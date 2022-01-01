Red Line Burgers

Red Line Burger

$5.54

Pure beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, with mustard, ketchup and mayonnaise on a soft bun. Our patties are fresh, local, and real 100% USDA grade beef. (No soy, No surprise ingredients, No microwave). Our fresh, real meat is VERY juicy and occasionally may have some pink because we don't burn it when we grill it. This is what real meat looks like! If you want your patty over-cooked and fully brown, ask for it to be grilled "Well-Done".