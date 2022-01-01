Restaurant header imageView gallery

Referee's

review star

No reviews yet

200 Able Drive Suite 7

Dayton, TN 37321

Order Again

Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Minute Maid

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Water

Coffee

$2.00

Appetizers

Pretzel Nuggets w/ Beer Cheese

$8.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Bacons Bits, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions

Fried Zucchini w/ Marinara

$8.00

Spinach/ Artichoke Dip with Pita Chips

$10.00

Cheese Wedges with Marinara

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Sour Cream, Salsa, Jalapenos on side

Nachos w/ Pulled Pork or Chicken

$15.00

Topped w/ Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese,Salsa,Sour Cream, Green Onions

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Salads

The Ty Cobb

$14.00

Mixed greens, Ham,Turkey,Cucumbers,Tomatoes,Shredded Cheese, Boiled egg

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, Caesar Dressing,Parmesan Cheese,Croutons,Grilled Chicken

Madison Square Garden

$9.00

Mixed Greens,Cucumbers,Tomatoes,Shredded Cheese,Croutons,Red Onion

Da Burgh

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken,Cucumbers,Tomatoes,Shredded Cheese,

Side Salad

$3.50

Wings

1/2 Dozen - Bone IN

$11.00

Whole Dozen - Bone IN

$20.00

1/2 Dozen - Boneless

$11.00

Whole Dozen - Boneless

$20.00

Burgers

All American

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, American Cheese

Portabella Bacon Swiss

$15.00

Grilled Portaberlla Mushrooms, Peppered Bacon, Swiss Cheese

Roethlisburger

$15.00

Double Burger Loaded w/ Mozzarella,topped w/ Melted Cheddar Cheese,bacon

Sidelines

Fries

$3.75

Straight Cut Fries

Potato Wedges

$3.75

Cole Slaw

$3.75

Steamed Broccoli

$3.75

Steamed Green Beans

$3.75

Homemade Potato Salad

$3.75

Homemade Baked Mac & Cheese

$3.75

Baked Potato

$3.75

Sweet Corn

$3.75

Side Salad

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Onion Rings

$3.75

Mixed Veggies

$3.75

Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Cabbage

$3.75

Cheese Add On

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.74

Sandwiches and Wraps

Philly Flyer Steak

$10.00

Grilled Steak, Sauteed Onions, Bell Pepper, Provolone Cheese

Beer Brats

$10.00

Grilled Brats,Sauteed Onion, Bell Peppers

The Bills Wrap

$12.00

Hand Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce,Lettuce,Tomato,Onion

BLT with Avocado

$13.00

Peppered Bacon,Lettuce,Tomato,Avocado

Clubhouse Wrap

$13.00

Ham, Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Thai Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$10.00

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Grilled Chicken in Homemade Alfredo over Penne Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

House Breaded Chicken Breast topped w/ Pasta Sauce and Provolone Cheese

Rattle Snake Pasta

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, R

Kids Meal

Kid Batter Up Tenders

$6.00

Kid Hole In 1 MacNChz

$6.00

Kid Lil Slugger Burger

$6.00

Kid Fowled Out Alfredo

$6.00

Chicken

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

House Breaded and Fried

Steaks

Top Sirloin

$20.00

8oz Baseball Center Cut Sirloin

Ribeye

$32.00

16oz Cowboy Cut Bone-In Ribeye

Bread Add On

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Roll

$1.00

Sourdough

$1.00

Meat Add on

Bacon

$2.00

Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Steak

$5.00

Double Patty

$3.00

Ham

$2.00

Turkey

$2.00

Pork

$4.00

Peppered Bacon

$2.00

Bacon Bits

$1.00

Chicken Tender

$3.00

12oz Draft Beers

12oz Miller Lite

$2.50

12oz Corona

$3.50

12oz Angry Orchard

$2.50

12oz Budlight

$2.50

12oz Yueling

$3.50

12oz Mich Ultra

$3.50

Wings

Wing Wednesday

$0.75
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to Referees! Stop in for a great meal and drink.

200 Able Drive Suite 7, Dayton, TN 37321

