Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Food Trucks

Redwine & Co.

629 Reviews

$$

20 W Benson St

Reading, OH 45215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Tater Tots
Fried Chicken Wrap
Soft Pretzel Sticks

Shareables, Snacks & Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$14.00

Choice of Sauce. Served w/ house made ranch or bleu cheese + celery.

12 Traditional Wings

12 Traditional Wings

$17.00

Choice of Sauce. Served w/ house made ranch or bleu cheese + celery. See a little pink? We slow roast our wings for hours - that’s just the marrow! We then flash fry them to give them a crisp!

6 Traditional Wings

$9.00

Choice of Sauce. Served w/ house made ranch or bleu cheese + celery. See a little pink? We slow roast our wings for hours - that’s just the marrow! We then flash fry them to give them a crisp!

6 Boneless Wings

$8.00

Choice of sauce. Served w/ house made ranch or bleu cheese + celery.

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

tossed in parmesan, garlic & bacon. hot honey garlic drizzle

Cheese Curds

$8.00

served w/ marinara or boom boom sauce

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

served with choice of ketchup or honey mustard

Large Saratoga Chips

$5.00

Smokehouse Nachos

$11.00

saratoga chips topped with queso blanco, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, jalapeno, tomato, sour cream & choice of pulled pork or chicken drizzled in house made bbq sauce

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

served with choice of beer queso or honey mustard

Spinach Dip

$10.00

house made spinach dip, served chilled with crudités & fresh bavarian pretzel slices

Sandwiches & Wraps

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.00

pulled pork served with small slaw, house made bbq sauce & choice of saratoga chips or coleslaw. substitute choice of side for an up-charge

BLT

$10.00

layers of bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles& mayo. served with choice of saratoga chips or coleslaw. substitute choice of side for an up-charge.

Cincinnati Weather

$12.00

if you don't like it today, it'll probably change tomorrow. Current feature: Chicken Taco Salad, featuring fajita chicken, on a bed of lettuce in a fried tortilla bowl. Topped with Cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes & guacamole. Served with a side of salsa and fiesta ranch.

Fat Burger

Fat Burger

$11.00

double bacon cheese burger w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & dill pickle spread. served with saratoga chips or coleslaw

Fat Burger - Single

$8.00

4 oz bacon cheese burger w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & dill pickle spread. served with saratoga chips or coleslaw

Fried Chicken Wrap

$10.00

fried or grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese & ranch. toss in your favorite sauce +.50 served with choice of saratoga chips or coleslaw. substitute choice of side for an up-charge

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

classic grilled cheese sandwich.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

fried or grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese & ranch. toss in your favorite sauce +.50 served with choice of saratoga chips or coleslaw. substitute choice of side for an up-charge

Impossible Burger

$10.00

¼ lb plant based burger w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles. add cheese for additional charge. served w/ saratoga chips or coleslaw. vegan option: order without bun.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

hand battered chicken, tossed in house made nashville hot sauce. topped w/ lettuce, tomato, pickle & dill pickle spread. served with choice of saratoga chips or coleslaw. substitute choice of side for an up-charge

Salads + Soup

Brisket Chili

$5.00

Brisket Chili + Salad Combo

$9.00

Soup& Salad Combo

Loaded Beer Cheese Potato Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Loaded Beer cheese potato soup, complete with green onions and garnished with bacon. Served w/ a half of a bavarian pretzel stick.

Loaded Beer Cheese Potato Soup + Salad Combo

$9.00Out of stock

Large Caesar Salad

$8.00

Parmesan cheese, pretzel croutons

Large House Salad

$9.00

bacon, cucumbers, shredded cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes& pretzel croutons

Sides

Brisket Chili

$5.00

Celery + Carrots + Ranch

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Grilled Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

house made croutons, cheddar, tomato and bacon. choice of ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard or balsamic dressing.

Side of Bacon Strips

$3.00

Side Saratoga Chips

$3.00

Side Sprouts

$4.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Extras

Celery And Ranch

$3.00

side of boom boom sauce

$0.50

Side Of Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

side of pickles

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Dessert

1 Cholocate Chip Cookie

$1.00

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.75

DRAFT PINTS

Ace Pineapple Cider Pint

$6.00

First pineapple cider developed in the world. Instant sweet taste with a tart finish. Very refreshing. 5% ABV

Astra Red Cream Soda Pint

$6.00

Hard Seltzer ABV 5%

Bells Two Hearted Pint

$6.00

American Style IPA | 7% ABV

Braxton Garage Beer Pint

$6.00

Lager | 4.0% ABV

Bud Light Pint

$3.00

Busch Light Pint

$3.00

Elvis Juice Pint

$6.00

American IPA | 6.5% ABV

Great Lakes X-Mas Ale

$6.00

A Holiday Classic, Fully Decked with Fresh Ginger, Cinnamon, And Sweet Honey. ABV 7.5%

Hi-Wire Mountain Water Citrus Splash Pint

$4.00

Bright citrus and key-lime notes shine in a refreshing ale built for hiking, hanging, and getting outdoors. 4.5% ABV

Mich Ultra Pint

$3.00

Miller Lite Pint

$3.00

Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest Pint

$6.00

Taft's Pumpkin Pie Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Twisted Tea Pint

$3.50

Urban Artifact Gadget Pint

$6.00

Midwest Fruit Tart

Zombie Dust

$6.00

DRAFT BEER PITCHERS

pitcer cheap ass beer

$8.00Out of stock

pitcher bud light

$10.00

pitcher busch lite

$10.00

pitcher mich ultra

$10.00

pitcher miller lite

$10.00

Boozy Slushes

Frose Slush

$6.00Out of stock

we make ours with a hint of pink whitney vodka and house rose

Boozy Lemonade Slush

$6.00

The Joe Burrrsicle

$6.00

A boozy orange creamsicle slush. Made with vodka, this is the perfect balance of orange and cream with a hint of vanilla.

Bourbon Peach Slush

$6.00

a RCO favorite; a perfect blend of bourbon and peaches.

Non-Alcohol Slushes

Lemonade (no alcohol)

$4.00

Cocktails

Bahama Momma

$7.00

coconut rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, touch of grenadine & lite rum

Basil Lemon Martini

$7.00

deep eddy's lemon & basil

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Blush Bride

$7.00Out of stock

a spiked strawberry-watermelon lemonade made for our favorite blush brides!

Cranberry Mule

$7.00

deep eddy's cranberry + london essence ginger beer

Hurricane

$6.00

served on the rocks with a cherry and orange garnish

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$8.00

our house margarita, with a kick. complete with a tajin rim

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea Top Shelf

$12.00

Margarita

$7.00

house made limeade margarita

Mojito

Mojito

$8.00Out of stock

Mule

$7.00

Peanut Butter White Russian

$6.00

Skrewball Whiskey with vodka, Kahlua and cream

Red Sangria

$5.00

Skinny Paloma

$6.00

tequila, lime & grapefruit juice

Spiked Peach Tea

$6.00

deep eddy's peach vodka & fresh brewed iced tea

Strawberry Watermelon Lemonade

$7.00

strawberry-watermelon puree with refreshing yellow lemonade

Sunshine Punch

$8.00

tropical red bull, orange vodka & orangejuice

Shots

Blue Devil

$5.00

Bomb pops

$5.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.00

Orange Tea

$5.00

White Tea

$5.00

Glasses

he’s beauté, she’s grace, she’s our namesake rosé (and the most popular French canned wine in the US!). The same dry and easy-drinking wine you love in the bottle, Yes Way Rosé is a classic Provençal-style rosé from the south of France. A Grenache-based blend crafted with grapes from esteemed vineyards that span from the Vaucluse mountains in the north to the Mediterranean sea in the south, this is a qualité rosé that doesn’t take itself too seriouslé.

Apothic Red Blend

$8.00

250 ML serving

Archer Roose Rose

$8.00

Barefoot Moscato

$5.00

187 ML serving

Barefoot White Zinfandel

$5.00

187 ML serving

Butter Chardonnay

$8.00

250 ML. Butter Chardonnay is rich, bold and luscious. Made in the tradition of quality Californian winemaking, the grapes we select are juicy, ripe and bursting with flavor. We cold ferment this easy-to-love Chardonnay to a lush creaminess and age it in our unique blend of oak. Butter brims with stone fruit and baked-lemon notes and has a lovely, long, vanilla finish. Simply put, it melts in your mouth!

FreakShow Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Merf Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00Out of stock

MERF Cabernet Sauvignon is balanced, soft and approachable with flavors of blackberry, cherry, chocolate, and subtle spice notes.

Red Sangria

$5.00

Underwood Pinot Gris

$9.00

350 ML. Underwood Pinot Gris is a bright and refreshing white wine that brings the Pinot flavor experience to more people. Reflecting the character of the region, this wine was made for backyard BBQ’s and summer evenings.

