Reem's California - Mission
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Reem's is an Arab street corner bakery that connects people across cultures and experiences through the warmth of bread and hospitality. We believe in the power of food to build strong resilient community. Our vision is to be an anchor space that provides good jobs, delicious, nourishing food, and a home to many.
2901 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
