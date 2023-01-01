Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Pine

review star

No reviews yet

One Town Center Road

Boca Raton, FL 33486

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

Dim Sum

Wok Soybeans

$12.00

RP Soup Dumpling

$17.00

Lobster/Shrimp Shumai

$21.00

Long Dumplings

$16.00

Bok Choy Wonton

$17.00

Eggrolls

$16.00

Shrimp Toast

$19.00

Scallion Pancakes

$15.00

White Cut Chicken

$14.00

Spare Ribs

$18.00

Soups

Hot & Sour Soup

$25.00

Egg Drop Soup

$17.00

Wonton Soup

$10.00

Chicken Broth

$8.00

Mushroom Broth

$8.00

Vegetables/Greens

Chili Cucumber

$10.00

Sichuan Cabbage

$8.00

Tiger Salad

$12.00

KP Sweet Potato

$16.00

Oyster Mushroom

$18.00

Eggplant

$16.00

Mock Eel

$18.00

Steamed Yu Choy

$16.00

Chinese Greens

$14.00

Long Beans/Pork

$16.00

Pu Pu Platter

$39.00

Tiger Salad w/ Beef

$22.00

Tiger Salad w/ Shrimp

$26.00

Noodles & Rice

Hong Kong Noodle

$16.00

Dan Dan Noodle

$18.00

Mushroom Beijing Noodle

$17.00

Chilled Sesame Noodle

$14.00

RP Fried Rice

$28.00

Egg Fried Rice

$16.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$18.00

Big Wok

Cantonese Lobster

$63.00

Tiger Prawns

$42.00

Mapo Tofu

$25.00

Salt Baked Tofu

$24.00

Gen Tso's Chicken

$29.00

Ginger Beef

$36.00

Veg Mu Shu

$22.00

Crispy Lobster Whole

$79.00

Crispy Lobster Half

$42.00

Sea Bass

$58.00

Hunan Fish

Crispy Chicken

$33.00

Sides

Brown Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

Tip $$

Tip $$

$0.01

Desserts

Desserts

Bao Bing

$12.00

Cheesecake Dip

$14.00

Almond Tofu

$12.00

Fruit Chiller

$15.00

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Green Tea

$7.00

Ice Vanilla

$7.00

Sorbet Coconut

$7.00

Sorbet Lychee

$7.00

Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

Sake Bird

$15.00

Emperors Martini

$17.00

King Kamehameha

$15.00

Shanghai Mule

$16.00

Chinese Proverb

$15.00

Snake Bite

$15.00

Dragon Zombie

$17.00

Hong Kong

$16.00

Sticky Rice

$15.00

Tiger Lily

$15.00

After Dinner Cocktails

Lost Civilization

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Dragon Bird

$15.00

N/A Drinks

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee/Tea

Reg Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Tea Green Jasmine

$6.00

Tea Green Lemon/Ginger

$6.00

Tea Green Oolong

$6.00

Tea Black Chai

$6.00

Tea Black Tang/Ginger

$6.00

Tea Herb Hibiscus

$6.00

Tea Herb Chamomile/Mint

$6.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Employee Pod

$1.00

Mocktails

Red Lantern

$9.00

Monk Tonic

$8.00

Forbidden City

$9.00

Green House

$9.00

Water

Saratoga Sparkling

$8.00

Saratoga Still

$8.00

Wine BTG

BTG Bubbles

BTG La Marca, Prosecco

$11.00

BTG Piper, Brut

$15.00

BTG Whites

BTG Scarpetta, PG

$10.00

BTG Banfi, PG

$11.00Out of stock

BTG Abadia, Albarino

$10.00

BTG White Heaven, SB

$13.00Out of stock

BTG Duckhorn, SB

$18.00

BTG Pine Ridge, CB

$12.00

BTG Thomas Schmitt, Kabinet

$12.00

BTG Schloss Vol, QBA

$18.00

BTG Jason, Chard

$10.00Out of stock

BTG Decoy, Chard

$12.00

BTG Sonoma Cutrer, Chard

$14.00

BTG Stags Leap, Chard

$18.00Out of stock

BTG Kracher, Gru Ve

$17.00

BTG Rose

BTG AIX

$14.00

BTG Miraval

$17.00

BTG Moulin

$10.00

BTG Reds

BTG Belle Gloss, PN

$20.00

BTG Diora, PN

$14.00

BTG Ken Wright, PN

$17.00

BTG Daou, Pessimist

$17.00

BTG Pahlmeyer, Merlot

$16.00Out of stock

BTG Jugernot, Cab

$13.00

BTG Franciscan, Cab

$10.00

BTG Francis Copp, Cab

$12.00

BTG Jason, Cab

$16.00Out of stock

BTG Quilt, Cab

$20.00

BTG Austin Hope, Cab

$23.00Out of stock

BTG Worldly

BTG Felsina, Chianti

$14.00

BTG Giugal, CDR

$13.00

BTG Mendel, Malbec

$18.00

Wine BTB

BTB Bubbles

BTB La Marca, Prosecco

$39.00

BTB Taittinger, Brut

$135.00

BTB Piper, Brut

$53.00

BTB Schramsberg, Rose

$63.00

BTB Whites

BTB Scarpeta, PG

$35.00

BTB Banfi, PG

$39.00Out of stock

BTB Abadia, Albarino

$35.00

BTB Jean Jacq, Sancerre

$63.00

BTB White Heaven, SB

$46.00Out of stock

BTB Duckhorn, SB

$65.00

BTB Pine Ridge, CB

$42.00

BTB Th Schmitt, Kabinet

$42.00

BTB Schloss Vollrads, QBA

$65.00

BTB Jason, Chard

$35.00Out of stock

BTB Decoy, Chard

$42.00

BTB Sonoma Cutrer, Chard

$49.00

BTB Stags Leap, Chard

$65.00Out of stock

BTB Flowers, Chard

$66.00

BTB ZD, Chard

$93.00

BTB Chat Montelena, Chard

$141.00

BTB Louis Jadot, PF

$63.00Out of stock

BTB Kracher, Gru Ve

$60.00

BTB Rose

BTB AIX

$49.00

BTB Miraval

$60.00

BTB Moulin

$35.00

BTB Reds

BTB Belle Glos, PN

$70.00

BTB Flowers, PN

$93.00

BTB Diora, PN

$49.00

BTB Ken Wright, PN

$60.00

BTB Daou, Pessimist

$60.00

BTB Abstract, OS

$81.00

BTB Prisoner

$93.00

BTB Eight Years, OS

$102.00

BTB Justification

$153.00

BTB Shafer

$150.00

BTB Pride Mount, Merlot

$171.00

BTB Duckhorn, Merlot

$99.00

BTB Pahlmeyer, Merlot

$56.00Out of stock

BTB Jugernot, Cab

$46.00

BTB Franciscan, Cab

$35.00

BTB Francis Coppola, Cab

$42.00

BTB Jason, Cab

$56.00Out of stock

BTB Quilt, Cab

$70.00

BTB Austin Hope, Cab

$81.00Out of stock

BTB Smith & Hook, Cab

$102.00

BTB Palermo, Cab

$135.00

BTB Grgich, Cab

$159.00

BTB Silver Oak, Cab

$155.00

BTB Pride Mount, Cab

$186.00

BTB Caymus, Cab

$192.00

BTB Far Niente, Cab

$270.00

BTB Worldly

BTB Felsina, Chianti

$49.00

BTB Giugal, CDR

$46.00Out of stock

BTB Mendel, Malbec

$63.00

BTB Il Poggione, Brunello

$180.00Out of stock

BTB Cesari, Amarone

$99.00Out of stock

BTB Beau Castel, CNDP

$102.00

Beer

BTL Beer

Tsingtao

$8.00

Lucky Buddha

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$7.00

Lagunitas

$8.00

Draft Beer

La Rubia

$8.00

Floridian

$8.00

Yengling

$7.00

Liquor

Vodka

Sobieski 2oz

$12.00

Titos 2oz

$13.00

Grey Goose 2oz

$14.00

Belvedere 2oz

Out of stock

Stoli Citron 2 oz

$13.00

Sobieski 3oz

$15.00

Titos 3oz

$16.00

Grey Goose 3oz

$18.00

Belvedere 3oz

Out of stock

Stoli Citron 3oz

$16.00

Gin

New Amsterdam 2oz

$12.00

Tanqueray 2oz

$14.00

Monkey47 2oz

$17.00

Bombay 2oz

Out of stock

Hendricks 2oz

$14.00

Roku 2oz

$14.00

Nikka 2oz

$16.00

New Amsterdam 3oz

$15.00

Tanqueray 3oz

$18.00

Monkey47 3oz

$22.00

Bombay 3oz

Out of stock

Hendricks 3oz

$18.00

Roku 3oz

$18.00

Nikka 3oz

$20.00

Rum

Plantation3star 2oz

$12.00

Plantation5year 2oz

$12.00

Plantation Dark 2oz

$12.00

Appleton Est 2oz

$12.00

Cruzan Black 2oz

Out of stock

Malibu 2oz

$12.00

Wray&Nephew 2oz

$12.00

Zaccapa23 2oz

$18.00

Cachaca 2oz

$14.00

Plantation3star 3oz

$15.00

Plantation5yr 3oz

$15.00

Plantation Dark 3oz

$15.00

Appleton Est 3oz

$15.00

Cruzan Black 3oz

Out of stock

Malibu

$15.00

Wray&Nephew 3oz

$15.00

Zaccapa 3oz

$20.00

Cachaca 3oz

$18.00

Tequila

Espolon Blanco 2oz

$12.00

Espolon Repo 2oz

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco 2oz

Out of stock

Don Julio Repo 2oz

Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo 2oz

Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco 2oz

$16.00

Casamigos Repo 2oz

Out of stock

Casa Azul Repo 2oz

Out of stock

Casa Dragones Blanco 2oz

Out of stock

Casa Dragones Repo 2oz

Out of stock

Casa Dragones Anejo 2oz

Out of stock

Cincoro Anejo 2oz

$27.00

Dahila Christilano 2oz

$16.00

El Silencio 2oz

$12.00

Illegal Mezcal Repo 2oz

$17.00

Espolon Blanco 3oz

$15.00

Espolon Repo 3oz

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco 3oz

Out of stock

Don Julio Repo 3oz

Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo 3oz

Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco 3oz

$20.00

Casamigos Repo 3oz

Out of stock

Casa Azul 3oz

Out of stock

Casa Dragones Blanco 3oz

Out of stock

Casa Dragones Repo 3oz

Out of stock

Casa Dragones Anejo 3oz

Out of stock

Cincoro Anejo 3oz

$35.00

Dahlia Christilano 3oz

$20.00

El Silencio 3oz

$15.00

Illegal Mezcal Repo 3oz

$20.00

Whiskey

Balvinie 12 2oz

$20.00

Balvinie14 2oz

$22.00

Basil Hayden 2oz

$16.00

Buffalo Trace 2oz

Out of stock

Dalamore12 2oz

$22.00

Four Roses 2oz

$12.00

Four Roses Single 2oz

Out of stock

Glenlivet12 2oz

$17.00

Glenlivet14 2oz

$20.00

Hennessy 2oz

$16.00

Jack Daniels 2oz

$15.00

Jameson 2oz

Out of stock

JW Black 2oz

$16.00

Knob Kreek 2 oz

$15.00

Macallan12 2oz

$20.00

Macallan15 2oz

Out of stock

Macallan18 2oz

Out of stock

Makers Mark 2oz

$12.00

Michters Bourbon 2oz

$16.00

Michters Rye 2oz

$16.00

Misunderstood Ginger 2oz

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder 2oz

$16.00

Nikka Coffey 2oz

$19.00

Pierre Ferrand 2oz

$18.00

Remy Martin 2oz

$17.00

Rittenhouse Rye 2oz

$12.00

Suntory 2oz

Out of stock

Tullamore Dew 2oz

$12.00

Whistle Pig Rye 2oz

Out of stock

Widow Jane 2oz

Out of stock

Woodford Bourbon 2oz

$14.00

Woodford Rye 2oz

$14.00

Yamazaki12 2oz

Out of stock

Balvinie 12 3oz

$28.00

Balvinie14 3oz

$30.00

Basil Hayden 3oz

$20.00

Buffalo Trace 3oz

Out of stock

Dalamore12 3oz

$30.00

Four Roses 3oz

$15.00

Four Roses Single 3oz

Out of stock

Glenlivet12 3oz

$22.00

Glenlivet14 3oz

$25.00

Hennessy 3oz

$20.00

Jack Daniels 3oz

$18.00

Jameson 3oz

Out of stock

JW Black 3oz

$20.00

Knob Kreek 3oz

$18.00

Macallan12 3oz

Out of stock

Macallan15 3oz

Out of stock

Macallan18 3oz

Out of stock

Makers Mark 3oz

$15.00

Michters Bourbon 3oz

$20.00

Michters Rye 3oz

$20.00

Misunderstood Ginger 3oz

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder 3oz

$20.00

Nikka Coffey 3oz

$25.00

Pierre Ferrand 3oz

$22.00

Remy Martin 3oz

$22.00

Rittenhouse Rye 3oz

$15.00

Suntory 3oz

Out of stock

Tullamore Dew 3oz

$15.00

Whistle Pig Rye 3oz

Out of stock

Widow Jane 3oz

Out of stock

Woodford Bourbon 3oz

$18.00

Woodford Rye 3oz

$18.00

Yamazaki12 3oz

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Food Thoughtfully Prepared Meant to be Shared Family Style.

Website

Location

One Town Center Road, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Laspadas (Boca) - 2240 Northwest 19th Street Suite 614
orange starNo Reviews
2240 Northwest 19th Street Suite 614 Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Rex Baron - Boca
orange starNo Reviews
6000 Glades Rd #1229 Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Farmer's Table - Boca Raton
orange star4.3 • 8,081
1901 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Aloha Poke Co. - Boca Raton
orange starNo Reviews
21302 St. Andrews Bvld. Boca Raton, FL 33433
View restaurantnext
Steve's Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
21218 SAINT ANDREWS BLVD Unit 633 BOCA RATON, FL 33433
View restaurantnext
The Sicilian Oven - Boca
orange starNo Reviews
21170 St. Andrews Blvd #9 Boca Raton, FL 33433
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boca Raton

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton
orange star4.3 • 8,081
1901 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Kapow Noodle Bar
orange star4.2 • 3,785
402 Plaza Real Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Rebel House Boca - Boca Raton
orange star4.1 • 2,803
297 East Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
orange star4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000677 - Boca Village
orange star4.6 • 901
694 Yamato Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000455 - University Commons
orange star4.6 • 901
1400 Glades Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boca Raton
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (339 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston