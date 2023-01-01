Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red's Smokehouse

410 Washington

iowa falls, IA 50126

Food

Bakers

Baker

$7.99

Baked potato, smothered in pulled pork or chicken. Served with shredded cheddar cheese, butter & sour cream.

BBQ Baker

$11.99

Baked Potato smothered with BBQ pulled pork or chicken, butter, shredded cheddar cheese & scallions.

Brisket Baker

$13.99

Baked potato with chopped Brisket, butter, scallions and shredded cheese.

Chicken Bacon Baker

$12.99

Mac Bowls

Brisket Mac Bowl

$14.99

Red's Mac & Cheese, smothered with juicy smoked brisket.

Mac Cheese Bowl

$8.99

Home made Mac & Cheese made with LOTS of delicious cheese, topped with a parmesan crust.

Smothered Mac Bowl

$12.99

Red's Mac & Cheese smothered with shredded Pork or Chicken. Your taste buds will thank you.

Dessert-Sweets

Dessert of Day

$5.99

Colossal Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Dinners

Pork Chop

$16.99

Juicy center cut pork shop, seasoned and served with our bourbon marinade.

Salmon

$17.99

6oz Salmon filet steak, cooked moist and tender. Topped with our bourbon marinade.

Veggie Plate

$10.99

Side Salad & 3 sides

Ribs

$17.99

Hand cut, rubbed, marinated, smoked, served wet, choice of hot or standard sauce

Parm Chicken

$16.99

Baked Chicken breast topped with creamy parmesan & garlic cheese melted to a golden brown.

Kids

Ribs

$9.99

2 Ribs, Choice of one side and a Cookie

Pulled Pork Slider

$8.99

Pulled Pork smothered in house BBQ sauce served on a slider bun. Choice of one side and a cookie.

Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Home made Mac & Cheese made with LOTS of delicious cheese, topped with a parmesan crust. Served with a cookie.

Salads

BIG Salad

$8.99

A hearty salad with smoked and shredded pork or chicken. Served on a bed of fresh greens topped with a blend of Cheddar cheeses, tomatoes & croutons.

Brisket Blue Salad

$16.99

Juicy chopped Brisket served over mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Blue Cheese Crumbles, & French fried onions.

Side Salad

$5.00

Crispy greens with tomato's shredded cheese & croutons

Soup & Salad

$9.99

Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Our slowly smoked, hand rubbed brisket, chopped and served on a delicious Kaiser bun. Served with Kettle chips.

Pork & Slaw Sandwich

$10.49

Pulled pork piled high and smothered in our house coleslaw. Served on a delicious Kaiser bun.

Smokehouse Sandwich

$9.99

Your choice smoked pork or chicken, shredded and piled high on a Kaiser bun. Served with Kettle chips.

Smokehouse Sliders

$10.99

2 Sliders piled high with smoked pork or chicken. Served on sweet Hawaiian slider buns with Kettle chips.

Side

Bake Potato

$3.00

Hashbrown

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

This is our very own coleslaw. Creamy and tangy.

Corn Bread

$2.99

Garlic Mash

$3.00

Kettle Chip

$2.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Mama's Shirley's recipe of a classic Macaroni Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese & croutons.

Soup - Bowl

$6.99

Soup-Cup

$4.99

Jalo corn

$3.00

Au grat

Starters

Delicious cheeses melted together with Brisket crumbles. Served with white corn tortilla chips.

Red's Nachos

$12.99

Tortilla chips topped with shredded pork, chicken or brisket - doused with our house bbq sauce, topped with nacho cheese sauce, house-made pico de gallo, jalapeños & sour cream.

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Soft pretzel bites ready to dip in nacho cheese sauce. Upgrade to the delicious Wisconsin beer cheese sauce.

Wings - 6

$8.00

Jumbo wings, seasoned & smoked. Served with Ranch or BBQ

Brisket Cheese Dip

$10.99

Blend of cheeses with Brisket crumbles & scallions. Served with White corn tortilla chips.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with white corn tortilla chips.

Cocktail Shrimp

$13.99

How about Classic shrimp cocktail to start off your meal? Served with a zesty homemade cocktail sauce that packs a flavorful punch.

Andouille Bites

$9.99

Burnt Ends

$13.99

Steak

Filet

$28.99

Prime Rib

$32.99

Ribeye

$31.99

Misc

Special 13.99

$13.99

Special 14.99

$14.99

Special 15.99

$15.99

Special 16.99

$16.99

Special 12.99

$12.99

N/A Bev

Hot Bev

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.00

Tea

$1.25

Juice

OJ

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Milk

Kids Milk

$1.50

Milk

$2.50

Soda

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Kids Soda

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Mountain Dew - Diet

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi Zero

$2.50

Pepsi-Diet

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Tea Rasberry

$2.50

Water

Redbull

$6.00

Retail

Trays

Veggie Tray

$60.00

Fruit tray

$80.00

Staff

Bartender

$160.00

Gift card

20.00

$20.00

40.00

$40.00

100.00

$100.00

50.00

$50.00

Drink of the day

Cocktails

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$5.00

Cherry Vodka Sour

$6.00

Love Bug

$6.00

Maleificent

$11.00

Hawaiian Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Malibu sunset

$7.00

Martinis

Blue Lagoon

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

COMING SOON! A unique dining experience with a little bit of BBQ, a little bit surf & turf and a whole lotta sass.

Website

Location

410 Washington, iowa falls, IA 50126

Directions

