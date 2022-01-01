Restaurant header imageView gallery

Reel Pizza Cinerama

345 Reviews

$

33 Kennebec Pl

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Pizzas 10"

Cheese (10")

$11.00

marinara, mozzarella

Build Your Own (10")

$11.00

Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese are included, unless you select otherwise.

The Godfather (10")

$17.00

marinara, mozzarella, artichoke heart, garlic, onion, tomato

Zorba The Greek (10")

$17.50

marinara, feta, sundried tomato, spinach, choice of black olives or calamata

Godzilla With Sweet Sausage (10")

$20.00

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushroom tomato, sweet sausage

Godzilla With Hot Sausage (10")

$20.00

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, hot sausage

How Green Was My Valley (10")

$20.50

pesto, mozzarella, broccoli, zucchini, green pepper, tomato, onion

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre - Mild Chilis & Sweet Sausage (10")

$19.50

salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, onion, roasted red pepper, mild green chilis, sweet sausage

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre - Mild Chilis & Hot Sausage (10")

$19.50

salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, onion, roasted red pepper, mild green chilis, hot sausage

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre - Jalapeños & Sweet Sausage (10")

$19.50

salsa verde, monterey jack cheese, onion, roasted red pepper, jalapeno, sweet sausage

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre - Jalapeños & Hot Sausage (10")

$19.50

salsa verde, monterey jack cheese, onion, roasted red pepper, jalapeno, hot sausage

Mussel Beach Party (10")

$18.00

marinara, Seal Cove Farm goat cheese, smoked mussels, broccoli, tomato

Babette's Feast (10")

$19.50

sweet red pepper sauce, mozzarella, chicken, avocado, roasted garlic, walnuts

Hawaii 5-0 (10")

$17.50

marinara, mozzarella, smoked ham, pineapple, green pepper, macadamia nuts

Five Easy Pieces (10")

$18.50

marinara, mozzarella, breaded eggplant, fresh garlic, spinach, summer squash, tomato

Some Like It Hot (10")

$17.50

marinara, mozzarella, green pepper, mild green chilis, roasted red pepper, hot pepper rings

The Manchurian Candidate (10")

$19.00

peanut sauce, mozzarella, broccoli, carrot, scallions, choice of chicken or tofu

Play It Again, Sam (10")

$19.50

pesto, mozzarella, chicken, spinach, red onion, roasted red pepper

Mediterraneo (10")

$20.50

marinara, mozzarella, breaded eggplant, tomato, garlic, garlic, pine nuts, capers, choice of black olives or calamata

Casino Royale (10")

$19.00

marinara, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, sundried tomato, roasted garlic, red onion, zucchini

Moonstruck (10")

$15.50

no sauce, parmesan, monterrey, jack, mozzarella, ricotta

High Plains Drifter (10")

$18.50

bbq sauce, mozzarella, monterrey jack, chicken, bacon, red onion, corn

Rancho Deluxe (10")

$17.00

ranch dressing, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, tomato

Fresh Basil 10"

$17.50Out of stock

garlic oil, Happytown fresh basil, goat cheese, light mozz, tomato

Pizzas 14"

Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese are included, unless you select otherwise.

Cheese (14")

$13.00

marinara, mozzarella

Build Your Own (14")

$13.00

Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese are included, unless you select otherwise.

The Godfather (14")

$21.00

marinara, mozzarella, artichoke heart, garlic, onion, tomato

Zorba The Greek (14")

$21.50

marinara, feta, sundried tomato, spinach, choice of black olives or calamata

Godzilla With Sweet Sausage (14")

$25.00

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushroom tomato, sweet sausage

Godzilla With Hot Sausage (14")

$25.00

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, onion, green pepper, mushroom, tomato, hot sausage

How Green Was My Valley (14")

$25.50

pesto, mozzarella, broccoli, zucchini, green pepper, tomato, onion

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre - Mild Chilis & Sweet Sausage (14")

$24.00

salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, onion, roasted red pepper, mild green chilis, sweet sausage

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre - Mild Chilis & Hot Sausage (14")

$24.00

salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, onion, roasted red pepper, mild green chilis, hot sausage

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre - Jalapeños & Sweet Sausage (14")

$24.00

salsa verde, monterey jack cheese, onion, roasted red pepper, jalapeno, sweet sausage

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre - Jalapeños & Hot Sausage (14")

$24.00

salsa verde, monterey jack cheese, onion, roasted red pepper, jalapeno, hot sausage

Mussel Beach Party (14")

$22.00

marinara, Seal Cove Farm goat cheese, smoked mussels, broccoli, tomato

Babette's Feast (14")

$24.00

sweet red pepper sauce, mozzarella, chicken, avocado, roasted garlic, walnuts

Hawaii 5-0 (14")

$21.50

marinara, mozzarella, smoked ham, pineapple, green pepper, macadamia nuts

Five Easy Pieces (14")

$23.00

marinara, mozzarella, breaded eggplant, fresh garlic, spinach, summer squash, tomato

Some Like It Hot (14")

$21.50

marinara, mozzarella, green pepper, mild green chilis, roasted red pepper, hot pepper rings

The Manchurian Candidate (14")

$23.50

peanut sauce, mozzarella, broccoli, carrot, scallions, choice of chicken or tofu

Play It Again, Sam (14")

$24.00

pesto, mozzarella, chicken, spinach, red onion, roasted red pepper

Mediterraneo (14")

$25.50

marinara, mozzarella, breaded eggplant, tomato, garlic, garlic, pine nuts, capers, choice of black olives or calamata

Casino Royale (14")

$23.50

marinara, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, zucchini, sundried tomato, roasted garlic, red onion

Moonstruck (14")

$19.00

no sauce, parmesan, monterrey, jack, mozzarella, ricotta

High Plains Drifter (14")

$23.00

bbq sauce, mozzarella, monterrey jack, chicken, bacon, red onion, corn

Rancho Delux (14")

$21.00

ranch dressing, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, tomato

Fresh Basil (14")

$21.50Out of stock

garlic oil, Happytown fresh basil, goat cheese, light mozz, tomato

Soup/Salad

Fruit Salad Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Fruit Salad Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

Pasta Salad Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Pasta Salad Bowl

$6.00Out of stock

Green Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

corn tortilla chips with side of medium salsa

Nachos

$6.00

corn tortilla chips baked with monterey jack served with a side of medium salsa

Sides

Side Of

Drinks

Poland Spring Water

$2.00

Poland Spring Sparkling Water

$2.50

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$3.00
Non-Alch Beer

Non-Alch Beer

$6.00

From Kitna Brewing in Portland ME, "On Your Mark" American Blonde

Can o' Beer

must accompany a food order

Double Wine To Go

$12.00

must accompany a food order

Soda Bottle ToGo

$3.50Out of stock

Concessions

7 Layer Bar

$3.50

47

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Cranberry Orange Oatmeal Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Brownie with Ganache

$4.00Out of stock

Small Popcorn

$2.50

Medium Popcorn

$3.50

Large Popcorn

$4.50

Almond Joy

$2.00Out of stock
Bottle Caps

Bottle Caps

$3.50

Butterfinger

$2.00Out of stock
Charleston Chew

Charleston Chew

$3.50

Cookies & Creme

$2.00Out of stock
Dots

Dots

$3.50
Goobers

Goobers

$3.50Out of stock

Good & Plenty

$3.50Out of stock

Heath Bar

$2.00Out of stock
Junior Mints

Junior Mints

$3.50
Kit Kat

Kit Kat

$2.00

Laffy Taffy Cherry

$2.00Out of stock

Laffy Taffy Grape

$2.00Out of stock

Laffy Taffy Watermelon

$2.00Out of stock

Life Savers

$2.00Out of stock
M&M's Peanut

M&M's Peanut

$2.00
M&M's Plain

M&M's Plain

$2.00
Mike & Ike

Mike & Ike

$3.50
Milk Duds

Milk Duds

$3.50

Milky Way

$2.00Out of stock
Raisinets

Raisinets

$3.50
Reese's PB Cup

Reese's PB Cup

$2.00

Rolo

$2.00Out of stock
Skittles

Skittles

$2.00

Skittles Sour

$2.00Out of stock

Snickers

$2.00Out of stock
Sno Caps

Sno Caps

$3.50
Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids

$3.50
Sour Patch Watermelon

Sour Patch Watermelon

$2.00

Starburst

$2.00Out of stock
Swedish Fish

Swedish Fish

$3.50

Twix

$2.00Out of stock

Twizzlers (Red)

$2.00Out of stock

Admission

Big Ticket Pass

$70.00

Ten discounted admissions plus 5 free pizza toppings. Please include an address if you want us to mail the punch card.

One Shot Pass

$8.00

single admission gift pass. please include an address if you want us to mail out. This does not hold seats for any specific show. to purchase specific movie tickets, go to www.reelpizza.com/calendar

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:01 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:01 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:01 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:01 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:01 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

We are currently closed for our annual restorative break. We look forward to movies and pizza returning in late December. See you then!

Website

Location

33 Kennebec Pl, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

