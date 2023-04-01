  • Home
  • /
  • Portland
  • /
  • Refuge Coffee House - 9217 Southeast Foster Road
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Refuge Coffee House 9217 Southeast Foster Road

review star

No reviews yet

9217 Southeast Foster Road

Portland, OR 97266

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Blended Coffee Drink
El Campadre Wrap

Coffee Beverages

Brewed Coffee

12oz Coffee

$2.50

Regular brewed coffee

16oz Coffee

$3.00

Regular brewed coffee

12oz Ole

$3.00

half coffee, half steamed milk.

16oz Ole

$3.50

half coffee, half steamed milk.

Pour Over

$4.00

Hand poured coffee using the Hario method. Making your coffee smoother and richer than a regular brew.

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Cold brewed coffee made with a special blend to bring you a rich and smooth taste.

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Non-Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.15+

Steamer

$2.85+

flavored steamed milk of choice topped with whipped cream

Cider

$3.15+

Seasonal spice apple cider

12oz cold milk

$2.00

Italian Soda

$3.65

Espresso Drinks

Espressos

Americano

$3.10+

Shots of espresso softened with water.

Macchiatto

$3.55

Cortado

$3.55

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Latte

$3.95+

Shots of espresso with steamed milk

Mocha

$4.60+

Shots of Espresso with steamed milk and med-dark chocolate topped with whipped cream.

Teas

Teas & More

Hot Tea

$3.75

Varity of loose-leaf teas sourced from high quality tea broker.

London Fog

$4.75

Earl Grey Tea with vanilla and steamed milk.

Oregon Chai Latte

$4.25+

Oregon Chai brand chai mixed with steamed or cold milk.

One Stripe Chai

$4.25+

Hand crafted chai from One Stripe Chai Co. Spices include ginger, cardamom, pepper, with a touch of honey. Made with steamed or cold milk.

Matcha

$3.95+

Japanese matcha, from Tenzo, just the best. Ground 50grams at a time NOT pre-sweetened. Served with steamed or cold milk.

Golden Milk

$3.95+

Turmeric mixed into milk of choice. NOT pre-sweetened. Called Haldi Doodh from One Stripe Co.

Iced Teas

$3.95+

Brewed Iced Tea. seasonal flavors

Ready to Eat

Fridge Items

Bottle Water

$1.50

Topo Chico

$2.25

Juice

$2.15

Happy Kombucha

$3.45

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.30

Dry Items

Oatmeal

$3.75

KIND bar

$2.85

Peanut Butter Cup

$2.75

Chips & Cheeze Its

$1.95

Banana

$1.50

Mints

$2.95

Planter's Nuts

$2.50

Blended Drinks

Coffee Drinks

Blended Coffee Drink

$5.00+

Fruit Smoothies

Fruit Smoothie

$5.00+

Merchandise

Merch

HOPE Beanie

$16.00

Hoodie

$39.95+

Event Space Rent

$50.00

Stickers

$2.00

Art & Consignment

Handcraft PDX

$8.00+

Iconic Cities

$25.00+

Zitek Photos

$18.00+

Tammy Misley

$150.00+

Cephas Pottery

$25.00+

Zac Goodwin

$25.00+

Molly's

Breakfast

Start Up

$5.50

Bacon, Cage-free Eggs, White Cheddar, on an English Muffin

Lumberjack

$5.50

Ham, cage-free eggs, white cheddar, on an English Muffin

Treehugger

$5.50

Cage-free eggs, white cheddar, fresh arugula, on Ciabatta Bread

Cowboy

$5.50

Cage-free eggs, Spice Suasage, Pepperjack cheese, chipotle mayo, on a Soda Roll Bun

Beyond Breakfast Burritto

$5.50

Tortilla with cage-free eggs, beyond meat, white cheddar, potatoes, cilantro, & garlic aioli

Lunch Items

El Campadre Wrap

$7.75

Tortilla, roasted corn, black beans, vegan chorizo crumbles, bell peppers, chipotle mayo, cilantro, & green leaf lettuce.

Chicken Pesto

$7.75Out of stock

grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, basil pesto, on sough dough bread.

Hangry Vegan Wrap

$7.25

Chia Yogurt

$4.75

Greek yogurt, granola (separate), Fruit jam, and chia seeds.

Grecian Salad

$6.95

Hero Sandwich

$7.75Out of stock

Moutain Goat Salad

$6.95

Olympic Salad

$6.95Out of stock

Tortellini Salad

$6.95

Retail

Retail Coffee & More

Intent Bag

$15.95

Dapper& Wise Bag

$15.95

Intent Specialty Bag

$17.95

One Stripe Chai

$18.00

32oz Concentrate Bottle

Haldi Doodh

$22.00

Golden Milk Turmeric blend from One Stripe Chai Co. est. 21 servings

Retail Tea

$10.00Out of stock

Oregon Tea Collection

$15.00

A collection from Cup of Tea Oregon. Mt Hood Meadow Oolong, Rose City Black, Winter Solstice, & Oregon Dreams

Full Syrup Bottle

$18.00

Full 24oz bottle of Holy Kakow syurp.

Quick Add

add on

Honey

$0.35

Add shot

$1.00

Alternative Milks

$0.70
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

A welcoming, friendly space serving high-quality coffee. An accessible cozy atmosphere, mid-century vibe, great pour overs, and yummy pastries. breakfast sandwiches, and limited lunch items,

Location

9217 Southeast Foster Road, Portland, OR 97266

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
orange star4.6 • 377
9119 SE Woodstock Blvd Portland, OR 97266
View restaurantnext
Ball-Z Food Cart
orange star5.0 • 9
8145 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266
View restaurantnext
Homage Industrial Kitchen - SE Powell Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
8201 SE Powell Blvd Portland, OR 97266
View restaurantnext
Hog Wild BBQ & Catering
orange star4.3 • 1,368
9226 SE 82nd Ave Happy Valley, OR 97086
View restaurantnext
Toast
orange starNo Reviews
5222 se 52nd ave Portland, OR 97206
View restaurantnext
Steakadelphia - 5835 SE Powell Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
5835 SE Powell Blvd Portland, OR 97206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston