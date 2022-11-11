Red's Burger House
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy a delicious made-fresh meal. Have dessert before dinner with a milkshake or locally crafted beer. Enjoy a family atmosphere, offering some local history served up with your meal.
Location
117 West Main Street, Azle, TX 76020
Gallery
