Boston's newest oyster bar in the Seaport district, helmed by renowned chef Marc Orfaly, promises to be a feast for seafood lovers. The menu features a wide selection of oysters sourced from local farms, along with an array of mouth-watering seafood dishes inspired by New England's rich culinary heritage. With its chic decor and stunning waterfront views, this restaurant is sure to be a hot spot for locals and tourists alike.