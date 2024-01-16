Red Hot Diner Red Hot Diner
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Meridian's classic Red Hot Truck Stop returns as the Red Hot Diner food truck. Serving classic 1950's classic diner fare and our staff just may have the attitude of a truck stop waitress.
Location
9951 Mississippi Highway 19, Collinsville, MS 39325
