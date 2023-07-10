Reel Luxury Cinema 9595 Six Pines Dr. Suite 8200
No reviews yet
9595 Six Pines Dr. Suite 8200
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
-Audrey Dining
-Sashimi & Raw Bar
-East Coast Oysters
lemon, fresh horseradish, champagne mignonett
-Lobster Claw Cocktail
crab claws, lemon, cocktail sauce, remoulade
-Seafood Tower
half dozen mixed oysters, five jumbo cocktail shrimp, and avocado crab cocktail, lemon, fresh horseradish, champagne mignoette
-Black Truffle Hamachi
crispy garlic, truffle ponzu, fried carrot strips
-Sabrina's Poke Bowl
big eye tuna, edamame, radish, tamari, seasame, scallion, onion, warm rice
-Appetizers
-Charcuterie on Sunset
cured meats, local cheeses, seasonal berries, accoutrements
-Caviar Deviled Eggs
caviar, cucumber, dill cream
-Burrata
smoked peach, calabrian chili jam, grilled sourdough
-Tuna & Avocado Martini
cucumber, green apples, jalapeno, green onion, taro chips
-Jumbo Poached Shrimp
five jumboo shrimp cocktail sauce, lemon, seasoned mustard
-Parker Rolls
four oven warmed rolls, with honey agave butter, bacon jam
-Soups & Salad
-Dinner Entrees
-Crab Stuffed Shrimp
smashed marble potatoes, smoked tomato broth
-Filet Mignon 8oz
eight oz filet mignon, boursin mashed potatoes
-Truffle Ribeye
truffle butter, boursin mashed potatoes
-Spiced Tuna Mignon
shoyu mustard, crab fried rice
-Pan Seared Chilean Seabass
creole mustard cream, herbed mashed potatoes
-Chef's Table
-Sides
-Desserts
-Brunch Favorites
-Sides_Brunch
-Juniors
-Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries
-Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
-Kids Mini Cheeseburgers & Fries
-Kids Macaroni & Cheese
-Kids Cheese Pizza
-Kids Pepperoni Pizza
-Kids Brunch Pancakes
Kids Brunch Egg/Bacon
-Kids L Diet Coke
-Kids Dr. Pepper
-Kids Arnold Palmer
-Kids Free Soda / Tea Refill
-Audrey LBW
-Signature Cocktails
Market Street Mule
Rose Water Lemondrop
the Caribeno
Charade Spicy Rita
My Fair Lady Paloma
Love In the Afternoon
Whistle Pig OF
Bashful Blackberry
-Mimosa
Tiffany's Cocktail
Ghost of Mary
Audrey's Garden
Crème Brulée Martini
Coffee In the Clouds
-Liquor
Titos
Belvedere
Chopin
Ciroc
Crystal Head
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Stoli
-Aviation
-Empress 1908
-Hendricks
-Sipsmith
-Tanqueray
-The Grey Whale
-Roku
-Monkey 47
-Bacardi Superior
-Havana Club Anejo Blanco
-Mount Gay
-Pyrat XO Reserve
-Diplimatico Planas
-Flor De Cana 12 yr
-Patron Silver
-Patron Reposado
-Patron Anejo
-Teremana Reposado
-Burrito Mezcal
-Casamigos Blanco
-Casamigos Reposado
-Casamigos Anejo
-Casamigos Mezcal
-Clase Azul Reposado
-Codigo Rose Blanco
-Don Julio Blanco
-Don Julio Anejo
-Don Julio 1942
-Clase Azul Plata
-Clase Azul Anejo
-Bulleit
-Angels Envy
-Basil Hayden
-Blanton's
-Blade & Bow
-Bulleit 95 Rye
-Buffalo Trace
-Crown Royal
-Fistful of Bourbon
-Jack Daniels
-Jameson
-Maker's Mark
-Longbranch WT
-Woodford Reserve
-Whistle Pig Rye 10yr
-1792 Small Batch
-Eagle Rare 10 Yr
-WhistlePig Piggyback
-Jack Daniels Singe B
-Kentucky Owl 110 Proof
-Copper Dog
-Glenfiddich 12yr
-Glenlivet 14yr
-Glenlivet 18yr
-Johnnie Walker Black
-Johnnie Walker Blue
-Lagavulin 16 yr
-Macallan 12yr
-Monkey Shoulder 27
-Oban 14yr
-Talisker 10yr
-Chivas Regal 12 Yr
-Muckety Muck 25 yr
-Smokehead Islay
-Ciroc VS
-D'Usse VSOP
-Hennessey VS
-Hennessey XO
-Beer
-Wine
-GLS Spade & Sparrow
-GLS Sinegal
-GLS Weather
-GLS Bruliam San Giacomo
-GLS Bandini Los Muros
-GLS Markham
-GLS Clay Shannon
-GLS Gather
GLS Roedeer Estates
GLS Bandini Rose
GLS Felsini 'I Sistri'
GLS Saint Bris
GLS Details
GLS Santa Margherita
GLS Dos Cauces
-BTL Spade & Sparrow
-BTL Sinegal
-BTL Typesetter
-BTL Cult
-BTL Penfolds Bin 600
-BTL Bella Union
-BTL Jordan
-BTL Faust
-BTL Heitz Cellers
-BTL Caymus
-BTL Silver Oak Alexander
-BTL Schrader DD
-BTL Artemis
-BTL Cade Howell MT
-BTL Ink Grade
-BTL OS Mercury
-BTL Beckstoffer Kalon
-Schrader 16
-BTL Weather
-BTL Twenty Rows
-BTL Napa Cellars
-BTL Bella Glos Balade
-BTL Bruliam San Giacomo
-BTL DeLoach OFS
-BTL Kaela
-BTL Golden Eye
-BTL Kosta Browne
-BTL Bandini Los Muros
-BTL Coraszon Del Sol
-BTL Bandini Magno
-BTL Catena Alta
-BTL Markham
-BTL Duckhorn
-BTL Silverado
-BTL Meeker Handprint
-BTL Clay Shannon
-BTL Gather
-BTL Zinfandel Blend
-BTL Killer Drop
-BTL Classico
-BTL Prisoner
-BTL 8 Years in the Desert
-BTL Hourglass
-BTL Mollydooker
-BTL Antinori
-BTL Quintessa
-BTL Roederer
-BTL Piper Heidsieck
-BTL Blanc De Noir
-BTL Veuve Brut Rose
-BTL POL Roger
-BTL Bandini Rose
-BTL Bella Glos ODP
-BTL Vanderpump
-BTL Miraval
-BTL Gen F
-BTL Heroine
-BTL White Queen
-BTL Felsini I Sistri
-BTL Rombauer
-BTL Heintz Searby
-BTL Freemark Abbey
-BTL Jon Boat
-BTL Frank Family
-BTL Metier
-BTL Saint Bris
-BTL Details
-BTL Sonoma Coast
-BTL Twomey
-BTL Sancerre
-BTL Ink Grade
-BTL Shell Creek
-BTL Castello Del Poggio
-BTL Dos Cauces
-BTL Sanata Margherita
-BTL Esporao
-BTL Qupe
-BTL Le Finage
-BTL DeLille
-BTL Pfoeller
-Mixed Drinks
-Aperol Spritz
-Appletini
-Bay Breeze
-Black Russian
-Bloody Mary
-Cape Cod
-Chocolate Martini
-Cosmopolitan
-Espresso Martini
-French 75
-French Connection
-French Martini
-Lemon Drop Martini
-Long Island
-Mai Tai
-Manhattan
-Margarita
-Mojito
-Moscow Mule
-Mudslide
-Negroni
-Ranch Water
-Sea Breeze
-S*X on the Beach
-Screw Driver
-Sidecar
-Tequila Sunrise
-Whiskey Smash
-Whiskey Sour
-White Russian
-REEL Dining
-REEL Snacks
-REEL Entrees
-REEL Flatbreads
-REEL Sides
-REEL Juniors
-REEL Sweets & Treats
-Coconut Cruise Cake
-Luxury Chocolate Chex Mix
-Fudge Brownie
-Macaroons
-Chocolate Covered Almonds
-M&M's
-Peanut M&M's
-Ferroro Rochet
-Sour Patch Kids
-Gummy Bears
-Reese's
-Strawberry Milkshake
-Vanilla Milkshake
-Chocolate Milkshake
- REEL A la Carte
-REEL LBW
REEL Signature Cocktails
-Beer
-Liquor
Titos
Belvedere
Chopin
Ciroc
Crystal Head
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Stoli
-Aviation
-Empress 1908
-Hendricks
-Sipsmith
-Tanqueray
-The Grey Whale
-Roku
-Monkey 47
-Bacardi Superior
-Havana Club Anejo Blanco
-Mount Gay
-Pyrat XO Reserve
-Diplimatico Planas
-Flor De Cana 12 yr
-Patron Silver
-Patron Reposado
-Patron Anejo
-Teremana Reposado
-Burrito Mezcal
-Casamigos Blanco
-Casamigos Reposado
-Casamigos Anejo
-Casamigos Mezcal
-Clase Azul Reposado
-Codigo Rose Blanco
-Don Julio Blanco
-Don Julio Anejo
-Don Julio 1942
-Clase Azul Plata
-Clase Azul Anejo
-Bulleit
-Angels Envy
-Basil Hayden
-Blanton's
-Blade & Bow
-Bulleit 95 Rye
-Buffalo Trace
-Crown Royal
-Fistful of Bourbon
-Jack Daniels
-Jameson
-Maker's Mark
-Longbranch WT
-Woodford Reserve
-Whistle Pig Rye 10yr
-1792 Small Batch
-Eagle Rare 10 Yr
-WhistlePig Piggyback
-Jack Daniels Singe B
-Kentucky Owl 110 Proof
-Copper Dog
-Glenfiddich 12yr
-Glenlivet 14yr
-Glenlivet 18yr
-Johnnie Walker Black
-Johnnie Walker Blue
-Lagavulin 16 yr
-Macallan 12yr
-Monkey Shoulder 27
-Oban 14yr
-Talisker 10yr
-Chivas Regal 12 Yr
-Muckety Muck 25 yr
-Smokehead Islay
-Ciroc VS
-D'Usse VSOP
-Hennessey VS
-Hennessey XO
-Mixed Drinks
-Aperol Spritz
-Appletini
-Bay Breeze
-Black Russian
-Bloody Mary
-Cape Cod
-Chocolate Martini
-Cosmopolitan
-Espresso Martini
-French 75
-French Connection
-French Martini
-Lemon Drop Martini
-Long Island
-Mai Tai
-Manhattan
-Margarita
-Mojito
-Moscow Mule
-Mudslide
-Negroni
-Ranch Water
-Sea Breeze
-S*X on the Beach
-Screw Driver
-Sidecar
-Tequila Sunrise
-Whiskey Smash
-Whiskey Sour
-White Russian
-Wine BTG
-GLS Spade & Sparrow
-GLS Sinegal
-GLS Weather
-GLS Bruliam San Giacomo
-GLS Bandini Los Muros
-GLS Markham
-GLS Clay Shannon
-GLS Gather
GLS Roedeer Estates
GLS Bandini Rose
GLS Felsini 'I Sistri'
GLS Saint Bris
GLS Details
GLS Santa Margherita
GLS Dos Cauces
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
9595 Six Pines Dr. Suite 8200, The Woodlands, TX 77380