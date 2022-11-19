Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Reel Cajun Seafood Restaurant and Bar

153 Reviews

$$

7500 N Twin City Hwy

Port Arthur, TX 77642

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

1lb. Shrimp
Fish and Shrimp Lunch Platter
1lb. Snow Crab Legs

Kids

Little Mouths Matter Too

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Fried Fish

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Appetizers

Start your experience off right with one of our crazy-good appetizers!

1/2lb. Fried Gator

$15.00

Enjoy a half-pound of our famous Alligator hand battered and fried to perfection.

Appetizer Sampler

$20.00

A sampling of our favorite appetizers...Cajun Eggrolls, Shrimp Rolls, Pot Stickers and Fried Pickles

Boudain Balls

$9.00

Fresh, never frozen boudain hand battered and fried up for you when you order it and never a minute before.

Cajun Eggrolls

$8.00

Our best seller...boudain wrapped with Monterey jack cheese and rolled up in an eggroll, sliced and ready to delight!

Cheese Sticks

$6.00

Can't go wrong with the classic fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks!

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

8 coconut-battered shrimp fried and served with a sweet chile sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Our own house recipe Crab Cakes fried or grilled you can't go wrong!

Crawfish Pistolette

$5.00

A single pistolette roll split and filled with Crawfish Etouffee

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Dill slices fried up to a crisp golden brown...

Good Times Fries

$12.00

Seasoned Fries topped with our marinated steak, shredded cheddar cheese and our famous Boom Boom Sauce finished off with a few fresh green onions.

Ponchartrain Dip

$10.00

House-made ponchartrain sauce filled with shrimp and crab meat and served with four pistolette rolls.

Pot Stickers

$8.00

Try our new Fried Pot Stickers filled with flavorful pork, crisp and delicious!

Seared Ahi Tuna

$11.00

Ahi Tuna topped with course black pepper and seared to a bright medium rare.

Shrimp Rolls

$7.00

Big Gulf shrimp rolled up tight and fried just right!

Wings

$11.00

Drums and flats tossed together with salt and pepper, jalapeno's and green onion create a memorable starter.

Seafood Nachos

$16.00

House-made chips topped with cheese sauce, popcorn shrimp, crab meat, pico, green onions, sriracha and a grilled jalapeno!

Gumbo, Salad, Pasta

Delicious Gumbo's and Great Salads

Small Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$5.95

Large Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$10.95

Small Seafood Gumbo

$6.95

Large Seafood Gumbo

$12.95

Shrimp Salad

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.95

Shaken Beef Salad

$13.95Out of stock

Small Etoufe

$6.95

Large Etouffee

$11.95

Reel Cajun Linguine

$13.95

Blackened Chicken Linguine

$12.95

Garlic Noodles

$12.95

Stuffed Baked Potato

$7.95

House Salad

$8.00

Side House

$3.95

Cup of Ckn and Sausage

$4.95

Cup of Seafood

$5.95

Gumbo & Side Salad

$9.00

Cup of Mix Gumbo

$5.95

Cup Etouffee

$4.95

Gulf Oysters

Shucked fresh for you!

1 Dozen Reel Cajun

$27.00

1/2 Dozen Garlic Butter

$15.00

1 Dozen Garlic Butter

$27.00

1/2 Dozen Sashimi

$12.00

Dozen Sashimi

$22.00Out of stock

Boiled Favorites

Crawfish is our specialty but we're no one trick pony either. Try any of our Boiled Favorites and enjoy!

1lb Dungeness Crab Legs

$36.99

1lb. Shrimp

$14.99

1lb. Snow Crab Legs

$26.99

Blue Crabs

$29.99

Crab Feast

$52.99

King Crab

$70.00Out of stock

Ragin Cajun

$31.99

Treasure Chest

Seafood Entrees

Cooked to perfection...

1 Dozen BBQ Crabs

$56.99

1/2 Dozen BBQ Crabs

$29.99

Cajun Combo Choose 2

$17.95

Cajun Combo Choose 3

$22.95

Catfish Dinner

$16.95

Oyster Dinner

$18.95

Reel Cajun Fried Seafood Dinner

$27.95

Shrimp Dinner

$17.95

Shrimp Trio

$21.95

Fried Snow Crab Legs 1 lb

$27.99

Chef's Features

Our Chef's Features crafted especially for you!

Ribeye

$29.00

Bulgogi Glazed Ribeye

$29.00

Shrimp Brochette

$20.00

Cajun Brined Pork Chops

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$17.00

Blackened Redfish

$19.00Out of stock

Texas Gulf Snapper

$24.00

Hoisin Glazed Seared Salmon

$19.00

Hoison Glazed Chicken

$17.00

Stuffed Pork Chops

$16.00

Po Boys & Burgers & Tacos

Triple Blend Burgers and the classic Po-Boy's to make your taste bud's shout!

Reel Cajun Cheeseburger

$14.95

Boudain Burger

$9.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95

Bulgogi Burger

$14.95

RC Chicken Sammich

$11.95

Po'Boy - Choose One

$11.95

Po'Boy - Choose Two

$13.00

Boom Boom Tacos

$12.95

Steak Tacos

$13.95

Lunch Menu

Served Tuesday-Friday from 11am to 3pm Only. After 3pm Lunch Menu Orders Not Accepted.

1/2 Po’Boy & Cup Of Gumbo Lunch

$12.95

Cajun Brined Pork Chop Lunch

$8.95

Catfish Lunch

$8.95

Crawfish Combo

$14.95

Fish and Shrimp Lunch Platter

$12.95

Fried Oysters Lunch

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Lunch

$8.95

Jr Burger

$7.95

Lunch Tacos

$9.95

Shrimp Lunch

$9.95

Sides

How do you say "no" to Boudain Mac n Cheese?

Potato Salad

$2.95

Cajun Creamed Corn

$2.95

Fried Okra

$2.95

House Seasoned Fries

$2.95

Dirty Rice

$2.95

Boudain Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Corn Nuggets

$3.95

Green Beans

$2.95

Asparagus

$3.95

Red Beans and Rice

$2.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Lunch Cup Seafood Gumbo

$4.95

White Rice

$1.50

Baked Potato

$3.95

Coleslaw

$2.95

Desserts

No meal is complete without something sweet...

Cheesecake

$8.00

Lava Cake

$7.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Beverages

Better grab something to wash all that down...

Pepsi

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mtn. Dew

$2.50

Tropicana Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half&Half Tea

$2.50

Togo Water

$0.50

Bloody Mary Mix Side

$2.00

To Go Cup Ice

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good times, Great Crawfish!

Website

Location

7500 N Twin City Hwy, Port Arthur, TX 77642

Directions

Gallery
Reel Cajun Seafood Restaurant and Bar image
Reel Cajun Seafood Restaurant and Bar image
Reel Cajun Seafood Restaurant and Bar image
Reel Cajun Seafood Restaurant and Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rodair Bar and Grill - 6701 Jade Ave
orange starNo Reviews
6701 Jade Ave Port Arthur, TX 77705
View restaurantnext
Pour 09 - 6165 Muela Creek
orange starNo Reviews
6165 Muela Creek Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
Touch of Cajun Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
114 Boston Avenue Nederland, TX 77627
View restaurantnext
MacKenzie's Pub - Beaumont
orange star4.5 • 131
229 Dowlen Rd Beaumont, TX 77706
View restaurantnext
The Hut - Orange, TX
orange star4.9 • 490
1804 North 16th Street Orange, TX 77630
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Port Arthur
Nederland
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Beaumont
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Sulphur
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Lake Charles
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)
Galveston
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Texas City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston