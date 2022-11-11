Right of Return Poster: by Cece Carpio

$25.00

In a special collaboration, local artist Cece Carpio contributed a mural to the Reem’s California Mission (San Francisco) brick & mortar space as part of a 3-mural gallery. Enjoy this limited edition 11”X17” colored-print poster designed by Poonam Whabi and printed by Community Works, a unionized worker-owned cooperative print shop. Poster packaged in protective tube. 10% of proceeds will be distributed back to PODER SF Original artwork is curated March 2020 at Reem’s California Mission at 2901 Mission Street, San Francisco, California This piece is a solidarity piece for Palestine and the resilient communities of the Mission in the midst of the fight against gentrification. Shout outs to some of the freedom fighters, cultural workers and artists that have made the Mission so historically and culturally vibrant: Juana Alicia, Rene Yanez, Dream, Spie, Twist, and many others.