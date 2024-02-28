- Home
Red's Lakehouse 9268 E. Bayshore Road
No reviews yet
9268 E. Bayshore Road
Marblehead, OH 43440
Food
Appetizers
- Wings$12.75
Par baked then deep fried to order, served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. We offer three flavors: old bay with lemon, buffalo, and garlic parmesan.
- Fried Pickles$10.50
Breaded dill pickle chips, deep fried and served with our house-made special sauce.
- Mussels$14.25Out of stock
Fresh Prince Edward Island mussels steamed in white wine with Spanish chorizo, capers, and parsley, and finished with butter. Served with grilled sourdough bread for dipping.
- Walleye Bites$14.00
Bite sized walleye pieces, breaded in house and deep fried. Served with house-made tartar sauce.
- Pierogi$12.00
- Calamari$12.50
- Cheese Curds$10.00
ENTREES
- Salmon$27.50Out of stock
Pan seared salmon filet with crispy skin, served with sweet corn polenta, and an arugula salad
- Chicken Tenders$14.50
Fresh chicken tenders breaded in house, deep fried, and served with french fries, creamy coleslaw, and our house-made special sauce.
- Shrimp Pasta$18.50
Linguini pasta tossed with shrimp in a white wine and butter sauce with garlic and grana padano cheese. Garnished with fresh parsley.
- Roasted Chicken Paprikash$27.50
- Braised Short Rib$29.00
- Pork Chop$22.00Out of stock
Sandwiches
- Big Jim Burger$16.50
Two smashed patties topped with havarti cheese, shredded lettuce, and thinly sliced tomato. Served on a toasted sesame bun with our house-made special burger sauce.
- Falafel Burger$11.50
Deep fried falafel patty served on a toasted sesame bun topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, dill pickles, and house-made tzatziki sauce.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.50
House made buttermilk fried chicken thigh topped with shredded lettuce and dill pickles. Served on a toasted sesame bun with our house-made special sauce.
- Perch Tacos$17.50
Two tacos with battered Lake Erie perch filets, deep fried and topped with our house-made coleslaw and chimichurri. Served on warm flour tortillas.
- Prime Rib Sandwich$15.00Out of stock
- Walleye Sandwich$17.50Out of stock
Salads
Soup & Chili
Pizzas
Sides
- Fries$5.00
thin cut and fried crispy, salted.
- Mac & Cheese$8.00
Orecchiette pasta and house-made sharp cheddar and gouda cheese sauce.
- Side Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, shaved onion, and roasted tomatoes. Choice of ranch, bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, or caesar dressing.
- Coleslaw$3.00
diced cabbage, shredded carrots, and house-made sweet and creamy dressing
- Extra Sourdough Bread
Kids Menu
- Kids Mac & Cheese$9.00
Orecchiette pasta with house-made sharp cheddar and gouda cheese sauce. Choice of fries or apple sauce.
- Kids Burger$9.00
Single smash patty topped with american cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Choice of fries or apple sauce.
- Kids Corn Dogs$9.00
Six mini corn dogs served with choice of fries or apple sauce
- Kids Tenders$9.00
House breaded chicken tenders served with choice of fries or apple sauce.
- apple sauce$2.00
Dessert
Lakehouse Cocktails
Lakehouse Cocktails
- Marblehead Manhattan$12.00
Old Forester 100 Proof, Carpano Antica Vermouth, Angostura Bitters
- The Wolcott Old Fashioned$12.00
Buffalo Trace, Demerera Syrup, Cherry Bitters, Angostura Bitters
- Summerhouse Peach Lemonade$11.00
Wheatley Vodka, Giffard Peche de Vigne, Lemonade
- Harvest Punch$11.00
- Red's Bourbon Apple Mule$12.00
- Pumpkin Espresso Martini$13.00
- Peppermint Martini$12.00
- Saint Nick-irita$12.00
Marblehead Virgins
- Lake Erie Maiden$8.00
Blackberry Puree, Lemon, Almond Orgeat, Honey Cinnamon Syrup
- Honey Baby Sugar Mama$8.00
Lemon, Lime, Almond Orgeat, Honey Cinnamon Simple, Ginger Beer
- Pretty in Pink$8.00
Coconut Milk, Simple Syrup, Grenadine, Lemon, Soda Water
- Untitled Art NA Italian Pils$9.00
(12oz) Italian Pils, Waunakee, WI
- Untitled Art NA Juicy IPA$9.00
(12oz) Juicy IPA, Waunakee, WI
Drafts
Draft Beer
- Butcher and Brewer Albino Stout NITRO$5.00
White Stout Nitro, 5.4% ABV
- Immigrant Son IPA$5.00
American IPA, 7.0% ABV
- Jolly Scholar Cold Beer Here$5.00
Lager | Cleveland, OH | 5.1% ABV| Ohio Brewed Draft
- Magis Cider$5.00
Semi-Dry Cider, 6% ABV
- Red's Summerhouse Shandy$5.00
Lemon Shandy, 4.5% ABV
- Working Class Wing Walker Wheat$5.00
Hefeweizen | Cleveland, OH | 5% ABV | Ohio Brewed Draft
- Market Garden OLD ZAHM$5.00
- Heretic shallow Grave Porter$5.00
- Fatheads's Holly Jolly$5.00
Can Beer
Cans
- Bud Light 16oz$3.00
(12oz) Hefeweizen, North Olmsted, OH,5.4% ABV
- Coors Light 16oz$3.00
12oz) Double IPA Brewed with Honey, MI 10% ABV
- Corona Extra$3.00
- Miller Light 16oz$3.00
(12oz) Spiked Sparkling Water, IL 5% ABV
- Michelob Ultra$3.00
- Corona Premium$3.00
- Great Lakes Crushworthy$3.00
- Great Lakes Vibalicious$3.00
- High Noon Peach$8.00Out of stock
(12oz) Lager, San Antonio, TX,4% ABV
- Market Garden Citramax IPA$7.00Out of stock
- Market Garden Frosty Lime Wit$3.00
- Untitled Art Orange Pomegranate Seltzer$3.00
- Untitled Art Strawberry Kiwi Seltzer$3.00
- Fat Heads Bumbleberry$3.00
- Great Lakes Nosferatu$3.00
- Great Lakes Dortmunder$3.00
- Fat Heads Sunshine Daydreamer$3.00
Non-Alcoholic Can/Bottles
Wine By Glass
Chardonnay
Sauvignon Blanc
Pinot Grigio
Other Whites
Cabernet Sauvignon
Merlot
Pinot Noir
Other Reds
Wine By Bottle
Chardonnay
Sauvignon Blanc
Pinot Grigio
Cabernet Sauvignon
Red Blends
Bourbon and Rye Whiskey
Whiskey
- Angel's Envy$14.00+
- Angels Envy Rye$27.00+
- Bakers 7 Year Single Barrel$17.00+
- Basil Hayden$11.00+
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$11.00+
- Basil Hayden Red Wine Finish$17.00+
- Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke$14.00+
- Blade and Bow Bourbon$17.00+
- Blantons Bourbon$45.00+
- Bookers Bourbon$28.00+
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon$8.00+
- Bulleit 10 Year Bourbon$13.00+Out of stock
- Bulleit Barrel Strength$14.00+
- Bulleit Bourbon$8.00+
- Calumet 15 Year Bourbon$39.00+
- Calumet 8 Year Bourbon$14.00+
- Chicken Cock Bourbon$17.00+
- Clermont Steep Single Malt American Whiskey$32.00+
- E.H. Taylor Small Batch$25.00+
- Eagle Rare 10 Year Bourbon$22.00+
- Elijah Craig Barrel Proof$20.00+
- Elijah Craig Bourbon$9.00+
- Elijah Craig Rye$9.00+
- Elijah Craig Toasted Bourbon$15.00+
- Evan Williams Bottled In Bond$8.00+
- Four Roses Single Barrel$14.00+
- Four Roses Small Batch$10.00+
- Four Roses Yellow Label$10.00+
- George Dickel 8 Year$9.00+
- Green River Wheated Bourbon$10.00+
- Heaven Hill Bottled In Bond Bourbon$14.00+
- Jack Daniels$8.00+
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select$14.00+
- Jefferson's Ocean Bourbon$24.00+
- Jefferson's Reserve Pritchard Hill Cabernet Cask$24.00+
- Jim Beam$8.00+
- Joseph Magnus Bourbon$26.00+
- Knob Creek$10.00+
- Knob Creek 12 Year$20.00+
- Larceny Barrel Proof Bourbon$17.00+
- Makers 46$10.00+
- Makers Mark$8.00+
- Makers Mark Wood Finishing Series 2023$18.00+
- Michter's US 1 Bourbon$13.00+
- Michters Rye Single Barrel$13.00+
- Middle West Wheated Bourbon$12.00+
- Nashville Barrel Co Rye Whiskey$20.00+
- New Riff Bourbon$12.00+
- New Riff Rye Whiskey$13.00+
- Old Forester 1897 Bonded$15.00+
- Old Elk Sherry Cask Finish Single Barrel$28.00+
- Old Forester 1870$13.00+
- Old Forester 1910$16.00+
- Old Forester 1920$17.00+
- Old Forester Signature 100 Proof$9.00+
- Old Forester Statesman$16.00+
- Old Grand Dad 100 Proof$8.00+Out of stock
- Old Granddad 114 Proof$9.00+
- Rabbit Hole Heigold Bourbon$17.00+
- Rittenhouse Rye Bottled in Bond$8.00+
- Rowan's Creek$17.00+
- Russell's Reserve 10 year$12.00+
- Russells Reserve Single Barrel Rye$18.00+
- Sazerac Rye$21.00+
- Smoke Wagon Small Batch$16.00+
- Tin Cup 10 Year Bourbon$15.00+
- Toms Foolery Ohio Straight Bourbon$13.00+
- Weller Special Reserve$14.00+
- Whistlepig Piggyback 6 Year Rye$14.00+
- Wild Turkey 101$8.00+
- Willet Pot Still Reserve$19.00+
- Willett Noah's Mill Bourbon$22.00+
- Woodford Bourbon$10.00+
- Woodford Double Oaked Bourbon$16.00+
- Woodford Rye$10.00+
- Woodford Wheat Whiskey$10.00+
Tequila
- Clase Azul Reposado$46.00+
- Patron Silver$14.00+
- Corazon Blanco Tequila$8.00+
- Corazon Anejo$11.00+
- Corazon Reposado$9.00+
- Casamigos Blanco$14.00+
- Casamigos Reposado$15.00+
- Casamigos Anejo$16.00+
- 1800 Silver$8.00+
- 1800 Reposado$9.00+
- Don Julio Blanco$14.00+
- Don Julio 1942$50.00+
- Del Maguey Vida De Muertos$14.00+
- Milagro Silver$9.00+
- Patron Extra Anejo$22.00+
- Patron Anejo$16.00+
- Patron Reposado$15.00+
Scotch
Mixed Drinks
- Amaretto Sour$10.00
- BayBreeze$10.00
- Black Russian$10.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Irish Coffee$11.00
- Long Island$11.00
- Long Island Top Shelf$13.00
- Mule$2.00
- Madras$10.00
- Rum Runner$10.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Aperol Spritz$10.00
- Little Beer$8.00
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 11:45 pm
Join us for dine in or carry out! Tuesday-Thursday: 11:30-9:00, Friday & Saturday: 11:30-10:00, and Sunday 11:30-9:00.
9268 E. Bayshore Road, Marblehead, OH 43440