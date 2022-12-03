Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Union Hospitality Community Kitchen - Union, Reforma & Proof

review star

No reviews yet

4310 N Campbell Ave

Tucson, AZ 85718

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Taco ALC
Bowl Tortilla
Small Mexican Street Corn

Fiesta Party Platters

Taco Bar (Serves 10)

Taco Bar (Serves 10)

$115.00

choice of 2 proteins, spanish rice, black beans, corn and flour tortillas, sour cream, cotija, mexicana salsa, cabbage, limes, cilantro

LP Guacamole (Serves 15-20)

LP Guacamole (Serves 15-20)

$50.00

avocado, cilantro, tomatillo, green onion, jalapeno, pepitas

Cheese Quesadilla Platter (Serves 25-30)

Cheese Quesadilla Platter (Serves 25-30)

$40.00

flour tortilla, monterey jack, manchego, house salsa

Carne Taco 10 Pack

$40.00

flour tortilla, citrus marinated steak, cabbage, white onion, cilantro

Tinga Taco 10 Pack

Tinga Taco 10 Pack

$30.00

corn tortillas, braised chicken, chipotle aioli, cabbage, pickled onion, cotija, cilantro

Carnitas Taco 10 Pack

$30.00

corn tortillas, citrus-cinnamon braised pork, pickled onion, heirloom habanero salsa, lime crema, cabbage

Cauliflower Taco 10 Pack

$30.00

corn tortilla, chimichurri roasted cauliflower, chipotle aioli, cabbage, pickled onions, cotija, cilantro

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa $

$3.00
Large Mexican Street Corn

Large Mexican Street Corn

$10.00

Grilled corn, cotija, cilantro, onion, garlic, chiptole aioli, crema, jack cheese

Small Mexican Street Corn

Small Mexican Street Corn

$7.00

Grilled corn, cotija, cilantro, onion, garlic, chiptole aioli, crema, jack cheese

Nachos

Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips, black beans, guacamole, manchego cheese sauce, lime crema, scallions, cotija, cilantro, salsa mexicana, jalisco

Queso Reforma

Queso Reforma

$9.50

Manchego monterey jack cheese sauce, cilantro, cotija

Sonoran Ceviche

Sonoran Ceviche

$15.00

Shrimp, clamato, lime, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeno, cucumber

Sweet Potato Taquitos

Sweet Potato Taquitos

$10.00

Corn tortillas, sweet potato, lime crema, jalisco, house salsa, cotija, cilantro

Tinga Flautas

Tinga Flautas

$12.50

Flour tortilla, chicken tinga, lime crema, house salsa, cotija, cilantro

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortilla, monterey jack, manchego, salsa mexicana, cabbage, radish, sour cream

STREET CORN

$8.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.00

Avocado, cilantro, tomatillo, green onion, jalapeno, pepitas

Tropical Guacamole

Tropical Guacamole

$13.00

Avocado, cilantro, tomatillo, green onion, jalapeno, grilled pineapple, mango, tajin, pomegranate seeds

Guacamole Picoso

Guacamole Picoso

$13.00

Avocado, heirloom habanero salsa, cilantro, tomatillo, green onion, pickled jalapeno

Trio of Guacamoles

Trio of Guacamoles

$15.00

Trio of house guacamole, guacamole picoso, guacamole tropical

Side Black Beans

Side Black Beans

$4.50
Side Spanish Rice

Side Spanish Rice

$4.50
Side Refried Pinto

Side Refried Pinto

$4.50

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Tortillas

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.00
Side Half & Half

Side Half & Half

$4.50

Half beans, half rice!

Calabacitas

Calabacitas

$6.00

zucchini, squash, lime crema, cotija, cilantro

Salads/Soup

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, aged manchego, crouton, classic caesar dressing

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.50

Romaine, roasted peppers, black beans, monterey jack, guacamole, sour cream, tortilla bowl, salsa mexicana, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Melon & Arugula Salad

Melon & Arugula Salad

$13.00

Arcadian spring mix, arugula, fresh melon, pickled red onion, cucumber, pepitas, honey-spiced vinaigrette,

Ensalada de Fiestas

Ensalada de Fiestas

$12.50

Spring mix, black bean, roasted corn, grilled onion, roasted peppers, cherry tomatoes, chimichurri vinaigrette

Cup Pozole

Cup Pozole

$6.50

Pork shoulder, ancho chile, hominy, mexican oregano, radish, cabbage, tortilla strips, lime

Bowl Pozole

Bowl Pozole

$8.50

Pork shoulder, ancho chile, hominy, mexican oregano, radish, cabbage, tortilla strips, lime

Bowl Tortilla

Bowl Tortilla

$8.50

Chicken, poblano chile, onion, tomato, bell peppers, chipotle, avocado, cilantro, tortilla strips, oregano, lime

Cup Tortilla

Cup Tortilla

$6.50

Chicken, poblano chile, onion, tomato, bell peppers, chipotle, avocado, cilantro, tortilla strips, oregano, lime

Mains

Salmon Entree

Salmon Entree

$24.00

Seared and blackened salmon, chipotle lime cream sauce, cilantro lime pilaf, mexicana, arugula slaw

Steak Entree

Steak Entree

$27.00

Blackened bistro steak, grilled corn wheels, sauteed red cabbage, cajun potato wedges, red chimichurri, pickled jalapenos, cilantro

Calabaza Rellena

Calabaza Rellena

$16.00

charred poblano. quinoa, red and yellow bell pepper, poblano, sweet potato, enchilada sauce, queso fresco, cilantro, arugula, cabbage, lime oil drizzle

Plato de Pollo

Plato de Pollo

$22.00

Lager-chile brined chicken thigh, salsa ranchero, black beans, spanish rice, grilled summer squash and zucchini, cabbage, pickled onions

Tacos

2 Carnitas

2 Carnitas

$12.00

corn tortilla, citrus-cinnamon braised pork, cabbage, heirloom habanero salsa, pickled onion served with choice of spanish rice, black beans, or refried pinto beans

2 Cauliflower

2 Cauliflower

$10.00

corn tortilla, chimichurri roasted cauliflower, chipotle aioli, cabbage, pickled onions, cotija, cilanto served with choice of spanish rice, black beans, or refried pinto beans

2 Pescado

2 Pescado

$13.00

flour tortilla, battered alaskan cod, cabbage, chipotle aioli, cilantro, tajin, salsa mexicana served with choice of spanish rice, black beans, or refried pinto beans

2 Baja Shrimp

2 Baja Shrimp

$13.00

flour tortilla, beer battered shrimp, chipotle aioli, cabbage, mango salsa, pickled onions, cilantro served with choice of spanish rice, black beans, or refried pinto beans

2 Carne Asada

2 Carne Asada

$14.00

flour tortilla, citrus marinated steak, cabbage, white onion, cilantro served with choice of spanish rice, black beans, or refried pinto beans

2 Chicken Tinga

2 Chicken Tinga

$10.00

corn tortilla, braised chicken, chipotle aioli, cabbage, pickled onions, cotija, cilantro served with choice of spanish rice, black beans, or refried pinto beans

2 El Pollo

2 El Pollo

$10.00

Flour tortilla, cabbage, braised chicken, manchego & jack cheese

3 Cauliflower

3 Cauliflower

$12.00

corn tortilla, chimichurri roasted cauliflower, chipotle aioli, cabbage, pickled onions, cotija, cilantro served with choice of spanish rice, black beans, or refried pinto beans

3 Pescado

3 Pescado

$15.00

flour tortilla, battered alaskan cod, cabbage, chipotle aioli, cilantro, tajin, salsa mexicana served with choice of spanish rice, black beans, or refried pinto beans

3 Baja Shrimp

3 Baja Shrimp

$15.00

flour tortilla, beer battered shrimp, chipotle aioli, cabbage, mango salsa, pickled onions, cilantro served with choice of spanish rice, black beans, or refried pinto beans

3 Carne Asada

3 Carne Asada

$16.00

flour tortilla, citrus marinated steak, cabbage, white onion, cilantro served with choice of spanish rice, black beans, or refried pinto beans

3 Chicken Tinga

3 Chicken Tinga

$12.00

corn tortilla, braised chicken, chipotle aioli, cabbage, pickled onions, cotija, cilantro served with choice of spanish rice, black beans, or refried pinto beans

3 Carnitas

3 Carnitas

$14.00

corn tortilla, citrus-cinnamon braised pork, cabbage, heirloom habanero salsa, pickled onions served with choice of spanish rice, black beans, or refried pinto beans

3 El Pollo

3 El Pollo

$12.00

Flour tortilla, cabbage, braised chicken, manchego & jack cheese

Combination 2

$14.00

Combination 3

$16.00

Combination 4

$19.00

1 Taco ALC

$4.00

2 Tacos ALC

$8.00

3 Tacos ALC

$12.00

4 Tacos ALC

$16.00

5 Tacos ALC

$20.00

6 Tacos ALC

$24.00

7 Tacos ALC

$28.00

8 Tacos ALC

$32.00

9 Tacos ALC

$36.00

10 Tacos ALC

$40.00

Burritos

Carne Burrito

$16.50

citrus marinated steak, cabbage, roasted garlic and poblano aioli, Mexicana, guacamole, Spanish rice, black beans

