Redwine & Co.

Glasses

he’s beauté, she’s grace, she’s our namesake rosé (and the most popular French canned wine in the US!). The same dry and easy-drinking wine you love in the bottle, Yes Way Rosé is a classic Provençal-style rosé from the south of France. A Grenache-based blend crafted with grapes from esteemed vineyards that span from the Vaucluse mountains in the north to the Mediterranean sea in the south, this is a qualité rosé that doesn’t take itself too seriouslé.