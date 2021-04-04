Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red's Place

107 N. Aurora Street

Ithaca, NY 14850

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.75

Harvest Salad

$13.75

toasted walnuts, crumbled bleu cheese, dried cranberries & roasted butternut squash on spring mix with apple cider vinaigrette

Please Romaine Calm

$14.25

flatbread/salad combo: olive oil, garlic, capers, red onions & mozzarella flatbread with a caesar salad: romaine, asiago, grape tomatoes with house made caesar dressing

The Farm

$13.75

smoked gouda, honey roasted sunflower seeds, peppered bacon, peas, green beans, diced red peppers over spring mix with a shallot vinaigrette

Unbeleafable

$13.75

spinach, oven roasted tomatoes, red onions, bacon, goat cheese, fried chick peas, artichokes, honey roasted sunflower seeds with a lemon parsley vinaigrette

We Got You Beet

$13.75

pickled beets, red onions, goat cheese, candied walnuts, olive oil on top of spring mix with a balsamic glaze

Flatbreads

Another One Bites the Crust

$13.75

italian sausage style marinated eggplant, roasted red peppers, red onions, ricotta and mozzarella (vegetarian)

Betty's White

$13.50

garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, fresh oregano, & cracked black pepper

Caprese

$14.00

olive oil, garlic, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Pesto Pesto

$15.00

grilled chicken, mozzarella, asiago, wild mushroom blend & pesto

Proper Pig

$14.25

applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onion, goat cheese, fresh thyme with a fig glaze

Feature Flat 13

$13.00

Feature Flat 14

$14.00

Feature Flat 15

$15.00

Feature Flat 16

$16.00

Sandwiches

Cuban

$16.00

rum basted ham, house made chimichurri pork loin, whole grain dijon mustard, smoked gouda with house made dill pickles on grilled ciabatta bread

Farm to Ciabatta

$15.00

grilled zucchini, eggplant, red pepper, red onion, fennel, fontina, arugula with roasted tomato aioli on grilled ciabatta

Fish You Were Here

$16.50

cajun seasoned mahi mahi, arugula, pickled red onions, lemon aioli, brussel sprout & celery slaw on a toasted ithaca bakery sub roll

Gourdians of the Galaxy

$16.00

pulled brisket, house made pumpkin hot sauce, cinnamon sugar crème fresh, arugula on a grilled ciabatta

Mushroom Melt

$15.00

a blend of five mushrooms, herbed goat cheese, caramelized onions, provolone, mushroom jus on a toasted ithaca bakery sub roll

New York Steak of Mind

$17.25

shaved steak with house made chimichurri, oven roasted tomatoes, provolone, arugula and garlic aioli on a toasted ithaca bakery sub roll

Slow Roasted Turkey

$16.00

turkey breast, bacon, arugula, fontina, homemade cranberry walnut compote, garlic aioli on a toasted ithaca bakery sub roll

To Make Hens Meet

$15.75

grilled chicken, house made bourbon bbq, blue & cheddar cheese, black peppered bacon with garlic aioli on grilled ciabatta

Burgers

Angry Pig

$16.25

house seasoned spicy pork sausage patty, cilantro-pesto aioli, crispy fried onions, cheddar, arugula & tomato

Apple Bottom Greens

$17.00

seasoned beef patty with apple cider aioli, cheddar, apple bacon jam & arugula

Aurora Street

$16.00

our seasoned beef patty, ancho citrus bacon, tomato, arugula, cheddar & roasted garlic aioli

Breaking Bad

$16.50

seasoned lamb, tzatziki, feta pepperoncini spread, spinach and garlic aioli

Crabby Paddy

$16.25

pan seared panko breaded seasoned crab meat topped with dijon horseradish slaw & lemon aioli

French Onion

$17.00

beef patty seasoned with salt, pepper & parmesan cheese topped with caramelized onions & guinness beer battered crispy onions, provolone, arugula & garlic aioli

Funnier Fun Guy

$15.00

a grilled basil balsamic marinated portobello mushroom cap with fresh mozzarella, garlic aioli, arugula & pickled red onions (vegetarian)

PB & Jellousy

$16.50

our seasoned beef patty, cheddar, bacon, grape jelly & peanut butter- just trust us!

Turkey Burger

$16.00

ground turkey with cheddar, bread crumbs & honey mustard mixed in- topped with tomato, arugula & garlic aioli

Kales of the Crypt

$16.00Out of stock

Thanksgiving Day Burger

$17.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$6.25

Kids Zoo Animal Pasta

$6.25

served with marinara sauce or butter

Kids Cheese Quesadillas

$6.25

served with sour cream and pico de gallo

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Kids So Jelly

$6.25

2 peanut butter & grape jelly sliders

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Sweet Pots

$4.00

Side of Loaded Cheese Fries

$7.00

Side of Loaded Cheese Tots

$7.00

Side of Loaded Cheese Sweets

$7.00

CUP of Soup

$4.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

(served cold) vegan/gf rice, red onion, red pepper, zucchini, toasted walnuts, arugula with a lemon basil black pepper dressing- *no modifications

Side Salad

$4.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Apple

$4.00

Extras

Extra Ciabatta 2

$0.25

Extra Ciabatta 4

$0.50

Side of Apple Bacon Jam

$0.50

Side of Apple Cider Aioli

Side of Asiago

Side of Bacon

$0.50

Side of Balsamic Glaze

Side of Basil Balsamic

Side of BBQ Sauce

Side of Beets

Side of Bleu Cheese

Side of Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing for Wings

Side of Boom Boom

Side of Butter

Side of Caesar

Side of Cheese Sauce

Side of Chimmi

Side of Chipotle Pineapple Aioli

Side of Cilantro Pesto Aioli

Side of Cranberry Walnut Compote

Side of Cuban Mustard

Side of Dijon Basil Vinaigrette

Side of Fig Glaze

Side of Garlic Aioli

Side of Guac

$0.50

Side of Honey

Side of Honey Mustard

Side of Jalapeno Ranch

Side of Jalapenos

Side of Jelly

Side of Lemon Aioli

Side of Lemon Parsley

Side of Marinara

Side of Mayo

Side of Mushroom Jus

Side of Olive Oil

Side of Parm Cheese

Side of Peanut Butter

Side of Pesto

Side of Pickles

Side of Pico

Side of Ranch

Side of Shallot Vinaigrette

Side of Sour Cream

Side of Tomato Aioli

Side of Tzatziki

Side of Vinegar

Side of Yellow Mustard

Soda & Juices

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Ithaca Root Beer

$3.00

Ithaca Ginger Soda

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Hot Cider

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Spiced Hot Rum Cider

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Red's is a unique dining pub in downtown Ithaca, NY with a rustic decor that is great for meeting friends for drinks and great gastropub food.

Website

Location

107 N. Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY 14850

Directions

