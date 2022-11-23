- Home
- /
- Garden Valley
- /
- Red Rooster Burger & Brew
Red Rooster Burger & Brew
No reviews yet
5032 Garden Valley Rd
Garden Valley, CA 95633
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Burgers
Burger
A juicy 1/3 pound burger patty on a brioche bun topped with mayo, pickle, lettuce, mustard, and onions.
Swiss Bacon Burger
A juicy 1/3 pound burger patty with swiss cheese on a brioche bun topped with bacon, mayo, pickle, lettuce, mustard, and onions.
Pastrami Burger
A juicy 1/3 pound burger patty on a brioche bun topped with pastrami, mayo, pickle, lettuce, mustard, and onions.
Veggie Burger
The Original Garden Burger patty on a toasted brioche bum topped with mayo, pickles, lettuce, mustard, onions, and tomatoes (patty contains cheese).
Western Burger
A juicy 1/3 pound burger patty on a brioche bun topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, onion ring with mayo and lettuce.
Grizzly Burger
A juicy 1/3 pound burger patty on a brioche bun with pastrami, bacon, an onion ring, jalepenos, mayo, lettuce, and pickle. Choose your favorite sauce.
Chili Burger
A juicy 1/3 pound burger patty on a brioche bun with meat chili, mayo, pickle, lettuce, mustard, and onions.
Caliente Burger
A juicy 1/3 pound burger patty on a brioche bun with mayo, mustard, pic, lettuce, onion and a caliente mix that consist of; jalepenos, black olives, greeen olives, green chilis
Kids Burger No Cheese
A juicy 1/3 pound burger patty plain no cheese
Kids Burger with Cheese
A juicy 1/3 pound burger patty plain with American cheese
Dog Patty
Treat your pup to a plump, juicy, 1/3 pound beef patty.
Fries
Fries
Delicious hot french fries. Top it off with Ranch, BBQ, or your favorite sauce.
Cheese Fries
Delicious hot french fries. Topped with melty cheddar cheese. Top it off with ranch, BBQ, or your favorite sauce.
Chili Cheese Fries
Delicious hot french fries smothered in meat chili and grated cheddar cheese (with or without onions and pepperoncinis).
Chili Fries
Delicious hot french fries smothered in meat chili (with or without onions and pepperoncinis).
Monster Fries
Delicious hot french fries topped with American cheese, thousand island dressing, and grilled onions.
Dogs
Hot Dog
A toasted bun with a kosher dog. Topped with mustard, relish, onions and a pepperocini.
Cheese Dog
A toasted bun with a kosher dog with melted cheddar cheese.
Caliente Dog
A toasted bun with a kosher dog, mustard, onions and caliente topping (green chilis, green olives, black olives, and jalepenos)
Chili Cheese Dog
A toasted bun with a kosher dog, meat chili, cheddar cheese, onions, and pepperoncini.
Chili Dog
A toasted bun with a kosher dog, meat chili, onions, and pepperoncini.
Polish Dog
A toasted bun with a Polish dog, mustard, relish, and onions.
Pastrami Dog
A toasted bun with a kosher dog, pastrami, mustard, and onions.
Kraut Dog
A toasted bun with a kosher dog, kraut, mustard, and onions.
Corn Dog
A plump, juicy frank inside corn bread batter. Fried to perfection.
Sandwich
Patty Melt
A juicy 1/3 pound burger patty with double swiss cheese on grilled sliced bread with grilled onions and mayo.
Chicken Sandwich
Juicy chicken, grilled or crispy, on toasted bread, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Pastrami Swiss Sandwich
Delicious pastrami and swiss cheese on a toasted roll with mustard and pickles
French Dip with Horseraddish
Delicious Steak and swiss cheese on a toasted roll with horseraddish and a side of Aus Jus.
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Delicious steak and swiss cheese with grilled onions, bell peppers, and cream cheese.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Toasted sliced bread with American cheese melted to perfection.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sliced bread.
Rueben Sandwich
Delicious pastrami and swiss cheese on a toasted roll with thousand island sauce and kraut
Special
Brisket Sandwich with Fries
Smoked slowly to perfection. Topped with your choice of cheese, sauce (BBQ, Chipotle, Horseraddish), and grilled onions.
Tacos 2 for $6
Slowly smoked to perfection brisket. Placed on a toasted corn tortilla coated with cheddar cheese. Topped with Cheddar cheese, and cabbage. Sides of homemade hot sauce, pico, and cilantro / ranch sourcream.
Nachos
Apple
Cuties
Banana
Orange
Muffin
Salad
Chicken Salad
On a bed of crisp lettuce, cheddar cheese, onions, and tomatoes. Crispy or grilled. With your choice of salad dressing.
Steak Salad
On a bed of crisp lettuce. Steak, cheddar cheese, onions, and tomatoes. With your choice of salad dressing.
Garden Salad
On a bed of crisp lettuce. Cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and olives. With your choice of salad dressing.
Taco Salad
On a bed of crisp lettuce. Ground beef, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, olives, and jalepenos. With your choice of salad dressing.
Chicken
Appetizers
Poppers
Breaded, deep fried, cream cheese filled jalepenos. Add your favorite sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded, deep fried mozzarella cheese sticks. Add your favorite sauce.
Zucchini Sticks
Breaded, deep fried zucchini sticks. Add your favorite sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
Battered whole deep fried mushrooms. Add your favorite sauce.
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried, crispy, sweet potato fries. Add your favorite sauce.
Onion Rings
Deep fried battered onion rings. Add your favorite sauce.
Mac And Cheese Bites
Coffee
Coffee
Fresh brewed breakfast blend
Americano
Fresh brewed espresso blend with water
Hot Chocolate
Milk chocolate powder steamed with your choice of milk
Mocha
Milk chocolate powder mixed with fresh brewed espresso blend and milk
Latte
Fresh brewed espresso blend mixed with your choice of milk and flavor
Cappuccino
Fresh brewed espresso blend with half milk and half foam
Chai
Chai blend mixed with your choice of milk
Rise & Shine
Redbull with ice and your choice of flavor
Lemonade Refresher
Lemonade with ice and your choice of flavor
Tea
Fresh brewed tea
Smoothie
Your choice of fruit with fruit juice, blended together with ice
Coffee Drink Extras
Coffee drink options
Drinks
Essential Oils
Deep Blue Roller
Deep Blue Stick with Copaiba
PB Assist Jr.
Probiotic Powder 30 Packets
Terrashield Spray
Stronger (Protective Blend)
Peppermint 15mL
Lemongrass 15mL
Marjoram 15mL
Fennel 15mL
Breathe 15mL
Cinnamon Bark 5mL
Spearmint 15mL
Citronella 15mL
OnGaurd Handwipe
Peppermint Softgels
Terrazyme
Fractionated Coconut Oil
DigestZen Softgels
OnGaurd Foaming Handsoap
Yarrow Pow Capsules
OnGaurd Hand Sanitizer
Frankincense
Harvest Spice
Stonger Touch Roller
Clary Calm Roller
Lavendar
Citrus Bliss
Calmer Roller
Peppermint Beadletts
Slim and Sassy Gum
Greens 12.4 Oz
Handmade Roller
Deep Blue Lotion
DoTerra Lip Balm (Original)
Dustin Rhoads
Essential Oil Carrier Bag
Ice Cream
Ice Cream Scoop
A generous scoop of your favorite flavor ice cream.
Banana Split
1 scoop of vanilla,1 scoop chocolate, and 1 scoop strawberry ice cream topped with sauce, whipped cream, peanuts, cherries and banana.
Milkshake
Blended with real ice cream and milk. With or without whipped cream.
Sundae
$4
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Burgers, Fries, Shakes, Ice Cream Sundaes, Beer, Wine, coffee, and more! Come in and enjoy!
5032 Garden Valley Rd, Garden Valley, CA 95633