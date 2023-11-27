ReelHouse Oyster Bar Seaport
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Boston's newest oyster bar in the Seaport district, helmed by renowned chef Marc Orfaly, promises to be a feast for seafood lovers. The menu features a wide selection of oysters sourced from local farms, along with an array of mouth-watering seafood dishes inspired by New England's rich culinary heritage. With its chic decor and stunning waterfront views, this restaurant is sure to be a hot spot for locals and tourists alike.
Location
10 Waterside Avenue, Boston, MA 02210
Gallery
