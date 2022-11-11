Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red's Burger House

117 West Main Street

Azle, TX 76020

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Basket
Cheeseburger
Red's Burger Basket

Baskets

Cheeseburger Basket

$10.99

Our most popular menu item, served with a side and drink.

Red's Burger Basket

Red's Burger Basket

$11.99

Our Cheeseburger topped with fried onion strings, served with a side and drink.

Sweet Baby Lane Basket

$10.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwhich topped with Coleslaw, onions and our homemade pickles. Served with a side and drink.

Chicken Bacon Flatbread Basket

$10.99

Our fresh chicken flatbread redesign, served with a side and drink.

Hamburger Basket

$10.49

Our 1/3 lb burger made for you! Served with a side and drink.

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.99

Our 1/3 lb Burger made for you!

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Our most popular menu item, our 1/3 lb cheeseburger!

Red's Burger

$8.99

Our 1/3 lb Cheeseburger topped with handmade fried Onion Strings

Red Hot & Blue

$8.99

Cheeseburger topped with blue cheese, provolone, buffalo sauce and veggies!

Stinger

$9.99

A spicier take of our cheeseburger with green chiles, pepperjack, jalapenos, home made Cilantro lime sauce and more!

Farmhouse

$9.99

A very messy cheeseburger with a fried egg, bacon and veggies

Veggie Burger

$9.99

A southwest blackbean veggie burger with provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and our homemade Ranch

Twisted Oak

Twisted Oak

$9.99

Locally Raised Grass fed- Grass finished cheeseburger. Cooked in a house blended garlic butter, topped with provolone, smoked gouda, carmelized onions and more!

Starters

Cheese fries

$6.99

Our fresh cut fries topped with cheddar and provolone

Loaded fries

$8.99

Our fresh cut fries topped with cheddar, provolone, chopped bacon and jalapenos, served with our homemade ranch

Philly Fries

$9.99

Our fresh cut fries topped with provolone, thin cut philly steak, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions. Served with our homemade ranch.

Buzzy basket

$5.99

Our favorite group appetizer - Bread and fried jalapenos, pickles and onion strings. Served with our homemade ranch and buzzy sauce.

Porkies Fries

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Chips

$7.99

Sandwiches

Philly

Philly

$9.99

Our thin cut philly steak with grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, and onion topped with provolone served in a hoagie bun.

BLT

$7.99

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on texas toast

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

A fried chicken breast, with lettuce, tomato, pickle onion and our homemade ranch.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast, with lettuce, tomato, pickle onion and our homemade ranch.

Patty Melt

$7.99

1/3 beef patty with american cheese, caramelized onions our homemade Red's Spread, served on texas toast.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

A fried chicken breast, with lettuce, tomato, pickle onion and our homemade ranch and buffalo sauce

Jim Dandy Wrap

Jim Dandy Wrap

$8.99

Grilled chicken, coleslaw, our homemade pickles in a flour tortilla, served with sweet chili and siracha sauces

Sweet Baby Lane Sandwich only

$7.99

Pulled pork BBQ sandwich topped with onion, pickles and cole slaw.

APD wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chopped bacon, cheddar, avocado and our homemade ranch in a flour tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato buffalo sauce and ranch served in a flour tortilla.

California Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, provolone, avocado and diablo sauce (spicy ranch) served on texas toast.

Chicken Bacon Flatbread Only

$8.99

Our flatbread comes topped with grilled chicken, chopped bacon, tomato, spinach, cheddar, provolone, red onion and our homemade ranch.

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$4.99

1/4 lb Cheeseburger served with fries and drink

Kids Chips

$4.99

Our chicken nuggets served with fries and drinks.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Cheese served with fries and drink

Kids Cheese Quesidilla

$4.99

Cheese Quesidilla served with fries and a drink.

Salads

Shibby Salad

Shibby Salad

$7.99

Spring mix topped with Avocado, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips served with our Cilantro Lime dressing - add a protein option for an additional $3

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Spring mix topped with our homemade diced pickles and tomatoes, cheddar cheese and onion strings, served with our homemade ranch. Add a protein option for an additional $3

Buffalo Blue Chop

$9.99

Fried Chicken, tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon crumbles on iceberg lettuce with our homemade ranch.

Quinoa Bowl

$14.99

A bed of Quinoa topped with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, corn, and feta cheese. With your choice of grilled chicken or steak.

Specials

Full sized cheese Quesidillas

$7.99

Steak Supreme flatbread

$14.99

Dessert

Rootbeer Float

$4.99

Jr Rootbeer float

$3.99
Milkshake

Milkshake

$4.99

Jr Milkshake

$3.99

Homemade Cookie

$2.50

Jar Dessert

$3.99

Sides

Regular Fry

$3.00

Large Fry

$3.00

Sml loaded fry

$4.00

Regular Onion Strings

$3.00

Large Onion Strings

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Regular Sweet Potato Fry

$3.00

Large Sweet Potato Fry

$5.00
Sml sauce

Sml sauce

$0.50
Large Sauce

Large Sauce

$0.75

Beef Patty Only

$3.00

Drinks

Soft drink or Tea

$2.50

Kids drink

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy a delicious made-fresh meal. Have dessert before dinner with a milkshake or locally crafted beer. Enjoy a family atmosphere, offering some local history served up with your meal.

117 West Main Street, Azle, TX 76020

