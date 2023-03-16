Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Twig Cafe' & Bakery Edmonds, WA

review star

No reviews yet

117 5TH AVE S

Edmonds, WA 98020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

B.L.A.T.
Orchard Salad
Salmon + Mushroom Bowl


SALADS

Orchard Salad

$13.00

Spring greens, apple, pomegranate, cucumber, goat cheese, toasted pecans, maple balsamic dressing

Side Salad

$5.00

Spring greens, lemon basil vinaigrette, parmesan

House Greens

$12.00

Spring greens, cherry tomatoes, croutons, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette, toasted baguette

SANDWICHES

Turkey Cranberry Melt

$14.00

Multigrain bread, roasted turkey, cranberry mostarda, arugula, swiss cheese

Pesto Grilled Cheese and Soup

$15.00

Rustic white bread with pesto, mozzarella, goat cheese, arugula, served with tomato bisque

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Rustic white bread, cheddar cheese, served with fruit

Pear + Bacon Jam Sandwich

$12.00

Rustic white bread, sliced pears, bacon jam, swiss cheese

Apple Cider Pulled Pork Pretzel Sandwich

$14.00

Pretzel bun, apple cider pulled pork, pickled cabbage, tangy mustard sauce

B.L.A.T.

$13.00

Rustic white bread with bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato and mayo

SEASONAL LUNCH

Bratwurst Bowl

$16.00

German sausage, roasted carrots, pickled cabbage, brown rice, tangy mustard sauce

Salmon + Mushroom Bowl

$18.00

Roasted salmon, spring greens, mushrooms, pickled cabbage, avocado, quinoa, balsamic glaze

Vegan Curry Bowl

$14.00

Coconut milk curry with rainbow cauliflower, chickpeas, potatoes, kale, brown rice, microgreens

Bagel + Lox

$14.00

Everything bagel with herbed cream cheese, smoked salmon, tomatoes, onions, capers, and house greens

Caprese Flatbread

$12.00

Flatbread with pesto, mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze, served with house greens

Prosciutto + Fig Flatbread

$14.00

Flatbread with prosciutto, pear, fig preserves, mozzarella, arugula, chili flakes, served with house greens

Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.00

Flatbread with pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato sauce, served with house greens

SOUP

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00+

Tomato basil bisque served with baguette

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Daily special, served with baguette

KIDS LUNCH

Kid's Turkey + Cheddar

$8.00

Rustic white bread, roasted turkey, lettuce, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, served with fruit

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Rustic white bread, cheddar cheese, served with fruit

Kid's PB + J

$6.00

Rustic white bread, peanut butter, raspberry preserves, served with fruit

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Drink Coffee. Eat Well. Do Good Things.

Location

117 5TH AVE S, Edmonds, WA 98020

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oasis Tea Zone - Downtown Edmonds - 203 5th Ave S, STE 2
orange starNo Reviews
203 5th Avenue South Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Vinbero
orange star5.0 • 6
203 5th Avenue South Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Fire & the Feast
orange star4.6 • 235
526 Main St Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Leftcraft
orange star3.5 • 32
519 Main St. Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Moto - Edmonds
orange starNo Reviews
414 MAIN ST. EDMONDS, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
THE MARKET | fishmonger & eatery
orange star4.7 • 628
508 Main St Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Edmonds

Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Edmonds
orange star4.5 • 2,302
9910 Edmonds Way Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Bar Dojo
orange star4.5 • 1,360
8404 Bowdoin Way Edmonds, WA 98026
View restaurantnext
Demetris Woodstone Taverna
orange star4.4 • 1,342
101 Main St Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Five Restaurant Bistro
orange star4.4 • 1,121
650 Edmonds way Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
THE MARKET | fishmonger & eatery
orange star4.7 • 628
508 Main St Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Kelnero
orange star4.9 • 295
545 Main St Edmonds, WA 98020
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Edmonds
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Snohomish
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston