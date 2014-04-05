Restaurant header imageView gallery

Refuge Coffee Sweet Auburn

9 Reviews

$

145 Auburn Ave

STE A

Atlanta, GA 30303

Popular Items

Boxed Coffee
Iced Coffee Gallon
Smoothie

Coffee Drinks

Americano

$3.75+

Cappuccino-8oz

$3.75

Cortado-6oz

$3.25

Latte

$4.50+

Single Shot Espresso

$1.50

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Refill - Brewed Coffee

$1.50

Double Espresso

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Nitro

$4.50+

Specialty Beverages

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Ginger Lime Soda

$3.75+

Hibiscus Tea

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

The Sweet Auburn

$4.25+

Smoothie

$4.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Chaggachino

$4.50+

Frapp

$5.00+

Summer Menu

Hibiscus Freeze

$4.00+

Peach Soda

$3.75+

Salted Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Blackberry Tea

$3.75+

Spring Menu

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.60+

Peach Lemonade

$3.10+

Salted Caramel Frapp

$5.50+

Fall Menu

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+

London Fog

$4.00+

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$4.75+

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.00+

Tea

Awake English Breakfast Tea

$3.00+

Passion Tea

$3.00+

Earl Grey Tea

$3.00+

Zen Green Tea

$3.00+

Chamomile Herbal Tea

$3.00+

Refresh Mint Tea

$3.00+

Green Ginger Tea

$3.00+

Matcha

$3.00+

Pick-up

Boxed Coffee

$22.00

Iced Coffee Gallon

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Help us tell a more beautiful refugee story by ordering a drink that will be handcrafted by a refugee barista right here in Metro Atlanta

Website

Location

145 Auburn Ave, STE A, Atlanta, GA 30303

Directions

