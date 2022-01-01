A map showing the location of Redwood Cafe Expansion 160 N 3rd AveView gallery
Italian

Redwood Cafe Expansion 160 N 3rd Ave

review star

No reviews yet

160 N 3rd Ave

Oakdale, CA 95361

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Antipasto

$28.00

Beef Carpaccio

$20.00

Bruschetta

$16.00

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Crab Arancini

$20.00

Deep Fried Ravioli

$15.00

Grilled Octopus

$23.00

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$20.00

Meatballs

$17.00

Phyllo Wrapped Brie

$18.00

Shrimp App

$16.00

Soup & Salads

Café Caesar

$15.00

Chowder Bowl

$13.00

Chowder Cup

$11.00

House Salad

$12.00

Soup of the Day, Bowl

$13.00

Soup of the Day, Cup

$11.00

Wedge

$16.00

Pastas

Bucatini & Meatballs

$28.00

Short Rib Ravioli

$27.00

Special Pasta

$32.00

Spicy Chicken Pasta

$29.00

Pizza

Chicken & Artichoke Pizza

$21.00

Classic Margarita Pizza

$17.00

G.F. Bread

$3.00

Italian Salami Pizza

$22.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Spicy Meatball Pizza

$20.00

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$34.00

Filet Mignon ~ 8oz

$55.00

Pork Schnitzel

$35.00

Rib Eye ~ 14oz

$47.00

Salmon

$40.00

Saltimbocca

$35.00

Seared Scallops & Prawns

$45.00

Shrimp & Grits

$33.00

Wagyu Coulotte

$55.00

Short Ribs

$35.00Out of stock

Skirt Steak

$40.00Out of stock

Sp Ribeye

$55.00Out of stock

Special Chicken

$35.00Out of stock

Special Filet

$57.00Out of stock

Special Shrimp

$28.00Out of stock

Sides

Cheese Grits

$9.00

Fries

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Parmesan Herb Risotto

$9.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$9.00

Seasonal Vegetable Medley

$9.00

Side of Sauce

$3.00

Dessert

Vanilla Bean Brulee

$10.00

Ala Mode

$3.00

Bomba

$10.00

Cinnamon Bread Pudding

$10.00

Dessert Fee

$2.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Gelato

$6.00

Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

Lemon Parfait

$10.00Out of stock

Sorbettos

$6.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$10.00

Panna Cotta

$12.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Kids menu

Kids chicken strips

$10.00

Kids pasta

$10.00

Kids pizza

$10.00

Holiday gift cards

200 for 160

$160.00

Projector

$70.00

Linens

Decor

Ceremony

Donation

$10.00

Paper Giftcard

NA Beverages

Fruit Tea

$6.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

Italian Soda - Peach

$6.00

Italian Soda - Strawberry

$6.00

Italian Soda - Vanilla

$6.00

Juice - Apple

$5.00

Juice - Cranberry

$5.00

Juice - Grapefruit

$5.00

Juice - Orange

$5.00

Juice - Pineapple

$5.00

Juniper's Juice

$9.00

Milk

$5.00

Mocktail

$9.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Soft Drink

$4.00

Sparkling Cider

$15.00

Sparkling Water Liter

$9.00

Still Water Liter

$9.00

Specialty Cocktails

8 Seconds

$14.00

Bee Sting

$13.00

Classic Margeritas

$13.00

Classic Old Fashion

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Flor de Amor

$13.00

Georgia Coastline

$14.00

Gin Bath

$13.00

Lemondrop

$11.00

Lo-fi

$13.00

Long Island

$10.00

MaiTai

$14.00

Maple Old Fashion

$15.00Out of stock

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Preposterous Pamplemousse

$13.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Special Cocktail

$14.00

TNT Margarita

$17.00

Twitterer

$13.00

White Russian

$10.00

Naked & Famous

$15.00

Wine

GL La Marca Prosecco

$10.00

GL Laurent Perrier

$22.00

GL Olema Rose

$9.00

GL Gil Family Albarino

$10.00

GL Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GL Terlato Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GL La Perlina Moscato

$9.00

GL Chardonnay (House)

$8.00

GL MacRostie Chardonnay

$13.00

GL Groth Chardonnay

$21.00

GL Head High Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Damilano Barbera

$12.00

GL Tres Picos Garnacha

$11.00

GL Pedroncelli Zinfandel

$12.00

GL Gundlach Bundschu

$10.00

GL Cab (House)

