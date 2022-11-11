Restaurant header imageView gallery

Reem's California - Mission

No reviews yet

2901 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Za’atar Man'oushe
Falafel Wrap
Pali Cali

Man'oushet Forward: Pay it Forward Community Mutual Food Aid Program

Pay it forward! With this purchase, the Reem's team will give a meal to someone in need. Feel free to extend your generosity and more quantities of $10 if you can and would like!

Man'oushet Forward

$10.00

Pay it forward! With this purchase, the Reem's team will give a meal to someone in need. Feel free to extend your generosity and more quantities of $10 if you can and would like!

Specials - Limited Time Only!

These are only available for a limited time only. Once they're gone, they're gone!
Habibi's Harvest

Habibi's Harvest

$15.00

Our fall seasonal flatbread with roasted onion, cheese, butternut squash, pomegranate, parsley, toasted pumpkin seeds and chili oil. Try it with basterma or labneh!

Mana’eesh

10" oven-baked flatbreads
Za’atar Man'oushe

Za’atar Man'oushe

$6.00

10" flatbread with thyme, sumac, sesame, olive oil & salt. Vegan. Try it with veg mix and labneh!

Cheese Man'oushe

Cheese Man'oushe

$7.00

10" flatbread with Akkawi, Arabic brined cheese. Vegetarian. Contains dairy. Try it with sujuk and avocado!

Kishek & Cheese Man'oushe

Kishek & Cheese Man'oushe

$11.00

10" flatbread with yogurt-fermented bulgur and red pepper paste with Akkawi cheese. Vegetarian. Contains dairy. Try it with arugula!

Lahm Bi Ajeen

Lahm Bi Ajeen

$13.00

10" thin crispy flatbread with *spicy* ground beef, tomato & red pepper, served with lemon and yogurt. Halal.

Pali Cali

Pali Cali

$16.50

10" flatbread with sumac chicken, caramelized onion puree, arugula and pickled onions. Dairy Free. Halal. Try it with labneh!

Specialty Wraps

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$14.00

Flatbread wrap, falafel, pickles, cucumbers, tomato, lemon tahini & mint

La Gringa 3.0

La Gringa 3.0

$17.00

Quesadilla-style flatbread with slow-cooked lamb, Oaxacan cheese, pickled onions and broth

Cold Shared Plates

Dips n things to share.
Pickle & Olive Plate

Pickle & Olive Plate

$6.00

Assorted house pickles and olives.

Muhammara

Muhammara

$10.00

Roasted red pepper walnut dip with Aleppo pepper. Vegan. Served with one piece of fresh baked pita bread

Hummus

Hummus

$8.00

Chickpea, tahini & garlic dip. Garnished with sumac. Vegan. Served with one piece of fresh-baked pita bread.

Baba Ghanouj

Baba Ghanouj

$9.00

Roasted eggplant, tahini & garlic dip. Garnished with parsley and pomegranate molasses. Vegan. Bread sold separately.

Labneh

Labneh

$8.00

Thick tangy yogurt, zaatar, mint. Vegetarian, GF. Contains dairy. Served with one piece of fresh-baked pita bread.

Some Like It Harra

Some Like It Harra

$13.00

(vegetarian) Labneh, garlic morita chile oil, six minute egg, toasted sesame, comes with a fresh baked pita.

Extra Bread (1 piece)

$2.00
Bag of Bread (Take Out)

Bag of Bread (Take Out)

$5.00

Three of our fresh-baked naturally fermented sourdough pita. Vegan.

Fall Fattoush Salad

$13.00

Arugula, little gems, squash, pomegranate, cucumber, tomato, radish, red onion, herbs, fried pita, vinaigrette.

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$14.00

Greens, falafel, tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs, pickles, tahini dressing.

Hot Shared Plates

Batata Harra

$8.00

Hand-cut kennebec garlic fries, house chile spice, cilantro, harissa yogurt dipping sauce. V.

Falafel

Falafel

$10.00

Fan favorite herbed chickpea fritters served with lemon tahini dipping sauce. (Vegan)

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$14.00

(vegetarian) Two eggs poached in spicy tomato red pepper sauce, topped with feta and herbs and served with a piece of fresh baked pita. Please allow an extra 10 minutes for this item...it's worth it trust us!

Ful Madammas

Ful Madammas

$13.00

(vegan) Fava bean stew, roasted garlic, pickled radish, tomato, herbs. Comes with a fresh-baked pita.

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Halawa Cookie

Chocolate Chip Halawa Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

House-made halawa, Tcho Chocolate chunks, toasted sesame seeds, tahini, flaky sea salt. Contains coconut oil. Vegan!

Sweet Pastries

Baklawa 4pc

Baklawa 4pc

$12.00

4-piece box of fan-favorite layered phyllo pastry with walnuts, cinnamon and sugar with orange blossom and rosewater syrup.

Cold Drinks

Damascus Lemonade

Damascus Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade with fresh mint and orange blossom water

Hibiscus Rose

$4.00

Cold brewed hibiscus tea with rosewater and a touch of sugar

Black Mint Ice Tea

$4.00

Cold brew black tea with mint

Sayid Palmer

$4.00

Half Damascus Lemonade, half cold brew black mint tea.

Cold Brew Cardamom Coffee

Cold Brew Cardamom Coffee

$4.00

Reem's signature cold brew cardamom coffee

Wine by the Bottle

Hamdani Jandali - BOTTLE

Hamdani Jandali - BOTTLE

$48.00

White blend, Cremisan, Palestine

Leb Nat - BOTTLE

Leb Nat - BOTTLE

$56.00

Naturally sparkling organic white wine from the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. Viognier, Merwah

Ahmar - BOTTLE

Ahmar - BOTTLE

$65.00

A Natural Red wine 100% Organic Cinsault Produced by Mersel in the Bekaa Valley of Lebanon, one of the oldest winemaking regions in the world! Black plum, black olive, deep purple fruit, mediterranean herbs, and woody tannins without the use of oak!

Coffee & Tea

**Hot Drinks made once you arrive to pick up your order.**

Hot Teas

$3.50

**Hot Drinks made once you arrive to pick up your order. Please check in at the pick-up window when you arrive.** Numi tea.

Hot Coffee

$2.50

**Hot Drinks made once you arrive to pick up your order. Please check in at the pick-up window when you arrive.** House drip coffee featuring Grand Coffee Lights On blend.

Espresso

$3.00

**All Hot Drinks will be made once you arrive at the restaurant to pick up your order, to ensure freshness. Please check in at the pick-up window when you arrive.** Featuring Grand Coffee espresso

Americano

$3.50

**Hot Drinks made once you arrive to pick up your order. Please check in at the pick-up window when you arrive.** Featuring Grand Coffee Las Pilas espresso blend.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

**Hot Drinks made once you arrive to pick up your order. Please check in at the pick-up window when you arrive.** Featuring Grand Coffee espresso

Latte

$4.50

**Hot Drinks made once you arrive to pick up your order. Please check in at the pick-up window when you arrive.** Featuring Grand Coffee Las Pilas espresso blend.

Cardamom Latte

$5.50

**Hot Drinks made once you arrive to pick up your order. Please check in at the pick-up window when you arrive.** Our signature specialty coffee drink! Latte featuring Grand Coffee espresso with a shot of our house-made spiced cardamom syrup.

Baharat Latte

Baharat Latte

$6.00

**Hot Drinks made once you arrive to pick up your order. Please check in at the pick-up window when you arrive.** Latte with house-made baharat warming spices syrup and turmeric, featuring Grand Coffee espresso.

Add Shot

$1.00

Reem's At Home

Za'atar Mana'eesh Take & Bake 2-pack

Za'atar Mana'eesh Take & Bake 2-pack

$11.99

2-pack of our signature za'atar mana'eesh, frozen and ready for you to take home and reheat to perfection in your oven. Keep frozen.

Za'atar & Cheese Mana'eesh Take & Bake 2-pack

Za'atar & Cheese Mana'eesh Take & Bake 2-pack

$15.99

2-pack of our signature za'atar & akkawi mana'eesh, frozen and ready for you to take home and reheat to perfection in your oven. Keep frozen.

Spinach & Onion Fatayer Take & Bake 2-pack

Spinach & Onion Fatayer Take & Bake 2-pack

$11.99

2-pack of our signature spinach & onion fatayer, frozen and ready for you to take home and reheat to perfection in your oven. Keep frozen.

Cheese & Nigella Fatayer Take & Bake 2-pack

Cheese & Nigella Fatayer Take & Bake 2-pack

$12.99

2-pack of our signature cheese & nigella fatayer, frozen and ready for you to take home and reheat to perfection in your oven. Keep frozen.

Falafel Take & Fry 12 piece

Falafel Take & Fry 12 piece

$14.99

Our signature falafel, frozen and ready for you to take home and fry to enjoy fresh & crispy at home. Contains 12 pieces. Keep frozen.

Merch

Arabiyya Cookbook

Arabiyya Cookbook

$35.00

A collection of 100+ bright, bold recipes influenced by the vibrant flavors and convivial culture of the Arab world, filled with moving personal essays on food, family, and identity and mixed with a pinch of California cool, from chef and activist Reem Assil

Cookbook + Spice Kit Bundle

Cookbook + Spice Kit Bundle

$60.00

Bundle and save! This perfect combo features Reem's new cookbook Arabiyya Recipes from an Arab in Diaspora and our collection of 3 spice blends (za'atar, baharat & khalta harra) in collaboration with Burlap & Barrel, featured in many of the recipes in the cookbook. A retail value of $70.

Man'oushe Movement T-Shirt

Man'oushe Movement T-Shirt

$25.00

Celebrate the magic of mana'eesh with Reem's California's newest T-Shirt design! Printed in Berkeley by Alliance Graphics. T-shirt sales will support Reem's operations and workers to survive and thrive through these challenging times #supportlocal #supportworkers #feelthewarmth #wherethemanoushemeetsthemovement

Burlap & Barrel and Reem's Spice Blend Trio

Burlap & Barrel and Reem's Spice Blend Trio

$35.00

These three spice blends are Chef Reem's personal recipes, made with Burlap and Barrel's spices sourced from our partner farmers around the world. Each blend highlights a different flavor profile - from the savory, sweet earthiness of the Baharat to the warm heat of the Khalta Hara and the bright, herbal za'atar.

Right of Return Poster: by Cece Carpio

Right of Return Poster: by Cece Carpio

$25.00

In a special collaboration, local artist Cece Carpio contributed a mural to the Reem’s California Mission (San Francisco) brick & mortar space as part of a 3-mural gallery. Enjoy this limited edition 11”X17” colored-print poster designed by Poonam Whabi and printed by Community Works, a unionized worker-owned cooperative print shop. Poster packaged in protective tube. 10% of proceeds will be distributed back to PODER SF Original artwork is curated March 2020 at Reem’s California Mission at 2901 Mission Street, San Francisco, California This piece is a solidarity piece for Palestine and the resilient communities of the Mission in the midst of the fight against gentrification. Shout outs to some of the freedom fighters, cultural workers and artists that have made the Mission so historically and culturally vibrant:  Juana Alicia, Rene Yanez, Dream, Spie, Twist, and many others.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Reem's is an Arab street corner bakery that connects people across cultures and experiences through the warmth of bread and hospitality. We believe in the power of food to build strong resilient community. Our vision is to be an anchor space that provides good jobs, delicious, nourishing food, and a home to many.

Website

Location

2901 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

Directions

