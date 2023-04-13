Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Star Matteson

4129 211th St

Matteson, IL 60443

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lunch & Dinner

Appetizers

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Fried Green Beans

$8.99

Served with redstar bistro sauce

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.99

SA. Battered shrimp tenders, tossed in our boom boom sauce topped with parsley

Grilled Wings

$9.99

5 whole wings grilled to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce or seasoning

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.99

Fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce on a bed of spring mix, sprinkled with blue cheese

Crab Cakes

$20.99

Crab cakes upon availability. May be substituted for salmon croquettes when applicable. Crab cakes mixed with onions, peppers and spices served with bistro sauce

Cauliflower Poppers

$8.99

Nacho Platter

$8.99

Crisp corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeno and sour cream

Super Nacho

$17.99

Crisp corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeno and sour cream

BBQ Short Rib Flat Bread

$12.99

Beef short rib, cheddar cheese, onions, sweet BBQ sauce

Alfresco Flatbread

$11.99

Spinach artichoke dip, diced chicken, tomato, red onion, and mozzarella cheese. Delicious!

Jerk Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Grilled or crispy jerk chicken, jerk sauce, onions, and cheddar cheese

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Grilled or crispy BBQ chicken, onions, and cheddar cheese. Try it buffalo!

Veggie Flatbread

$9.99Out of stock

Spinach artichoke dip, tomatoes, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese

Fully-loaded Baked Potatoes

Chicken Potato

$11.99

Grilled or crispy, jerk, buffalo or plain

Catfish Potato

$12.99

Fried or grilled, jerk, buffalo, or plain

Short Rib Potato

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp Potato

$12.99

Seafood Potato

$14.99

Grilled salmon and crab cakes. Crab cakes upon availability. May be substituted for salmon croquettes when applicable

Veggie Potato

$10.99

Sliders

Mini Burgers

$10.99

Our special 3 beef blend,handmade into patties and grilled to your liking. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Cheese extra

Beef Short Rib Sliders

$13.99

Beef short rib on a mini toasted brioche bun with grilled onion, muenster cheese and red star bistro sauce

Spicy Salmon Sliders

$15.99

SA. Mini Salmon fillets on a toasted mini brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and spicy red star Sauce. Fried or grilled

Catfish Sliders

$15.99

Fried catfish on a mini toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Breakfast Sliders

$10.99

Your choice of sausage or bacon, topped with scrambled eggs and cheese on three toasted mini brioche buns. Served with a side of country style potatoes. Turkey sausage available

Burgers

The Hawk Burger

$13.99

Our special 3 beef blend handmade into a patty and grilled to your liking. Cheese extra

Impossible Burger

$10.99

Plant based burger option plant based patty, grilled to perfection. Great meatless option. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions. Cheese extra

Turkey Burger

$10.99

Big Star Burger

$16.99

3 beef blend burger with cheese, bacon, grilled onion, grilled mushroom, lettuce tomatoes pickle and BBQ drizzle

Big Meats

Lamb Chops Dinner Meal

$29.99

Lamb chops marinated in garlic and rosemary

Ribeye Steak Dinner Meal

$25.99

USDA choice 10 oz. ribeye steak, grilled to your liking. Topped with grilled onions

Braised Short Rib Dinner Meal

$21.99

Boneless beef short rib, oven braised and topped with natural beef gravy. Served over mashed potatoes

Pork Chops Dinner Meal

$22.99

Seasoned to perfection, then fried or grilled to your liking

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Shredded romaine, tomato, red onion, tortilla, quinoa and a dill ranch dressing

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Crisp romaine, chicken (fried or grilled), diced tomatoes, tortilla, mozzarella and cheddar blend, red star bistro sauce

Soup & Salads

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Choice of spring mix or romaine lettuce, blackened shrimp, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing

Salmon Salad

$16.99

Try it jerk! Choice of spring mix or romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salmon fillet, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing

Blackened Chicken Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, blackened grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, red onions, tomatoes, croutons and caesar dressing. Try it buffalo!

Soup and Salad Combo

$9.99

Our soup of the day paired with a garden salad. Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber with the dressing of your choice served on the side

Seafood

Steak & Shrimp Combo

$33.99

SA. USDA choice 10 oz. ribeye steak, grilled to your liking topped with grilled onions served with fried or grilled shrimp

Marinated Salmon & Gulf Shrimp Combo

$28.99

Sa. Atlantic salmon marinated and grilled to perfection, teamed with fried shrimp. Grilled shrimp optional

Signature Sandwiches

Congresswoman Short Rib Melt

$14.99

Braised beef short rib, caramelized onions, muenster cheese, bistro sauce on butter toasted brioche bread

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Our delicious juicy chicken breast, fried or grilled, dipped in your choice of our top spicy sauces: buffalo, jerk, or redstar sweet fire! Topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickle

Kids Menu

Kid's Mini Burgers

$5.99

2 Pieces

Boneless Chicken Wings

$6.99

4 Pieces

Tacos

Salmon Tacos Dinner

$11.99

3 Pieces

Catfish Tacos Dinner

$11.99

3 Pieces

Chicken Tacos Dinner

$10.99

3 Pieces

Steak Tacos Dinner

$10.99

3 Pieces

Beef Tacos Dinner

$10.99

3 Pieces

Veggie Tacos Dinner

$9.99

3 Pieces

Chicken, Fish and Shrimp

Island Wings

$8.99

Whole wings with fries. Drizzled in a sauces

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

3 Pieces

Chicken & Shrimp

$15.99

Chicken & Fish

$14.99

Shrimp & Fish

$16.99

Shrimp Dinner

$11.99

Catfish Dinner

$14.99

Chicken and Waffles

$14.99

4pc Whole Wings

$6.99

6pc Whole Wings

$8.99

Mac & Cheese

Regular Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Short Rib Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Crab Cake Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Crab cake upon availability. May be substituted for salmon croquettes when applicable

Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Salmon Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Side/Add ons

Hand Cut Fries

$4.99

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Collard Greens

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Seasonal Veggies

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Soup of the day

$3.99

Sauce/Dressing

$0.50

1pc Catfish

$8.99

Grits

Catfish & Grits

$19.99

Shrimp & Grits

$17.99

Short Rib & Grits

$15.99

Crabcakes & Grits

$19.99

Salmon & Grits

$19.99

Lambo Chops & Grits

$29.99

Salmon Croquettes & Grits

$19.99

Pork Chops & Grits

$22.99

Mayors Alfredo/Rice Spaghetti

Alfredo

$12.99

Spaghetti

$12.99

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

Short Rib Alfredo

$16.99

Salmon Alfredo

$17.99

Salmon Croquette Alfredo

$17.99

Crab Cakes Alfredo

$17.99

Blackened Catfish Dinner

$17.99

Blackened Chicken Dinner

$15.99

Blackened Salmon Dinner

$19.99

Blackened Shrimp Dinner

$19.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.99

Peach Cheesecake

$7.99

Chocolate Covered Cheesecake

$7.99

Wings

4pc Whole Wings

$6.99

6pc Whole Wings

$8.99

12pc Whole Wings

$16.99

20pc Whole Wings

$20.99

6pc Boneless Wings

$6.99

10pc Boneless Wings

$9.99

20pc Boneless Wings

$18.99

Brunch

Breakfast Favs

Chicken and Belgian Waffle

$16.99

Catfish and Eggs

$19.99

Served with scrambled eggs and country style potatoes

The Red Star Way!

$13.99

Hungry today? Get breakfast the Red Star Way. Sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, country style potatoes and grits

Steak, Potatoes and Eggs

$27.99

Delicious ribeye steak grilled to your liking, and served alongside our country style potatoes, and scrambled eggs

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Bacon or sausage, fried or scrambled eggs with cheese (muenster, Colby, or Cheddar) on toasted brioche bread and served with country potatoes or grits

Lamb Chop Breakfast Meal

$29.99

Served with eggs, potatoes, bowl of grits and toast

Pork Chop Breakfast

$22.99

Served with eggs, country style potatoes, and toast

Crab Cakes Breakfast

$21.99

Served with scrambled eggs and country style potatoes. Crab cakes upon availability. May be substituted for salmon croquettes when applicable

Breakfast Skillet

Meat Lover

$16.99

2 meats. Sausage, turkey sausage or bacon

Veggie Skillet

$13.99

Spinach, mushroom, tomato and onion

. . .& Grits!

Pork Chops & Grits

$22.99

Creamy grits with Cajun butter sauce, Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions with green and red peppers topped with green onions

Catfish & Grits

$19.99

2 pieces. Creamy grits with Cajun butter sauce, Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, with red and green peppers topped with green onions

Shrimp & Grits

$17.99

6 shrimps. Creamy grits with Cajun butter sauce, Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, with red and green peppers topped with green onions

Short Rib & Grits

$15.99

Creamy grits with natural gravy and sautéed onions with red and green peppers topped with green onions

Salmon Croquettes & Grits

$19.99

Creamy grits with Cajun butter sauce, sautéed onions with red and green peppers topped with green onions

Salmon & Grits

$19.99

Creamy grits with blackened salmon fillet with Cajun butter sauce. Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions with red and green onions topped with green peppers

Lamb Chop & Grits

$29.99

Sautéed in fresh garlic and rosemary, served with green or red peppers and onion over creamy grits

Crab Cakes & Grits

$19.99

Creamy grits with Cajun butter sauce, sautéed onions with green and red peppers topped with green onions. Crab cakes upon availability. May be substituted for salmon croquettes when applicable

