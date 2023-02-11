Restaurant header imageView gallery

Reefpoint Brew House

review star

No reviews yet

2 Christopher Columbus Causeway

Racine, WI 53403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

STARTERS

10 Smoked Wings

$14.00

One flavor per 10: Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ; served with ranch or bleu cheese

20 Smoked Wings

$27.00

One flavor per 10: Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ; served with ranch or bleu cheese

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Reefpoint aioli

Chicken Tender App

$10.00

Breaded, choice of sauce

Crab Cakes

$13.00

Remoulade sauce

Loaded Tots

$10.00

Jalapeño cheese sauce, cheddar jack, green onions, sour cream

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Marinara, cheese blend, roasted tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic glaze

Mussels Provencal

$14.00

Mussels, garlic, onions, tomatoes, white wine, parmesan cheese, butter, heavy cream, lemon wedges, parsley, toasted French bread

Onion Rings

$11.00

Beer battered, firecracker sauce

Potato Skins

$10.00

Bacon bits, cheddar jack, white cheddar cheese sauce, green onions, sour cream

Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

Choice of two sauces: dark ale mustard, honey mustard, white cheddar cheese, or jalapeño cheese

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Cocktail sauce, lemon

Smoked Salmon Brushetta

$12.00

Crostini, cold smoked salmon, tomatoes, onions, basil, garlic, parmesan cheese, olive oil

Smokehouse BBQ Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips, cheddar jack, jalapeño cheese sauce, Alabama white and BBQ sauces, pico, salsa

SOUPS

Baked French Onion

Baked French Onion

$8.00

Brunswick Stew

$5.00+

Smoked beef brisket, chicken, pork, turkey, corn, beans in a tomato stew

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

SALADS

Captain Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons

Cobb

$15.00

Mixed greens, bacon bits, smoked turkey, tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, ranch dressing

Crispy Chicken Tender

$15.00

Romaine, feta cheese, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, chicken tenders, balsamic dressings

House Boat

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, croutons, choice of dressing

Thai Chili Berry Chicken

$14.00

Spinach, feta cheese, red onions, strawberries, blueberries, thai chili glazed chicken, almonds, raspberry vinaigrette

Thai Chili Berry Salmon

$18.00

Spinach, feta cheese, red onions, strawberries, blueberries, thai chili glazed salmon, almonds, raspberry vinaigrette

Watermelon Caprese

$13.00

Watermelon, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, basil, sea salt

Wrap Captain Caesar

$12.00

Flour tortilla, romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons

Wrap Cobb

$17.00

Flour tortilla, mixed greens, bacon bits, smoked turkey, tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, ranch dressing

Wrap Crispy Chicken Tender

$17.00

Flour tortilla, romaine, feta cheese, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, chicken tenders, balsamic dressings

Wrap House Boat

$12.00

Flour tortilla, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, croutons, choice of dressing

Wrap Thai Chicken

$16.00

Flour tortilla, spinach, feta cheese, red onions, strawberries, blueberries, thai chili glazed chicken, almonds, raspberry vinaigrette

Wrap Thai Salmon

$20.00

Flour tortilla, spinach, feta cheese, red onions, strawberries, blueberries, thai chili glazed salmon, almonds, raspberry vinaigrette

BURGERS

Ahoy Matey

$15.00

Brioche bun, jalapeno cheese sauce, bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce

Brew House

$14.00

Brioche bun, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions

Guacamole

$15.00

Brioche bun, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, cheddar cheese

Man Overboard

$16.00

Brioche bun, bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, grilled onions

Oh My Double Decker

$20.00

Brioche bun, two patties, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles

Reefpoint

$15.00

Pretzel bun, white cheddar cheese sauce, cheese curds

Wisconsin

$17.00

Pretzel bun, beef and brat patties, cheddar cheese, bacon

SANDWICHES

3 Little Pigs Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Toasted challah bread, pulled pork, bacon, smoked ham, American, provolone and cheddar cheeses

BELT

$13.00

Toasted challah bread, bacon, egg, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Flour tortilla, grilled buffalo chicken, romaine, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing

Cajun Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.00

French roll, cajun shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, remoulade

Italian Bella

$12.00

Ciabatta bun, caramelized onions, grilled portobello mushroom, roasted red peppers, spinach, tomatoes, pesto aioli

Meatloaf Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Toasted challah bread, bacon infused meatloaf, American, provolone and cheddar cheeses, brown gravy

Open Faced Salmon BLT

$18.00

Toasted challah bread, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, grilled salmon, lemon caper sauce

Prime Rib Dip

$15.00

French roll, sliced prime rib, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, au jus

Reuben

$14.00

Marble rye, corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, sauerkraut

Turkey Ranch Club Wrap

$13.00

Flour tortilla, smoked turkey, bacon, muenster cheese, romaine, tomatoes, ranch dressing

Tuscan Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Ciabatta bun, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pesto aioli

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Brioche bun, beef brisket, red onions, pickles

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Pretzel bun, onion rings

BBQ

BBQ 1-Meat Platter

Hawaiian dinner roll

BBQ 2-Meat Platter

$30.00

Hawaiian dinner roll

BBQ Pork on a Stick

$17.00

Hawaiian dinner roll

Rib Tips

$17.00

Hawaiian dinner roll

Taste of Reefpoint

$22.00

Beef brisket, pulled chicken, pulled pork, pretzel slider buns

CHOP HOUSE

Filet Mignon

$37.00

8oz, choice of soup of the day or house salad

Ribeye

$34.00

12oz, choice of soup of the day or house salad

Sirloin

$26.00

8oz, choice of soup of the day or house salad

Add Lobster Tail

$29.00

Add Shrimp Skewer

$7.00

Baked French Onion w/Steak

$4.00

SEAFOOD

Baked Cod

$18.00

Coleslaw, Hawaiian dinner roll, drawn butter

Beer Battered Cod

$17.00

Coleslaw, Hawaiian dinner roll, tartar sauce

Beer Battered Shrimp

$20.00

Coleslaw, Hawaiian dinner roll, bang bang sauce

Captain's Platter

$24.00

Beer battered cod and shrimp, panko crusted lake perch, southern fried catfish, coleslaw, Hawaiian dinner roll, bang bang and tartar sauces

Garlic Shrimp Skewers

$20.00

Coleslaw, Hawaiian dinner roll, drawn butter

Lake Perch

$17.00

Panko crusted, coleslaw, Hawaiian dinner roll, tartar sauce

Southern Fried Catfish

$16.00

Coleslaw, Hawaiian dinner roll, remoulade sauce

Blackened Tilapia

$18.00

Pineapple cilantro salsa

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Lemon herb sauce

SIGNATURES

Bacon Infused Meatloaf

$17.00

Garlic mashed potatoes, brown gravy

Brew House Tacos

Three flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, cheese blend, tortilla chips, salsa

Cajun Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

Three corn tortillas, cajun shrimp, lettuce, cheese blend, pico, tortilla chips, salsa

Cioppino

$21.00

Shrimp, scallops, mussels, cod, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, celery, fresh herbs, wine tomato broth, toasted French bread

Jambalaya

$21.00

Smoked chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, scallops, tomatoes, celery, green peppers, onions, cajun rice, seafood tomato broth

Grilled Jerk Chicken Kabob

$19.00

Marinated chicken, bell peppers, pineapple, red onions, mushrooms, cajun rice

Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour tortilla, cheese blend, tortilla chips, salsa

Brew House Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Cavatappi pasta, white cheddar or jalapeno cheese, breadcrumbs

KIDS

Kids BBQ Slider

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Beer Battered Cod

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Salad

$7.00

SIDES & UPSIDES

Applesauce

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Cajun Rice

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Jalapeño Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kernel Corn

$4.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Loaded Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Potato Pancakes

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Tots

$4.00

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$5.00

DESSERTS

Choc Chip Cookie & Milk Cake

$7.00

Choc Peanut Butter Cake

$7.00

Pistachio Cheesecake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Dessert of the Day

$7.00

Saturday Specials

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Honey BBQ sauce, smoked pulled chicken, sweet peppers, cheddar jack cheese, Alabama White drizzle, green onions

Wonton Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Marinara sauce

Grilled Flank Steak

$22.00

Thinly sliced, mushroom demi glace

Petite Prime Rib

$34.00

Queen Prime Rib

$40.00

King Prime Rib

$44.00

Surf & Turf

$55.00

Petite cut prime, lobster tail, drawn butter, au jus

Single Lobster Tail

$35.00

Drawn butter, soup of the day or house salad

Twin Lobster Tails

$57.00

Drawn butter, soup of the day or house salad

Baked French Onion w/Steak

$4.00

APPAREL

Big Buoy Judy

Boats & Oars

Grampa Jack

Navy

Sunset Pear-adise

ZPark

Employee Merchandise

GLASSWARE

Reefpoint Pint Glass

$5.00

Spotted Cow Glass

$6.00

Super Size Glass

$10.00

BBQ SAUCES

Alabama White BBQ

$6.00

Cajun BBQ

$6.00

Kurvball Whiskey BBQ

$6.00

Mango Habanero BBQ

$6.00

Root Beer BBQ

$6.00

Sweet & Spicy BBQ

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Award Winning Smoked BBQ, Stellar Tap Brews, Margarita Flights. Outdoor Seating overlooking Marina!

Website

Location

2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, Racine, WI 53403

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Corner House on the Lake - 207 Gas Light Circle
orange star4.2 • 380
207 Gas Light Cir Racine, WI 53403
View restaurantnext
The Nash
orange star4.4 • 697
522 6TH ST RACINE, WI 53403
View restaurantnext
THE FIFTEEN-EIGHTEEN - NA
orange starNo Reviews
1518 Washington Avenue Racine, WI 53403
View restaurantnext
Pico's Tacos & Cerveza - Premier
orange starNo Reviews
3505 Spring St Racine, WI 53405
View restaurantnext
The Dish
orange starNo Reviews
1220 N Ohio St Racine, WI 53405
View restaurantnext
Blue Bear Bakery & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
622 3 Mile Road Racine, WI 53402
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Racine

Honey B's II
orange star4.4 • 1,716
4713 Douglas Ave Racine, WI 53402
View restaurantnext
Douglas Avenue Diner
orange star4.5 • 1,551
5121 Douglas Ave Racine, WI 53402
View restaurantnext
Blue Bear
orange star4.4 • 1,507
2920 Taylor Ave Racine, WI 53405
View restaurantnext
Mike & Angelos
orange star4.4 • 1,311
6214 Washington Ave Racine, WI 53406
View restaurantnext
The Nash
orange star4.4 • 697
522 6TH ST RACINE, WI 53403
View restaurantnext
Corner House on the Lake - 207 Gas Light Circle
orange star4.2 • 380
207 Gas Light Cir Racine, WI 53403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Racine
Kenosha
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Milwaukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston