Redwall Lounge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Redwall Lounge is a small meeting place attached to Redwall Distillery where high end spirits and cocktails are served.
Location
2130 Shelby Dr., Sedona, AZ 86336
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ChocolaTree Organic Oasis - Restaurant Garden Oasis & Marketplace
No Reviews
1595 west state route 89a Sedona, AZ 86336
View restaurant