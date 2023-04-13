Red Star Matteson
No reviews yet
4129 211th St
Matteson, IL 60443
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Fried Pickles
Fried Green Beans
Served with redstar bistro sauce
Boom Boom Shrimp
SA. Battered shrimp tenders, tossed in our boom boom sauce topped with parsley
Grilled Wings
5 whole wings grilled to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce or seasoning
Buffalo Shrimp
Fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce on a bed of spring mix, sprinkled with blue cheese
Crab Cakes
Crab cakes upon availability. May be substituted for salmon croquettes when applicable. Crab cakes mixed with onions, peppers and spices served with bistro sauce
Cauliflower Poppers
Nacho Platter
Crisp corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeno and sour cream
Super Nacho
Crisp corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeno and sour cream
BBQ Short Rib Flat Bread
Beef short rib, cheddar cheese, onions, sweet BBQ sauce
Alfresco Flatbread
Spinach artichoke dip, diced chicken, tomato, red onion, and mozzarella cheese. Delicious!
Jerk Chicken Flatbread
Grilled or crispy jerk chicken, jerk sauce, onions, and cheddar cheese
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Grilled or crispy BBQ chicken, onions, and cheddar cheese. Try it buffalo!
Veggie Flatbread
Spinach artichoke dip, tomatoes, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese
Fully-loaded Baked Potatoes
Chicken Potato
Grilled or crispy, jerk, buffalo or plain
Catfish Potato
Fried or grilled, jerk, buffalo, or plain
Short Rib Potato
Grilled Shrimp Potato
Seafood Potato
Grilled salmon and crab cakes. Crab cakes upon availability. May be substituted for salmon croquettes when applicable
Veggie Potato
Sliders
Mini Burgers
Our special 3 beef blend,handmade into patties and grilled to your liking. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Cheese extra
Beef Short Rib Sliders
Beef short rib on a mini toasted brioche bun with grilled onion, muenster cheese and red star bistro sauce
Spicy Salmon Sliders
SA. Mini Salmon fillets on a toasted mini brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and spicy red star Sauce. Fried or grilled
Catfish Sliders
Fried catfish on a mini toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Breakfast Sliders
Your choice of sausage or bacon, topped with scrambled eggs and cheese on three toasted mini brioche buns. Served with a side of country style potatoes. Turkey sausage available
Burgers
The Hawk Burger
Our special 3 beef blend handmade into a patty and grilled to your liking. Cheese extra
Impossible Burger
Plant based burger option plant based patty, grilled to perfection. Great meatless option. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions. Cheese extra
Turkey Burger
Big Star Burger
3 beef blend burger with cheese, bacon, grilled onion, grilled mushroom, lettuce tomatoes pickle and BBQ drizzle
Big Meats
Lamb Chops Dinner Meal
Lamb chops marinated in garlic and rosemary
Ribeye Steak Dinner Meal
USDA choice 10 oz. ribeye steak, grilled to your liking. Topped with grilled onions
Braised Short Rib Dinner Meal
Boneless beef short rib, oven braised and topped with natural beef gravy. Served over mashed potatoes
Pork Chops Dinner Meal
Seasoned to perfection, then fried or grilled to your liking
Wraps
Soup & Salads
Blackened Shrimp Salad
Choice of spring mix or romaine lettuce, blackened shrimp, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing
Salmon Salad
Try it jerk! Choice of spring mix or romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salmon fillet, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing
Blackened Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, blackened grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, red onions, tomatoes, croutons and caesar dressing. Try it buffalo!
Soup and Salad Combo
Our soup of the day paired with a garden salad. Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber with the dressing of your choice served on the side
Seafood
Signature Sandwiches
Congresswoman Short Rib Melt
Braised beef short rib, caramelized onions, muenster cheese, bistro sauce on butter toasted brioche bread
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Our delicious juicy chicken breast, fried or grilled, dipped in your choice of our top spicy sauces: buffalo, jerk, or redstar sweet fire! Topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickle
Tacos
Chicken, Fish and Shrimp
Mac & Cheese
Side/Add ons
Grits
Mayors Alfredo/Rice Spaghetti
Dessert
Wings
Brunch
Breakfast Favs
Chicken and Belgian Waffle
Catfish and Eggs
Served with scrambled eggs and country style potatoes
The Red Star Way!
Hungry today? Get breakfast the Red Star Way. Sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, country style potatoes and grits
Steak, Potatoes and Eggs
Delicious ribeye steak grilled to your liking, and served alongside our country style potatoes, and scrambled eggs
Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon or sausage, fried or scrambled eggs with cheese (muenster, Colby, or Cheddar) on toasted brioche bread and served with country potatoes or grits
Lamb Chop Breakfast Meal
Served with eggs, potatoes, bowl of grits and toast
Pork Chop Breakfast
Served with eggs, country style potatoes, and toast
Crab Cakes Breakfast
Served with scrambled eggs and country style potatoes. Crab cakes upon availability. May be substituted for salmon croquettes when applicable
Breakfast Skillet
. . .& Grits!
Pork Chops & Grits
Creamy grits with Cajun butter sauce, Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions with green and red peppers topped with green onions
Catfish & Grits
2 pieces. Creamy grits with Cajun butter sauce, Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, with red and green peppers topped with green onions
Shrimp & Grits
6 shrimps. Creamy grits with Cajun butter sauce, Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, with red and green peppers topped with green onions
Short Rib & Grits
Creamy grits with natural gravy and sautéed onions with red and green peppers topped with green onions
Salmon Croquettes & Grits
Creamy grits with Cajun butter sauce, sautéed onions with red and green peppers topped with green onions
Salmon & Grits
Creamy grits with blackened salmon fillet with Cajun butter sauce. Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions with red and green onions topped with green peppers
Lamb Chop & Grits
Sautéed in fresh garlic and rosemary, served with green or red peppers and onion over creamy grits
Crab Cakes & Grits
Creamy grits with Cajun butter sauce, sautéed onions with green and red peppers topped with green onions. Crab cakes upon availability. May be substituted for salmon croquettes when applicable
Omelets
Veggie Omelet
Your choice of 3 vegetables: onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach, or mushrooms with Cheddar cheese
Beef Short Rib Omelet
Our famous beef short rib with Cheddar cheese makes the perfect savory omelet
Meat Lovers Omelet
Try our meal lovers omelet! Smoked bacon, sausage, and Cheddar cheese
Shrimp Omelet
Grilled shrimp and Cheddar cheese
Blackened Salmon Omelet
Blackened salmon and Cheddar cheese
Seafood Omelet
Grilled shrimp, crab cakes, and grilled salmon
Specialty Waffles & French Toast
Strawberry Waffle
Warm homemade strawberry syrup with real strawberries, lightly drizzled with strawberry sauce, and topped with whipped cream and crumbled strawberry wafers
Peach Waffle-tini
Our delicious Belgian waffle lightly drizzled with caramel, served with a martini glass filled with our delicious, freshly homemade peach cobbler filling topped with whipped cream
Plain Waffle
Sprinkled with powder sugar, whip cream and topped with fresh berries
Praline Pecan Waffle
Praline Pecan French Toast
Strawberry Shortcake French Toast
Topped with fresh strawberry, crumbles, strawberry syrup,powder sugar and whip cream
Plain French Toast
Sprinkled with powder sugar, whip cream and topped with fresh berries
Blueberry French Toast
Topped with fresh blueberry compote, sprinkled with powder sugar, whip cream and topped with fresh berries
RedStar Waffle Sundae
Sides
Country Style Potatoes
Loaded Country Style Potatoes
Melted Cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, and sour cream topped with chopped green onions
White Thick Toast
Side of Eggs
Bacon
Sausage
Turkey Sausage
House Soup
1 Piece Catfish
Buy a Round of Beers for the Kitchen Staff!
