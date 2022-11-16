  • Home
  • /
  • Jonesboro
  • /
  • Reflections Lounge and Bar, LLC - 1820 Noahs Ark Rd. Ste. 103
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Reflections Lounge and Bar, LLC 1820 Noahs Ark Rd. Ste. 103

review star

No reviews yet

1820 Noahs Ark Road

Suite 103

Jonesboro, GA 30236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

Chicken Tacos

$2.00Out of stock

Beef Tacos

$2.00Out of stock
Reflection Bone-less Wings

Reflection Bone-less Wings

$8.00Out of stock

8 Bone-less wings. Hand-spun in your choice pf lemon pepper, bbq, mild of ranch or blue cheese.

Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Hand breaded fried shrimps (6) served with fries and cocktail sauce

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Crispy light brown thin cut fries

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Mozzarella cheese crusted with breadcrumbs and herbs served with marina sauce.

Reflections Bone-In Wings

Reflections Bone-In Wings

$10.00

6 bone-in chicken wing. Hand-spun in your choice of lemon pepper, bbq, mild or fire. Served with fries and your choice of ranch or blue cheese

Personal Pan Cheese Pizza

Personal Pan Cheese Pizza

$6.00

A personal pan pizza with your choice of choice of cheese or pepperoni topping.

Personal Pan Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00Out of stock
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$5.00

Our famous dipped fish fillet served with a side of french fries.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$4.00Out of stock
Loaded French Fries

Loaded French Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Crispy fries topped with thick-cut bacon crumbles and melted cheese.

Brunch

Brunch

$20.00

Shrimps & Grits

$18.00

Shrimp served over cheesy grits with our signature cream sauce.

Chicken & Waffles Sliders

$10.00

Our fresh rosemary brined chicken breast, hand breaded and dried fresh, on top of a Belgian waffle.

Side of Eggs

$3.00

Side of bacon

$4.00

Cheesy Grits

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Water

$2.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Reflections is the go to lounge and bar if you're in the mood for good music, food, and chill vibes. We believe when you look good you feel even better so when you walk in Reflections mirrors are all over so you can see how good you look.

Website

Location

1820 Noahs Ark Road, Suite 103, Jonesboro, GA 30236

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Reflections Lounge and Bar, LLC image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bohio - 1395 South Lake Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
1395 Southlake Parkway Morrow, GA 30260
View restaurantnext
Southern Queenz
orange starNo Reviews
1648 Memorial Drive Southeast Atlanta, GA 30317
View restaurantnext
La Chiquiada
orange starNo Reviews
110 West Trinity Place Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurantnext
Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
209 Edgewood Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Local Green Atlanta Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
170 17th Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30363
View restaurantnext
The Usual - 1777 Peachtree St Ste 100
orange starNo Reviews
1777 Peachtree Street Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jonesboro

Slutty Vegan - Jonesboro - Jonesboro
orange star4.3 • 218
164 N McDonough St Jonesboro, GA 30236
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jonesboro
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
Mcdonough
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Fairburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Peachtree City
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Senoia
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston