Italian
Redwood Cafe Expansion 160 N 3rd Ave
160 N 3rd Ave
Oakdale, CA 95361
Starters
Soup & Salads
Pizza
Entrees
Chicken Parmesan
$34.00
Filet Mignon ~ 8oz
$55.00
Pork Schnitzel
$35.00
Rib Eye ~ 14oz
$47.00
Salmon
$40.00
Saltimbocca
$35.00
Seared Scallops & Prawns
$45.00
Shrimp & Grits
$33.00
Wagyu Coulotte
$55.00
Short Ribs
$35.00Out of stock
Skirt Steak
$40.00Out of stock
Sp Ribeye
$55.00Out of stock
Special Chicken
$35.00Out of stock
Special Filet
$57.00Out of stock
Special Shrimp
$28.00Out of stock
Sides
Dessert
Vanilla Bean Brulee
$10.00
Ala Mode
$3.00
Bomba
$10.00
Cinnamon Bread Pudding
$10.00
Dessert Fee
$2.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$10.00Out of stock
Gelato
$6.00
Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownie
$10.00
Lemon Parfait
$10.00Out of stock
Sorbettos
$6.00
Tiramisu
$10.00
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
$10.00
Panna Cotta
$12.00Out of stock
Carrot Cake
$10.00Out of stock
NA Beverages
Fruit Tea
$6.00
Hot Tea
$5.00
Ice Tea
$5.00
Italian Soda - Peach
$6.00
Italian Soda - Strawberry
$6.00
Italian Soda - Vanilla
$6.00
Juice - Apple
$5.00
Juice - Cranberry
$5.00
Juice - Grapefruit
$5.00
Juice - Orange
$5.00
Juice - Pineapple
$5.00
Juniper's Juice
$9.00
Milk
$5.00
Mocktail
$9.00
Shirley Temple
$5.00
Soft Drink
$4.00
Sparkling Cider
$15.00
Sparkling Water Liter
$9.00
Still Water Liter
$9.00
Specialty Cocktails
8 Seconds
$14.00
Bee Sting
$13.00
Classic Margeritas
$13.00
Classic Old Fashion
$13.00
Espresso Martini
$13.00
Flor de Amor
$13.00
Georgia Coastline
$14.00
Gin Bath
$13.00
Lemondrop
$11.00
Lo-fi
$13.00
Long Island
$10.00
MaiTai
$14.00
Maple Old Fashion
$15.00Out of stock
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Paper Plane
$13.00
Preposterous Pamplemousse
$13.00
Sazerac
$13.00
Special Cocktail
$14.00
TNT Margarita
$17.00
Twitterer
$13.00
White Russian
$10.00
Naked & Famous
$15.00
Wine
GL La Marca Prosecco
$10.00
GL Laurent Perrier
$22.00
GL Olema Rose
$9.00
GL Gil Family Albarino
$10.00
GL Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00
GL Terlato Pinot Grigio
$12.00
GL La Perlina Moscato
$9.00
GL Chardonnay (House)
$8.00
GL MacRostie Chardonnay
$13.00
GL Groth Chardonnay
$21.00
GL Head High Pinot Noir
$12.00
GL Damilano Barbera
$12.00
GL Tres Picos Garnacha
$11.00
GL Pedroncelli Zinfandel
$12.00
GL Gundlach Bundschu
$10.00
GL Cab (House)
$8.00
GL Louis Martini Cab
$9.00
GL Arrowood Cabernet
$16.00
GL Iconoclast Cabernet
$24.00
Corkage
$20.00
G.H.MUMM Brut
$90.00
J Vineyards Cuvee 20
$58.00
Scotto Brut
$40.00
Cakebread Chardonnay
$75.00
Frank Family Chardonnay
$80.00
Kistler Chardonnay
$100.00
Laguna Ranch Chardonnay
$50.00
Lloyd Chardonnay
$70.00
Mannequin Chardonnay
$65.00
Mathew Bruno Chardonnay
$70.00
Rombauer Chardonnay
$85.00
Talbot Chardonnay
$60.00
Trefethen Chardonnay
$55.00
William Hill Chardonnay
$36.00
Ancient Peaks SB
$36.00
Brancott Sauvignon Blanc
$34.00
Bread & Butter SB
$32.00
DaVinci Pinot grigio
$32.00
Drylands Suvignon Blanc
$32.00
Grgich Hills Fume Blanc
$50.00
Illumination Sauvignon Blanc
$60.00
J Pinot Gris
$32.00
John Anthony Sauvignon Blanc
$45.00
Salvalai Pinot Grigio
$30.00
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
$40.00
Husch Dry Gewurztraminer
$34.00
Kungfu Girl Riesling
$36.00
Pine Ridge Chenin/Viognier
$36.00
Rock Angel Rose
$68.00
Whispering Angel Rose
$38.00
Ancient Peaks Cabernet
$48.00
Andronicus Red Blend
$48.00Out of stock
Caymus Cabernet
$155.00
Charles Krug Cabernet
$60.00
Dry Creek Cabernet
$55.00
Duckhorn Cabernet
$135.00
Farm Cabernet
$65.00
Faust Cabernet
$85.00
Silver Oak
$150.00
Silver Oak
$150.00
Gundlauch Bundschu Mountain Cuvee
$45.00
Mathew Bruno Cab
$160.00
Naraghi Cabernet Sauvignon
$125.00
Sinegal
$125.00Out of stock
Robert Craig Mt. Veeder Cabernet
$150.00
Rombauer Cabernet Sauvignon
$108.00
Sean Minor Cabernet Sauvignon
$50.00
Trefehen Cabernet Sauvignon
$80.00
Barnett Merlot
$125.00
Grgich Hills Merlot
$80.00
Rombauer Merlot
$68.00
Seven Hills Merlot
$60.00
Belle Glos "Dairyman Vineyards" Pinot Noir
$90.00
Domaine Serene Evenstad Reserve Pinot Noir
$160.00
Elk Cove Pinot Noir
$50.00
Fess Parker Pinot Noir
$65.00
Flowers Pinot Noir
$140.00
Growers Guild Pinot Noir
$36.00
Hanzell Sebella
$80.00
LMR Pinot Noir
$70.00
Open Wine
Rhys Vineyards Pinot Noir
$90.00
Sea Smoke Southing
$185.00
Sea Smoke Ten
$185.00
Talbott Sleepy Hollow Vineyard Pinot Noir
$70.00
Bear Flag Zinfandel
$45.00
Beran Zinfandel
$50.00
Dashe Cellars Reserve Zinfandel
$65.00
Macmanis Zinfandel
$42.00
Oakville Zinfandel
$45.00
Scotto Zinfandel
$40.00
French Bar Petite Sirah
$32.00
The Walking Fool Red Blend
$60.00
Zaca Mesa Syrah
$36.00
Beer
*Tap 1 Slo Brew Tio Rodrigo Lager
$7.00
*Tap 2 Jackrabbit Alpha Mosaic
$7.00
*Tap 3 Slo Brew Ah Slo Ha Hazy
$7.00
*Tap 4 Crahazy Ipa
$7.00
*Tap 5 Uncle G's
$7.00
*Tap 6 Old Possum Mango Hefe
$7.00
Almanac Love Hazy IPA
$9.00
Blaker Honey Babies
$6.00Out of stock
Blaker Vanilla Bean
$6.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Delerium Tremens
$9.00
Hop Juice
$9.00
Icky Ipa
$6.00
Jack Rabbit Peach, Passion
$9.00
Jackrabbit Straw, Lime
$9.00
Kern Just Outstanding
$6.00
Konig Pilsner
$7.00
Last Call Joe Cubano
$9.00
Modelo Especial
$6.00
NA Beer
$7.00
Old Rasputin
$7.00Out of stock
Scrimshaw Pilsner
$6.00
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
$6.00
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
$7.00
Liquor
Absolut Elyx
$10.00
Grey Goose
$11.00
Jean Marc XO
$16.00Out of stock
Ketel One
$9.00
Nue (Well)
$8.00
Stoli
$9.00
Stoli Blueberry
$9.00
Stoli Elit
$16.00
Stoli Vanilla
$9.00
Titos
$8.00
Bombay Sapphire
$10.00
Empress Gin
$9.00
Ford's Gin
$9.00
Gray Whale
$10.00
Hendricks
$11.00
Junipero Gin
$10.00
New Amsterdam Gin (Well)
$8.00
Tanqueray
$9.00
Captain Morgan Spiced
$9.00
Cruzan Aged (Well)
$8.00
Diplomatico Reserva
$10.00
Plantation Old Fashion Traditional Dark
$10.00
Plantation Pineapple
$9.00
Ron Zacapa 23 Sistema Solera
$12.00
Koloa Coconut Rum
$8.00
Sailor Jerry
$9.00
ArteNOM 1123
$12.00
ArteNOM 1146
$16.00
Avion 44 Extra Anejo
$25.00
Bozal Cuishe Mezcal
$13.00
Casamigos Reposado
$12.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$15.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$28.00
Don Julio Anejo
$18.00
Don Julio 1942 Extra Anejo
$32.00
Don Julio Blanco
$10.00
Exotico Blanco (Well)
$8.00
Fortaleza Blanco
$12.00
Riazul Reposado
$17.00
Siete Leguas Reposado
$18.00
Akashi White Oak
$12.00Out of stock
Basil Haydens
$9.00
Blantons Original Single Bbl
$18.00
Buffalo Trace
$9.00
Bulleit
$9.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$9.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Eagle Rare 10yr
$12.00
EH Taylor Single Bbl
$17.00Out of stock
EH Taylor Small Batch
$18.00
Evan Williams Single Bbl
$9.00Out of stock
Fireball
$8.00
Four Rose's (Well)
$8.00
Four Rose's Single Barrel
$16.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$14.00
Four Roses Small Batch Select
$15.00
High West
$12.00
J. Rieger Kansas City Whiskey
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jameson
$9.00
Jameson "Coopers Croze"
$12.00Out of stock
Jefferson's Reserve Very Small Batch
$18.00
Kikori
$10.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Milam & Greene Rye
$15.00
Milam & Greene Single Barrel
$14.00
Pendleton
$9.00
Rabbit Hole
$10.00
Screwball Whiskey
$10.00
Seagrams 7
$8.00
Takemine 8yr
$18.00
Teelings Irish Single Grain
$10.00
Uncle Nearest 1884
$14.00
Weller Special Rsv
$12.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Woodville Bourbon
$9.00
Bulleit Rye
$9.00
Goerge Dickel Rye
$9.00
Milam & Greene Rye
$15.00
Rabbit Hole Rye
$10.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$10.00
Sazerac 6yr Rye
$10.00
Whistlepig Piggyback 6yr
$12.00
Whistlepig Rye 12yr
$35.00
Whistlepig Rye 15yr
$50.00
Woodinville Rye
$9.00
DewarS 12 Yr
$9.00
Glenlivet 12yr
$12.00
Glenmorangie 10yr
$12.00
John Barr
$8.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label 12yr
$12.00
Laphroaig 10yr
$18.00
Macallan 12yr
$17.00
Macallan 18yr
$42.00
Ancho Reyes
$7.00Out of stock
Ancho Reyes Verde
$7.00Out of stock
Baileys
$7.00
Benedictine
$12.00Out of stock
Canton Ginger
$11.00
Chartreuse Green
$15.00
Chartreuse Yellow
$15.00
Clement Créole Shrub
$8.00Out of stock
Cointreau
$8.00
Drambuie
$10.00
Frangelico
$8.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Jagermeister
$8.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Lo Fi Gentian
$8.00
Luxardo Amaretto
$9.00
Mathlide Framboise
$8.00Out of stock
Meletti Anisette
$8.00
Meletti Cioccolato
$8.00
Midori Melon
$8.00
Hennessey VS
$10.00
Martell Blue Swift
$16.00
Argonaut Fat Thumb
$10.00
E & J XO
$8.00
Korbel
$9.00
Dow’s 10yr Tawny
$12.00
Dow’s 20yr Tawny
$16.00
Dow’s Ruby
$10.00
Absinthe Ordinaire
$13.00
Aperol
$8.00
Averna
$13.00
Branca Menta
$8.00
Campari
$8.00
Carpano Antquia Formula
$9.00
Chartreuse Green
$12.00
Chartreuse Yellow
$12.00
Cocchi Americano
$8.00
Cynar
$8.00
Fernet Branca
$8.00
Lillet Blanc
$12.00
Luxardo Amaro Abano
$10.00
Meletti Amaro
$8.00
Montenegro Amaro
$8.00
Nonino Amaro
$15.00
Nonino L'Aperitivo
$11.00
Ramazzotti Amaro
$8.00
Ramazzotti, Rossa
$8.00
Romana Sambuca
$8.00
After Dinner Drinks
Espresso Single
$4.00
Espresso Double
$6.00
Americano
$5.00
Espresso Macchiato
$5.00
Cappuccino
$5.00
Latte
$6.00
Mocha
$6.00
Freshed Brewed Drip Coffee
$4.00
Fresh Brewed Decaf Drip
$4.00
Dow's Fine Ruby
$10.00
Dow's Tawny 10yr
$12.00
Dow's Tawny 20yr
$16.00
Ficklin Tawny 10yr
$10.00Out of stock
Presidential Tawny 10yr
$13.00Out of stock
Jeremy Chocolate Port
$12.00Out of stock
RH Vintage Port
$12.00Out of stock
Toca Madera Dulce Vida
$10.00
Hartley & Gibson Amontillado
$8.00
Sandeman Don Fino
$10.00
Sandeman Oloroso
$10.00
Averna
$13.00
Fernet Branca
$8.00
Lo Fi Gentian Amaro
$0.80
Montenegro Amaro
$8.00
Nonino
$9.00
Amargo Vallet
$8.00
Ramazzotti, Rossa
$8.00
Lemoncello
$8.00
Old Fashion/Manhattans
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
160 N 3rd Ave, Oakdale, CA 95361
Gallery
