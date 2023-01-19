Restaurant header imageView gallery

Redwall Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

2130 Shelby Dr.

Sedona, AZ 86336

Vodka

RWD Vodka

Belvedere

DBL RWD Vodka

DBL Belvedere

Gin

Brokers

Hendricks

Tanqueray

Tanqueray 10

Suncliffe

Bombay Sapphire

Citadelle

Bols Genever

DBL Brokers

DBL Hendricks

DBL Tanqueray

DBL Tanqueray 10

DBL Suncliffe

DBL Bombay Sapphire

DBL Citadelle

DBL Bols Genever

Sugarcane

Plantation 3 Star

Banks 5

Banks 7

Platation Pineapple

OFTD

Plantation 5 Year

Sailor Jerry

Wray & Nephew

Smith & Cross

Batavia Arrack

Novo Fogo Silver

DBL Plantation 3 Star

DBL Banks 5

DBL Banks 7

DBL Platation Pineapple

DBL OFTD

DBL Plantation 5 Year

DBL Sailor Jerry

DBL Wray & Nephew

DBL Smith & Cross

DBL Batavia Arrack

DBL Novo Fogo Silver

Agave

Milagro Blanco

Ocho Blanco

Fortaleza Blanco

Tapatio Blanco

Clase Azul Reposado

Ocho Reposado

Foraleza Reposado

Ocho Anejo

Foraleza Anejo

Carreno

Naran

Clase Azul

DBL Milagro Blanco

DBL Ocho Blanco

DBL Fortaleza Blanco

DBL Tapatio Blanco

DBL Clase Azul Reposado

DBL Ocho Reposado

DBL Foraleza Reposado

DBL Ocho Anejo

DBL Foraleza Anejo

DBL Carreno

DBL Naran

DBL Clase Azul

Whiskey

Old Grandad

Rittenhouse

Angel's Envy

Angel's Envy Rye

Belle Meade

High West

Basil Hayden

Buffalo Trace

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit

Rabbit Hole

Elemer T Lee

Whitle Pig 10

Sazerac Rye

Weller 10

Eagle Rare

Blanton's

4 Roses Small Batch

4 Roses Single Barrel

Maker's Mark

Knob Creek

Old Fitzgerald

Old Forester

Mitcher's

Mitcher's Rye

St. George Baller

EH Taylor

Templeton Rye

Woodford

Stagg

Stagg Jr

DBL Old Grandad

DBL Rittenhouse

DBL Angel's Envy

DBL Angel's Envy Rye

DBL Belle Meade

DBL High West

DBL Basil Hayden

DBL Buffalo Trace

DBL Wild Turkey Rare Breed

DBL Wild Turkey Kentucky Spirit

DBL Rabbit Hole

DBL Elemer T Lee

DBL Whitle Pig 10

DBL Sazerac Rye

DBL Weller 10

DBL Eagle Rare

DBL Blanton's

DBL 4 Roses Small Batch

DBL 4 Roses Single Barrel

DBL Maker's Mark

DBL Knob Creek

DBL Old Fitzgerald

DBL Old Forester

DBL Mitcher's

DBL Mitcher's Rye

DBL St. George Baller

DBL EH Taylor

DBL Templeton Rye

DBL Woodford

DBL Stagg

DBL Stagg Jr

Scotch/Bourbon

Macallan 12

Balvenie

Laphroaig 10

Oban

Talisker

Highland Park

Monkey Shoulder

DBL Macallan 12

DBL Balvenie

DBL Laphroaig 10

DBL Oban

DBL Talisker

DBL Highland Park

DBL Monkey Shoulder

Brandy

Caymus VS

Caymus VSOP

Remy

Pisco

Calvados

Eau de Vie

Laird's

DBL Caymus VS

DBL Caymus VSOP

DBL Remy

DBL Pisco

DBL Calvados

DBL Eau de Vie

DBL Laird's

Amari

Campari

Aperol

Cocchi Americano

Cocchi Rosa

Fernet

Averna

Nonino

Gran Classico

Suze

Zucca

Cynar

Cardamaro

Bonal

Byhrr

Montenegro

DBL Campari

DBL Aperol

DBL Cocchi Americano

DBL Cocchi Rosa

DBL Fernet

DBL Averna

DBL Nonino

DBL Gran Classico

DBL Suze

DBL Zucca

DBL Cynar

DBL Cardamaro

DBL Bonal

DBL Byhrr

DBL Montenegro

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Sidecar

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

Mocktails

Mocktail 1

Mocktail 2

Mocktail 3

DFT Beer

DFT 1

$8.00

DFT 2

$8.00

Red Wine

GLS Sample Red

$8.00

White Wine

GLS Sample White

$8.00

NA Beverages

Water

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Redwall Lounge is a small meeting place attached to Redwall Distillery where high end spirits and cocktails are served.

Website

Location

2130 Shelby Dr., Sedona, AZ 86336

Directions

