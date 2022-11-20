Restaurant header imageView gallery

RED'S BISTRO

review star

No reviews yet

3645 Taylor Rd

Loomis, CA 95650

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

New American fine dining bistro in a casual environment, located in the heart of Loomis, CA.

Website

Location

3645 Taylor Rd, Loomis, CA 95650

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Il Pizzaiolo
orange starNo Reviews
3640 Taylor Road #B Loomis, CA 95650
View restaurantnext
Loomis Basin Brewing GastroPub & Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
3640 Taylor Road Loomis, CA 95650
View restaurantnext
High-Hand Nursery & Cafe
orange star4.5 • 117
3790 Taylor Rd Loomis, CA 95650
View restaurantnext
High-Hand Olive Oil Company
orange starNo Reviews
3750 Taylor Rd. Loomis, CA 95650
View restaurantnext
LOOMIS BASIN BREWING CO INC - 3277 Swetzer Road, Loomis, CA 95650 - (916) 259-2739 - www.loomisbasinbrewing.com
orange star4.1 • 171
3277 Swetzer Rd Loomis, CA 95650
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Rocklin CA
orange star4.4 • 940
5150 Commons Dr Rocklin, CA 95677
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Loomis

LOOMIS BASIN BREWING CO INC - 3277 Swetzer Road, Loomis, CA 95650 - (916) 259-2739 - www.loomisbasinbrewing.com
orange star4.1 • 171
3277 Swetzer Rd Loomis, CA 95650
View restaurantnext
High-Hand Nursery & Cafe
orange star4.5 • 117
3790 Taylor Rd Loomis, CA 95650
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Loomis
Granite Bay
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
El Dorado Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston