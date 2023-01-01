- Home
Red's Summerhouse 9268 E. Bayshore Road
No reviews yet
9268 E. Bayshore Road
Marblehead, OH 43440
Food
Appetizers
Fried Burrata
Served on a bed of marinara sauce with toasted sourdough and garnished with grated grana padano cheese and fresh basil.
Wings
Par baked then deep fried to order, served with celery and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. We offer three flavors: old bay with lemon, buffalo, and garlic parmesan.
Fried Pickles
Breaded dill pickle chips, deep fried and served with our house-made special sauce.
Mussels
Fresh Prince Edward Island mussels steamed in white wine with Spanish chorizo, capers, and parsley, and finished with butter. Served with grilled sourdough bread for dipping.
Walleye Bites
Bite sized walleye pieces, breaded in house and deep fried. Served with house-made tartar sauce.
Entreés
Steak & Potatoes
Grilled filet topped with chimichurri. and served with broccolini, roasted tomatoes, and baby potatoes dressed with charred scallion vinaigrette.
Roasted Chicken
Pan seared airline chicken breast sauced with charred scallion vinaigrette and served with grilled broccolini, grilled corn, and baby potatoes.
Salmon
Pan seared salmon fillet with crispy skin, served with orzo, wilted spinach, and roasted grape tomatoes. Tossed in a lemon butter sauce and garnished with dill and capers.
Perch Dinner
Lightly breaded Lake Erie Perch, deep fried and served with french fries, creamy coleslaw, and house-made tartar sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Fresh chicken tenders breaded in house, deep fried, and served with french fries, creamy coleslaw, and our house-made special sauce.
Shrimp Pasta
Linguini pasta tossed with shrimp in a white wine and butter sauce with garlic and grana padano cheese. Garnished with fresh parsley.
Sandwiches
Big Jim Burger
Two smashed patties topped with havarti cheese, shredded lettuce, and thinly sliced tomato. Served on a toasted sesame bun with our house-made special burger sauce.
Perch Sandwich
Lightly breaded Lake Erie Perch deep fried and topped with shredded lettuce and tomato. Served on a toasted sesame bun with house-made tartar sauce.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
House made buttermilk fried chicken thigh topped with shredded lettuce and dill pickles. Served on a toasted sesame bun with our house-made special sauce.
Lobster BLT
House made lobster salad with chives, mayonnaise, and lemon juice topped with bacon, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato. Served on toasted sourdough.
Falafel Burger
Deep fried falafel patty served on a toasted sesame bun topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, dill pickles, and house-made tzatziki sauce.
Perch Tacos
Two tacos with battered Lake Erie perch filets, deep fried and topped with our house-made coleslaw and chimichurri. Served on warm flour tortillas.
Salads
Burrata Salad
Creamy burrata and prosciutto on a bed of baby arugula. Served with halved grape tomatoes, shaved red onion, and “crispy bits”. Dressed with balsamic vinaigrette
Kale Caesar
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, egg, avocado, bacon, chicken, blue cheese, and chives. Dressed with ranch dressing.
Wedge Salad
Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, chives, halved grape tomatoes, and “crispy bits”. Dressed with bleu cheese dressing
Soup
Pizzas
Sides
Fries
thin cut and fried crispy, salted.
Mac & Cheese
Orecchiette pasta and house-made sharp cheddar and gouda cheese sauce.
Side Salad
Mixed greens, shaved onion, and roasted tomatoes. Choice of ranch, bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, or caesar dressing.
Coleslaw
diced cabbage, shredded carrots, and house-made sweet and creamy dressing
Extra Sourdough Bread
Dessert
Summerhouse Cocktails
Summerhouse Cocktails
Marblehead Manhattan
Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Peychaud's Bitters, Orange.