Omelets

Veggie Omelet

$9.99

Your choice of 3 vegetables: onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach, or mushrooms with Cheddar cheese

Beef Short Rib Omelet

$15.99

Our famous beef short rib with Cheddar cheese makes the perfect savory omelet

Meat Lovers Omelet

$13.99

Try our meal lovers omelet! Smoked bacon, sausage, and Cheddar cheese

Shrimp Omelet

$18.99

Grilled shrimp and Cheddar cheese

Blackened Salmon Omelet

$19.99

Blackened salmon and Cheddar cheese

Seafood Omelet

$22.99

Grilled shrimp, crab cakes, and grilled salmon

Specialty Waffles & French Toast

Strawberry Waffle

$10.99

Warm homemade strawberry syrup with real strawberries, lightly drizzled with strawberry sauce, and topped with whipped cream and crumbled strawberry wafers

Peach Waffle-tini

$10.99

Our delicious Belgian waffle lightly drizzled with caramel, served with a martini glass filled with our delicious, freshly homemade peach cobbler filling topped with whipped cream

Plain Waffle

$5.99

Sprinkled with powder sugar, whip cream and topped with fresh berries

Praline Pecan Waffle

$10.99

Praline Pecan French Toast

$10.99

Strawberry Shortcake French Toast

$12.99

Topped with fresh strawberry, crumbles, strawberry syrup,powder sugar and whip cream

Plain French Toast

$7.99

Sprinkled with powder sugar, whip cream and topped with fresh berries

Blueberry French Toast

$12.99

Topped with fresh blueberry compote, sprinkled with powder sugar, whip cream and topped with fresh berries

RedStar Waffle Sundae

$15.99

Sides

Country Style Potatoes

$4.99

Loaded Country Style Potatoes

$6.99

Melted Cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, and sour cream topped with chopped green onions

White Thick Toast

$2.99

Side of Eggs

$2.99

Bacon

$3.99

Sausage

$3.99

Turkey Sausage

$4.99

House Soup

$3.99

1 Piece Catfish

$8.99

Buy a Round of Beers for the Kitchen Staff!

$25.00

Beverage

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.49

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Sierra mist

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.49

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Root beer

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Bar

Liquor

Titos

$8.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Raspberry

$8.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Ciroc Apple

$9.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$9.00

Ciroc Peach

$9.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Titos DBL

$16.00

Ketel One DBL

$20.00

Absolut Citron DBL

$14.00

Absolute DBL

$14.00

Ciroc Coco DBL

Ciroc DBL

$18.00

Ciroc Apple DBL

$18.00

Ciroc Watermelon DBL

$9.00

Ciroc Peach DBL

$18.00

Ciroc Colada DBL

Myers

$7.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Bacardi Gold

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Seagram 7

$6.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Myers DBL

$14.00

Well Rum DBL

$12.00

Bacardi Silver DBL

$14.00

Bacardi Gold DBL

$14.00

Malibu DBL

$14.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$18.00

Seagram 7 DBL

$12.00

1800 Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Patrón

$13.00

Teremana Reposado

$12.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

1800 Silver

$11.00

Don Julio 1942 DBL

$60.00

Casamigos Blanco DBL

$24.00

Casamigos ANejo DBL

$30.00

Patron DBL

$26.00

Don Julio DBL

$24.00

Casamigos reposado DBL

$28.00

1800 Coco DBL

1800 Silver DBL

Teremana Blanco DBL

$24.00

Jose Cuervo DBL

$14.00

Jose Cuervo Gold DBL

$14.00

John Basil DBL

1800 Anejo DBL

$24.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$30.00

1800 Silver DBL

$22.00

Basil hayden

$9.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Glen Levit

$9.00

Glenlivet 14

$12.00

Honey Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Johnnie Walker

$10.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Uncle Nearest

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Jameson DBL

$20.00

Honey Jack Daniels DBL

$16.00

Crown DBL

$16.00

Knob Creek DBL

$18.00

Basil hayden DBL

$18.00

Glen Levit DBL

$18.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$16.00

Johnny Walker DBL

$20.00

Gentleman Jack DBL

$20.00

Monkey Shoulder DBL

$20.00

Uncle Nearest DBL

$26.00

Crown Apple DBL

$16.00

Glenlivet 14 DBL

$24.00

Crown Peach DBL

$16.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$10.00

Makers Mark DBL

$18.00

The Famous Grouse

$9.00

Johnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnie Walker Red

$8.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Glenmorangie

$16.00

Glenlivet 12

$11.00

Glenlivet 14

$11.00

Dewars

$8.00

DBL The Famous Grouse

$18.00

DBL Johnie Walker Black

$18.00

DBL Johnie Walker Red

$16.00

DBL Monkey Shoulder

$20.00

DBL Glenmorangie

$32.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$22.00

DBL Glenlivet 14

$22.00

DBL Dewars

$16.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Dusse

$10.00

Gran Marnier

$8.00

Remy

$10.00

Martell

$9.00

1738

$14.00

DBL Hennessy

$22.00

DBL Dusse

$20.00

DBL Gran Marnier

$16.00

DBL Remy

$20.00

DBL Martell

$18.00

DBL 1738

$24.00

Bombay

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin

$6.00

DBL Bombay

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

DBL Well Gin

$12.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Amaretto Stone

$7.00

Blue MF

$10.00

Cognac Margarita

$13.00

Cotton Candy Martini

$13.00

Dj Rita

$45.00

Frozen Sangria

$12.00

Green Tea SHOT

$6.00

Island Margarita

$13.00

Island Tingz

$16.00

Lights Out

$16.00

Long Beach

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$9.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Rep Yo $et

$25.00

Risk it all Rainbow

$45.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

So Icy Sampler

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

The Big Patron

$45.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

Unlimited Mimosa

$30.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Wit Da Shitz

$15.00

Young Fashioned

$13.00

Green Tea DRINK

$11.00

Top Shelf Tequila Sunrise

$16.00

Superstar Sangria

$11.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Froze

$9.00

I'm Cool Like Dat

$7.00

Poetic Justice

$16.00

Beer

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Import Bucket

$25.00

Wine

La Playa Estate Red Blend BTL

$22.00

Villa M Sweet Red BTL

$30.00

Oak Grove Pinot Noir Reserve BTL

$22.00

Toschi Pink Moscato BTL

$22.00

Albertoni Merlot BTL

$22.00

Albertoni Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$22.00

La Playa Estate Red Blend GLS

$6.00

Villa M Sweet Red GLS

$8.00

Oak Grove Pinot Noir Reserve GLS

$6.00

Toschi Pink Moscato GLS

$6.00

Albertoni Merlot GLS

$6.00

Albertoni Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$6.00

Red Sangria GLS

$6.00

Maryhill Riesling BTL

$22.00

Pierre Deli ever Sparkling BTL

$26.00

Albertoni Chardonnay BTL

$22.00

Albertoni Moscato BTL

$22.00

Vigneti Pinot Grigio BTL

$22.00

Prosecco BTL

$30.00

Canyon Oaks White Zinfandel BTL

$22.00

Villa M Sweet White BTL

$30.00

Maryhill Riesling GLS

$6.00

Pierre Deli ever Sparkling GLS

$7.00

Albertoni Chardonnay GLS

$6.00

Albertoni Moscato GLS

$6.00

Vigneti Pinot Grigio GLS

$6.00

Prosecco GLS

$8.00

Canyon Oaks White Zinfandel GLS

$6.00

Villa M Sweet White GLS

$8.00

Towers

Classic Mimosa

$60.00

Flavored Mimosa Towers

$70.00

Margarita Classic Tower

$75.00

Margarita Top Shelf Tower

$185.00

Refreshers

Wildberry Ginger Refresher

$4.00

Hey Arnold

$4.00

Star Sweet Tea

$3.00

Superstar Lemonade

$3.29

Cotton Candy Lemonade

$3.29

I'm Cool LIke Dat

$7.00

Flights

Margarita Flight

$24.00

Long Island Flight

$20.00

Sangria Flight Wednesdays Flight

$12.00

Jamo Flight

$35.00

Frozens

Frozen Sangria

$12.00

Margarita

$8.00

I'm Cool Like Dat Swirl

Frose

Pina Colada

Martinis

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Dirty

$9.00

Special Events

Comedy

Tuesday Comedy

$10.00

Band / Comedy Entry

Band / Comedy

Band Entry

$10.00

Comedy Entry

$10.00

PATIO

PATIO Appetizers

PATIO Fried Pickles

$6.99

PATIO Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.99

PATIO Crabcakes

$19.99

PATIO Cauliflower Poppers

$7.99

PATIO Nacho Platter

$8.99

PATIO Fried Green Beans

$6.99

PATIO Combos

PATIO 10pc Boneless Wings

$7.99

PATIO 4P Whole Wings

$6.99

PATIO 6pc Boneless Wings

$5.99

PATIO 6pc Whole Wings

$8.99

PATIO Catfish Dinner

$14.99

PATIO Chicken & Shrimp

$15.99

PATIO Chicken & Fish

$14.99

PATIO Shrimp & Fish

$16.99

PATIO Shrimp Dinner

$10.99

PATIO Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.99

Whiskey Wednesday

Wings & Whiskey Wed.

$6 Jameson

$6.00

$6 Whiskey Sour

$6.00

$6 Green Tea

$6.00

$6 Whiskey Cocktail

$6.00

.60cent Wings

$0.60
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! www.redstarrestaurants.com

Website

Location

4129 211th St, Matteson, IL 60443

Directions