$8.00

GL Louis Martini Cab

$9.00

GL Arrowood Cabernet

$16.00

GL Iconoclast Cabernet

$24.00

Corkage

$20.00

G.H.MUMM Brut

$90.00

J Vineyards Cuvee 20

$58.00

Scotto Brut

$40.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$75.00

Frank Family Chardonnay

$80.00

Kistler Chardonnay

$100.00

Laguna Ranch Chardonnay

$50.00

Lloyd Chardonnay

$70.00

Mannequin Chardonnay

$65.00

Mathew Bruno Chardonnay

$70.00

Rombauer Chardonnay

$85.00

Talbot Chardonnay

$60.00

Trefethen Chardonnay

$55.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$36.00

Ancient Peaks SB

$36.00

Brancott Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Bread & Butter SB

$32.00

DaVinci Pinot grigio

$32.00

Drylands Suvignon Blanc

$32.00

Grgich Hills Fume Blanc

$50.00

Illumination Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

J Pinot Gris

$32.00

John Anthony Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

Salvalai Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Husch Dry Gewurztraminer

$34.00

Kungfu Girl Riesling

$36.00

Pine Ridge Chenin/Viognier

$36.00

Rock Angel Rose

$68.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$38.00

Ancient Peaks Cabernet

$48.00

Andronicus Red Blend

$48.00Out of stock

Caymus Cabernet

$155.00

Charles Krug Cabernet

$60.00

Dry Creek Cabernet

$55.00

Duckhorn Cabernet

$135.00

Farm Cabernet

$65.00

Faust Cabernet

$85.00

Silver Oak

$150.00

Silver Oak

$150.00

Gundlauch Bundschu Mountain Cuvee

$45.00

Mathew Bruno Cab

$160.00

Naraghi Cabernet Sauvignon

$125.00

Sinegal

$125.00Out of stock

Robert Craig Mt. Veeder Cabernet

$150.00

Rombauer Cabernet Sauvignon

$108.00

Sean Minor Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

Trefehen Cabernet Sauvignon

$80.00

Barnett Merlot

$125.00

Grgich Hills Merlot

$80.00

Rombauer Merlot

$68.00

Seven Hills Merlot

$60.00

Belle Glos "Dairyman Vineyards" Pinot Noir

$90.00

Domaine Serene Evenstad Reserve Pinot Noir

$160.00

Elk Cove Pinot Noir

$50.00

Fess Parker Pinot Noir

$65.00

Flowers Pinot Noir

$140.00

Growers Guild Pinot Noir

$36.00

Hanzell Sebella

$80.00

LMR Pinot Noir

$70.00

Open Wine

Rhys Vineyards Pinot Noir

$90.00

Sea Smoke Southing

$185.00

Sea Smoke Ten

$185.00

Talbott Sleepy Hollow Vineyard Pinot Noir

$70.00

Bear Flag Zinfandel

$45.00

Beran Zinfandel

$50.00

Dashe Cellars Reserve Zinfandel

$65.00

Macmanis Zinfandel

$42.00

Oakville Zinfandel

$45.00

Scotto Zinfandel

$40.00

French Bar Petite Sirah

$32.00

The Walking Fool Red Blend

$60.00

Zaca Mesa Syrah

$36.00

Beer

*Tap 1 Slo Brew Tio Rodrigo Lager

$7.00

*Tap 2 Jackrabbit Alpha Mosaic

$7.00

*Tap 3 Slo Brew Ah Slo Ha Hazy

$7.00

*Tap 4 Crahazy Ipa

$7.00

*Tap 5 Uncle G's

$7.00

*Tap 6 Old Possum Mango Hefe

$7.00

Almanac Love Hazy IPA

$9.00

Blaker Honey Babies

$6.00Out of stock

Blaker Vanilla Bean

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Delerium Tremens

$9.00

Hop Juice

$9.00

Icky Ipa

$6.00

Jack Rabbit Peach, Passion

$9.00

Jackrabbit Straw, Lime

$9.00

Kern Just Outstanding

$6.00

Konig Pilsner

$7.00

Last Call Joe Cubano

$9.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

NA Beer

$7.00

Old Rasputin

$7.00Out of stock

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Liquor

Absolut Elyx

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Jean Marc XO

$16.00Out of stock

Ketel One

$9.00

Nue (Well)

$8.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Blueberry

$9.00

Stoli Elit

$16.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Empress Gin

$9.00

Ford's Gin

$9.00

Gray Whale

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Junipero Gin

$10.00

New Amsterdam Gin (Well)

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$9.00

Cruzan Aged (Well)

$8.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$10.00

Plantation Old Fashion Traditional Dark

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple

$9.00

Ron Zacapa 23 Sistema Solera

$12.00

Koloa Coconut Rum

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

ArteNOM 1123

$12.00

ArteNOM 1146

$16.00

Avion 44 Extra Anejo

$25.00

Bozal Cuishe Mezcal

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$28.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio 1942 Extra Anejo

$32.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Exotico Blanco (Well)

$8.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$12.00

Riazul Reposado

$17.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$18.00

Akashi White Oak

$12.00Out of stock

Basil Haydens

$9.00

Blantons Original Single Bbl

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Eagle Rare 10yr

$12.00

EH Taylor Single Bbl

$17.00Out of stock

EH Taylor Small Batch

$18.00

Evan Williams Single Bbl

$9.00Out of stock

Fireball

$8.00

Four Rose's (Well)

$8.00

Four Rose's Single Barrel

$16.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$15.00

High West

$12.00

J. Rieger Kansas City Whiskey

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson "Coopers Croze"

$12.00Out of stock

Jefferson's Reserve Very Small Batch

$18.00

Kikori

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Milam & Greene Rye

$15.00

Milam & Greene Single Barrel

$14.00

Pendleton

$9.00

Rabbit Hole

$10.00

Screwball Whiskey

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Takemine 8yr

$18.00

Teelings Irish Single Grain

$10.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$14.00

Weller Special Rsv

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodville Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Goerge Dickel Rye

$9.00

Milam & Greene Rye

$15.00

Rabbit Hole Rye

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Sazerac 6yr Rye

$10.00

Whistlepig Piggyback 6yr

$12.00

Whistlepig Rye 12yr

$35.00

Whistlepig Rye 15yr

$50.00

Woodinville Rye

$9.00

DewarS 12 Yr

$9.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$12.00

John Barr

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label 12yr

$12.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$18.00

Macallan 12yr

$17.00

Macallan 18yr

$42.00

Ancho Reyes

$7.00Out of stock

Ancho Reyes Verde

$7.00Out of stock

Baileys

$7.00

Benedictine

$12.00Out of stock

Canton Ginger

$11.00

Chartreuse Green

$15.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$15.00

Clement Créole Shrub

$8.00Out of stock

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lo Fi Gentian

$8.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$9.00

Mathlide Framboise

$8.00Out of stock

Meletti Anisette

$8.00

Meletti Cioccolato

$8.00

Midori Melon

$8.00

Hennessey VS

$10.00

Martell Blue Swift

$16.00

Argonaut Fat Thumb

$10.00

E & J XO

$8.00

Korbel

$9.00

Dow’s 10yr Tawny

$12.00

Dow’s 20yr Tawny

$16.00

Dow’s Ruby

$10.00

Absinthe Ordinaire

$13.00

Aperol

$8.00

Averna

$13.00

Branca Menta

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Carpano Antquia Formula

$9.00

Chartreuse Green

$12.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$12.00

Cocchi Americano

$8.00

Cynar

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Lillet Blanc

$12.00

Luxardo Amaro Abano

$10.00

Meletti Amaro

$8.00

Montenegro Amaro

$8.00

Nonino Amaro

$15.00

Nonino L'Aperitivo

$11.00

Ramazzotti Amaro

$8.00

Ramazzotti, Rossa

$8.00

Romana Sambuca

$8.00

After Dinner Drinks

Espresso Single

$4.00

Espresso Double

$6.00

Americano

$5.00

Espresso Macchiato

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Freshed Brewed Drip Coffee

$4.00

Fresh Brewed Decaf Drip

$4.00

Dow's Fine Ruby

$10.00

Dow's Tawny 10yr

$12.00

Dow's Tawny 20yr

$16.00

Ficklin Tawny 10yr

$10.00Out of stock

Presidential Tawny 10yr

$13.00Out of stock

Jeremy Chocolate Port

$12.00Out of stock

RH Vintage Port

$12.00Out of stock

Toca Madera Dulce Vida

$10.00

Hartley & Gibson Amontillado

$8.00

Sandeman Don Fino

$10.00

Sandeman Oloroso

$10.00

Averna

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Lo Fi Gentian Amaro

$0.80

Montenegro Amaro

$8.00

Nonino

$9.00

Amargo Vallet

$8.00

Ramazzotti, Rossa

$8.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Old Fashion/Manhattans

Brooklyn Cocktail

$13.00

Chris' Old Fashion

$16.00

Classic Manhattan

$14.00

Classic Old Fashion

$13.00

Martinez Cocktail

$14.00

Maple Old Fashion

$15.00

Perfect Manhattan

$13.00

Proper Brandy Old Fashion

$13.00

S'Mores Old Fashion

$16.00

Vieux Carré

$16.00

EVENT BAR

$6 Beer

$6.00

$8 Beer

$8.00

$10 Beer

$10.00

$8 Wine

$8.00

$10 Wine

$10.00

$12 Wine

$12.00

$8 Spirit

$8.00

$11 Spirit

$11.00

$12 Cocktail

$12.00

$16 Cocktail

$16.00

Soda

$2.00

Event Fees

Bar Tab

$500.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.00

Charcutrie

$7.00

Event Gratuity

Kids Tri

$15.00

Redwood Traditional

$55.00

Service Charge

$25.00

Tri Tip

$35.00

Projector

$75.00

Screen

$75.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

160 N 3rd Ave, Oakdale, CA 95361

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Galletto Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,160
1101 J Street Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Braulio’s bistro - Modesto Grub Hubs
orange starNo Reviews
621 9th Street Modesto, CA 95354
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Oakdale
Modesto
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Ripon
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Ceres
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Sonora
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Manteca
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Stockton
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston