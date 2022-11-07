Restaurant header imageView gallery

Refuge Coffee - Clarkston

No reviews yet

4170 E Ponce de Leon Ave NE

Clarkston, GA 30021

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Caramel Macchiato
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Coffee Drinks

Refuge Blend

$2.25+

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Add Shot

$1.50

Refill

$1.50

Americano

$3.75+

Cappuccino-8oz

$3.75

Cortado-6oz

$3.25

Latte

$4.50+

Add Shot

$1.50

Double Espresso

$3.00

Mocha

$4.75+

Other Drinks

Add Shot

$1.50

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Ginger Lime Soda

$3.75+

Hibiscus Tea

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Coke

$3.25

Cup Water

$0.60

Seasonal Drinks

Add Shot

$1.50

Frapp

$5.75+

Iced Black tea

$3.50+

Peach Lemonade

$4.00+

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.25+

Chaggachino

$4.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Smoothie

$4.25+

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.00+

White Mocha

$4.75+

Salted Caramel Frapp

$5.50+

Hibiscus Freeze

$4.00+

Salted Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Peach Soda

$3.75+

Blackberry Tea

$3.75+

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$4.75+

London Fog

$4.00+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+

Teas

Awake English Breakfast Tea

$3.00+

Passion Tea

$3.00+

Earl Grey Tea

$3.00+

Zen Green Tea

$3.00+

Chamomile Herbal Tea

$3.00+

Refresh Mint Tea

$3.00+

Green Ginger Tea

$3.00+

Whole Bean Coffee

12oz Bag - Refuge Blend

$18.00

12oz Bag- Employee

Pick-up

Boxed Coffee

$35.00

Iced Coffee Gallon

$30.00

Boxed Chai

$40.00

Boxed Hot Chocolate

$30.00

Hibiscus Gallon

$35.00

Delivery

Boxed Coffee

$40.00

Iced Coffee Gallon

$35.00

Chai Workshop

Single Ticket

$35.00

Grace Coffee

Grace coffee

$13.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Help us tell a more beautiful refugee story by ordering a drink that will be handcrafted by a refugee barista right here in Metro Atlanta

Website

Location

4170 E Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Clarkston, GA 30021

Directions

