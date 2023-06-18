Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red's Beer Garden

225 Reviews

$

1328 Boulevard SE

Atlanta, GA 30315

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$8.00

A 100% beef Frippers hotdog and Martins potato bun with your choice of toppings!

Small Tots

Small Tots

$4.50

a smaller version of what you already love

Large Tots

Large Tots

$6.50

Crispy tater tots!! Add cheese, chili...whatever you want!


HOT DOGS

Red's Favorite

Red's Favorite

$10.00

fig jam, housemade pimento cheese, and chopped bacon on a 100% beef Frippers hotdog and Martins potato bun

Franks on Franks

Franks on Franks

$8.50

mayo, cheese, jalapeños, and Franks's Hot Sauce on a 100% beef Frippers hotdog and Martins potato bun

First Date

First Date

$9.00

cheese, chili, and onions on a 100% beef Frippers hotdog and Martins potato bun

Das Dog

Das Dog

$8.00

sauerkraut and spicy mustard on a 100% beef Frippers hotdog and Martins potato bun

Slaw Dogs Go to Heaven

Slaw Dogs Go to Heaven

$9.25

chili and housemade slaw on a 100% beef Frippers hotdog and Martins potato bun

The Reebs

The Reebs

$9.75

sauteed onions, fig jam, and melted cheese on a 100% beef Frippers hotdog and Martins potato bun

BLT Dog

BLT Dog

$9.50

Sliced bacon, lettuce, diced tomato and mayo on a 100% beef Frippers hotdog and Martins potato bun

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$8.00

A 100% beef Frippers hotdog and Martins potato bun with your choice of toppings!

Corn Dog Wednesday

Corn Dog Wednesday

$9.00Out of stock

only on Wednesdays can you get our housemade, beer battered corndogs! Beef only.

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

Hummus Where the Heart Is

Hummus Where the Heart Is

$9.50

hummus, red onion, tomato, cucumber, house deli dressing in a flour wrap - vegan!

The Benteen Club

The Benteen Club

$9.50

Smoked thin cut turkey breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, sliced bacon, pickles and mayo on sliced white bread

Mother Clucker

Mother Clucker

$10.00

house grilled chicken salad with lettuce and tomato

Cheese Monster

Cheese Monster

$7.50

Melted cheddar, provolone, and swiss cheese with a touch of spicy mustard and mayo on sliced white bread

King Curtis

King Curtis

$7.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on sliced white bread

Betty White

$6.00

Housemade pimento cheese on Martin's sandwich bread. Just like grandma use to make.

BASKETS

Chicken Tendie Basket

Chicken Tendie Basket

$13.00

chicken tenders, side of fries, & your choice of ranch, bbq, or honey mustard

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$8.50

housemade tortilla chips loaded with nacho cheese, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, & Red's sauce

Cheese Tots

Cheese Tots

$8.00

large portion of tots covered with nacho cheese

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$8.00

large portion of fries covered with nacho cheese

SIDES

Large Fries

Large Fries

$6.50

Medium cut fries with our house seasoning

Small Fries

Small Fries

$4.50

a smaller version of what you already love

Large Tots

Large Tots

$6.50

Crispy tater tots!! Add cheese, chili...whatever you want!

Small Tots

Small Tots

$4.50

a smaller version of what you already love

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$7.50

Pretzel bites with a side of housemade beer cheese. YUM

Cucumbers and Hummus

Cucumbers and Hummus

$5.50

side of sliced cucumbers and hummus - vegan

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.50

shredded iceburg, red onion, cucumber, tomato, & house deli dressing - vegan

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your order is generally ready in 15 minutes. Or, you can schedule when you would like to pick up your food. Thank you!

Website

Location

1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA 30315

Directions

Gallery
Red's Beer Garden image
Banner pic
Red's Beer Garden image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Grant St. Suite B10 Atlanta, GA 30315
View restaurantnext
Buteco
orange star4.7 • 292
1039 Grant street Suite C-10 Atlanta, GA 30315
View restaurantnext
Elsewhere Brewing Co. - Grant Park
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Grant Street Southeast, Suite B34 Atlanta, GA 30315
View restaurantnext
Eventide Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
1015 Grant St Atlanta, GA 30315
View restaurantnext
Talat Market
orange star4.8 • 114
112 Ormond St. SE Atlanta, GA 30315
View restaurantnext
POLLO PRIMO
orange starNo Reviews
792 Moreland Avenue Southeast Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston