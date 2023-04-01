Refuge Coffee House 9217 Southeast Foster Road
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
A welcoming, friendly space serving high-quality coffee. An accessible cozy atmosphere, mid-century vibe, great pour overs, and yummy pastries. breakfast sandwiches, and limited lunch items,
Location
9217 Southeast Foster Road, Portland, OR 97266
Gallery