Baja Burrito

Baja Burrito

$15.00

Chipotle & tomato braised chicken, cabbage, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, cotija, cilantro, spanish rice, black beans ~sub shrimp +4

Cochinito Burrito

Cochinito Burrito

$15.00

Cinnamon and orange braised pork, cabbage, lime crema, heirloom habanero salsa, pickled onions, spanish rice, black beans

Coliflor Burrito

Coliflor Burrito

$14.00

Chimichurri roasted cauliflower, cabbage, pickled onions, chipotle aioli, cotija, cilantro, spanish rice, black beans

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$10.00

refried pinto beans, monterey jack cheese served with choice of spanish rice, black beans, cilantro lime rice, or pinto refried beans

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Suiza

Enchiladas Suiza

$17.00

corn tortilla, chicken tinga, salsa verde, manchego and jack cheeses, lime crema, pomegranate seeds, queso fresco, cilantro served with spanish rice and braised black beans, cotija & cilantro

Enchiladas de Mole

Enchiladas de Mole

$17.00

corn tortilla, chicken tinga, mole colorado, manchego & jack cheeses, sesame seeds served with spanish rice and braised black beans, cotija & cilantro

Enchiladas de Queso

Enchiladas de Queso

$15.00

queso mixto, corn tortilla, rojo enchilada sauce, cabbage, radish served with spanish rice and braised black beans, cotija & cilantro

Bowls

Baja Bowl

Baja Bowl

$15.00

Chipotle and tomato braised chicken, cabbage, chipotle aioli, pickled onions, cotija, cilantro, spanish rice, black beans

Carne Bowl

Carne Bowl

$16.50

Citrus marinated steak, cabbage, roasted garlic and poblano aioli, mexicana, guacamole, spanish rice, black beans

Cochinito Bowl

Cochinito Bowl

$15.00

Cinnamon and orange braised pork, cabbage, lime crema, heirloom habanero salsa, pickled onions, spanish rice, black beans

Coliflor Bowl

Coliflor Bowl

$14.00

Chimichurri roasted cauliflower, cabbage, pickled onions, chipotle aioli, cotija, cilantro, spanish rice, black beans

Desserts

Bunuelos

Bunuelos

$7.00Out of stock
Caramel Apple Flautas

Caramel Apple Flautas

$7.00
Chocolate Ganache Cake

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$8.00

served with dulce de leche

Flan

Flan

$7.00
Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Bread Selection

Sourdough Loaf 600 grams

Sourdough Loaf 600 grams

$7.00

House made sourdough loaf

Potato Focaccia 200 grams

Potato Focaccia 200 grams

$3.00

House made potato focaccia

Sandwich Bread 680 grams

Sandwich Bread 680 grams

$5.00Out of stock

TO GO DRINKS

Pepsi (20 oz Bottle)

Pepsi (20 oz Bottle)

$3.00
Diet Pepsi (20 oz Bottle)

Diet Pepsi (20 oz Bottle)

$3.00
Sierra Mist (20 oz Bottle)

Sierra Mist (20 oz Bottle)

$3.00
Ginger Ale (20 oz Bottle)

Ginger Ale (20 oz Bottle)

$3.00
Dole Lemonade (20 oz Bottle)

Dole Lemonade (20 oz Bottle)

$3.00
Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00Out of stock
Jamaica

Jamaica

$4.00
Horchata

Horchata

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee Regular

$3.25

Coffee Decaf

$3.25

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Clamato

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Carafe Orange Juice

$12.00

Carafe Cranberry Juice

$12.00

Carafe Pineapple Juice

$12.00

Carafe Tomato Juice

$12.00

Carafe Grapefruit Juice

$12.00

Carafe Apple Juice

$12.00Out of stock

Clothing

Whiskey on Ice Crop Tee

Whiskey on Ice Crop Tee

$16.00
UHG Mask

UHG Mask

$10.00

Merchandise

Copper Cup

$15.00

UHG Coffee Cup

$10.00

Decibel Coffee 1/2 lb

$8.00

Decibel Coffee 1 lb

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila takes a modern and playful twist on authentic Mexican food using only the freshest local ingredients. Reforma boasts Arizona's largest selection of Mezcal and Tequila, along with a creative list of margaritas and cocktails and house made salsas, which are just some of the reasons Reforma has quickly become a Tucson favorite.

Website

Location

4310 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85718

Directions

