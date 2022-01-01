Referee's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Referees! Stop in for a great meal and drink.
Location
200 Able Drive Suite 7, Dayton, TN 37321
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zombie Ice Cream - 1423 Maley Hollow Road
No Reviews
1423 Maley Hollow Road Dayton, TN 37321
View restaurant
Drip Kitchen & Coffee - 4350 Rhea County Highway
No Reviews
4350 Rhea County Highway Dayton, TN 37321
View restaurant
Home Folks Family Restaurant - 8981 DAYTON PIKE
No Reviews
8981 DAYTON PIKE Soddy Daisy, TN 37379
View restaurant