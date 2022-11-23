Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Rooster Burger & Brew

5032 Garden Valley Rd

Garden Valley, CA 95633

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Burgers

Burger

$6.82

A juicy 1/3 pound burger patty on a brioche bun topped with mayo, pickle, lettuce, mustard, and onions.

Swiss Bacon Burger

$9.57

A juicy 1/3 pound burger patty with swiss cheese on a brioche bun topped with bacon, mayo, pickle, lettuce, mustard, and onions.

Pastrami Burger

$9.82

A juicy 1/3 pound burger patty on a brioche bun topped with pastrami, mayo, pickle, lettuce, mustard, and onions.

Veggie Burger

$7.50

The Original Garden Burger patty on a toasted brioche bum topped with mayo, pickles, lettuce, mustard, onions, and tomatoes (patty contains cheese).

Western Burger

$9.55

A juicy 1/3 pound burger patty on a brioche bun topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, onion ring with mayo and lettuce.

Grizzly Burger

$12.57

A juicy 1/3 pound burger patty on a brioche bun with pastrami, bacon, an onion ring, jalepenos, mayo, lettuce, and pickle. Choose your favorite sauce.

Chili Burger

$8.82

A juicy 1/3 pound burger patty on a brioche bun with meat chili, mayo, pickle, lettuce, mustard, and onions.

Caliente Burger

$8.82

A juicy 1/3 pound burger patty on a brioche bun with mayo, mustard, pic, lettuce, onion and a caliente mix that consist of; jalepenos, black olives, greeen olives, green chilis

Kids Burger No Cheese

$5.82

A juicy 1/3 pound burger patty plain no cheese

Kids Burger with Cheese

$6.32

A juicy 1/3 pound burger patty plain with American cheese

Dog Patty

$4.67

Treat your pup to a plump, juicy, 1/3 pound beef patty.

Fries

Fries

Delicious hot french fries. Top it off with Ranch, BBQ, or your favorite sauce.

Cheese Fries

Delicious hot french fries. Topped with melty cheddar cheese. Top it off with ranch, BBQ, or your favorite sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

Delicious hot french fries smothered in meat chili and grated cheddar cheese (with or without onions and pepperoncinis).

Chili Fries

Delicious hot french fries smothered in meat chili (with or without onions and pepperoncinis).

Monster Fries

$4.50+

Delicious hot french fries topped with American cheese, thousand island dressing, and grilled onions.

Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.75+

A toasted bun with a kosher dog. Topped with mustard, relish, onions and a pepperocini.

Cheese Dog

$4.85

A toasted bun with a kosher dog with melted cheddar cheese.

Caliente Dog

$5.75

A toasted bun with a kosher dog, mustard, onions and caliente topping (green chilis, green olives, black olives, and jalepenos)

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.95

A toasted bun with a kosher dog, meat chili, cheddar cheese, onions, and pepperoncini.

Chili Dog

$5.10

A toasted bun with a kosher dog, meat chili, onions, and pepperoncini.

Polish Dog

$4.95

A toasted bun with a Polish dog, mustard, relish, and onions.

Pastrami Dog

$5.75

A toasted bun with a kosher dog, pastrami, mustard, and onions.

Kraut Dog

$4.50

A toasted bun with a kosher dog, kraut, mustard, and onions.

Corn Dog

$2.00Out of stock

A plump, juicy frank inside corn bread batter. Fried to perfection.

Sandwich

Patty Melt

$7.45

A juicy 1/3 pound burger patty with double swiss cheese on grilled sliced bread with grilled onions and mayo.

Chicken Sandwich

Juicy chicken, grilled or crispy, on toasted bread, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Pastrami Swiss Sandwich

$10.90

Delicious pastrami and swiss cheese on a toasted roll with mustard and pickles

French Dip with Horseraddish

$10.90

Delicious Steak and swiss cheese on a toasted roll with horseraddish and a side of Aus Jus.

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$10.90

Delicious steak and swiss cheese with grilled onions, bell peppers, and cream cheese.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.95

Toasted sliced bread with American cheese melted to perfection.

BLT

$6.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sliced bread.

Rueben Sandwich

$11.90

Delicious pastrami and swiss cheese on a toasted roll with thousand island sauce and kraut

Special

Brisket Sandwich with Fries

$14.45

Smoked slowly to perfection. Topped with your choice of cheese, sauce (BBQ, Chipotle, Horseraddish), and grilled onions.

Tacos 2 for $6

$6.00

Slowly smoked to perfection brisket. Placed on a toasted corn tortilla coated with cheddar cheese. Topped with Cheddar cheese, and cabbage. Sides of homemade hot sauce, pico, and cilantro / ranch sourcream.

Nachos

$9.95

Apple

$0.50

Cuties

$0.50

Banana

$0.50

Orange

$1.00

Muffin

$2.00

Salad

Chicken Salad

$8.15+

On a bed of crisp lettuce, cheddar cheese, onions, and tomatoes. Crispy or grilled. With your choice of salad dressing.

Steak Salad

$11.47

On a bed of crisp lettuce. Steak, cheddar cheese, onions, and tomatoes. With your choice of salad dressing.

Garden Salad

$6.75

On a bed of crisp lettuce. Cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and olives. With your choice of salad dressing.

Taco Salad

$9.42

On a bed of crisp lettuce. Ground beef, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, olives, and jalepenos. With your choice of salad dressing.

Chicken

Nuggets

6 or 10 juicy fried batterd chicken nuggets. Add your choice of sauce.

Tenders

$5.25+

3 pieces of juicy fried chicken tenders. With or without fries. Add your favorite sauce.

Appetizers

Poppers

$5.25

Breaded, deep fried, cream cheese filled jalepenos. Add your favorite sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.95

Breaded, deep fried mozzarella cheese sticks. Add your favorite sauce.

Zucchini Sticks

$4.95

Breaded, deep fried zucchini sticks. Add your favorite sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

$5.15

Battered whole deep fried mushrooms. Add your favorite sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00+

Fried, crispy, sweet potato fries. Add your favorite sauce.

Onion Rings

$4.50

Deep fried battered onion rings. Add your favorite sauce.

Mac And Cheese Bites

$5.10Out of stock

Extra

Sauces

Sauces

Chips

$1.84

Soup Cup

$4.50

Coffee

Coffee

Fresh brewed breakfast blend

Americano

Fresh brewed espresso blend with water

Hot Chocolate

Milk chocolate powder steamed with your choice of milk

Mocha

Milk chocolate powder mixed with fresh brewed espresso blend and milk

Latte

Fresh brewed espresso blend mixed with your choice of milk and flavor

Cappuccino

Fresh brewed espresso blend with half milk and half foam

Chai

Chai blend mixed with your choice of milk

Rise & Shine

$5.00+

Redbull with ice and your choice of flavor

Lemonade Refresher

Lemonade with ice and your choice of flavor

Tea

Fresh brewed tea

Smoothie

Your choice of fruit with fruit juice, blended together with ice

Coffee Drink Extras

Coffee drink options

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi Products.

Water Cup

Free plastic cup

Bottled Soda

Ask for options

Red Wine

White Wine

Essential Oils

Deep Blue Roller

$32.67

Deep Blue Stick with Copaiba

PB Assist Jr.

$36.00

Probiotic Powder 30 Packets

Terrashield Spray

$26.67

Stronger (Protective Blend)

$21.33

Peppermint 15mL

$32.00

Lemongrass 15mL

$16.00

Marjoram 15mL

$29.33

Fennel 15mL

$22.00

Breathe 15mL

$33.33

Cinnamon Bark 5mL

$38.67

Spearmint 15mL

$40.00

Citronella 15mL

$26.67

OnGaurd Handwipe

$16.67

Peppermint Softgels

$25.33

Terrazyme

$46.00

Fractionated Coconut Oil

$16.00

DigestZen Softgels

$26.60

OnGaurd Foaming Handsoap

$23.33

Yarrow Pow Capsules

$69.33

OnGaurd Hand Sanitizer

$8.67

Frankincense

$100.00

Harvest Spice

$32.67

Stonger Touch Roller

$21.33

Clary Calm Roller

$41.33

Lavendar

$34.00

Citrus Bliss

$26.00

Calmer Roller

$26.67

Peppermint Beadletts

$18.67

Slim and Sassy Gum

$11.33

Greens 12.4 Oz

$39.93

Handmade Roller

$10.00

Deep Blue Lotion

$44.00

DoTerra Lip Balm (Original)

$8.67

Dustin Rhoads

Nail Covers

$12.00

Nail Cover

$10.00

Essential Oil Carrier Bag

Camo Bag

$10.00Out of stock

Soap

Bar of Soap

$4.00+

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Scoop

A generous scoop of your favorite flavor ice cream.

Banana Split

$7.75

1 scoop of vanilla,1 scoop chocolate, and 1 scoop strawberry ice cream topped with sauce, whipped cream, peanuts, cherries and banana.

Milkshake

Blended with real ice cream and milk. With or without whipped cream.

Sundae

$3.50+

$4

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers, Fries, Shakes, Ice Cream Sundaes, Beer, Wine, coffee, and more! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5032 Garden Valley Rd, Garden Valley, CA 95633

Directions