Bar
Liquor
Titos
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Raspberry
Ketel One
Grey Goose
Ciroc
Ciroc Apple
Ciroc Watermelon
Ciroc Peach
Well Vodka
Titos DBL
Ketel One DBL
Absolut Citron DBL
Absolute DBL
Ciroc Coco DBL
Ciroc DBL
Ciroc Apple DBL
Ciroc Watermelon DBL
Ciroc Peach DBL
Ciroc Colada DBL
Myers
Well Rum
Bacardi Silver
Bacardi Gold
Malibu
Captain Morgan
Seagram 7
Well Rum
Myers DBL
Well Rum DBL
Bacardi Silver DBL
Bacardi Gold DBL
Malibu DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Seagram 7 DBL
1800 Anejo
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Don Julio
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Jose Cuervo
Jose Cuervo Gold
Patrón
Teremana Reposado
Well Tequila
1800 Silver
Don Julio 1942 DBL
Casamigos Blanco DBL
Casamigos ANejo DBL
Patron DBL
Don Julio DBL
Casamigos reposado DBL
1800 Coco DBL
1800 Silver DBL
Teremana Blanco DBL
Jose Cuervo DBL
Jose Cuervo Gold DBL
John Basil DBL
1800 Anejo DBL
Don Julio Anejo DBL
1800 Silver DBL
Basil hayden
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Gentleman Jack
Glen Levit
Glenlivet 14
Honey Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Johnnie Walker
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Monkey Shoulder
Uncle Nearest
Woodford Reserve
Jameson DBL
Honey Jack Daniels DBL
Crown DBL
Knob Creek DBL
Basil hayden DBL
Glen Levit DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Johnny Walker DBL
Gentleman Jack DBL
Monkey Shoulder DBL
Uncle Nearest DBL
Crown Apple DBL
Glenlivet 14 DBL
Crown Peach DBL
Woodford Reserve DBL
Makers Mark DBL
The Famous Grouse
Johnie Walker Black
Johnie Walker Red
Monkey Shoulder
Glenmorangie
Glenlivet 12
Glenlivet 14
Dewars
DBL The Famous Grouse
DBL Johnie Walker Black
DBL Johnie Walker Red
DBL Monkey Shoulder
DBL Glenmorangie
DBL Glenlivet 12
DBL Glenlivet 14
DBL Dewars
Hennessy
Dusse
Gran Marnier
Remy
Martell
1738
DBL Hennessy
DBL Dusse
DBL Gran Marnier
DBL Remy
DBL Martell
DBL 1738
Bombay
Tanqueray
Well Gin
DBL Bombay
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Well Gin
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Amaretto Stone
Blue MF
Cognac Margarita
Cotton Candy Martini
Dj Rita
Frozen Sangria
Green Tea SHOT
Island Margarita
Island Tingz
Lights Out
Long Beach
Long Island
Mai Tai
Margarita
Mimosa
Mojito
Pina Colada
Rep Yo $et
Risk it all Rainbow
Sex on the Beach
So Icy Sampler
Tequila Sunrise
The Big Patron
Top Shelf Long Island
Unlimited Mimosa
Virgin Pina Colada
Wit Da Shitz
Young Fashioned
Green Tea DRINK
Top Shelf Tequila Sunrise
Superstar Sangria
Screwdriver
Froze
I'm Cool Like Dat
Poetic Justice
Beer
Bud Lite
Mgd
Michelo Ultra
Miller lite
Miller High Life
Bud
Coors Light
Stella BTL
Goose Island
Hazy Hero IPA
Goose Island IPA
Red Stripe
Corona Extra
MODELO
Heineken O.O.
Heineken
Blue Moon
Corona Negro
Modelo Negro
Modelo
Angry Orchard
Twisted Tea
Miller
Bud Lite
Mgd
Michelo Ultra
Miller lite
Miller High Life
Bud
Coors Light
Stella BTL
Goose Island
Hazy Hero IPA
Goose Island IPA
Red Stripe
Corona
MODELO
Twisted Tea
Heineken O.O.
Heineken
Domestic Bucket
Import Bucket
Wine
La Playa Estate Red Blend BTL
Villa M Sweet Red BTL
Oak Grove Pinot Noir Reserve BTL
Toschi Pink Moscato BTL
Albertoni Merlot BTL
Albertoni Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
La Playa Estate Red Blend GLS
Villa M Sweet Red GLS
Oak Grove Pinot Noir Reserve GLS
Toschi Pink Moscato GLS
Albertoni Merlot GLS
Albertoni Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
Red Sangria GLS
Maryhill Riesling BTL
Pierre Deli ever Sparkling BTL
Albertoni Chardonnay BTL
Albertoni Moscato BTL
Vigneti Pinot Grigio BTL
Prosecco BTL
Canyon Oaks White Zinfandel BTL
Villa M Sweet White BTL
Maryhill Riesling GLS
Pierre Deli ever Sparkling GLS
Albertoni Chardonnay GLS
Albertoni Moscato GLS
Vigneti Pinot Grigio GLS
Prosecco GLS
Canyon Oaks White Zinfandel GLS
Villa M Sweet White GLS
Towers
Refreshers
Flights
Special Events
Comedy
Band / Comedy Entry
Band / Comedy
PATIO
PATIO Appetizers
PATIO Combos
PATIO Desserts
Whiskey Wednesday
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy! www.redstarrestaurants.com
4129 211th St, Matteson, IL 60443