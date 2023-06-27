RegalBurg Deli 408 Russell St
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
RegalBurg Delicitessian, also known to locals as "The Burg Deli", derived its name from Bergregal which is the historic right of ownership of untapped mineral resources. Bergregal meant entitlement to the rights and royalties from mining and mining is deep in our roots and history here in Walsenburg, CO. The RegalBurg Deli proudly serves fresh and organic sandwiches, salads, soups, paninis, flavored iced tea, and a full coffee bar along with grab-and-go items for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Open 7:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week! Your go-to for all items healthy, fresh, quick, easy, and delicious!
408 Russell St, Walsenburg, CO 81089
