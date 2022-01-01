Red Line Burgers imageView gallery

Red Line Burgers

4383 Farm to Market Road 2986

Portland, TX 78374

Popular Items

Red Line Bacon Cheeseburger
Red Line Double Cheeseburger
Red Line Burger

STARTERS

Bowl of Texas Chili

$4.99

100% USDA grade beef, cheddar cheese, and onions.

Garden Salad

$5.99

Includes lettuce, tomatoes, onions and shredded cheese. Add Grilled Chicken! Dressing: Ranch

Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$3.99+

Hand-battered and fried jalapeños filled with American cheese. Choose either 5 or 8 poppers!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99

Sliced whole white onions are battered and deep-fried until crisp and delicious.

Fried Pickle Spears

Fried Pickle Spears

$3.49

Deep-fried, dill pickle spears served with a side of ranch dressing. Includes (4) spears.

Texas Trio

$6.49

Includes (3) Fried Pickles, (4) Jalapeño Poppers, and (3) Fried Onion Rings

Red Line Fries

Red Line Fries

$1.99+

Crispy American grown potatoes served with our iconic Red Line Burgers seasoning. Includes Ketchup.

Texas Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99

Smothered in chili and cheddar cheese, these Chili Cheese Fries are a meal in themselves! Fun Fact: Don A. Jenkins is said to have invented the chili cheese fry at the age of 16, in Tomball, Texas.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$5.39

Hand-battered and fried, all-white meat chicken tenders. Includes (3) tenders.

Vegan Chik'n Tenders

Vegan Chik'n Tenders

$5.99

Vegan Chik'n Tenders, they taste just like chicken! Includes (4) tenders. (Veg tenders are cooked separately, in a Veg only fryer).

BURGERS. MAKE IT A COMBO!

Red Line Burger

Red Line Burger

$5.54

Pure beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, with mustard, ketchup and mayonnaise on a soft bun. Our patties are fresh, local, and real 100% USDA grade beef. (No soy, No surprise ingredients, No microwave). Our fresh, real meat is VERY juicy and occasionally may have some pink because we don't burn it when we grill it. This is what real meat looks like! If you want your patty over-cooked and fully brown, ask for it to be grilled "Well-Done".

Red Line Bacon Cheeseburger

Red Line Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.84

100% USDA grade beef, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, with mustard, ketchup and mayonnaise on a soft bun.

Red Line Double Cheeseburger

Red Line Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

Double 100% USDA grade beef, double American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, with mustard, ketchup and mayonnaise on a soft bun.

The Red Line 4X

$13.29

4X 100% USDA grade beef, 4x American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, with mustard, ketchup and mayonnaise on a soft bun.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Hand-battered and fried all-white meat chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on a soft bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$4.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on a soft bun.

Texan Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken, grilled onions, grilled tomatoes, grilled sliced jalapeños, and mayonnaise on a soft bun.

Veggie Burger

$7.99

A vegan patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, with mustard, ketchup and mayonnaise on a soft bun. Make it vegan, just ask for No Mayo! (Patty is cooked on a separate Veg only grill. If yours is the 1st order of the day, it can take up to 30min for the Veg grill to heat up).

KIDS MEALS

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$1.99

A great, big Corndog. (Adults like them too).

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$2.99

Melted American cheese on a fresh, toasted bun.

Chicken Tenders Combo

$4.99

Includes (2) Chicken Tenders, Red Line fries, and a drink.

DESSERTS

Red Line Lemon Bar

Red Line Lemon Bar

$2.49

Our Lemon Bars are tart, sweet, & deliciously smothered in powdered sugar. They're the best Lemon Bars you'll ever try!

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.29

Our Strawberry Cheesecake is a rich and creamy treat the whole family will love!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.99

Our freshly baked chocolate chip cookies are amazing!!

Buy 4 Cookies, Get 1 FREE

Buy 4 Cookies, Get 1 FREE

$3.99

Buy 4 Cookies, Get 1 FREE!

ADD ONS

Whole Juicy Jalapeños

$0.55

Spicy, juicy, awesome pickled Jalapeño Chiles.

Additional Sauces

$0.50

We have: Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, BBQ, Buffalo, Honey Mustard, Ranch and Boom Boom Sauce (Spicy Mayo).

Toasted Bun

$0.94

A fresh, lightly buttered, toasted bun.

DRINKS

A&W Root Beer

A&W Root Beer

$1.85

Made with aged Vanilla & Caffeine-free

Big Red

Big Red

$1.85
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.85
Gold Peak Sweet Tea

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.45

Contains Sugar & Served Cold

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$2.45

No Sugar Added & Served Cold

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$1.85
Sprite

Sprite

$1.85
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.85
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.85
Kids Organic Apple Juice

Kids Organic Apple Juice

$1.50

Honest Kids 100% Pure Organic Juice, No Sugar Added

Kids Organic Fruit Punch

Kids Organic Fruit Punch

$1.50

Honest Kids 100% Pure Organic Juice, No Sugar Added

Kids Organic Berry Lemonade

Kids Organic Berry Lemonade

$1.50

Honest Kids 100% Pure Organic Juice, No Sugar Added

Kids Organic Grape Juice

Kids Organic Grape Juice

$1.50

Honest Kids 100% Pure Organic Juice, No Sugar Added

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Red Line Burgers® serves the Best Burgers in Texas since the 1980s! Red Line's Juicy Double Cheeseburger and iconic Seasoned Fries are legendary!

4383 Farm to Market Road 2986, Portland, TX 78374

Red Line Burgers image

