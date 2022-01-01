Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Food Trucks

Redwood Smoke Shack

review star

No reviews yet

2001 Manteo Street

Norfolk, VA 23517

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bananamisu
Burnt Ends
OG Sammich

REDWOOD ORIGINALS

Mouthwatering, one of a kind, beyond delicious....barbecue, ribs, burnt ends, brisket, wings.... you name it...Don't think twice, order now & your life will never be the same.
Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$16.50

1⁄2 lb of moist Brisket, cubed and carmelized in House BBQ sauce. These are little nuggets of Brisket candy!

Loaded Mac & Cheese

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$11.90

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese topped with your choice of Pulled Pork, Housemade Sausage, Pulled Chicken or Brisket (+$)

Smoke Stack Sammich

Smoke Stack Sammich

$13.90

A Big A$$ Stack of Brisket, Pulled Pork, and Housemade Sausage, topped with pimento cheese & House BBQ sauce.

OG Sammich

OG Sammich

$9.50

Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket (+$).

Fancy Sammich

Fancy Sammich

$11.00

The fanciest sandwich with your choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket (+$) topped with house made pimento cheese and pickled red onions. If that's not fancy, we don't know what it is.

REDWOOD PLATTERS

Smoked meats, family meals, kids platters, your favorite brisket along with our moist pulled chicken as well as the best ribs in Hampton Roads & sausage made in house. Yeah, yeah... that got you drooling... No worries! Your patience will be rewarded.

The Professional. Ain't for Amateurs.

$99.00

4 lbs of Smoked Meats & 3 Large Sides Includes Brisket, Ribs, Housemade Sausage, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken & 3 large sides.

Meat Sweats Sampler

Meat Sweats Sampler

$35.90

Includes sliced brisket, ribs, pulled pork, pulled chicken & housemade sausage, choice of 2 sides and white bread. Feeds 1-2 adults (how hungry are you?!).

Family Meal

Family Meal

$59.00

2 lbs. of meat (1 lb. increments) choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, sausage, brisket(+$), ribs(+$), 3 large sides & 4 potato buns. Feeds 2 adults & 3 kids.

Naked Platter

Naked Platter

$16.50

Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket (+$). Served with 2 sides.

Rib Platter

Rib Platter

$17.50

Smoked pork spareribs. Served with 2 sides.

Sammich Platter

Sammich Platter

$16.50

Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket (+$) with a potato bun. Served with 2 sides

Kid's Platter

Kid's Platter

$10.90

Choice of 3 chicken tenders or a ¼ lb pork or chicken sammich with one side and a drink.

Meat Sweats Sampler NO SAUSAGE

Meat Sweats Sampler NO SAUSAGE

$33.90Out of stock

Includes sliced brisket, ribs, pulled pork, pulled chicken, choice of 2 sides and optional white bread and pickled fixin's. Feeds 1-2 adults (how hungry are you?!).

SIDES

OH MY SIDES! Smoked beans, collard greens, mac & cheese, fries or salads.... Is there anything we are missing?!
.Broccoli Salad

.Broccoli Salad

$4.50+

Fresh broccoli florets with sunflower seed kernels, tangy dried cranberries, tossed in a creamy dressing! Even kids love to eat this broccoli!

.Cilantro Slaw

.Cilantro Slaw

$4.50+

Our take on a BBQ classic - red and white cabbage with a pop of fresh cilantro, all tossed in a tangy, creamy slaw sauce!

.Pumpkin Corn Puddin'

.Pumpkin Corn Puddin'

$4.50+

Our soufflé-like corn puddin' is to die for!

.Crinkle Cut Fries

.Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.50+

Crispy Yukon Gold crinkle cut fries, seasoned with our house fry seasoning blend for loads of flavor. Served with shack sauce.

.Pit Smoked Beans

.Pit Smoked Beans

$4.50+

A collage of smoky bean goodness, rich and flavorful, the perfect BBQ accompaniment!

.Red Bliss Potato Salad

.Red Bliss Potato Salad

$4.50+

Simplicity is bliss, Red Bliss to be exact! We're sure you'll absolutely love our tater salad!

.White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

.White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$4.50+

Fresh made creamy mac and cheese with white cheddar!

HANDCRAFTED MEATS

.Beef Brisket, Chopped

.Beef Brisket, Chopped

$14.00

1/2lb. Sold by 1/2 lb. increments. If you'd like more please increase the quantity accordingly. 1/2 lb. ≈ 2-3 slices. Central Texas Inspired. Heavy salt + pepper rubbed & smoked over hickory & oak for at least 16 hrs.

.Beef Brisket, Sliced

.Beef Brisket, Sliced

$14.00

1/2lb. Sold by 1/2 lb. increments. If you'd like more please increase the quantity accordingly. 1/2 lb. ≈ 2-3 slices. Central Texas Inspired. Heavy salt + pepper rubbed & smoked over hickory & oak for at least 16 hrs.

.House Sausage, Housemade

.House Sausage, Housemade

$9.50

1/2 lb. Sold by 1/2 lb. increments. If you'd like more please increase the quantity accordingly. 1/2 lb. ≈ 2 links. Smoked sausage, made in house. Pork & beef 50/50. Choice of jalapeno cheddar & house

.Jalapeño-Cheddar Sausage, Housemade

.Jalapeño-Cheddar Sausage, Housemade

$9.50

1/2 lb. Sold by 1/2 lb. increments. If you'd like more please increase the quantity accordingly. 1/2 lb. ≈ 2 links. Smoked sausage, made in house. Pork & beef 50/50. Choice of jalapeno cheddar & house.

.Pork Spareribs

.Pork Spareribs

$10.00

1/2 lb. Sold by 1/2 lb. increments. If you'd like more please increase the quantity accordingly. 1/2 lb. ≈ 2-3 bones Dry rubbed & smoked over hickory & oak for up to 4 hrs. Voted best ribs in Hampton Roads by Virginia Pilot.

.Pulled Chicken

.Pulled Chicken

$9.50

1/2 lb. Sold by 1/2 lb. increments. If you'd like more please increase the quantity. Dry rubbed & smoked over hickory & oak for up to 4 hrs.

.Pulled Pork

.Pulled Pork

$9.50

1/2 lb. Sold by 1/2 lb. increments. If you'd like more please increase the quantity. Dry rubbed & smoked over hickory & oak for up to 4 hrs.

DESSERTS & SNACKS

Bananamisu

Bananamisu

$4.90

Not your Momma’s or even your Grandma’s Banana Puddin’

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Freshly baked daily.

Lemon Cooler Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Ghirardelli Triple Chocolate Brownie

$4.50
Smoked Pickle (1pc)

Smoked Pickle (1pc)

$2.90

Pork Rinds

$4.50Out of stock

House BBQ Sauce, 12oz Glass Bottle

$6.49

Signature Rubs (1 bag)

$7.00

DRINKS

*Dr. Pepper

*Dr. Pepper

$2.70
*Lemonade

*Lemonade

$2.70
*Mountain Dew

*Mountain Dew

$2.70
*Mug Root Beer

*Mug Root Beer

$2.70
*Orange Crush

*Orange Crush

$2.70
*Pepsi

*Pepsi

$2.70
*Sweet Tea

*Sweet Tea

$2.70
*Unsweetened Tea

*Unsweetened Tea

$2.70
.Big Red

.Big Red

$2.70
.Diet Pepsi

.Diet Pepsi

$2.70
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

HANDCRAFTED SMOKED MEATS AND SIDES

Website

Location

2001 Manteo Street, Norfolk, VA 23517

Directions

Gallery
NORFOLK - Redwood Smoke Shack image
NORFOLK - Redwood Smoke Shack image
NORFOLK - Redwood Smoke Shack image
NORFOLK - Redwood Smoke Shack image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Twisted Pig Ale and Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
722 Mt Vernon Ave Portsmouth, VA 23707
View restaurantnext
County Grill & Smokehouse - HAMPTON
orange star4.3 • 1,904
26 E Mercury Blvd Hampton, VA 23669
View restaurantnext
Whitner's Barbecue
orange star4.3 • 479
869 Lynnhaven Pkwy,Suite 106 Virginia Beach, VA 23452
View restaurantnext
VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack
orange starNo Reviews
2476 Nimmo Pkwy #126 Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View restaurantnext
Malbon Bros. BBQ & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1896 General Booth Boulevard Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
QDaddy's Pitmaster BBQ -Smithfield - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1007 S Church St Smithfield, VA 23430
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Norfolk

The Pancake House & Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,038
7633 Granby Street Norfolk, VA 23505
View restaurantnext
Baker's Crust - 102 Ghent
orange star4.4 • 2,761
330 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Ballentine Blvd
orange star4.3 • 2,554
3033 Ballentine Blvd Norfolk, VA 23509
View restaurantnext
No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk
orange star4.5 • 1,631
806 Spotswood Ave Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
80/20 Burger Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,376
123 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Some Da Eat
orange star4.2 • 1,022
6586 Tidewater Dr Norfolk, VA 23509
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norfolk
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston