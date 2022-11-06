Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

RedRocks - Columbia Heights

374 Reviews

$$

1036 Park Rd

Washington, DC 20010

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Pepperoni Pizza
Neapolitan
Margherita Pizza

Specialty Pizzas

Choose from 9" or 12" inch pizzas. The 9" is good for one person and the 12" is meant to share with others!

Ananas Pizza

$14.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, crispy prosciutto.

Bianchi Pizza

$14.00+

Mozzarella di bufala, parmesan, sicilian oregano.

Chicken Pancetta Ranch

$14.00+

Mozzarella, chicken breast, smoked pancetta, oregano, finished off with a drizzle of ranch dressing.

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.

Funghi Pizza

$15.00+

Cremini mushrooms, fontina cheese, caramelized onions, garlic, parsley.

Isabella Pizza

$15.00+

tomato sauce, artichoke, mozzarella, red onions, garlic, and kalamata olives.

Margherita Pizza

$14.00+

Tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella di bufala.

Marinara Pizza

$10.00+

Spicy marinara, garlic, sicilian oregano.

Neapolitan

$12.00+

Our classic cheese pizza! Just tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Pesto Pizza

$13.00+

Basil-pesto, mozzarella di bufala, cherry tomatoes.

Pizza Con Burrata

$18.00

Tomato sauce, garlic, basil, burrata cheese.

RedRocks Sausage Pizza

$16.00+

Tomato sauce, fontal cheese, housemade fennel sausage, roasted sweet peppers, spicy calabrian chiles.

Roasted Eggplant Pizza

$14.00+

Basil-pesto, roasted eggplant, goat cheese, parmesan.

Six Shooter Pizza

$17.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, housemade fennel sausage, kalamata olives, red onion.

The Clean-Up Pizza

$15.00+

pesto, artichoke, caramelized onions, mozzarella, parmesan, and toasted walnuts. **A portion of the proceeds from this pizza will go to benefit District Bridges, a local non-profit focused on neighborhood businesses!**

Toscano Pizza

$13.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, kalamata olives.

Calzones

Carne Calzone

$18.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, salami, and pancetta.

Formaggi Calzone

$16.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan.

Sandwiches

Hot sandwiches served with choice of mixed greens or caesar salad.

Chicken Romesco Avocado

$15.00

Oven-roasted chicken breast, avocado, romesco sauce, arugula, and fontina cheese.

Meatball Sub

$15.00

Classic meatball sub topped with roasted red peppers and melty fontina cheese.

Mozzarella, Pesto, Tomato

$14.00

Sliced tomatoes, caramelized onions, melted mozzarella cheese, and pesto on toasted rustic bread.

Appetizers & Shares

Antipasti Platter

Antipasti Platter

$22.00

Prosciutto, salami, artisinal cheese, castelvetrano olives, roasted sweet peppers, and fig jam.

Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Served with toasted baguette slices.

Tomato-Basil Bruschetta (4)

$8.00

Toasted baguette slices brushed with garlic and topped with diced tomatoes and basil.

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Sliced Brussels Sprouts charred in the oven and tossed with anchovy-pepper dressing. Good with our pizza toppings!

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.00

Goat cheese and pesto rolled into thinly sliced eggplant. Served with basil, cherry tomatoes, and parmesan toast.

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Knots of our housemade pizza dough, baked in the oven, dusted with parmesan and served with marinara.

Castelvetrano Olives

$7.00

Marinated olives roasted in the oven and served hot with a side of our house bread.

Truffle Honey Shrimp

$15.00

Wild-caught shrimp roasted with lemon and served with truffle-honey dressing.

Meatballs Al Forno

Meatballs Al Forno

$15.00

Veal, pork, beef, and lamb meatballs in red sauce, served with our housemade bread.

Side Marinara

$1.50

Slow-simmered spicy marinara

Side Pesto

$1.00

Our pesto has only parmesan, basil, olive oil, garlic, salt & pepper (Does not contain nuts).

Side Ranch

$1.25

Yup

Salads

Mixed Greens Salad

$10.00

Mesclun greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan, classic caesar dressing.

Fennel Salad

$12.00

Sliced fennel, arugula, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, and orange sections.

Beets & Burrata

$16.00

Roasted beets, burrata cheese, microgreens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, pistachio, vincotto dressing.

Seared Tuna

$22.00

Dry-rubbed tuna saku (sushi grade), mesclun greens, cucumber, crushed pistachio, lemon dressing.

Dessert

Tiramisu

$7.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Red

BTL Fantini Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

$28.00

BTL Toscolo Chianti

$32.00

BTL Iris Vineyards Pinot Noir

$56.00

BTL Perlita Malbec-Syrah

$40.00

BTL Montes Carmenere

$36.00

BTL Rocche Costamagna Nebbiolo

$56.00

BTL Terre d'Aleramo Barbera

$36.00

BTL Citto Volpaia Sangiovese

$36.00

BTL Sulin Frizzante

$48.00

BTL Hermanos Lurton Tempranillo

$48.00

White

BTL Anton Bauer Grüner Veltliner

$36.00

BTL Tuffo Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Cortefresca Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Josef Bauer Dry Riesling

$32.00

BTL Prophecy Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL Scarpetta Frico Bianco

$28.00

BTL Domaine La Prut Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Pinot Gris

$40.00

Rose

BTL Casas del Mar Cava Rose

$40.00

BTL Ile De Beaute Rose

$40.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1036 Park Rd, Washington, DC 20010

Directions

Gallery
RedRocks image
Banner pic
RedRocks image
RedRocks image

