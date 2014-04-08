Restaurant header imageView gallery
Redmond Burger Company

249 NW 6th St

Redmond, OR 97756

Popular Items

The Redmond Burger*
Broken Top*
Bond St. Mini Burger*

Steak Sandwiches*

Powerhouse Steak*

$21.00

Smoked Tri-Tip steak, cheddar cheese, grilled onions & “Bend Burger Sauce” with a hint of salsa on a hot grilled French roll.

Burgers*

The Redmond Burger*

$14.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions with “Bend Burger Sauce”

Broken Top*

$18.00

Bleu cheese, smoky bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onion pickles & “Bend Burger Sauce”.

Mirror Pond*

$18.00

Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, Mayo & “Bend Burger Sauce”

Lava Butte*

$18.00

Pepper jack cheese, crushed chipotle peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, sliced onions, sliced jalapenos & “Bend Burger Sauce

Westside Garden Burger*

$18.00

Black bean patty topped with roasted red peppers, mushrooms, grilled onions, pepperoncini & “Bend Burger Sauce”.

Bond St. Mini Burger*

$9.00+

Smaller burger with lettuce, tomato, onion & “Bend Burger Sauce”.

Pole Pedle Paddle*

$18.00

Bun, Burger Patty, Mayo, Charred Jalapenos, Mango Ginger Chutney, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

Chicken Sandwiches*

Paulina Peak Chicken*

$23.00

Grilled smoked chicken breast, smoky bacon, lettuce & tomatoes with feta basil mayonnaise served on a bun

High Desert Chicken*

$23.00

Crispy chicken breast, cheddar cheese, “Bend Burger Sauce”, smoky bacon, lettuce & tomato.

Old Favorites*

Grilled Cheese*

$10.00

Chedder and Provolone Cheese on White Bread

BLT*

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayo on toasted white bread.

Salads & Greens*

Newport Avenue Salad*

$16.00

Fresh crunchy lettuce with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon pieces, scattered black beans, onions, topped with crunchy chicken sliced showered with BBQ sauce and homemade crunchy onion straws.

Drake Park Salad*

$16.00

Fresh crunchy lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, sliced onion & bleu cheese crumbles.

House Salad*

$9.00

Mixed greens served with your favorite dressing

Fries & Rings*

French Fries*

$7.00

Classic Burger Companion

Garlic Fries*

$8.00

Tossed in garlic butter & parsley.

Tots*

$8.00

Cajun Tots

Sweet Potato Tots*

$9.00

Fluffy sweet potato bites fried crisp & sprinkled with our house seasoning

Ghost Pepper Fries*

$8.00

Open Items*

Chicken Breast*

$8.00

Burger Patty*

$7.00

Extra Sauce/Dressing*

$0.75

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.00

Bottled Iced Tea

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Fountain Iced Tea

$2.00

Kambucha Bottle

$4.00

Kambucha Draft

$5.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Water

Lemonade

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Shakes

Chocolate

$5.00

Marionberry

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Vanilla

$5.00

Hats

Hats

$30.00

Beer Glasses

Beer Glasses

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