Wycliff Brut Champagne

$5.00

Wycliff Sparkling Rose

$5.00

Yes Way Rose

$8.00Out of stock

250 ML. Yes Way Rosé is a classic Provençal-style rosé from the south of France. A Grenache-based blend crafted with grapes from esteemed vineyards that span from the Vaucluse mountains in the north to the Mediterranean sea in the south, this is a qualité rosé that doesn’t take itself too seriouslé.

Bottles

Alamos Malbec BTL

$25.00

Mendoza, Argentina- The nose offers bright black cherry aromas with light floral notes and a touch of toast. The mouthfeel is full and rich, with ripe, concentrated cassis and black raspberry fruit flavors interwoven with a touch of chocolate and sweet spice from light oak aging.

Apothic Red BTL

$25.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling BTL

$25.00

Clos du Bois Chardonnay BTL

$25.00

California. This wine has a brilliant silver straw hue with intense aromas of ripe pear, Gala apple, and Meyer lemon with notes of toast and warm, brown spice. Ripe pear, apple, and citrus flavors with hints of roasted marshmallow layer over underlying flinty minerality. The wine is concentrated, rich, and creamy with balanced acidity and well-integrated oak and will develop additional complexity with bottle age.

Dark Horse Cabernet BTL

$20.00

Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon is big and bold, this deeply colored wine opens with the aroma of fresh coffee, followed by blackberry jam, toasted oak and a hint of dried herbs.

Dark Horse Chardonnay BTL

$20.00

A rich, full-bodied white wine from California. Layers of white peach and pineapple open to subtle hints of toasted oak. A crisp acidity leads to a delicious, refreshing finish.

Dark Horse Pinot Grigio BTL

$20.00

Dark Horse Pinot Grigio is a crisp, refreshing white wine grown in sun-drenched vineyards in California. Aromas of honeycomb and lemon zest open in the glass, revealing notes of green apple and pear.

Dark Horse Rose BTL

$20.00

Dark Horse California Rosé is a refreshingly dry style that bursts with layers of ripe raspberry, subtle minerality and hints of fresh-cut flowers that races toward a bright, crisp finish.

Wycliff Brut BTL

$20.00

Wycliff Rose BTL

$20.00

Pop, Tea, Water & Carbonated Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

LaCroix Key LIme

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Present CBD Sparkling Water

$5.00

16 oz. CBD infused lemon lime sparkling water, containing 20 MG broad spectrum CBD.

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Snacks

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Corn Nuts

$1.00

Jerkey

$3.50

Drink Specials

1$ HUDY

$1.00Out of stock

$10 Domestic Buckets

$10.00Out of stock

$6 Domestic Pitchers

$6.00Out of stock

The Joe Burrrsicle

$5.50Out of stock

12 oz. Made with vodka, this is the perfect balance of orange and cream with a hint of vanilla. Topped with black, orange and white sprinkles.

Who-Dey Rita

$5.50Out of stock

12 oz house made margarita, with a tropical twist; perfectly orange and rimmed with black volcano salt.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

A locally owned and operated bar, right in the heart of Reading, OH.

Website

Location

20 W Benson St, Reading, OH 45215

Directions

Gallery
Redwine & Co. image
Redwine & Co. image
Redwine & Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Revolution Rotisserie - Pleasant Ridge
orange starNo Reviews
6063 Montgomery Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45213
View restaurantnext
Mr. Crab House - Cincinnati
orange starNo Reviews
3280 Highland Ave,Cincinnati OH ;45213 Cincinnati, OH 45213
View restaurantnext
(Employees Only)
orange starNo Reviews
2101 E Kemper Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45241
View restaurantnext
Taste of Belgium - Rookwood Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
3825 Edwards Road Cincinati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Oakley
orange star4.7 • 9,376
3329 Vandercar Way Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Bugattis Cuisine & Cocktails
orange star3.9 • 147
340 Glensprings Dr Springdale, OH 45246
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Reading

Condado Tacos - The Banks
orange star4.5 • 11,502
195 E Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Oakley
orange star4.7 • 9,376
3329 Vandercar Way Cincinnati, OH 45209
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - Hyde Park
orange star4.7 • 8,556
3664 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Eli's BBQ - Riverside
orange star4.7 • 5,080
3313 Riverside Drive Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext
Aladdin's Eatery - OTR
orange star4.7 • 4,945
1203 Main St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
E+O Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 3,612
3520 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Reading
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston