Restaurant header imageView gallery

Redwood Kitchen 2009 Harrison Street

review star

No reviews yet

2009 Harrison Street

Hollywood, FL 33020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Dinner

Starters

Bruschetta

$12.00

Garden tomato, olive, cured white anchovies fresh press EVOO

Crab Cake

$18.00

Jumbo lump crab meat celery root remoulade

Octopus

$21.00

Cook until tender charred grilled bed boniato puree arugula

Calamari Fritti

$12.00

Semolina dusted deep fried calamari, lemon, Siracha aioli

Ceviche

$15.00

White fish ceviche cured onion , jalapeño, lime zest, cilantro,

Mofongo

$13.00

open face green plantain pork belly glaze, kimchi pikliz slaw

Griot Taco (pulled pork)

$9.00

Shrimp Taco

$15.00

Soft shell taco, greens, pico de Gallo

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Spear Ribs

$12.00

From the Garden

Greek Salad

$12.00

Ripe tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, feta cheese,

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Hearts, Anchovy, Garlic Croutons, Classic Caesar Dressing Topped With Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano

Fresh Burrata

$15.00

Fresh carb free burrata cheese, grape tomato, basil, pressed olive oil, black pepper.

Kale Salad

$12.00

Kale, shaved asiago parmesan, pickle onion, dried cherries, lemon lime vinaigrette

Pizza/Pasta

Marguerita

$12.00

Simply cheese fresh light tomato sauce arugula basil, EVOO,

Islan Flat Bread Pizza

$12.00

Spicy pull pork confit basil Mozzarella cheese

Island Street Noodles

$19.00

Herring fresh tomato, linguini, garlic, basil, press olive oil.

Jerk Chicken Penne Pasta

$21.00

Grape tomatoes, shaved garlic & light cream jerk sauce

Linguini con Vongole

$21.00

Clams white wine sauce

Rigatoni alla Bolognese

$19.00

Braise beef and veal tomato Barolo wine sauce

From the Land

Chicken Kabab

$18.00

peppers, onion, Island black rice or saffron jasmine

Beef Kabab

$21.00

peppers, onion, Island black rice or saffron jasmine

Shrimp Kebab

$23.00

peppers, onion, Island black rice or saffron jasmine

Curry Chicken

$18.00

Basmati rice roasted plantain

Lamb Chops

$38.00

Lamb chop pureed yams chipotle butter

NY Steak

$26.00

USDA boneless New York strip lemon pepper potatoes wedges.

Veal Chop

$38.00

From the Sea

Wild Salmon

$24.00

A la plancha with choice of sauce: lemon capers olive ancho, fresh herb olive oil

Branzino

$28.00

A la plancha with choice of sauce: lemon capers olive ancho, fresh herb olive oil

Grilled Snapper

$27.00

A la plancha with choice of sauce: lemon capers olive ancho, fresh herb olive oil

Shrimp

$24.00

A la plancha with choice of sauce: lemon capers olive ancho, fresh herb olive oil

New Sides

Whipped Potatoes

$7.00

Brussel Sprout & Cauliflower

$9.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Redwood Black Mushroom Rice

$6.00

Wedge Potato

$6.00

Saffron Jasimne

$5.00

Purred Yams

$7.00

Sweet Endings

Coconut Creme Brulee

$10.00

Amaretto Lava Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Roasted Plantain Bread Pudding

$10.00

Boulet de Beignets

$9.00

Lunch

Starters

Bruschetta

$12.00

Garden tomato, olive, cured white anchovies fresh press EVOO

Crab Cake

$18.00

Jumbo lump crab meat celery root remoulade

Octopus

$21.00

Cook until tender charred grilled bed boniato puree arugula

Calamari Fritti

$12.00

Semolina dusted deep fried calamari, lemon, Siracha aioli

Ceviche

$15.00

White fish ceviche cured onion , jalapeño, lime zest, cilantro,

Mofongo

$13.00

open face green plantain pork belly glaze, kimchi pikliz slaw

Griot Egg Roll (pull pork)

$12.00

Sandwiches

Sandwich

Lettuce, red onion, green pepper, tomato, olives, cucumber, Cornichons, Vinaigrette dressing

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Breast Sandiwch

$12.00

Fresh Mozz Prosciutto Sandwich

$12.00

From the Garden

Greek Salad

$12.00

Ripe tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, feta cheese,

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Hearts, Anchovy, Garlic Croutons, Classic Caesar Dressing Topped With Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano

Fresh Burrata

$15.00

Fresh carb free burrata cheese, grape tomato, basil, pressed olive oil, black pepper.

Kale Salad

$12.00

Kale, shaved asiago parmesan, pickle onion, dried cherries, lemon lime vinaigrette

Pizza/Pasta

Islan Flat Bread Pizza

$12.00

Spicy pull pork confit basil Mozzarella cheese

Marguerita

$12.00

Simply cheese fresh light tomato sauce arugula basil, EVOO,

Island Street Noodles

$19.00

Herring fresh tomato, linguini, garlic, basil, press olive oil.

Main Course

Redwood All Beef Burger

$12.00

Cheddar cheese guava BBQ sauce crispy bacon steak fries

Burger Slider w Steak Fries

$10.00

Pull Pork Slider w Steak Fries

$10.00

Sweet Endings

Coconut Creme Brulee

$10.00

Amaretto Lava Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Roasted Plantain Bread Pudding

$10.00

Boulet de Beignets

$9.00

Bar Menu

Cocktails

Fruity Mojito

$12.50

Havana Mojito

$12.50

Pina Colada

$12.50

Lychee Martini

$13.50

Passion Fruit Martini

$13.50

Espresso Martini

$13.50

Pineapple Martini

$13.50

Dirty Martini

$13.50

Red Sangria

$13.50

White Sangria

$13.50

Liquor

House Vodka

$12.00

Tito's

$15.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

House Rum

$12.00

Bacardi

$15.00

Malibu

$15.00

Captain Morgan

$15.00

House Gin

$12.00

House Tequila

$12.00

Lunazul

$15.00

House Whiskey

$12.00

Evan Williams

$15.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$15.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Beer

Bud Light

$7.00

Peroni

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Red Stripe

$8.00

Prestige

$8.00

Presidente

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mediterranean with a Caribbean flair! Come in and enjoy!

Location

2009 Harrison Street, Hollywood, FL 33020

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood - 1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurantnext
Ends Meat - Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
1910 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurantnext
CAO Bakery and Cafe - #10 Hollywood
orange star4.1 • 36
2401 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurantnext
Tasty food by Slava - Shawarma, kebabs and more - 1328 S Federal highway Hollywood Fl 33020
orange starNo Reviews
1328 Federal Highway Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurantnext
The Hollywood Donut Factory
orange starNo Reviews
102 N 28th Ave Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurantnext
BELLY FISH
orange star4.5 • 7
901 Federal Highway Hallandale, FL 33009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hollywood

La Carreta Miramar
orange star4.5 • 3,824
14791 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 3,671
15749 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 2,163
15955 Pines Blvd pembroke Pines, FL 33028
View restaurantnext
imasa sushi
orange star4.7 • 2,004
8570 stirling rd Hollywood, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Super Arepa - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.4 • 1,610
15801 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Capriccio Ristorante - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 1,505
2424 N University Dr. Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hollywood
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (341 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (54 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (239 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1048 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston