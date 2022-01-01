- Home
Redwine & Co.
629 Reviews
$$
20 W Benson St
Reading, OH 45215
Order Again
Popular Items
Shareables, Snacks & Wings
12 Boneless Wings
Choice of Sauce. Served w/ house made ranch or bleu cheese + celery.
12 Traditional Wings
Choice of Sauce. Served w/ house made ranch or bleu cheese + celery. See a little pink? We slow roast our wings for hours - that’s just the marrow! We then flash fry them to give them a crisp!
6 Traditional Wings
Choice of Sauce. Served w/ house made ranch or bleu cheese + celery. See a little pink? We slow roast our wings for hours - that’s just the marrow! We then flash fry them to give them a crisp!
6 Boneless Wings
Choice of sauce. Served w/ house made ranch or bleu cheese + celery.
Brussels Sprouts
tossed in parmesan, garlic & bacon. hot honey garlic drizzle
Cheese Curds
served w/ marinara or boom boom sauce
Mini Corn Dogs
served with choice of ketchup or honey mustard
Large Saratoga Chips
Smokehouse Nachos
saratoga chips topped with queso blanco, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, jalapeno, tomato, sour cream & choice of pulled pork or chicken drizzled in house made bbq sauce
Soft Pretzel Sticks
served with choice of beer queso or honey mustard
Spinach Dip
house made spinach dip, served chilled with crudités & fresh bavarian pretzel slices
Sandwiches & Wraps
BBQ Pork Sandwich
pulled pork served with small slaw, house made bbq sauce & choice of saratoga chips or coleslaw. substitute choice of side for an up-charge
BLT
layers of bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles& mayo. served with choice of saratoga chips or coleslaw. substitute choice of side for an up-charge.
Cincinnati Weather
if you don't like it today, it'll probably change tomorrow. Current feature: Chicken Taco Salad, featuring fajita chicken, on a bed of lettuce in a fried tortilla bowl. Topped with Cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes & guacamole. Served with a side of salsa and fiesta ranch.
Fat Burger
double bacon cheese burger w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & dill pickle spread. served with saratoga chips or coleslaw
Fat Burger - Single
4 oz bacon cheese burger w/ lettuce, tomato, onion & dill pickle spread. served with saratoga chips or coleslaw
Fried Chicken Wrap
fried or grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese & ranch. toss in your favorite sauce +.50 served with choice of saratoga chips or coleslaw. substitute choice of side for an up-charge
Grilled Cheese
classic grilled cheese sandwich.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
fried or grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese & ranch. toss in your favorite sauce +.50 served with choice of saratoga chips or coleslaw. substitute choice of side for an up-charge
Impossible Burger
¼ lb plant based burger w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles. add cheese for additional charge. served w/ saratoga chips or coleslaw. vegan option: order without bun.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
hand battered chicken, tossed in house made nashville hot sauce. topped w/ lettuce, tomato, pickle & dill pickle spread. served with choice of saratoga chips or coleslaw. substitute choice of side for an up-charge
Salads + Soup
Brisket Chili
Brisket Chili + Salad Combo
Soup& Salad Combo
Loaded Beer Cheese Potato Soup
Loaded Beer cheese potato soup, complete with green onions and garnished with bacon. Served w/ a half of a bavarian pretzel stick.
Loaded Beer Cheese Potato Soup + Salad Combo
Large Caesar Salad
Parmesan cheese, pretzel croutons
Large House Salad
bacon, cucumbers, shredded cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes& pretzel croutons
Sides
Brisket Chili
Celery + Carrots + Ranch
Cole Slaw
Grilled Mac N Cheese
Mac & Cheese
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
house made croutons, cheddar, tomato and bacon. choice of ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard or balsamic dressing.
Side of Bacon Strips
Side Saratoga Chips
Side Sprouts
Tater Tots
Waffle Fries
Extras
DRAFT PINTS
Ace Pineapple Cider Pint
First pineapple cider developed in the world. Instant sweet taste with a tart finish. Very refreshing. 5% ABV
Astra Red Cream Soda Pint
Hard Seltzer ABV 5%
Bells Two Hearted Pint
American Style IPA | 7% ABV
Braxton Garage Beer Pint
Lager | 4.0% ABV
Bud Light Pint
Busch Light Pint
Elvis Juice Pint
American IPA | 6.5% ABV
Great Lakes X-Mas Ale
A Holiday Classic, Fully Decked with Fresh Ginger, Cinnamon, And Sweet Honey. ABV 7.5%
Hi-Wire Mountain Water Citrus Splash Pint
Bright citrus and key-lime notes shine in a refreshing ale built for hiking, hanging, and getting outdoors. 4.5% ABV
Mich Ultra Pint
Miller Lite Pint
Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest Pint
Taft's Pumpkin Pie Ale
Twisted Tea Pint
Urban Artifact Gadget Pint
Midwest Fruit Tart
Zombie Dust
DRAFT BEER PITCHERS
Boozy Slushes
Frose Slush
we make ours with a hint of pink whitney vodka and house rose
Boozy Lemonade Slush
The Joe Burrrsicle
A boozy orange creamsicle slush. Made with vodka, this is the perfect balance of orange and cream with a hint of vanilla.
Bourbon Peach Slush
a RCO favorite; a perfect blend of bourbon and peaches.
Non-Alcohol Slushes
Cocktails
Bahama Momma
coconut rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, touch of grenadine & lite rum
Basil Lemon Martini
deep eddy's lemon & basil
Bloody Mary
Blush Bride
a spiked strawberry-watermelon lemonade made for our favorite blush brides!
Cranberry Mule
deep eddy's cranberry + london essence ginger beer
Hurricane
served on the rocks with a cherry and orange garnish
Irish Coffee
Jalapeno Margarita
our house margarita, with a kick. complete with a tajin rim
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Iced Tea Top Shelf
Margarita
house made limeade margarita
Mojito
Mule
Peanut Butter White Russian
Skrewball Whiskey with vodka, Kahlua and cream
Red Sangria
Skinny Paloma
tequila, lime & grapefruit juice
Spiked Peach Tea
deep eddy's peach vodka & fresh brewed iced tea
Strawberry Watermelon Lemonade
strawberry-watermelon puree with refreshing yellow lemonade
Sunshine Punch
tropical red bull, orange vodka & orangejuice
Glasses
Apothic Red Blend
250 ML serving
Archer Roose Rose
Barefoot Moscato
187 ML serving
Barefoot White Zinfandel
187 ML serving
Butter Chardonnay
250 ML. Butter Chardonnay is rich, bold and luscious. Made in the tradition of quality Californian winemaking, the grapes we select are juicy, ripe and bursting with flavor. We cold ferment this easy-to-love Chardonnay to a lush creaminess and age it in our unique blend of oak. Butter brims with stone fruit and baked-lemon notes and has a lovely, long, vanilla finish. Simply put, it melts in your mouth!
FreakShow Cabernet Sauvignon
Merf Cabernet Sauvignon
MERF Cabernet Sauvignon is balanced, soft and approachable with flavors of blackberry, cherry, chocolate, and subtle spice notes.
Red Sangria
Underwood Pinot Gris
350 ML. Underwood Pinot Gris is a bright and refreshing white wine that brings the Pinot flavor experience to more people. Reflecting the character of the region, this wine was made for backyard BBQ’s and summer evenings.
Wycliff Brut Champagne
Wycliff Sparkling Rose
Yes Way Rose
250 ML. Yes Way Rosé is a classic Provençal-style rosé from the south of France. A Grenache-based blend crafted with grapes from esteemed vineyards that span from the Vaucluse mountains in the north to the Mediterranean sea in the south, this is a qualité rosé that doesn’t take itself too seriouslé.
Bottles
Alamos Malbec BTL
Mendoza, Argentina- The nose offers bright black cherry aromas with light floral notes and a touch of toast. The mouthfeel is full and rich, with ripe, concentrated cassis and black raspberry fruit flavors interwoven with a touch of chocolate and sweet spice from light oak aging.
Apothic Red BTL
Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling BTL
Clos du Bois Chardonnay BTL
California. This wine has a brilliant silver straw hue with intense aromas of ripe pear, Gala apple, and Meyer lemon with notes of toast and warm, brown spice. Ripe pear, apple, and citrus flavors with hints of roasted marshmallow layer over underlying flinty minerality. The wine is concentrated, rich, and creamy with balanced acidity and well-integrated oak and will develop additional complexity with bottle age.
Dark Horse Cabernet BTL
Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon is big and bold, this deeply colored wine opens with the aroma of fresh coffee, followed by blackberry jam, toasted oak and a hint of dried herbs.
Dark Horse Chardonnay BTL
A rich, full-bodied white wine from California. Layers of white peach and pineapple open to subtle hints of toasted oak. A crisp acidity leads to a delicious, refreshing finish.
Dark Horse Pinot Grigio BTL
Dark Horse Pinot Grigio is a crisp, refreshing white wine grown in sun-drenched vineyards in California. Aromas of honeycomb and lemon zest open in the glass, revealing notes of green apple and pear.
Dark Horse Rose BTL
Dark Horse California Rosé is a refreshingly dry style that bursts with layers of ripe raspberry, subtle minerality and hints of fresh-cut flowers that races toward a bright, crisp finish.
Wycliff Brut BTL
Wycliff Rose BTL
Pop, Tea, Water & Carbonated Drinks
Drink Specials
1$ HUDY
$10 Domestic Buckets
$6 Domestic Pitchers
The Joe Burrrsicle
12 oz. Made with vodka, this is the perfect balance of orange and cream with a hint of vanilla. Topped with black, orange and white sprinkles.
Who-Dey Rita
12 oz house made margarita, with a tropical twist; perfectly orange and rimmed with black volcano salt.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
A locally owned and operated bar, right in the heart of Reading, OH.
20 W Benson St, Reading, OH 45215