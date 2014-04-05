Refuge Coffee Sweet Auburn
9 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Help us tell a more beautiful refugee story by ordering a drink that will be handcrafted by a refugee barista right here in Metro Atlanta
145 Auburn Ave, STE A, Atlanta, GA 30303
