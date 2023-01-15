Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Red Tails Bar & Grille

review star

No reviews yet

173 SAINT PATRICKS DR

WALDORF, MD 20603

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Fish Dinner
Cajun Chicken And Shrimp Alfredo
Crab Dip

Starters

Mussels

$12.00

Calamari

$12.00

Crab Dip

$15.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Fried Oysters

$15.00

Honey Zing Salmon Nuggets

$15.00

ONLINE Jimmy’s Flatbread

$12.00

ONLINE Deviled Eggs

$10.00

ONLINE Dex’s Catfish Fingers

$12.00

ONLINE Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

ONLINE Jackie’s Wings

$12.00

ONLINE Jazmyne’s Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

ONLINE Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Soups

Bowl Cream Of Crab

$14.00

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$10.00

Cup Cream of Crab

$7.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.00

Salads

Alba’s Harvest Salad

$16.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.00

Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Southern Salad

$18.00

Blackened Caesar Salad

$12.00

Handhelds

Bacon Swiss Burger

$16.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$18.00

Honey Zing Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Bubba's Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$30.00

Entrees

Seafood Platter

$34.00

Cajun Chicken And Shrimp Alfredo

$20.00

Fried Fish Dinner

$20.00

Shrimp Dinner

$20.00

Grilled Teriyaki Salmon

$24.00

Infamous Crab Cakes Double

$55.00

Infamous Crab Cakes Single

$30.00

Jambalaya

$25.00

Carlos’ Waffles And...

Taylor’s Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Chef Rob’s Fresh Catch

$30.00

New York Strip Steak

$30.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$5.00

House Cut French Fries

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Fire Roasted Asparagus

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$5.00

Lobster Mac n’ Cheese

$20.00

Sweet Potato Soufflé

$10.00

Angela’s Vegetable Medley

$10.00

Side Baguette

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kid Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Kid Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Kid Buttered Pasta w/ Cheese

$7.00

Kid Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Kid Crab Cake

$12.00

Kid Pizza

$8.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$10.00

Add Ons

Shrimp Add-On

$12.00

4Oz Lobster Tail Add-On

$15.00

5Oz Crab Cake Add-On

$25.00

Blackened Salmon Add-On

$15.00

Lunch Specials

Shrimp Po' Boy

$10.00

Bubba's Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Red Tails Tacos

$10.00

Harvest Salad

$9.00

Shrimp Basket

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

173 SAINT PATRICKS DR, WALDORF, MD 20603

Directions

Gallery
Red Tails Ocean Grille image
Red Tails Ocean Grille image
Red Tails Ocean Grille image

Map
