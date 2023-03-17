Redwood Kitchen 2009 Harrison Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Mediterranean with a Caribbean flair! Come in and enjoy!
Location
2009 Harrison Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood - 1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD
No Reviews
1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurant
Tasty food by Slava - Shawarma, kebabs and more - 1328 S Federal highway Hollywood Fl 33020
No Reviews
1328 Federal Highway Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurant