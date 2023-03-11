A map showing the location of Refuge Coffee MidtownView gallery

Refuge Coffee Midtown

review star

No reviews yet

1280 Peachtree St NE

Atlanta, GA 30309

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chai Latte
Frappe
Latte

Drinks

Coffee Drinks

Refuge Blend

$3.25+

Cold Brew/ Nitro

$4.50+

Add Shot

$1.50

Refill

$1.25

Americano

$4.25+

Cappuccino-8oz

$4.75

Cortado-6oz

$4.50

Latte

$5.25+

Add Shot

$1.50

Double Espresso

$3.00

Mocha

$5.25+

Other Drinks

Cup of water

$0.60

Chai Latte

$5.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Chagachino

$5.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Ginger Lime Soda

$5.00+

Hibiscus Tea

$4.50+

Add Shot

$1.50

Kombucha (tap)

$4.50+

Matcha

$5.25+

Seasonal Drinks

Add Shot

$1.50

Raspberry Mocha

$5.50+

Blackberry Lime Soda

$5.00+

Chaga-Matcha

$5.75

Dirty Chai

$6.00+

Mulled Hibiscus Tea

$5.00+

Peppermint White Mocha

$5.50+

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Frappe

$5.50+

Smoothie

$4.75+

Blackberry Tea

$3.75+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50+

London Fog

$4.50+

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$5.50+

Teas

Awake English Breakfast Tea

$3.75+

Passion Tea

$3.75+

Earl Grey Tea

$3.75+

Zen Green Tea

$3.75+

Chamomile Herbal Tea

$3.75+

Refresh Mint Tea

$3.75+

Green Ginger Tea

$3.75+

Whole Bean Coffee

12oz Bag - Refuge Blend

$18.00

12oz Bag- Employee

Fridge

Topo Chico

$2.50

Coke 16oz

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Alani Nu

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Kombucha (big can)

$5.00

Kombucha (small can)

$6.00

Catering

Pick-up

Boxed Coffee

$35.00

Iced Coffee Gallon

$30.00

Boxed Chai

$40.00

Boxed Hot Chocolate

$30.00

Woodruff Half Carafe

$25.00

Delivery

Boxed Coffee

$40.00

Iced Coffee Gallon

$30.00

Chai Workshop

Single Ticket

$35.00

Grace Coffee

Grace coffee

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sukoshi - Atlanta
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30361
View restaurantnext
Bella Deli - 1175 Peachtree St NE
orange starNo Reviews
1175 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30361
View restaurantnext
5Church Midtown - Midtown
orange star4.3 • 3,702
1197 Peachtree street NE Atlanta, GA 30361
View restaurantnext
Establishment Midtown - 1197 Peachtree St NE #517
orange starNo Reviews
1197 Peachtree St NE #517 Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fin & Feathers - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
1136 Crescent Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Midtown Atlanta
orange starNo Reviews
22 14th street NW Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston