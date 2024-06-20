The Hub Burgers, Pizza, and Wings Regal Oaks Resort - Kissimmee Maingate
5780 Golden Hawk Way
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Appetizers
- "Armadillo Eggs"
Golden nuggets filled with sweet corn kernels, jalapenos, cheese, and bacon$10.00
- Alligator Bites
Lightly Breaded deep-fried Alligator served with a spicy honey mustard sauce$15.00
- Bavarian Soft Pretzel Sticks
Pretzel Sticks served with hot Amber-Ale Beer Cheese & Spicy Brown Mustard for dipping$10.00
- Chicken Wings
Fried Jumbo Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of sauce or served naked - with celery, carrots, and blue cheese dressing or ranch dressing$14.00
- Coconut Shrimp
7 Large Shrimp butterflied and breaded with coconut, fried golden and served with Mango Habanero sauce$11.00
- Fried Mushrooms
Garlic-marinated whole button mushrooms in our gourmet crumb breading deep fried and served with creamy horseradish$8.00
- Loaded Nachos
Fried tortilla chips topped with chicken, pico de gallo, cheese, jalapenos, green onions, sour cream, and guacamole - served with queso$13.00
- Loaded Potato Skins
Baked and smothered in melted cheese and bacon, topped with green onion, served with sour cream$10.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella Cheese lightly breaded and fried, served with warm marinara$10.00
Burgers and Handhelds
- Cheeseburger
A half-pound of Angus beef, your choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato, onion and pickles on a brioche bun, Served with French Fries$13.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded and deep fried chicken breast tossed in Buffalo Sauce and topped with blue cheese drizzle, served with French Fries.$13.00
- Cuban Sandwich
Slow-roasted pork and sliced ham layered with Swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, and pickles - pressed on a long roll$15.00
- Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced beef sauteed with onions & peppers, topped with provolone cheese, served with French Fries$16.00
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Our 8oz Angus Beef Patty topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, fried onions, smoked bacon, and pickles. Served with French Fries$15.00
- Classic Club Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, cheese, and Mayonnaise stacked on toasted deli rye bread, served with French Fries$14.00
- Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
House-made BBQ pulled pork with on grilled Texas toast with American Cheese and pickles, served with French Fries$13.00
- Blackened Chicken Caesar Sandwich
Blackened Chicken topped with melted provolone, romaine lettuce, and Caesar dressing, served on a brioche roll with fries$13.00
- Mushroom, Onion & Swiss Burger
Our 8oz. Angus Burger topped with sauteed mushroom, onion, Swiss cheese and garlic aioli Served with French Fries$14.00
- Reuben Sandwich
Hot Corned beef with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled Marble Rye bread and Thousand Island Dressing$15.00
- Patty Melt
Beef patty topped with grilled onions and Swiss Cheese, served on grilled Marble Rye bread with Thousand island dressing.$15.00
- Carnitas Pork Tacos
House-Made Carnitas Pork slow-braised, served on flour tortillas with cabbage, pickled onions, and special sauce$12.00
Pizza
- Super Cheesy Pizza
Topped with fresh tomato sauce and loaded with mozzarella, parmesan, and provolone cheese$11.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
Topped with fresh tomato sauce and covered in pepperoni and mozzarella cheese$11.00
- Mighty Meaty Pizza
Topped with fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, smoked bacon, ham, and seasoned ground beef$13.00
- Very Veggie Pizza
Topped with fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, and fresh tomatoes.$12.00
- The Works Pizza
Topped with fresh tomato sauce and loaded with pepperoni, Italian Sausage, green peppers, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese$13.00
Plates
- Chicken Tender Meal
5 Chicken Tenders served with your choice of Dipping Sauce and side$14.00
- BBQ Ribs Combos
Slow cooked St Louis Ribs basted in our sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side$23.00
- Mahi Fingers
Strips of Mahi-Mahi battered and fried golden, served with tarter sauce and your choice of side$16.00
- Fried Shrimp
Elote-crusted Shrimp. fried golden for a crunchy corn coating with a blend of chili, lime and cheese - served with a jalapeno, lime, and cilantro aioli and your choice of side$16.00
- Steak Quesadilla
Slow-roasted seasoned beef with corn, black beans, peppers, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, and creamy chipotle mayo served in a tortilla with your choice of side$15.00
- Cajun Chicken Pasta
Blackened Chicken and Andouille Sausage with tomato, peppers, onions, mushrooms and penne - tossed in a parmesan cream sauce$16.00
Salads
- Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, and croutons$8.00
- Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, shaved parmesan croutons and Caesar dressing$8.00
- Southwest Chicken Salad
Lettuce topped with Tomato, Corn, Black Beans, Peppers, Fried Chicken Strips, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and cheese - served in a tortilla shell$13.00
- Chef Salad
Greens topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Ham, Turkey, Hard-Boiled Egg, Cheese, and Croutons$12.00
Kid's Menu
- Cheeseburger
4 Ounce Beef Burger served with American Cheese on a brioche bun.$8.00
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich
American Cheese griddled on white bread$8.00
- Pasta w/ Marinara
Pasta tossed in house made marinara.$8.00
- Chicken Fingers
3 strips of chicken breaded and fried served with dipping sauce$8.00
- Mac & Cheese
Elbow Macaroni tossed in a creamy cheese sauce$8.00
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 10:15 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:15 pm
A Family-Friendly Sports bar with great food, drinks, games, and TV's.
