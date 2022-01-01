Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses
Pizza

Ropers Regal Beagle 3043 Godfrey Rd

894 Reviews

$$

3043 Godfrey Rd

Godfrey, IL 62035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$5.00

Wheatley

$4.75

Titos

$5.25

Smirnoff

$4.75

Pearl

$4.75

Grey Goose

$6.25

Grey Goose Citron

$6.25

Svedka

$4.75

Ketel One

$5.25

Picker

$4.75

Deep Eddy

$4.75

DBL Well Vodka

$6.37

DBL Absolut

$8.07

DBL Wheatley

$7.65

DBL Titos

$8.50

DBL Smirnoff

$7.65

DBL Pearl

$7.65

DBL Grey Goose

$10.20

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$10.20

DBL Svedka

$7.65

DBL Ketel One

$8.50

DBL Picker

$7.65

Well Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray

$5.25

Bombay

$6.25

DBL Well Gin

$6.37

DBL Tanqueray

$8.50

DBL Bombay

$10.20

Well Rum

$4.00

Malibu

$5.25

Bacardi

$5.25

Bacardi Limon

$5.25

Captain Morgan

$4.75

Johhnie Walker Blue

$32.25

Meyers

$4.75

Glenlivet

$7.25

Chivas 12yr

$7.25

Chivas 18yr

$10.25

Macallan

$10.25

DBL Well Rum

$6.37

DBL Malibu

$8.50

DBL Bacardi

$8.50

DBL Bacardi Limon

$8.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$7.65

DBL Meyers

$7.65

DBL Glenlivet

$11.90

DBL Chivas 12yr

$14.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

1800

$5.25

Jose Quervo

$5.25

Patron

$6.25

Altos

$5.25

1921

$8.25

Don Julio Blanc

$8.25

Don Julio 1942

$18.25

DBL Well Tequila

$6.37

DBL 1800

$8.50

DBL Jose Quervo

$8.50

DBL Patron

$10.20

DBL Altos

$8.50

DBL 1921

$13.60

DBL Don Julio Blanc

$13.60

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Screwball

$5.75

Cognac

$6.25

Crown

$5.75

Crown Vanilla

$5.75

Crown Apple

$5.75

Buffalo Trace

$6.25

Bulleit Burboun

$5.25

Woodford Reserve

$7.25

Knob Creek

$7.25

Makers Mark

$6.25

VO

$4.75

Seagrams 7

$4.75

Canadian Club

$4.75

American Honey

$4.75

Southern Comfort

$4.75

Jack Daniels

$5.75

Jim Beam

$4.75

Wild Turkey

$4.75

Jameson

$5.75

Yellowstone

$5.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$6.37

DBL Screwball

$9.35

DBL Cognac

DBL Crown

$9.35

DBL Crown Vanilla

$9.35

DBL Crown Apple

$9.35

DBL Buffalo Trace

$10.20

DBL Bulleit Burboun

$8.50

DBL Woodford Reserve

$11.90

DBL Knob Creek

$11.90

DBL Makers Mark

$10.20

DBL VO

$7.65

DBL Seagrams 7

$7.65

DBL Canadian Club

$7.65

DBL American Honey

$7.65

DBL Southern Comfort

$7.65

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.35

DBL Jim Beam

$7.65

DBL Wild Turkey

$7.65

DBL Jameson

$9.35

Rum Chata

$4.50

Fireball

$4.50

Rumplemintz

$4.50

Jagermeister

$4.50

Kahulua

$5.00

Irish Cream

$4.50

Monster

$3.00

Black Sambuca

$4.50

Amaretto

$5.00

Doctor MC

$4.00

Pickle Shot

$3.00

Jello. Shot

$3.00

$3 Blues Bombs

$3.00

DBL Rum Chata

$7.65

DBL Fireball

$7.65

DBL Rumplemintz

$7.65

DBL Jagermeister

$7.65

DBL Kahulua

$8.50

DBL Irish Cream

$7.65

DBL Black Sambuca

$7.65

DBL Amaretto

$8.50

Cocktails

Bomb

$5.50

Vegas Bomb

$5.50

Jager Bomb

$5.50

Grape Bomb

$5.50

Pom Bomb

$5.50

Blue Bomb

$5.50

Cherry Bomb

$5.50

Peach Bomb

$5.50

Long Island Tea

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Rum Runner

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Permanent Vacation

$7.50

Mai Tai

$7.50

Goombay Smash

$7.50

Cadillac Rita

$8.00

Dirty Martini

$7.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.00

Cosmo Martini

$7.00

Electric Lemonade

$5.00

Malibu Breeze

$5.00

Mudslide

$6.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade Slushee

$6.00

Sanibel Breeze

$6.00

$3 Margs

$3.00

$3 Captain

$3.50

Margarita

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice 🎃

$5.00

Frozen Margarita Cinco De Mayo

$4.00

Margarita Cinco De Mayo

$3.00

Iced Coffee Slush

$7.00

Chocolate Slush

$7.00

Nutrl

$5.50

Beer

O kratz

$4.00

Draft Ultra

$3.25

Draft Blue Moon

$4.75

Space Dust Draft

$5.50

Samuel Adams Octoberfest

$4.75

OFallon Brewing Pumpkin

$4.75

Blue Moon Draft with Glass

$5.75

Draft Coors

$3.50

Draft Budlight

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Budweiser Select

$3.50

Busch

$3.50

Busch Lite

$3.50

Natty Light

$3.00

Stag

$3.50

Corona Extra

$3.75

Corona LT

$3.75

Corona Premier

$3.75

Space Dust

$5.25

Heinekin

$3.50

Michelob Golden

$3.50

Select 55

$3.50

Miller 64

$3.50

Zima

$3.50

Redds

$3.50

Dos XXX

$3.75

Modelo

$3.50

PBR

$3.50

High Life

$3.50

Kraftig

$3.50

Kraftig LT

$3.50

Mikes Hard

$3.50

Smirnoff Ice

$3.75

Amberbock

$4.25

High Life

$3.75

High Noon

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

Budlight Seltzer

$4.50

Keystone Can

$2.75

Miller Lite Can

$3.25

Budlight Can

$3.25

Busch Light Can

$3.25

Wine

Uno Red Moscato

$6.50

Opici Lambrusco

$6.50

Hahn Pinot Noir

$7.50

William Hill Pinot Noir

$7.50

Decoy Red Blend

$7.50

William Hill Merlot

$7.50

William Hill Cabernet

$6.50

Alamos Malbec

$6.50

Bogle Old Vine Zin

$6.50

101 Cabernet

$6.50

Monetelle Balckberry

$6.50

BTL Uno Red Moscato

$18.50

BTL Hahn Pinot Noir

$24.50

BTL William Hill Pinot Noir

$24.50

BTL Decoy Red Blend

$24.50

BTL William Hill Merlot

$24.50

BTL William Hill Cabernet

$24.50

BTL Quilt Napa Valley

$40.50

BTL Alamos Malbec

$18.50

BTL Bogle Old Vine Zin

$20.50

Uno Moscato

$6.50

Canyon Road

$6.50

Hacienda

$6.50

William Hill Chardonnay

$6.50

Stella Pinot

$6.50

Hahn Chardonnay

$7.50

White Haven SB

$7.50

Copper Ridge

$6.50

101 Chardonnay

$6.50

101 Moscato

$6.50

BTL Uno Moscato

$8.50

BTL Canyon Road

$18.50

BTL Hacienda

$18.50

BTL William Hill Chardonnay

$18.50

BTL Stella Pinot

$18.50

BTL Hahn Chardonnay

$24.50

BTL White Haven SB

$24.50

BTL Copper Ridge

$18.50

House Champagne

$7.50

BTL House Champagne

$47.50

Table Rose

$8.50

BTL Table Rose

$30.50

Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Diet Sierra Mist

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Christmas Party

$2.00 Drinks

$2.00

$3.00 Bombs

$3.00

Golf Charging

1 Hour Golf Room

$15.00

1 Hour Golf Room (Both Sides)

$30.00

Golf League (Per Person)

$15.00

Golf League Team Entry Fee

$80.00

Shirts

Sweatshirt

$20.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.50

Absolut

$5.50

Wheatley

$5.25

Titos

$5.75

Smirnoff

$5.25

Pearl

$5.25

Grey Goose

$6.75

Grey Goose Citron

$6.75

Svedka

$5.25

Ketel One

$5.75

Picker

$5.25

Deep Eddy

$5.25

DBL Well Vodka

$6.87

DBL Absolut

$8.57

DBL Wheatley

$8.15

DBL Titos

$9.00

DBL Smirnoff

$8.15

DBL Pearl

$8.15

DBL Grey Goose

$10.70

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$10.70

DBL Svedka

$8.15

DBL Ketel One

$9.00

DBL Picker

$8.15

Well Gin

$4.50

Tanqueray

$5.75

Bombay

$6.75

DBL Well Gin

$6.87

DBL Tanqueray

$9.00

DBL Bombay

$10.70

Well Rum

$4.50

Malibu

$5.75

Bacardi

$5.75

Bacardi Limon

$5.75

Captain Morgan

$5.25

Johhnie Walker Blue

$32.75

Meyers

$5.25

Glenlivet

$7.75

Chivas 12yr

$7.75

Chivas 18yr

$10.75

Macallan

$10.75

DBL Well Rum

$6.87

DBL Malibu

$9.00

DBL Bacardi

$9.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$8.15

DBL Meyers

$8.15

DBL Glenlivet

$12.40

DBL Chivas 12yr

$14.50

Well Tequila

$4.50

1800

$5.75

Jose Quervo

$5.75

Patron

$6.75

Altos

$5.75

1921

$8.75

Don Julio Blanc

$8.75

Don Julio 1942

$18.75

DBL Well Tequila

$6.87

DBL 1800

$9.00

DBL Jose Quervo

$9.00

DBL Patron

$10.70

DBL Altos

$9.00

DBL 1921

$14.10

DBL Don Julio Blanc

$14.10

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Screwball

$6.25

Cognac

$6.75

Crown

$6.25

Crown Vanilla

$6.25

Crown Apple

$6.25

Buffalo Trace

$6.75

Bulleit Burboun

$5.75

Woodford Reserve

$7.75

Knob Creek

$7.75

Makers Mark

$6.75

VO

$5.25

Seagrams 7

$5.25

Canadian Club

$5.25

American Honey

$5.25

Southern Comfort

$5.25

Jack Daniels

$6.25

Jim Beam

$5.25

Wild Turkey

$5.25

Jameson

$6.25

Yellowstone

$5.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$6.87

DBL Screwball

$9.85

DBL Cognac

$0.50

DBL Crown

$9.85

DBL Crown Vanilla

$9.85

DBL Crown Apple

$9.85

DBL Buffalo Trace

$10.70

DBL Bulleit Burboun

$9.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$12.40

DBL Knob Creek

$12.40

DBL Makers Mark

$10.70

DBL VO

$8.15

DBL Seagrams 7

$8.15

DBL Canadian Club

$8.15

DBL American Honey

$8.15

DBL Southern Comfort

$8.15

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.85

DBL Jim Beam

$8.15

DBL Wild Turkey

$8.15

DBL Jameson

$9.85

Rum Chata

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Rumplemintz

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahulua

$5.50

Irish Cream

$5.00

Monster

$3.50

Black Sambuca

$5.00

Amaretto

$5.50

Doctor MC

$4.50

Pickle Shot

$3.50

Jello. Shot

$3.50

$3 Blues Bombs

$3.50

DBL Rum Chata

$8.15

DBL Fireball

$8.15

DBL Rumplemintz

$8.15

DBL Jagermeister

$8.15

DBL Kahulua

$9.00

DBL Irish Cream

$8.15

DBL Black Sambuca

$8.15

DBL Amaretto

$9.00

Cocktails

Bomb

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Grape Bomb

$6.00

Pom Bomb

$6.00

Blue Bomb

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Peach Bomb

$6.00

Long Island Tea

$7.50

Bahama Mama

$7.50

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Rum Runner

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Permanent Vacation

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Goombay Smash

$8.00

Cadillac Rita

$8.50

Dirty Martini

$7.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.50

Cosmo Martini

$7.50

Electric Lemonade

$5.50

Malibu Breeze

$5.50

Mudslide

$6.50

Strawberry Daquiri

$6.50

Strawberry Lemonade Slushee

$6.50

Sanibel Breeze

$6.50

$3 Margs

$3.50

$3 Captain

$4.00

Margarita

$6.50

Pumpkin Spice 🎃

$5.50

Frozen Margarita Cinco De Mayo

$4.50

Margarita Cinco De Mayo

$3.50

Beer

O kratz

$4.50

Draft Budlight

$3.75

Draft Ultra

$3.75

Draft Busch Light

$3.75

Draft Blue Moon

$5.25

Draft Coors

$4.00

O kratz

$4.50

Coors Draft + Cup

$5.50

Coors Draft Cup Refill

$3.50

Space Dust Draft

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Budweiser Select

$4.00

Busch

$4.00

Busch Lite

$4.00

Natty Light

$3.50

Stag

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.25

Corona LT

$4.25

Corona Premier

$4.25

Space Dust

$5.75

Heinekin

$4.00

Michelob Golden

$4.00

Select 55

$4.00

Miller 64

$4.00

Zima

$4.00

Redds

$4.00

Dos XXX

$4.25

Modelo

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

High Life

$4.00

Kraftig

$4.00

Kraftig LT

$4.00

Mikes Hard

$4.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.25

Amberbock

$4.75

High Life

$4.25

High Noon

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Budlight Seltzer

$5.00

Keystone Can

$3.25

Miller Lite Can

$3.75

Budlight Can

$3.75

Busch Light Can

$3.75

Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Diet Sierra Mist

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Wine

Uno Red Moscato

$6.50

Opici Lambrusco

$6.50

Hahn Pinot Noir

$7.50

William Hill Pinot Noir

$7.50

Decoy Red Blend

$7.50

William Hill Merlot

$7.50

William Hill Cabernet

$6.50

Alamos Malbec

$6.50

Bogle Old Vine Zin

$6.50

101 Cabernet

$6.50

Monetelle Balckberry

$6.50

BTL Uno Red Moscato

$18.50

BTL Hahn Pinot Noir

$24.50

BTL William Hill Pinot Noir

$24.50

BTL Decoy Red Blend

$24.50

BTL William Hill Merlot

$24.50

BTL William Hill Cabernet

$24.50

BTL Quilt Napa Valley

$40.50

BTL Alamos Malbec

$18.50

BTL Bogle Old Vine Zin

$20.50

Uno Moscato

$6.50

Canyon Road

$6.50

Hacienda

$6.50

William Hill Chardonnay

$6.50

Stella Pinot

$6.50

Hahn Chardonnay

$7.50

White Haven SB

$7.50

Copper Ridge

$6.50

101 Chardonnay

$6.50

101 Moscato

$6.50

BTL Uno Moscato

$8.50

BTL Canyon Road

$18.50

BTL Hacienda

$18.50

BTL William Hill Chardonnay

$18.50

BTL Stella Pinot

$18.50

BTL Hahn Chardonnay

$24.50

BTL White Haven SB

$24.50

BTL Copper Ridge

$18.50

House Champagne

$7.50

BTL House Champagne

$47.50

Table Rose

$8.50

BTL Table Rose

$30.50

Food

Tortellini St Charles

$15.00

Flatbread w/ Salad Bar

$15.00

Royal Regal

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3043 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035

Directions

Gallery
Ropers Regal Beagle image
Ropers Regal Beagle image
Ropers Regal Beagle image

Similar restaurants in your area

Castelli's Moonlight at 255
orange star4.3 • 234
3400 Fosterburg Rd Alton, IL 62002
View restaurantnext
Alton Motorboat Club - 11134 Harbor Dell
orange starNo Reviews
11134 Harbor Dell Godfrey, IL 62035
View restaurantnext
New York Grill (3) - 9901 West Florissant Avenue,
orange starNo Reviews
9901 West Florissant Avenue, st louis, MO 63136
View restaurantnext
Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co. - 1071 S State Rte 157
orange starNo Reviews
1071 S State Rte 157 Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurantnext
Sage House
orange star4.5 • 181
129 East Warren Bunker Hill, IL 62014
View restaurantnext
Billygoat's Grub & Pub
orange star4.7 • 254
110 E Warren St Bunker Hill, IL 62014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Godfrey

Clifton Terrace Inn - 4922 Clifton Terrace Rd
orange star4.5 • 74
4922 Clifton Terrace Rd Godfrey, IL 62035
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Godfrey
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bunker Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (319 restaurants)
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston