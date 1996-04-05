Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Reel Bar

404 Reviews

$$

461 Catawba Ave

Put-in-Bay, OH 43456

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

CAST IT FORWARD

ONLINE RETAIL

GIFT CERTIFICATE

$22.00+

Send someone special our a reel bar gift certificate. We will contact you via email for your address. Please keep in mind there will be a $2 service charge to send your purchase!

GARAGE TRUCKER

GARAGE TRUCKER

$27.00
TEAL TRUCKER

TEAL TRUCKER

$27.00
CAST IT FORWARD

CAST IT FORWARD

$25.00+

CAST IT FORWARD! Leave a tab for a friend on our cast it forward board to be "Reeled in" any time during our 2021 season. We will contact you via email to get the names that you would like to "cast by" and "reel in".

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

In 2014, Andy Christensen and Ray Fogg opened Reel Bar on South Bass Island, better known as Put-in-Bay, Ohio. The bar, which is located in the historic building formerly known as Tony’s, was completely remodeled to offer a rustic setting honoring its island roots. As the name suggests, Reel Bar features décor focused on fishing, boating and Lake Erie island life. In a tongue-in-cheek play on their new name, it’s a “Reel New Bar in a Reel Old Place."

Location

461 Catawba Ave, Put-in-Bay, OH 43456

Directions

Gallery
Reel Bar image
Reel Bar image
Reel Bar image
Reel Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Village Pump
orange starNo Reviews
103 Lakeshore Drive Kelleys Island, OH 43438
View restaurantnext
Slack House
orange starNo Reviews
236 WALNUT AVE Lakeside, OH 43440
View restaurantnext
McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,610
101 Madison Street Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Barra Tacos - Sandusky
orange starNo Reviews
142 Columbus Ave Sandusky, OH 44870
View restaurantnext
Berardi's Family Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 879
1019 W Perkins Ave Sandusky, OH 44870
View restaurantnext
Berardi's Sandusky Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
1019 W. Perkins Ave Sandusky, OH 44870
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Put-in-Bay

Margaritas on the Rock
orange star4.5 • 96
185 Toledo Avenue Put In Bay, OH 43456
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Put-in-Bay
Port Clinton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Sandusky
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Rossford
review star
No reviews yet
Toledo
review star
Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Oberlin
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Willard
review star
No reviews yet
Elyria
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston