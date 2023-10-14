Food

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Onion Rings Basket

$5.95

Potato Wedges w/Cheese

$8.95

Smoked Fish Dip

$9.95

Peel and Eat Shrimp 1/2 LB *MP*

$15.95

Peel and Eat Shrimp 1LB *MP*

$22.95

Boneless Wings (10)

$9.45

Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Loaded Fries

$8.95

Loaded Tots

$8.95

Steak Quesadilla

$13.95

Soup

Soup of The Day (Cup)

$3.25

Home-Style Chili (Cup)

$4.50

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$5.50

Home-Style Chili (Bowl)

$6.50

Wings

Chicken Wings *10 piece

$16.95

Chicken Wings *20 piece

$26.95

Kids

Chicken Tenders (3) served with fries

$7.00

Hot Dog served with fries

$7.00

Burger Slider served with fries

$7.00

Baskets

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.95

Tender Basket (4)

$10.95

Fried Clam Basket

$13.95

Fish Finger Basket (Cod)

$10.95

Burgers

Classic Burger

$13.95

Patty Melt served on Rye bread

$14.95

Slider Burgers (3)

$10.95

Sandwiches and Wraps

The Redland Chicken

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.50

BLT

$8.45

Reuben

$11.95

Chicken Philly

$13.95

Steak Philly

$14.95

Tuna Melt

$9.95

Deli Style

$9.50

Dolphin Sandwich

$15.95

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$11.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Hot Dog and Fries

$7.00

Chili Cheese Dog with Fries

$8.95

Miami Wrap

$11.95

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.45

Chef Salad

$13.50

Seasonal Salad

$9.95

Single Scoop Platter

$11.95

Duo Scoop Platter

$12.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Greek Salad

$9.95

House Salad

$8.95

Side House Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Grilled Chicken Entrée

$13.95

Sides

Onion Basket

$4.95

French Fry Basket

$3.95

Seasoned Fry Basket

$4.95

Tator Tot Basket

$4.95

Fried Chip Basket

$4.95

Sweet Fry Basket

$4.95

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Vegetable of the Day

$2.95

Fruit

$2.95

Side Chicken Salad Scoop

$3.00

Side Tuna Salad Scoop

$3.00

Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Rice

$3.95

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.75

Snacks.

Snickers

$4.00

Chips

$3.00

Candy

$4.00

Cookies

$4.00

Golf stix

$4.00

Pistachios

$4.00

Peanuts

$3.00

Granola bars

$3.00

Crackers

$3.00

Cashews

$4.00

Jamaican patties

$5.00

Muffins

$3.00

Daily Specials

$8.95 Special

$8.95Out of stock

$9.95 Special

$9.95Out of stock

$10.95 Special

$10.95Out of stock

$11.95 Special

$11.95Out of stock

$12.95 Special

$12.95

$13.95 Special

$13.95Out of stock

$14.95 Special

$14.95

$15.95 Special

$15.95Out of stock

$16.95 Special

$16.95Out of stock

$17.95 Special

$17.95Out of stock

$18.95 Special

$18.95Out of stock

$19.95 Special

$19.95Out of stock

EVENT

Luncheons

Ladies Luncheon

$17.00