Restaurant header imageView gallery

RegalBurg Deli 408 Russell St

review star

No reviews yet

408 Russell St

Walsenburg, CO 81089

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Salads

Chicken Caprese with Balsamic Glaze

$8.50

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad (Seasonal)

$8.50

Vegan Taco Salad with Avocado-Chipotle Dressing

$8.50

Wedge Salad

$7.00

Green Goddess

$8.50

Club

$8.50

Reuben

$8.50

French Dip

$8.50

BLT

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Spicy Italiana

$9.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.50

Chicken Pesto Panini

$8.50

Veggie

$5.50

Steak and Eggs

$9.50

Egg Sandwich

$3.50

Sammiches

Club

$8.50

Reuben

$8.50

French Dip

$8.50

BLT

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Quesadilla

$4.99

Your choice of cheese. Extra- chicken or beef (if in stock) or any other deli cuts.

Spicy Italiana

$9.50

Salami, peperoni, hot capicola, spinach, red onion, banana pepper, bell pepper, Dijon mustard, on ciabatta bread. Oil and vinegar are also recommended.

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.50

Ribeye flank beef, caramelized onion, sauteed bell pepper, and provolone cheese on a hoagie or Amoroso roll.

Chicken Pesto Panini

$8.50

Grilled chicken pressed in a pesto panini. Pesto spread across ciabatta bread, arugula, roasted red pepper strips, and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Veggie

$5.50

Spinach, tomato, cucumber, red onion, sauteed bell pepper, avocado

Steak and Egg

$9.50

Steak and egg with your choice of hoagie bun or Texas toast, fried or scrambled egg, your choice of cheese.

Egg Sandwich

$3.50

Fried or scrambled egg on Texas toast or bagel.

Soup

Sm. Tomato & Meatball

$4.50

Lg. Tomato & Meatball

$6.50

Sm. Creamy- Cheddar Bacon and Potato

$4.50

Lg. Creamy- Cheddar Bacon and Potato

$6.50

Sm. Caldo De Res (Beef Stew)

$4.50

Lg. Caldo De Res (Beef Stew)

$6.50

Sm. Pozole

$4.50

Lg. Pozole

$6.50

Sm. Tortilla Soup

$4.50

Lg. Tortilla Soup

$6.50

Sm. Pork Green Chili

$4.50

Lg. Pork Green Chili

$6.50

Sm. Chicken Noodle

$4.50

Lg. Chicken Noodle

$6.50

Sm. Mexican Street Corn

$4.50

Lg. Mexican Street Corn

$6.50

Sm. Pho

$4.50

Lg. Pho

$6.50

Sm. Other

$4.50

Lg. Other

$6.50

Grab-N-Go

Sm. Snack Pack

$4.50

Snack box filled with fruits, cheese, meats, veggies, nuts etc.

Lg. Snack Pack

$5.50

Snack box filled with fruits, cheese, meats, veggies, nuts etc.

Parfaits

$4.50

Yogurt with Seasonal Fruit

Kids Box

$5.50

Cold turkey, ham, Italian, or egg sandwiches. (Changes Bi-Weekly)

Sandwich Box

$6.50

Specialties

Torta

$8.50

Refried pinto beans, romaine lettuce, tomato, yellow onion, your choice of ground beef or ground pork.

Street Tacos

$4.50

Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, lime, and cheese. Your choice of ground beef, steak, or chicken. Extra- Birria meat and broth.

Dinner Items

Spinach and Bacon Turkey Melt

$7.00

Turkey, spinach, and bacon on sourdough bread with tomatoes and rich Swiss cheese.

Italian Beef Sandwich

$9.50

Italian beef seasoned and slow-cooked to perfection. Piled on a toasted hoagie bun with provolone cheese and seasoned with Italian spices. Topped with pepperoncini and roasted red peppers.

Texas Patty Melt

$7.00

Mustard grilled hamburger on Texas toast. Topped with caramelized onion, burger sauce, muenster, and cheddar cheese.

Cuban Sliders

$8.50

Roasted pork, ham, and Swiss cheese are added to the Hawaiian sweet roll. Topped with pickles and mustard. (6 in one portion).

Brisket

$10.50

Seasoned smoked brisket on a ciabatta bun topped with BBQ sauce, dill pickle chips, and coleslaw.

Pulled Pork

$10.50

Slow-cooked pulled pork on ciabatta. Topped with dill pickle chips, red onion, and BBQ sauce.

Coffee

Americano

$2.95+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

RegalBurg Delicitessian, also known to locals as "The Burg Deli", derived its name from Bergregal which is the historic right of ownership of untapped mineral resources. Bergregal meant entitlement to the rights and royalties from mining and mining is deep in our roots and history here in Walsenburg, CO. The RegalBurg Deli proudly serves fresh and organic sandwiches, salads, soups, paninis, flavored iced tea, and a full coffee bar along with grab-and-go items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Open 7:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week! Your go-to for all items healthy, fresh, quick, easy, and delicious!

Location

408 Russell St, Walsenburg, CO 81089

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gub Gub's - The Walsenburg Mercantile
orange starNo Reviews
408 Russell Avenue Walsenburg, CO 81089
View restaurantnext
Walsenburg Mercantile - 408 Russell Street
orange starNo Reviews
408 Russell Street Walsenburg, CO 81089
View restaurantnext
Stiano - 103 W. Ryus Ave
orange starNo Reviews
.103 W. Ryus Ave La Veta, CO 81055
View restaurantnext
Lokal Burger - 701 S. Main St
orange starNo Reviews
701 S. Main St La Veta, CO 81055
View restaurantnext
Grandote Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1 Grandote Drive La Veta, CO 81055
View restaurantnext
The Peaks Steakhouse & Bar - 5540 CO-12
orange starNo Reviews
5540 CO-12 La Veta, CO 81055
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Walsenburg
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (19 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (19 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston