Regias Hamburguesas Y Hotdogs

No reviews yet

1723 West Griffin Parkway

Suit A

Mission, TX 78572

Order Again

Popular Items

Mexican Burger
Plain Hotdog
Bacon Wrapped Hotdog

Burgers

All items are upgraded to combos when you choose a beverage
Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$7.50

Bacon, yellow cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard

Big Burger

Big Burger

$13.50

Double Patty, white cheese, red sausage, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, mayo, mustard

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$5.50

Beef patty, yellow cheese

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$6.00

Yellow cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard

Hawaiian Burger

Hawaiian Burger

$8.50

Ham, avocado, pineapple, white cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard

Mexican Burger

Mexican Burger

$8.00

Ham, avocado, white cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard

Special Mexican Burger

Special Mexican Burger

$8.50

Egg, ham, avocado, white cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard

Lady Frijoles

Lady Frijoles

$8.00

Bacon, yellow cheese, refried beans, topped with a refried beans taquito

Hotdogs

Sencillo Hotdog

Sencillo Hotdog

$4.50

Mayo, mustard, ketchup, tomato, onion

Tamarindo Hotdog

Tamarindo Hotdog

$4.50

Tamarindo sauce, tomato, onion, mayo

Bacon Wrapped Hotdog

Bacon Wrapped Hotdog

$4.75

Bacon, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, ketchup

Choriqueso Hotdog

Choriqueso Hotdog

$4.75

Mozzarella cheese, chorizo, grilled onion, tomato

Hawaiian Hotdog

Hawaiian Hotdog

$4.75

Pineapple, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo, ketchup

Mexican Hotdog

Mexican Hotdog

$4.50

Serrano pepper, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, ketchup

Picosito (Spicy) Hotdog

Picosito (Spicy) Hotdog

$4.50

Hot oil, grilled onion, tomato, mayo, mustard, ketchup

Plain Hotdog

Plain Hotdog

$3.75

Plain and dry

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.75

Nacho cheese, chili, topped with yellow shredded cheese

Side Items

Jalapeño

Jalapeño

$0.65

(1) Jalapeño en vinagre

1 Jalapeño Toreado

1 Jalapeño Toreado

$0.89

(1) Grilled jalapeño

3 Jalapeños Toreados

3 Jalapeños Toreados

$2.50

(3) Grilled jalapeños

1 Jalapeño Envuelto

1 Jalapeño Envuelto

$2.75

(1) Bacon wrapped whole jalapeño, stuffed with cream cheese

3 Jalapeños Envueltos

3 Jalapeños Envueltos

$7.25

(3) Bacon wrapped whole jalapeños, stuffed with cream cheese

1 Torito Envuelto

1 Torito Envuelto

$3.75

(1) Bacon wrapped popper on a corn tortilla stuffed with chorizo and mozzarella cheese

3 Toritos Envueltos

3 Toritos Envueltos

$10.50

(3) Bacon wrapped poppers on a corn tortilla stuffed with chorizo and mozzarella cheese

Beverages

Water

Water

$1.50
Coke

Coke

$1.50

12 oz

Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.50

12 oz

Sprite

Sprite

$1.50

12 oz

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

12 oz

Manzanita Sol

Manzanita Sol

$1.50

12 oz

Jumex Mango Nectar

Jumex Mango Nectar

$1.65

Original Mango Nectar Flavor 12 oz

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Original Mexican Coke Flavor 16 oz

Mexican Coke Light

Mexican Coke Light

$3.25

Original Mexican Coke Light Flavor 16 oz

Joya Durazno

Joya Durazno

$3.25Out of stock
Joya Fresa

Joya Fresa

$3.25
Joya Fruit Punch

Joya Fruit Punch

$3.25

Original Fruit Punch Flavor 16 oz

Joya Apple

Joya Apple

$3.25

Original Joya Manzana Flavor 16 oz

Fresca Toronja

Fresca Toronja

$3.25

Original Fresca Toronja Flavor 16 oz

Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$3.25

Original Joya Orange Flavor 16 oz

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.50

16 oz

Potato Chips

Lay's Classic Potato Chips

Lay's Classic Potato Chips

$1.22

Lay's Classic Potato Chips (1 oz.)

Fritos

Fritos

$1.22

Fritos The Original Corn Chip (1 oz.)

Cheetos Flamin' Hot

Cheetos Flamin' Hot

$1.22
LiL Baby

LiL Baby

$3.25

Salt, Vinegar, BBQ, Onion, Garlic Flavored

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg

$3.25

O.G. BAR-B-QUE Cheddar Flavored Potato Chips

Rick Ross

Rick Ross

$3.25

Sweet Chili Lemon Pepper Flavored Potato Chips

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order online for faster service on Take-out, Dine-in, Curbside and Delivery. Our hours will be extended soon, follow us on facebook for more updates...

Website

Location

1723 West Griffin Parkway, Suit A, Mission, TX 78572

Directions

