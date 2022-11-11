Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Reed City Brewing Company

43 Reviews

$$

141 W Upton Ave

Reed City, MI 49677

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Wrap
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Salad

Apps

Chips and Dip

$5.00

A serving of potato chips with house made chip dip

Chips and Salsa/Cheese Dip

$4.50

Corn Dip and Chips

$6.00

Giant Soft Pretzel

$10.00

Small Pretzel

$5.00Out of stock

Anytimers

Quesadilla

$9.00

A blend shredded cheese with homemade pico de gallo and your choice of meat - taco beef **Substitute Pulled Pork or Chicken for $1 more**

Nachos

$9.00

A basket of corn tortillas topped with nacho cheese, lettuce, homemade pico de gallo, and drizzled with sour cream. **Add taco beef or chicken for $1 more**

Pulled Pork Nachos

$11.00

A plate of corn tortillas layered with melted shredded cheese and pulled pork, drizzled with choice of bbq sauce then topped with coleslaw

Soft Tacos

$9.00

2 Tacos piled with seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and drizzled with sour cream served with corn tortilla chips and choice of salsa or nacho cheese

Chicken Tenders & Sidewinder Fries

$10.00

Chicken Tenders & House Cut Fries

$10.00

Full Sidewinder

$5.25

Side Sidewinder

$3.00

Full Tots

$5.25

Side Tots

$3.00

Full House Cut

$5.00

Side House Cut

$3.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.00

New York Style - Choose plain, turtle, or raspberry drizzle

Soups

Homemade Chili

$4.75

Homemade Chili topped with shredded cheese and onion

Cheddar Broccoli Soup

$4.75

French Onion

$4.75

Salads

Tossed Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Shredded Cheese, and Croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Shredded Cheese and Croutons

Taco Salad

$10.00

Seasoned Beef, Tortilla Chips, Lettuce, Shredded Cheese topped with homemade pico de gallo

Kevin's Un-wrapped Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

A blend of cheese on grilled sourdough bread. Add ham, turkey, or bacon for $2 each

Deanna's Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Cheddar, Provolone, and Chipotle Monterey Jack Cheeses with Turkey, Bacon, and Tomato on Grilled Sourdough Bread.

Reuben

$12.00

Sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, topped with saurkraut and dressing; grilled on marble rye bread.

Tammy

$11.00

Sliced Turkey, swiss cheese, topped with coleslaw and thousand island; grilled on marble rye bread

BLT Sandwich

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato w/ mayo on toasted sourdough bread.

Turkey Club

$13.00

Slow Roasted Turkey breast and ham topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough bread.

Ham and Swiss

$11.00

Bavarian smoked ham topped with swiss cheese and honey mustard mayo on sourdough bread.

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.00

3 slow roasted pork sliders w/ choice of bbq sauce and coleslaw on top served on mini brioche buns

Cuban Sandwich

$12.00

Slow roasted pork, bavarian smoked ham, swiss cheese and pickle slices and spicy brown mustard on grilled sourdough bread

Courtney Sandwich

$11.00

Slow roasted pork, coleslaw, choice of sauce in between cheddar and american cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Wraps

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato w/ mayo wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

BLT Wrap

$8.50

Shredded grilled chicken w lettuce, tomato, a blend of shredded cheese and choice of ranch or mayo wrapped in a warm flour tortilla

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Shredded grilled chicken w/ lettuce, tomato, a blend of shredded cheese and choice of ranch or mayo wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Pulled Pork Wrap

$10.50

Slow roasted pork with a blend of shredded cheese, coleslaw, with choice of bbq sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Kevins Wrap

$11.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, mild peppers and Italian dressing wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Turkey Club Wrap

$13.00

Cuban Wrap

$12.00

Reuben Wrap

$12.00

Tammy Wrap

$12.00

Courtney Wrap

$11.00

Ham And Swiss Wrap

$11.00

Specials

Brew Mack Quesadilla

$11.00

Dill Pickle Quesadilla

$11.00

Pineapple Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$11.00

Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Pineapple Pork Quesadilla

$11.00

Extra Dip/Sauce

Side 2oz

Side 4oz

Xtra Pickle Spears

$1.00

Avocado

check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer fresh sandwiches, soups and salads.. We also offer Fries, Tater Tots and Chicken Strips as well. We are a casual and comfortable place to enjoy and meet people. Oh, and we serve some pretty great craft beer, seltzer and wines... Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

141 W Upton Ave, Reed City, MI 49677

Directions

Reed City Brewing Company image
Reed City Brewing Company image
Reed City Brewing Company image

