Restaurant header imageView gallery

Redondos Best Food Truck REDONDOS BEST

review star

No reviews yet

6315 Reisterstown Road

Baltimore, MD 21215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BALEADAS
DESAYUNO HISPANO
Home fries platter

BREAKFAST

PLAIN BAGEL

$3.50

TOAST BAGEL WITH BUTTER OR JELLY O CREAM CHEESE.

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.50

EGG & CHEESE & MEAT ON BAGEL OR CROSSAINT

$5.50

TOAST WHITE OR WHEAT BREAD WITH BUTTER OR JELLY AND EGGS WITH CHEESE

TOAST SANDWICH WITH EGG & CHEESE & MEAT

$5.00

BLT w/ Egg

$5.50

BREAKFAST PLATTER

EGG & CHEESE PLATTER

$6.00

EGG & MEAT PLATTER

$7.00

PANCAKE PLATTER

$9.50

FRENCH TOAST PLATTER

$9.50

Western omellette Platter

$10.50

Home fries platter

$9.50

HISPANISH BREAKFAST

DESAYUNO HISPANO

$12.00

BALEADAS

BALEADAS

$4.00

PLATANO FRITO

FRIED PLANTAIN / PLATANO FRITO

$12.00

Chicken and Fries

3pc Chicken Tenders & wings and Fries

$7.99

3 pieces of boneless white meat chicken deep fried with french fires

4pcs Chicken Tenders with Fries

$8.99

4 pieces of boneless white meat chicken deep fried with french fries

5pcs Chicken Tenders with Fries

$9.99

5 pieces of boneless white meat chicken deep fried with french fries

1 pcs Whole wings

$2.00

10 pcs Chicken wings or tenders

$16.99

Sandwiches

Tortas

$8.00

Cheeseburgers combo

$9.25

Tuna salad

$6.00

1/2 Torta

$5.00

LUNCH

POLLO CON TAJADAS

$15.00

CARNE ASADA

$15.00

CHULETA FRITA

$15.00

CARNE MOLIDA CON TAJADAS

$12.00

SPECIAL LUNCH

$15.00

BLT/ SANDWICH

$5.50

Hamburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$6.25

Turkey Club

$7.50

Hotdogs

$3.00

Cheese steaks w Fries

$11.00

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

Taco flauta / honureno

$12.00

Pork ribs

$15.00

Chicken salad sandwich

$7.00

Pastelitos

$12.00

SIDES

HOME FRIES

$3.50

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

GRITTS

$3.00

Platano

$4.00

Crema

$1.00

Queso

$1.00

Frijoles

$1.00

Avocado/ aguacate

$1.50

Rice & milk

$3.00

Avena / oatmeal

$3.00

Tortillas

$1.00

Tamal

$3.00

Extras

Extra American cheese

$0.50

Extra provolone cheese

$1.25

Extra egg

$1.50

Extra meat

$2.00

Extra toast

$1.00

Extra pancake

$2.00

Extra French toast

$2.00

Sopas

Mondongo

$15.50

Sopa de pollo

$14.00

Res

$16.50

Tacos mexicanos

Tacos Mexicanos

$11.50

Quesadilla

$9.50

Pupusas

Pupusas

$10.00

Desayuno de mañana

Pan con cafe

$3.00

Avena

$3.00

Pan

$1.50

Tortas

$8.00

DRINKS / BEBIDAS

COFFE

$1.50+

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

BOTTLE SODA

$2.00

CAN SODA

$1.00

HOT TEA

$2.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

LEMONADE OR ICE TEA

$2.50

Horchata

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6315 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21215

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mari Luna Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 830
102 Reistertown Rd Pikesville, MD 21208
View restaurantnext
Chef Dan's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
5700 park heights ave Baltimore, MD 21215
View restaurantnext
Montego Bay Lounge & Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
3602 West Rogers Avenue Baltimore, MD 21215
View restaurantnext
Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights
orange starNo Reviews
5216 Park Heights Avenue Baltimore, MD 21215
View restaurantnext
Citron Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 2,593
2605 Quarry Lake Drive Baltimore, MD 21209
View restaurantnext
Pizza Blitz - Quarry Lake
orange star4.1 • 188
2622 Quarry Lake Dr Baltimore, MD 21209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston