Reggae Grub Jamaican Cuisine

32 Market Square Southeast

Roanoke, VA 24011

PROTEIN

Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$11.95

Jerk Chicken only

$7.00

Curry Chicken

$11.95

Brown Stew Chicken

$11.95

Fried Chicken

$11.95

Beef

Oxtail

$18.95

Stewed Beef

$15.00Out of stock

Goat

Curry Goat

$16.00

Pork

Brown Stew Pork

$14.00

Seafood

Brown Snapper

$14.50

Escovitch Red Snapper

$14.50

Fried Red Snapper

$14.50

Veggie Lovers

Red beans & Rice or White Rice with cabbage

$10.95

Soups

LG Chicken Vegitable Soup

$10.95

SM Chicken Vegitable Soup

$6.00

LG Red Peas Soup

$10.95

SM Red Peas Soup

$6.00

Sides

White Rice

$4.00

Red Beans and Rice

$4.00

Steamed Cabbage

$4.00

Reggae medley Broccoli

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Fried Ripe Plantain

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Raw Vegggies

$4.00

BEVERAGE

Drinks

Jamaican Soda

$2.95

Bottled water

$1.50

Homemade Ginger Carrot

$3.95

Homemade Pineapple Ginger

$3.95

Homemade Lemon Lime juice

$3.95

Coke & Pepsi Products

Coca Cola

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Mountain dew

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

DESSERT

Home Made Banana Bread

$2.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
100% Authentic Jamaican Food

32 Market Square Southeast, Roanoke, VA 24011

