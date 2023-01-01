Red's Summerhouse 9268 E. Bayshore Road

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food

Appetizers

Fried Burrata

$12.00

Served on a bed of marinara sauce with toasted sourdough and garnished with grated grana padano cheese and fresh basil.

Wings

$12.75

Par baked then deep fried to order, served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. We offer three flavors: old bay with lemon, buffalo, and garlic parmesan.

Fried Pickles

$10.50

Breaded dill pickle chips, deep fried and served with our house-made special sauce.

Mussels

Mussels

$14.25

Fresh Prince Edward Island mussels steamed in white wine with Spanish chorizo, capers, and parsley, and finished with butter. Served with grilled sourdough bread for dipping.

Walleye Bites

$14.00

Bite sized walleye pieces, breaded in house and deep fried. Served with house-made tartar sauce.

Entreés

Steak & Potatoes

Steak & Potatoes

$45.00

Grilled filet topped with chimichurri. and served with broccolini, roasted tomatoes, and baby potatoes dressed with charred scallion vinaigrette.

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$17.50

Pan seared airline chicken breast sauced with charred scallion vinaigrette and served with grilled broccolini, grilled corn, and baby potatoes.

Salmon

$27.50

Pan seared salmon fillet with crispy skin, served with orzo, wilted spinach, and roasted grape tomatoes. Tossed in a lemon butter sauce and garnished with dill and capers.

Perch Dinner

$28.50

Lightly breaded Lake Erie Perch, deep fried and served with french fries, creamy coleslaw, and house-made tartar sauce.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.50

Fresh chicken tenders breaded in house, deep fried, and served with french fries, creamy coleslaw, and our house-made special sauce.

Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

$18.50

Linguini pasta tossed with shrimp in a white wine and butter sauce with garlic and grana padano cheese. Garnished with fresh parsley.

Sandwiches

Big Jim Burger

Big Jim Burger

$16.50

Two smashed patties topped with havarti cheese, shredded lettuce, and thinly sliced tomato. Served on a toasted sesame bun with our house-made special burger sauce.

Perch Sandwich

Perch Sandwich

$17.50

Lightly breaded Lake Erie Perch deep fried and topped with shredded lettuce and tomato. Served on a toasted sesame bun with house-made tartar sauce.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

House made buttermilk fried chicken thigh topped with shredded lettuce and dill pickles. Served on a toasted sesame bun with our house-made special sauce.

Lobster BLT

Lobster BLT

$25.00

House made lobster salad with chives, mayonnaise, and lemon juice topped with bacon, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato. Served on toasted sourdough.

Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$11.50

Deep fried falafel patty served on a toasted sesame bun topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, dill pickles, and house-made tzatziki sauce.

Perch Tacos

Perch Tacos

$17.50

Two tacos with battered Lake Erie perch filets, deep fried and topped with our house-made coleslaw and chimichurri. Served on warm flour tortillas.

Salads

Hearty tuscan kale and “crispy bits” liberally dressed with caesar dressing. Topped with grated grana padano cheese and black pepper. Served with lemon.
Burrata Salad

Burrata Salad

$14.00

Creamy burrata and prosciutto on a bed of baby arugula. Served with halved grape tomatoes, shaved red onion, and “crispy bits”. Dressed with balsamic vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, egg, avocado, bacon, chicken, blue cheese, and chives. Dressed with ranch dressing.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.50

Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chives, halved grape tomatoes, and “crispy bits”. Dressed with bleu cheese dressing

Soup

Creamy lobster soup garnished with chives and olive oil.

Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Pizzas

Sausage & Peppers

Sausage & Peppers

$16.00

giardiniera, roasted red peppers, & basil

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

roasted tomato & shaved red onion

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

$12.00

create your own!

Sides

Fries

Fries

$5.00

thin cut and fried crispy, salted.

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Orecchiette pasta and house-made sharp cheddar and gouda cheese sauce.

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, shaved onion, and roasted tomatoes. Choice of ranch, bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, or caesar dressing.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00

diced cabbage, shredded carrots, and house-made sweet and creamy dressing

Extra Sourdough Bread

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Corn Dogs

$9.00

Kids Tenders

$9.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

key lime pie with raspberry coulis, lime zest, & whipped cream

Chocolate Silk Pie

Chocolate Silk Pie

$8.00

chocolate silk pie, nutella, toasted hazelnut, & whipped cream

Summerhouse Cocktails

Summerhouse Cocktails

Marblehead Manhattan

$12.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Peychaud's Bitters, Orange.

The Wolcott Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rittenhouse Bottled in Bond Rye Whiskey, Carpano Antica Vermouth, Angostura Bitters, Amarena Cherries

Summerhouse Peach Lemonade

$11.00

Guardian Cold Brew, Benchmark Bourbon, Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream, & Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

Pineapple Daquiri

$12.00Out of stock

Evan Williams Bottled In Bond Bourbon, Maple, Hazelnut Liqueur, Walnut Bitters

Lakeside Gin Mule

$11.00

Evan Williams Black Label Bourbon, Cherry Liqueur, Amarena Cherry, Coca-Cola

Peninsula Punch

$12.00

Slushies

Watermelon Margarita

$11.00

Frose

$11.00Out of stock

Pina Colada

$11.00

Blackberry Peach Sangria

$11.00Out of stock

Mojito

$11.00

Drafts

Draft Beer

Butcher and Brewer Albino Stout NITRO

$8.00

White Stout Nitro, 5.4% ABV

Fat Head's Bumbleberry

$8.00

Honey Blueberry Ale | North Olmsted, OH | 5.3% ABV| Ohio Brewed Draft

Great Lakes Dortmunder

$8.00

Export Larger | Cleveland, OH | 5.8% ABV | Ohio Brewed Draft

Immigrant Son IPA

$8.00

American IPA, 7.0% ABV

Jolly Scholar Cold Beer Here

$7.00

Lager | Cleveland, OH | 5.1% ABV| Ohio Brewed Draft

Magis Cider

$8.00

Semi-Dry Cider, 6% ABV

Market Garden Cutie

$8.00

Tangerine IPA, 6.8% ABV

Red's Summerhouse Shandy

$8.00

Lemon Shandy, 4.5% ABV

Rhinegeist Zango

$8.00

Fruited Ale | Cinci, OH | 5% ABV | Ohio Brewed Draft

Working Class Wing Walker Wheat

$7.00

Hefeweizen | Cleveland, OH | 5% ABV | Ohio Brewed Draft

Can Beer

Cans

Bud Light 16oz

$7.00

(12oz) Hefeweizen, North Olmsted, OH,5.4% ABV

Coors Light 16oz

$7.00

12oz) Double IPA Brewed with Honey, MI 10% ABV

Corona Extra

$7.00

Miller Light 16oz

$7.00

(12oz) Spiked Sparkling Water, IL 5% ABV

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Corona Premium

$7.00

Fathead's Groovy Juice Hazy IPA

$8.00

FH Sunshine Daydream

$7.00

(12oz) American IPA, North Olmsted, OH,4.9% ABV

Great Lakes Crushworthy

$8.00

Great Lakes Vibalicious

$10.00

High Noon Peach

$8.00

(12oz) Lager, San Antonio, TX,4% ABV

Market Garden Citramax IPA

$7.00

Market Garden Frosty Lime Wit

$7.00

Untitled Art Orange Pomegranate Seltzer

$8.00

Untitled Art Strawberry Kiwi Seltzer

$8.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Can/Bottles

Untitled Art NA Juicy IPA

$9.00

(12oz) Juicy IPA, Waunakee, WI

Untitled Art NA Italian Pils

$9.00

(12oz) Italian Pils, Waunakee, WI

Wine By Glass

Chardonnay

Sea Sun Chard

$9.00

Scott Family Chard

$10.00

DeBonne Chard

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Dashwood SB

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

Italico PG

$8.00

Other Whites

Conundrum White

$9.00

DeBonne Riesling

$9.00

Rosé

Bonny Doon Rosé

$9.00

Bubbles

Codorniu Cava

$9.00

Coppola Sofia Can

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

Hayes Ranch Cab

$9.00

Quilt Cab

$15.00

Austin Hope Cab

$18.00

Merlot

Gen 5 Merlot

$9.00

Pinot Noir

Parducci PN

$9.00

Boen PN

$12.00

Other Reds

Enrique Malbec

$8.00

Red Blends

Quilt Threadcount

$10.00

Field Recordings (Fiction)

$12.00

Wine By Bottle

Chardonnay

B Sea Sun Chard

$36.00

B Scott Family Chard

$40.00

B DeBonne Chard

$32.00

B Sbragia Family Chard

$48.00

B Frank Family Chard

$65.00

B Domaine Drouhin Chard

$80.00

Sauvignon Blanc

B Dashwood SB

$36.00

B Markham SB

$40.00

Pinot Grigio

B Italico PG

$32.00

B Scarpetta PG

$34.00

Other Whites

B Conundrum White

$36.00

B DeBonne Riesling

$36.00

B Bonny Doon Picpoul

$38.00

Rosé

B Bonny Doon Rosé

$36.00

B Chateau De Campuget Rosé

$40.00

Bubbles

B Codorniu Cava

$36.00

B Roederer Brut

$22.00

B Schramsberg Brut

$65.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

B Hayes Ranch Cab

$36.00

B Quilt Cab

$60.00

B Austin Hope Cab

$72.00Out of stock

B Novelty Hill Cab

$55.00

B Silver Oak Cab

$125.00

B Caymus Cab

$130.00

Merlot

B Gen 5 Merlot

$36.00

B Decoy Merlot

$45.00

Pinot Noir

B Parducci PN

$36.00

B Boen PN

$48.00

B Argyle PN

$60.00

B Stoller Family PN

$72.00

Other Reds

B Enrique Malbec

$34.00

B Benguela Lighthouse Syrah

$36.00

B Terra D'Oro Zinfandel

$60.00

Red Blends

B Quilt Threadcount

$40.00

B Field Fiction

$48.00

B Atlas Peak Super Tuscan

$60.00

B Orin Swift 8 Year

$75.00

Bourbon and Rye Whiskey

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$14.00+

Angels Envy Rye

$27.00+

Bakers 7 Year Single Barrel

$17.00+

Basil Hayden

$11.00+

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$11.00+

Basil Hayden Red Wine Finish

$17.00+

Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke

$14.00+

Blade and Bow Bourbon

$17.00+

Bookers Bourbon

$28.00+

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$8.00+

Bulleit 10 Year Bourbon

$13.00+

Bulleit Barrel Strength

$14.00+

Calumet 15 Year Bourbon

$39.00+

Calumet 8 Year Bourbon

$14.00+

Chicken Cock Bourbon

$17.00+

Clermont Steep Single Malt American Whiskey

$32.00+

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$25.00+

Eagle Rare 10 Year Bourbon

$22.00+

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$20.00+

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$9.00+

Elijah Craig Rye

$9.00+

Elijah Craig Toasted Bourbon

$15.00+

Evan Williams Bottled In Bond

$8.00+

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00+

Four Roses Yellow Label

$10.00+

George Dickel 8 Year

$9.00+

Green River Wheated Bourbon

$10.00+

Heaven Hill Bottled In Bond Bourbon

$14.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select

$14.00+

Jefferson's Ocean Bourbon

$24.00+

Jefferson's Reserve Pritchard Hill Cabernet Cask

$24.00+

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Joseph Magnus Bourbon

$26.00+

Knob Creek

$10.00+

Knob Creek 12 Year

$20.00+

Larceny Barrel Proof Bourbon

$17.00+

Makers 46

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Makers Mark Wood Finishing Series 2023

$18.00+

Michter's US 1 Bourbon

$13.00+

Michters Rye Single Barrel

$13.00+

Middle West Wheated Bourbon

$12.00+

Nashville Barrel Co Rye Whiskey

$20.00+

New Riff Bourbon

$12.00+

New Riff Rye Whiskey

$13.00+

Old Forester 1897 Bonded

$15.00+

Old Elk Sherry Cask Finish Single Barrel

$28.00+

Old Forester 1870

$13.00+

Old Forester 1910

$16.00+

Old Forester 1920

$17.00+

Old Forester Signature 100 Proof

$9.00+

Old Forester Statesman

$16.00+

Old Grand Dad 100 Proof

$8.00+

Old Granddad 114 Proof

$9.00+

Rabbit Hole Heigold Bourbon

$17.00+

Rittenhouse Rye Bottled in Bond

$8.00+

Russell's Reserve 10 year

$12.00+

Russells Reserve Single Barrel Rye

$18.00+

Sazerac Rye

$21.00+

Smoke Wagon Small Batch

$16.00+

Tin Cup 10 Year Bourbon

$15.00+

Toms Foolery Ohio Straight Bourbon

$13.00+

Weller Antique 107

$14.00+

Whistlepig Piggyback 6 Year Rye

$14.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00+

Woodford Bourbon

$10.00+

Woodford Double Oaked Bourbon

$16.00+

Woodford Rye

$10.00+

Woodford Wheat Whiskey

$10.00+

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00+

Absolut Citron

$9.00+

Belvedere

$9.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Ketel One Citroen

$9.00+

Smirnoff Orange

$8.00+

Smirnoff Raspberry

$8.00+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.00+

Tito's

$8.00+

Wheatley Vodka

$8.00+

Gin

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Watershed Four Peel Bourbon Barrel Gin

$11.00+

New Amsterdam

$8.00+

Hendricks

$10.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Tequila

Clase Azul Reposado

$46.00+

Patron Silver

$14.00+

Corazon Blanco Tequila

$8.00+

Corazon Anejo

$11.00+

Corazon Reposado

$9.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00+

1800 Silver

$8.00+

1800 Reposado

$9.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00+

Don Julio 1942

$50.00+

Del Maguey Vida De Muertos

$14.00+

Milagro Silver

$9.00+

Patron Extra Anejo

$22.00+

Patron Anejo

$16.00+

Patron Reposado

$15.00+

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Don Q Cristal

$8.00+

Bacardi 10 Year

$12.00+

Bacardi 8 Year Rum

$9.00+

Bacardi 4 Year Rum

$8.00+

Plantation Dark O.F.T.D. Overproof Rum

$8.00+

Smith and Cross Navy Strength Rum

$9.00+

Goslings Black Seal

$8.00+

Malibu Coconut Rum

$8.00+

Other Whiskey

Canadian Club

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Crown Royal Peach

$8.00+

Crown Royal Regal Apple

$10.00+

Fireball

$8.00+

Hennessey VS

$11.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Nikka Coffey Grain

$21.00+

Redbreast 12 Year Irish Whiskey

$20.00+

Remy VSOP

$14.00+

Suntory Toki

$10.00+

Tullamore Dew Rum Cask Finish

$9.00+

Scotch

Floral & Sweet

Balvenie 14 Year Caribbean Cask

$28.00+

Dewars Scotch

$8.00+

Glenfarclas 12 Year

$16.00+

Glenlivet 12 Year Scotch

$14.00+

Glenlivet 14 Year Bourbon Barrel Reserve Scotch

$17.00+

Glenmorangie 10 Year Scotch

$11.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00+

Macallan 12 Year Scotch

$33.00+

Cordials

Aperol

$7.00+

Campari

$9.00+

Kahlua

$7.00+

Mr Boston Amaretto

$8.00+

Mixed Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

BayBreeze

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Long Island

$11.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$13.00

Mule

$2.00

Madras

$10.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Retail

White T-Shirt

$28.00

Blue T-Shirt

$28.00

Hat

$30.00

Red's Sticker

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:15 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:15 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Join us for dine in or carry out! Tuesday-Thursday: 11:30-9:00, Friday & Saturday: 11:30-10:00, and Sunday 11:30-9:00.

Location

9268 E. Bayshore Road, Marblehead, OH 43440

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Search popular restaurants
Map
