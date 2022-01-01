- Home
- /
- Godfrey
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Ropers Regal Beagle - 3043 Godfrey Rd
Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses
Pizza
Ropers Regal Beagle 3043 Godfrey Rd
894 Reviews
$$
3043 Godfrey Rd
Godfrey, IL 62035
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Liquor
Well Vodka
$4.00
Absolut
$5.00
Wheatley
$4.75
Titos
$5.25
Smirnoff
$4.75
Pearl
$4.75
Grey Goose
$6.25
Grey Goose Citron
$6.25
Svedka
$4.75
Ketel One
$5.25
Picker
$4.75
Deep Eddy
$4.75
DBL Well Vodka
$6.37
DBL Absolut
$8.07
DBL Wheatley
$7.65
DBL Titos
$8.50
DBL Smirnoff
$7.65
DBL Pearl
$7.65
DBL Grey Goose
$10.20
DBL Grey Goose Citron
$10.20
DBL Svedka
$7.65
DBL Ketel One
$8.50
DBL Picker
$7.65
Well Gin
$4.00
Tanqueray
$5.25
Bombay
$6.25
DBL Well Gin
$6.37
DBL Tanqueray
$8.50
DBL Bombay
$10.20
Well Rum
$4.00
Malibu
$5.25
Bacardi
$5.25
Bacardi Limon
$5.25
Captain Morgan
$4.75
Johhnie Walker Blue
$32.25
Meyers
$4.75
Glenlivet
$7.25
Chivas 12yr
$7.25
Chivas 18yr
$10.25
Macallan
$10.25
DBL Well Rum
$6.37
DBL Malibu
$8.50
DBL Bacardi
$8.50
DBL Bacardi Limon
$8.50
DBL Captain Morgan
$7.65
DBL Meyers
$7.65
DBL Glenlivet
$11.90
DBL Chivas 12yr
$14.00
Well Tequila
$4.00
1800
$5.25
Jose Quervo
$5.25
Patron
$6.25
Altos
$5.25
1921
$8.25
Don Julio Blanc
$8.25
Don Julio 1942
$18.25
DBL Well Tequila
$6.37
DBL 1800
$8.50
DBL Jose Quervo
$8.50
DBL Patron
$10.20
DBL Altos
$8.50
DBL 1921
$13.60
DBL Don Julio Blanc
$13.60
Well Whiskey
$4.00
Screwball
$5.75
Cognac
$6.25
Crown
$5.75
Crown Vanilla
$5.75
Crown Apple
$5.75
Buffalo Trace
$6.25
Bulleit Burboun
$5.25
Woodford Reserve
$7.25
Knob Creek
$7.25
Makers Mark
$6.25
VO
$4.75
Seagrams 7
$4.75
Canadian Club
$4.75
American Honey
$4.75
Southern Comfort
$4.75
Jack Daniels
$5.75
Jim Beam
$4.75
Wild Turkey
$4.75
Jameson
$5.75
Yellowstone
$5.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$6.37
DBL Screwball
$9.35
DBL Cognac
DBL Crown
$9.35
DBL Crown Vanilla
$9.35
DBL Crown Apple
$9.35
DBL Buffalo Trace
$10.20
DBL Bulleit Burboun
$8.50
DBL Woodford Reserve
$11.90
DBL Knob Creek
$11.90
DBL Makers Mark
$10.20
DBL VO
$7.65
DBL Seagrams 7
$7.65
DBL Canadian Club
$7.65
DBL American Honey
$7.65
DBL Southern Comfort
$7.65
DBL Jack Daniels
$9.35
DBL Jim Beam
$7.65
DBL Wild Turkey
$7.65
DBL Jameson
$9.35
Rum Chata
$4.50
Fireball
$4.50
Rumplemintz
$4.50
Jagermeister
$4.50
Kahulua
$5.00
Irish Cream
$4.50
Monster
$3.00
Black Sambuca
$4.50
Amaretto
$5.00
Doctor MC
$4.00
Pickle Shot
$3.00
Jello. Shot
$3.00
$3 Blues Bombs
$3.00
DBL Rum Chata
$7.65
DBL Fireball
$7.65
DBL Rumplemintz
$7.65
DBL Jagermeister
$7.65
DBL Kahulua
$8.50
DBL Irish Cream
$7.65
DBL Black Sambuca
$7.65
DBL Amaretto
$8.50
Cocktails
Bomb
$5.50
Vegas Bomb
$5.50
Jager Bomb
$5.50
Grape Bomb
$5.50
Pom Bomb
$5.50
Blue Bomb
$5.50
Cherry Bomb
$5.50
Peach Bomb
$5.50
Long Island Tea
$7.00
Bahama Mama
$7.00
Moscow Mule
$7.00
Rum Runner
$7.50
Bloody Mary
$7.00
Permanent Vacation
$7.50
Mai Tai
$7.50
Goombay Smash
$7.50
Cadillac Rita
$8.00
Dirty Martini
$7.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$7.00
Cosmo Martini
$7.00
Electric Lemonade
$5.00
Malibu Breeze
$5.00
Mudslide
$6.00
Strawberry Daquiri
$6.00
Strawberry Lemonade Slushee
$6.00
Sanibel Breeze
$6.00
$3 Margs
$3.00
$3 Captain
$3.50
Margarita
$6.00
Pumpkin Spice 🎃
$5.00
Frozen Margarita Cinco De Mayo
$4.00
Margarita Cinco De Mayo
$3.00
Iced Coffee Slush
$7.00
Chocolate Slush
$7.00
Nutrl
$5.50
Beer
O kratz
$4.00
Draft Ultra
$3.25
Draft Blue Moon
$4.75
Space Dust Draft
$5.50
Samuel Adams Octoberfest
$4.75
OFallon Brewing Pumpkin
$4.75
Blue Moon Draft with Glass
$5.75
Draft Coors
$3.50
Draft Budlight
$3.25
Michelob Ultra
$3.50
Bud Light
$3.50
Coors Light
$3.50
Miller Lite
$3.50
Budweiser
$3.50
Budweiser Select
$3.50
Busch
$3.50
Busch Lite
$3.50
Natty Light
$3.00
Stag
$3.50
Corona Extra
$3.75
Corona LT
$3.75
Corona Premier
$3.75
Space Dust
$5.25
Heinekin
$3.50
Michelob Golden
$3.50
Select 55
$3.50
Miller 64
$3.50
Zima
$3.50
Redds
$3.50
Dos XXX
$3.75
Modelo
$3.50
PBR
$3.50
High Life
$3.50
Kraftig
$3.50
Kraftig LT
$3.50
Mikes Hard
$3.50
Smirnoff Ice
$3.75
Amberbock
$4.25
High Life
$3.75
High Noon
$4.50
White Claw
$4.50
Budlight Seltzer
$4.50
Keystone Can
$2.75
Miller Lite Can
$3.25
Budlight Can
$3.25
Busch Light Can
$3.25
Wine
Uno Red Moscato
$6.50
Opici Lambrusco
$6.50
Hahn Pinot Noir
$7.50
William Hill Pinot Noir
$7.50
Decoy Red Blend
$7.50
William Hill Merlot
$7.50
William Hill Cabernet
$6.50
Alamos Malbec
$6.50
Bogle Old Vine Zin
$6.50
101 Cabernet
$6.50
Monetelle Balckberry
$6.50
BTL Uno Red Moscato
$18.50
BTL Hahn Pinot Noir
$24.50
BTL William Hill Pinot Noir
$24.50
BTL Decoy Red Blend
$24.50
BTL William Hill Merlot
$24.50
BTL William Hill Cabernet
$24.50
BTL Quilt Napa Valley
$40.50
BTL Alamos Malbec
$18.50
BTL Bogle Old Vine Zin
$20.50
Uno Moscato
$6.50
Canyon Road
$6.50
Hacienda
$6.50
William Hill Chardonnay
$6.50
Stella Pinot
$6.50
Hahn Chardonnay
$7.50
White Haven SB
$7.50
Copper Ridge
$6.50
101 Chardonnay
$6.50
101 Moscato
$6.50
BTL Uno Moscato
$8.50
BTL Canyon Road
$18.50
BTL Hacienda
$18.50
BTL William Hill Chardonnay
$18.50
BTL Stella Pinot
$18.50
BTL Hahn Chardonnay
$24.50
BTL White Haven SB
$24.50
BTL Copper Ridge
$18.50
House Champagne
$7.50
BTL House Champagne
$47.50
Table Rose
$8.50
BTL Table Rose
$30.50
Soda
Christmas Party
Liquor
Well Vodka
$4.50
Absolut
$5.50
Wheatley
$5.25
Titos
$5.75
Smirnoff
$5.25
Pearl
$5.25
Grey Goose
$6.75
Grey Goose Citron
$6.75
Svedka
$5.25
Ketel One
$5.75
Picker
$5.25
Deep Eddy
$5.25
DBL Well Vodka
$6.87
DBL Absolut
$8.57
DBL Wheatley
$8.15
DBL Titos
$9.00
DBL Smirnoff
$8.15
DBL Pearl
$8.15
DBL Grey Goose
$10.70
DBL Grey Goose Citron
$10.70
DBL Svedka
$8.15
DBL Ketel One
$9.00
DBL Picker
$8.15
Well Gin
$4.50
Tanqueray
$5.75
Bombay
$6.75
DBL Well Gin
$6.87
DBL Tanqueray
$9.00
DBL Bombay
$10.70
Well Rum
$4.50
Malibu
$5.75
Bacardi
$5.75
Bacardi Limon
$5.75
Captain Morgan
$5.25
Johhnie Walker Blue
$32.75
Meyers
$5.25
Glenlivet
$7.75
Chivas 12yr
$7.75
Chivas 18yr
$10.75
Macallan
$10.75
DBL Well Rum
$6.87
DBL Malibu
$9.00
DBL Bacardi
$9.00
DBL Bacardi Limon
$9.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$8.15
DBL Meyers
$8.15
DBL Glenlivet
$12.40
DBL Chivas 12yr
$14.50
Well Tequila
$4.50
1800
$5.75
Jose Quervo
$5.75
Patron
$6.75
Altos
$5.75
1921
$8.75
Don Julio Blanc
$8.75
Don Julio 1942
$18.75
DBL Well Tequila
$6.87
DBL 1800
$9.00
DBL Jose Quervo
$9.00
DBL Patron
$10.70
DBL Altos
$9.00
DBL 1921
$14.10
DBL Don Julio Blanc
$14.10
Well Whiskey
$4.50
Screwball
$6.25
Cognac
$6.75
Crown
$6.25
Crown Vanilla
$6.25
Crown Apple
$6.25
Buffalo Trace
$6.75
Bulleit Burboun
$5.75
Woodford Reserve
$7.75
Knob Creek
$7.75
Makers Mark
$6.75
VO
$5.25
Seagrams 7
$5.25
Canadian Club
$5.25
American Honey
$5.25
Southern Comfort
$5.25
Jack Daniels
$6.25
Jim Beam
$5.25
Wild Turkey
$5.25
Jameson
$6.25
Yellowstone
$5.50
DBL Well Whiskey
$6.87
DBL Screwball
$9.85
DBL Cognac
$0.50
DBL Crown
$9.85
DBL Crown Vanilla
$9.85
DBL Crown Apple
$9.85
DBL Buffalo Trace
$10.70
DBL Bulleit Burboun
$9.00
DBL Woodford Reserve
$12.40
DBL Knob Creek
$12.40
DBL Makers Mark
$10.70
DBL VO
$8.15
DBL Seagrams 7
$8.15
DBL Canadian Club
$8.15
DBL American Honey
$8.15
DBL Southern Comfort
$8.15
DBL Jack Daniels
$9.85
DBL Jim Beam
$8.15
DBL Wild Turkey
$8.15
DBL Jameson
$9.85
Rum Chata
$5.00
Fireball
$5.00
Rumplemintz
$5.00
Jagermeister
$5.00
Kahulua
$5.50
Irish Cream
$5.00
Monster
$3.50
Black Sambuca
$5.00
Amaretto
$5.50
Doctor MC
$4.50
Pickle Shot
$3.50
Jello. Shot
$3.50
$3 Blues Bombs
$3.50
DBL Rum Chata
$8.15
DBL Fireball
$8.15
DBL Rumplemintz
$8.15
DBL Jagermeister
$8.15
DBL Kahulua
$9.00
DBL Irish Cream
$8.15
DBL Black Sambuca
$8.15
DBL Amaretto
$9.00
Cocktails
Bomb
$6.00
Vegas Bomb
$6.00
Jager Bomb
$6.00
Grape Bomb
$6.00
Pom Bomb
$6.00
Blue Bomb
$6.00
Cherry Bomb
$6.00
Peach Bomb
$6.00
Long Island Tea
$7.50
Bahama Mama
$7.50
Moscow Mule
$7.50
Rum Runner
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$7.50
Permanent Vacation
$8.00
Mai Tai
$8.00
Goombay Smash
$8.00
Cadillac Rita
$8.50
Dirty Martini
$7.50
Lemon Drop Martini
$7.50
Cosmo Martini
$7.50
Electric Lemonade
$5.50
Malibu Breeze
$5.50
Mudslide
$6.50
Strawberry Daquiri
$6.50
Strawberry Lemonade Slushee
$6.50
Sanibel Breeze
$6.50
$3 Margs
$3.50
$3 Captain
$4.00
Margarita
$6.50
Pumpkin Spice 🎃
$5.50
Frozen Margarita Cinco De Mayo
$4.50
Margarita Cinco De Mayo
$3.50
Beer
O kratz
$4.50
Draft Budlight
$3.75
Draft Ultra
$3.75
Draft Busch Light
$3.75
Draft Blue Moon
$5.25
Draft Coors
$4.00
O kratz
$4.50
Coors Draft + Cup
$5.50
Coors Draft Cup Refill
$3.50
Space Dust Draft
$6.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Budweiser Select
$4.00
Busch
$4.00
Busch Lite
$4.00
Natty Light
$3.50
Stag
$4.00
Corona Extra
$4.25
Corona LT
$4.25
Corona Premier
$4.25
Space Dust
$5.75
Heinekin
$4.00
Michelob Golden
$4.00
Select 55
$4.00
Miller 64
$4.00
Zima
$4.00
Redds
$4.00
Dos XXX
$4.25
Modelo
$4.00
PBR
$4.00
High Life
$4.00
Kraftig
$4.00
Kraftig LT
$4.00
Mikes Hard
$4.00
Smirnoff Ice
$4.25
Amberbock
$4.75
High Life
$4.25
High Noon
$5.00
White Claw
$5.00
Budlight Seltzer
$5.00
Keystone Can
$3.25
Miller Lite Can
$3.75
Budlight Can
$3.75
Busch Light Can
$3.75
Soda
Wine
Uno Red Moscato
$6.50
Opici Lambrusco
$6.50
Hahn Pinot Noir
$7.50
William Hill Pinot Noir
$7.50
Decoy Red Blend
$7.50
William Hill Merlot
$7.50
William Hill Cabernet
$6.50
Alamos Malbec
$6.50
Bogle Old Vine Zin
$6.50
101 Cabernet
$6.50
Monetelle Balckberry
$6.50
BTL Uno Red Moscato
$18.50
BTL Hahn Pinot Noir
$24.50
BTL William Hill Pinot Noir
$24.50
BTL Decoy Red Blend
$24.50
BTL William Hill Merlot
$24.50
BTL William Hill Cabernet
$24.50
BTL Quilt Napa Valley
$40.50
BTL Alamos Malbec
$18.50
BTL Bogle Old Vine Zin
$20.50
Uno Moscato
$6.50
Canyon Road
$6.50
Hacienda
$6.50
William Hill Chardonnay
$6.50
Stella Pinot
$6.50
Hahn Chardonnay
$7.50
White Haven SB
$7.50
Copper Ridge
$6.50
101 Chardonnay
$6.50
101 Moscato
$6.50
BTL Uno Moscato
$8.50
BTL Canyon Road
$18.50
BTL Hacienda
$18.50
BTL William Hill Chardonnay
$18.50
BTL Stella Pinot
$18.50
BTL Hahn Chardonnay
$24.50
BTL White Haven SB
$24.50
BTL Copper Ridge
$18.50
House Champagne
$7.50
BTL House Champagne
$47.50
Table Rose
$8.50
BTL Table Rose
$30.50
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3043 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Alton Motorboat Club - 11134 Harbor Dell
No Reviews
11134 Harbor Dell Godfrey, IL 62035
View restaurant
New York Grill (3) - 9901 West Florissant Avenue,
No Reviews
9901 West Florissant Avenue, st louis, MO 63136
View restaurant
Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co. - 1071 S State Rte 157
No Reviews
1071 S State Rte 157 Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurant
More near Godfrey
Alton
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bunker Hill
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Florissant
No reviews yet
Edwardsville
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Saint Charles
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Saint Louis
Avg 4.5 (319 restaurants)
Saint Peters
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
O Fallon
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.