00

We smoke 'em, fry 'em, then toss 'em with your choice of sauce or rub.

Large Kansas City Wings

$22.00

We smoke 'em, fry 'em, then toss 'em with your choice of sauce or rub.

Farm Favs.

Smokehouse Salad.

$13.00

Memphis Pulled Chicken and Texas Brisket over seasonal greens and fixins.

Side Salad

$5.00
Idaho Stuffed Pig

$9.00

A BIG OL' smoked potato stuffed with Carolina Pulled Pork, cheddar cheese, green onion, butter and sour cream.

Idaho Spud

$5.00

Butter, sour cream and green onions

Sides.

Mac and Cheese (V)

$4.00
Baked Beans

$4.00
Green Beans (V)

$3.00
French Fries (V)

$4.00

Hush Puppies (V)

$3.00

Corn Salad. (V)

$3.00Out of stock
Cole Slaw (V)

$3.00
Potato Salad

$4.00

Mac and Cheese(V) Pint

$9.00

Baked Beans Pint

$9.00

Green Beans(V) Pint

$7.00

French Fries(V) Pint

$9.00

HushPuppies (V) Pint

$7.00

Corn Salad (V) Pint

$7.00

Cole Slaw (V) Pint

$7.00

Potato Salad (V) Pint

$9.00

Mac and Cheese (V) Quart

$13.00

Baked Beans Quart

$13.00

Green Beans (V) Quart

$11.00

French Fries (V) Quart

$13.00

HushPuppies(V) Quart

$11.00

Corn Salad (V) Quart

$11.00

Cole Slaw (V) Quart

$11.00

Potato Salad (V) Quart

$13.00

Beer & Wine To Go

Corona Extra

$4.00

To Go Beer selections are available for pickup and delivery. State ID is required to purchase any alcohol, and will be requested at pickup/delivery.

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.00

To Go Beer selections are available for pickup and delivery. State ID is required to purchase any alcohol, and will be requested at pickup/delivery.

Miller Light

$4.00

To Go Beer selections are available for pickup and delivery. State ID is required to purchase any alcohol, and will be requested at pickup/delivery.

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

To Go beer selections are available for pickup and delivery. State ID is required to purchase any alcohol, and will be requested at pickup/delivery.

Barefoot Cabernet

$6.00

To Go Wine selections are available for pickup and delivery. State ID is required to purchase any alcohol, and will be requested at pickup/delivery.

Barefoot Chardonnay

$6.00

To Go Wine selections are available for pickup and delivery. State ID is required to purchase any alcohol, and will be requested at pickup/delivery.

Drinks.

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50
Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade 1 Gallon

$12.00

Iced Tea 1 Gallon

$9.00

Sweet Tea 1 Gallon

$9.00
Corona Extra

$4.00

To Go Beer selections are available for pickup and delivery. State ID is required to purchase any alcohol, and will be requested at pickup/delivery.

Sweets.

Chocolate Chess Pie

$5.00
Banana Pudding

$4.00

Chocolate Chess Pie (Whole)

$30.00

One Whole Chocolate Chess Pie

Banana Pudding Pint

$11.00

Creamy pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Banana Pudding Quart

$21.00

Banana Pudding 1/2 Gallon

$25.00

Banana Pudding 1 Gallon

$39.00

Fresh Baked Cookies (tray of 40)

$30.00

Kids.

Kid Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

$6.00

Kid's Sandwich with One Side, available for everyone 12 and under.

Kid Pulled Chicken Sandwich Meal

$6.00

Kid's Sandwich with One Side, available for everyone 12 and under.

Kid Texas Brisket Sandwich Meal

$7.50

Kid's Sandwich with One Side, available for everyone 12 and under.

BBQ Packs

BBQ 4 Pack

$54.00

2 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 2 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.

BBQ 6 Pack

$86.00

3 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 3 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.

BBQ 8 Pack

$106.00

4 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 4 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.

BBQ 12 Pack

$159.00

6 lbs. of Smoked Meats, 6 Southern Sides, Choice of Bread & BBQ Sauce.

Iced Tea Gallon

$9.00
Sweet Tea Gallon

$9.00

Lemonade Gallon

$12.00

'Que by the LB

1LB - Carolina Pulled Pork

$15.00

Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, hand-pulled.

Carolina Pulled Pork- 1/2lb

$8.00

Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, hand-pulled.

Pulled Chicken 1 lb

$16.00

Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, hand-pulled.

Memphis Pit Chicken Pulled - 1/2 lb

$8.00

Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, hand-pulled.

Smoked Turkey Breast 1LB

$17.00Out of stock
1/2LB Fort Worth Turkey

$9.00Out of stock

Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, sliced-to-order.

1LB Texas Brisket

$25.00Out of stock

Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, sliced-to-order.

Texas Brisket 1/2 LB

$13.00

Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, chopped-to-order.

1LB - Syracuse Sausage. Traditional

$16.00

Hickory smoked 2-3 hrs, grilled-to-order.

1LB - Syracuse Sausage, Jalapeno Cheddar

$16.00

3 links per lb.

1/2LB - Syracuse Sausage, Jalapeno Cheddar

$8.00

1LB - Memphis 1/4 Chicken (white, bone-in)

$9.00

Smoked quarter chicken on the bone, white meat.

1LB - Memphis 1/4 Chicken (dark, bone-in)

$8.00

Smoked quarter chicken on the bone, dark meat.

Memphis Half Chicken

$14.00

Smoked half chicken on the bone.

St. Louis Ribs Full Rack

$32.00

(Wet, Dry, Sweet or Half & Half)

40 Wings Tray

$75.00

40 Wings with Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing.

Grandma's Potato Salad Pint

$9.00

Serves 2-3.

Grandma's Potato Salad Quart

$13.00

Serves 5-6.

Grandma's Potato Salad Gallon

$36.00

Serves 20-25.

Cole Slaw Pint.

$7.00

Serves 2-3.

Cole Slaw Quart.

$11.00

Serves 5-6.

Cole Slaw Gallon

$33.00

Serves 20-25.

Mac 'n Cheese Pint

$9.00

Serves 2-3.

Mac 'n Cheese Quart

$13.00

Serves 5-6.

Mac 'n Cheese Gallon

$36.00

Serves 20-25.

BBQ Baked Beans Pint

$9.00

Serves 2-3.

BBQ Beans Quart

$13.00

Serves 5-6.

BBQ Beans Gallon

$36.00

Serves 20-25.

Green Beans Pint.

$7.00

Serves 2-3.

Green Beans Quart.

$11.00

Serves 5-6.

Green Beans Gallon

$33.00

Serves 20-25.

Corn Salad (V) Pint

$7.00

Corn Salad (V) Quart

$11.00

Corn Salad(V) Gallon

$33.00

HushPuppies (V) Pint

$7.00

HushPuppies(V) Quart

$11.00

HushPuppies (V) Gallon

$33.00

Sandwich Buns (ea)

$0.75
Iced Tea Gallon

$9.00
Sweet Tea Gallon

$9.00

Lemonade Gallon

$12.00

Banana Pudding Pint

$11.00

Creamy pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Banana Pudding Quart

$21.00

Banana Pudding 1 Gallon

$39.00

Chocolate Chess Pie (Whole)

$30.00

One Whole Chocolate Chess Pie

Fresh Baked Cookies (tray of 40)

$30.00

Mojo Mild Sauce Pint Bottle

$6.99

Sufferin' Sweet Sauce Pint Bottle

$6.99

Smokin' Hot Sauce Pint Bottle

$6.99

Bourbon Molasses Pint

$6.99

eGift & Physical Cards

*eGift Cards

Give the gift of BBQ, perfect for the BBQ lover on your list. Send a custom message and have it delivered right to their phone or desktop. Choose 'Purchase Gift Cards' from the drop down menu at the top of this page.

Physical Gift Cards

Contact or visit your local store to buy a physical gift card for in-store or curbside pickup.

Signature Bottled BBQ sauces

Signature BBQ Sauce Gift Pack

$19.99

Its a 3-pack of our signature BBQ sauces, perfect for gift giving. Mojo Mild - Our signature bbq sauce. Sufferin’ Sweet - Yup, it’s suuuh-weeter. Smokin’ Hot - Spicy hot with lots of soul. BBQ Sauce Gift Packs will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Mojo Mild Retail

$6.50

Mojo Mild - Our signature bbq sauce. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Smokin' Hot Retail

$6.50

Smokin’ Hot - Spicy hot with lots of soul. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Sufferin Sweet Retail

$6.50

Sufferin’ Sweet - Yup, it’s suuuh-weeter. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

Carolina Vinegar Retail

$6.50

Bold flavored, vinegar-based, Eastern Carolina style. BBQ Sauce bottles will be available for curbside pickup beginning Monday, December 6.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1000 Market Center Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560

Directions