The Wolcott Old Fashioned
Rittenhouse Bottled in Bond Rye Whiskey, Carpano Antica Vermouth, Angostura Bitters, Amarena Cherries
Summerhouse Peach Lemonade
Guardian Cold Brew, Benchmark Bourbon, Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream, & Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
Pineapple Daquiri
Evan Williams Bottled In Bond Bourbon, Maple, Hazelnut Liqueur, Walnut Bitters
Lakeside Gin Mule
Evan Williams Black Label Bourbon, Cherry Liqueur, Amarena Cherry, Coca-Cola
Peninsula Punch
Slushies
Drafts
Draft Beer
Butcher and Brewer Albino Stout NITRO
White Stout Nitro, 5.4% ABV
Fat Head's Bumbleberry
Honey Blueberry Ale | North Olmsted, OH | 5.3% ABV| Ohio Brewed Draft
Great Lakes Dortmunder
Export Larger | Cleveland, OH | 5.8% ABV | Ohio Brewed Draft
Immigrant Son IPA
American IPA, 7.0% ABV
Jolly Scholar Cold Beer Here
Lager | Cleveland, OH | 5.1% ABV| Ohio Brewed Draft
Magis Cider
Semi-Dry Cider, 6% ABV
Market Garden Cutie
Tangerine IPA, 6.8% ABV
Red's Summerhouse Shandy
Lemon Shandy, 4.5% ABV
Rhinegeist Zango
Fruited Ale | Cinci, OH | 5% ABV | Ohio Brewed Draft
Working Class Wing Walker Wheat
Hefeweizen | Cleveland, OH | 5% ABV | Ohio Brewed Draft
Can Beer
Cans
Bud Light 16oz
(12oz) Hefeweizen, North Olmsted, OH,5.4% ABV
Coors Light 16oz
12oz) Double IPA Brewed with Honey, MI 10% ABV
Corona Extra
Miller Light 16oz
(12oz) Spiked Sparkling Water, IL 5% ABV
Michelob Ultra
Corona Premium
Fathead's Groovy Juice Hazy IPA
FH Sunshine Daydream
(12oz) American IPA, North Olmsted, OH,4.9% ABV
Great Lakes Crushworthy
Great Lakes Vibalicious
High Noon Peach
(12oz) Lager, San Antonio, TX,4% ABV
Market Garden Citramax IPA
Market Garden Frosty Lime Wit
Untitled Art Orange Pomegranate Seltzer
Untitled Art Strawberry Kiwi Seltzer
Mich Ultra
Non-Alcoholic Can/Bottles
Wine By Glass
Sauvignon Blanc
Pinot Grigio
Other Whites
Cabernet Sauvignon
Merlot
Pinot Noir
Other Reds
Wine By Bottle
Chardonnay
Sauvignon Blanc
Pinot Grigio
Cabernet Sauvignon
Red Blends
Bourbon and Rye Whiskey
Whiskey
Angels Envy
Angels Envy Rye
Bakers 7 Year Single Barrel
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Basil Hayden Red Wine Finish
Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke
Blade and Bow Bourbon
Bookers Bourbon
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
Bulleit 10 Year Bourbon
Bulleit Barrel Strength
Calumet 15 Year Bourbon
Calumet 8 Year Bourbon
Chicken Cock Bourbon
Clermont Steep Single Malt American Whiskey
E.H. Taylor Small Batch
Eagle Rare 10 Year Bourbon
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
Elijah Craig Bourbon
Elijah Craig Rye
Elijah Craig Toasted Bourbon
Evan Williams Bottled In Bond
Four Roses Single Barrel
Four Roses Small Batch
Four Roses Yellow Label
George Dickel 8 Year
Green River Wheated Bourbon
Heaven Hill Bottled In Bond Bourbon
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select
Jefferson's Ocean Bourbon
Jefferson's Reserve Pritchard Hill Cabernet Cask
Jim Beam
Joseph Magnus Bourbon
Knob Creek
Knob Creek 12 Year
Larceny Barrel Proof Bourbon
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Makers Mark Wood Finishing Series 2023
Michter's US 1 Bourbon
Michters Rye Single Barrel
Middle West Wheated Bourbon
Nashville Barrel Co Rye Whiskey
New Riff Bourbon
New Riff Rye Whiskey
Old Forester 1897 Bonded
Old Elk Sherry Cask Finish Single Barrel
Old Forester 1870
Old Forester 1910
Old Forester 1920
Old Forester Signature 100 Proof
Old Forester Statesman
Old Grand Dad 100 Proof
Old Granddad 114 Proof
Rabbit Hole Heigold Bourbon
Rittenhouse Rye Bottled in Bond
Russell's Reserve 10 year
Russells Reserve Single Barrel Rye
Sazerac Rye
Smoke Wagon Small Batch
Tin Cup 10 Year Bourbon
Toms Foolery Ohio Straight Bourbon
Weller Antique 107
Whistlepig Piggyback 6 Year Rye
Wild Turkey 101
Woodford Bourbon
Woodford Double Oaked Bourbon
Woodford Rye
Woodford Wheat Whiskey
Tequila
Clase Azul Reposado
Patron Silver
Corazon Blanco Tequila
Corazon Anejo
Corazon Reposado
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Anejo
1800 Silver
1800 Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio 1942
Del Maguey Vida De Muertos
Milagro Silver
Patron Extra Anejo
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Scotch
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 11:45 pm
Join us for dine in or carry out! Tuesday-Thursday: 11:30-9:00, Friday & Saturday: 11:30-10:00, and Sunday 11:30-9:00.
9268 E. Bayshore Road, Marblehead, OH 43440