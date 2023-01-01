Red Sky - Hull imageView gallery

Red Sky - Hull

48 George Washington Boulevard

Hull, MA 02045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

Fried Stuff

Calamari

$15.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Shrimp arancini

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Salads

Boston Bib

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Charred Tuna

$14.00

Gold And Red Beets

$10.00

Chilled Shrimp

$14.00

Rare Beef

$16.00

Endive/apple

$12.00

Ricotta

$12.00

Pizza

Anchovy Pizza

$18.00

Bacon & Potato Pizza

$18.00

Chorizo Pizza

$18.00

Clam PIzza

$19.00

Gorgonzola & Arugula Pizza

$18.00

Mixed Mozzarella Pizza

$16.00

Pepperroni Pizza

$18.00

Prosciutto Pizza

$19.00

Shrimp Pizza

$19.00

Cecinas

Mascarpone, Prosciutto Cecina

$10.00

ceci flour water

Eggplant Cecina

$10.00

Pasta

Cavatelli

$17.00

Four Cheese Pasta

$16.00

Crab Bucatini

$22.00

Shell Pasta (kid)

$6.00

Rigatoni

$20.00

Entree Pasta

$12.00

Grill

Chicken Savoy

$22.00

Portobello & Asparagus

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp

$19.00

Sirloin

$35.00

Scallops

$32.00

Salmon

$26.00

Roasted Branzino

$28.00

Sandwiches

Italian Hot Dog

$16.00

Kiddie Hot Dog

$6.00

Fish Po'Boy

$18.00

Chx Po'Boy

$18.00

Roasted Eggplant

$16.00

Sides

Fennel, Cabbage & Orange Slaw

$4.00

Roast Cauliflower

$10.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Side Of Cauliflower

$5.00

Roasted Potato

$5.00

Scallop add on

$10.00

Specials

Autumn salad

$14.00

Chicken saltimboca

$27.00

Pizza

$20.00

Bucatini & Chicken

$25.00

Ravioli

$24.00Out of stock

Chowder cup

$10.00

Chowder Bowl

$15.00

Salmon Cecina

$10.00

Dessert

Flourless Torte

$8.00

Lemon cake

$8.00

Creme Brule

$8.00

Cannoli

$10.00

Choc Cake Pop

$5.00

Strawberry Cake Pop

$5.00

Chocolate Layer Cake

$10.00Out of stock

DRINKS

Draft Beer

LilWhale Boat

$9.00

Connect

$8.50

Cape Time

$8.50

Conehead

$9.00

Noon Juice

$8.50

Bottle/Can Beer

Athletic/Golden

$6.00

Athletic/Run wild

$6.00

Bud

$4.50

Bud Lite

$4.50

Cambridge, Flower child

$8.00Out of stock

Cisco Gray Lady

$7.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Lite

$4.50

Downeast Cider

$6.50Out of stock

603 Session

$7.50

Ex A, Goody Two

$8.00Out of stock

Guinness

$7.00

Sour Face

$8.50Out of stock

Lawsons Sip

$9.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Mighty Squirel Cloud Candy

$8.50Out of stock

Peak, Pilsner

$7.50

Smutty nose, Old dog

$7.50Out of stock

Stella

$5.00Out of stock

Zero Gravity Lager

$7.50Out of stock

Lil Sip

$9.00Out of stock

Progression

$8.00

Red Wine

Barolo, Albeisa

$58.00

Cabernet, Justin

$50.00

Cabernet, Priest Ranch

$59.00

Cabernet, Yulupa

$9.00+

Chianti

$10.00+

McNab/petite sirah

$40.00

Montepulciano

$9.00+

Nero D. Avola

$9.00+

Pinot Noir, Pavette

$10.00+

Rosso/Canttine

$9.00+

Sangiovese

$12.00+

White Wine

Albarino

$10.00+

Albarino (Copy)

$10.00+

Kim Crawford

$10.00+

Match Book, Chard

$10.00+

Pinot Grigio, Casalini

$8.00+

Prosecco

$9.00+

Rose, pink Flamingo

$9.00+

Sancerre, Pascal Jolivet

$48.00

Sauvignon/ Carolina

$8.50+

Sonoma-Cutrer,

$12.00+

Cocktails

Cucumber Spritz

$14.00

Draft Beer

$5.75

Bloody Mary

$14.00

McNab

$9.75

Wine

$7.75

Mango Marg

$14.00

Call Cosmo

$14.00

Call Manhattan

$15.00

Call Margarita

$14.00

Call Martini

$15.00

Cape codder

$12.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Dark Stormy

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Nauti Shirley

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$14.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Red Sky Rumba

$14.00

Rum Punch

$13.00

Seabrezze

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Red Sky Special

$14.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Sparkler

$14.00

Vodka

Amterdam

$11.00

Titos

$12.00

Gray Goose

$12.00

Gray Goose Citron

$12.00

Resp. Vodka

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Esspresso

$3.00

Cappacino

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee Decafe

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Saratoga water

$4.00

Refill Coke

Refill Diet Coke

Refill Ginger

Refill lemonade

Refill tonic

Refill soda

Root Beer

$3.50

Rum

Rum

$12.00

Sailer Jerry

$12.00

Gosling

$13.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Coconut Rum Haven

$13.00

Captains

$12.00

Gin

Beefeater

$14.00

Bombay

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Citadelle

$14.00

Gin

$12.00

Tangeray

$14.00

Whiskey

Woodford

$16.00

Jack Daniel's

$12.00

Slane

$13.00

CC

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Sctoch

Johnny Walker

$15.00

Dewars

$14.00

Tequila

Camara

$12.00

Teramana

$14.00

Patron

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Reposada

$14.00

Liquors

Kalua

$12.00

Baily's

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Cambord

$12.00

Sambuca

$12.00

Port

$13.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Sherry

$12.00

Winter Sky

Sauv. Blanc

$10.00+

Albarino

$9.00+

Sancerre

$48.00

Chardonnay

$12.00+

Chablis

$55.00

Pink Flamingo

$9.00+

Prosecco

$9.00+

Merlot

$9.00+

Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Rioja

$10.00+

Zinfandel

$11.00+

Justin

$48.00

Priest Ranch

$60.00

Petite Sirah

$13.00+

Barolo

$13.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

48 George Washington Boulevard, Hull, MA 02045

Directions

Gallery
Red Sky - Hull image

